Interested in even more fun riddles to solve? Check out these witty riddles next! Also, see these math riddles with answers to check on your arithmetic skills!

Below, we've compiled a list of what am I riddles with answers that will rack anyone's brain as they are rather knotty. Psst, scroll slowly or ask someone to read these for you so you don't see the answers beneath! Was there a what am I riddle that you couldn't solve? Let us know!

Riddles are a great way to train your brain and have fun simultaneously. Here at Bored Panda , we have featured ample riddles, including fun riddles for kids and clever riddles for adults . Yet, there's one more type of head-scratcher suitable for both kids and adults we haven't covered yet, and that is what am I riddles.

#1 I’m an instrument through which sounds are made, and yet, not something that can be played. What am I?



(Your voice)

#2 The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?



(Footsteps)

#3 Tool of thief, toy of queen. Always used to be unseen. Sign of joy, sign of sorrow. Giving all likeness borrowed. What am I?



(A mask)

#4 Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it, you die. What is it?



(Nothing)

#5 I’m tall when I’m young, and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?



(A candle)

#6 I am served at a table, in gatherings of two or four. Served small, white, and round. You’ll love some, and that’s part of the fun. What am I?



(A ping-pong ball)

#7 I have eyes but I can’t see. I live in the dark until you need me. What am I?



(A potato)

#8 You heard me before, and then again. Afterward, I die, until you call me again. What am I?



(An echo)

#9 If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?



(A mirror)

#10 I am something people love or hate. I change peoples appearances and thoughts. If a person takes care of them self I will go up even higher. To some people I will fool them. To others I am a mystery. Some people might want to try and hide me but I will show. No matter how hard people try I will Never go down. What am I?



(Age)

#11 I look at you, you look at me. I raise my right hand, you raise your left. What am I?



(Your reflection)

#12 I can be broken, even if you never pick me up or touch me. What am I?



(A promise)

#13 You go at red, but stop at green. What am I?



(A watermelon)

#14 I shave every day, but my beard stays the same. What am I?



(A barber)

#15 I have branches, but no fruit, trunk or leaves. What am I?



(A bank)

#16 If you have me, you want to share me. If you share me, you haven’t got me. What am I?



(A secret)

#17 Always in you, sometimes on you; If I surround you, I can kill you. What am I?



(Water)

#18 I can be cracked, I can be made. I can be told, I can be played. What am I?



(A joke)

#19 What is as light as a feather, yet no person can hold it for long. What am I?



(Your breath)

#20 Take off my skin and I won’t cry, but you will! What am I?



(An onion)

#21 I can't be bought, but I can be stolen with a glance. I'm worthless to one, but priceless to two. What am I?



(Love)

#22 I have a thousand needles but I do not sew. What am I?



(A Porcupine)

#23 I may be simple, I may be complex; I may have a name, but no gender or sex; I am often a question, or statements as a setup; I tend to have an answer, 'til you find it I won't let up. What am I?



(A riddle)

#24 I pass before the sun, yet make no shadow. What am I?



(The wind)

#25 You can hold me in your hands, even though I can fill an entire room. What am I?



(A lightbulb)

#26 I get wet while you get dry. What am I?



(A towel)

#27 You can hold me in your left hand, but not your right. What am I?



(Your right elbow)

#28 I am black, white, and red all over. What am I?



(A newspaper)

#29 I make you weak at the worst of times, but I keep you safe in the end. You will sweat in my presence, even as you grow cold. I dwell with the weak and easily the brave, but without me, who could tell the difference. What am I?



(Fear)

#30 I have a metal roof and a glass wall, I burn and burn but never fall. What am I?



(A lantern)

#31 I am the type of room you can not enter or leave. Raise from the ground below. I could be poisonous or a delicious treat. What am I?



(A mushroom)

#32 I can wave my hands at you, but I never say goodbye. You are always cool when with me, even more so when I am high! What am I?



(An electric fan)

#33 My life can be measured in hours, I serve by being devoured. Thin, I am quick. Fat, I am slow. Wind is my foe. What am I?



(A candle)

#34 People buy me to eat, but never eat me. What am I?



(Plates and cutlery)

#35 I have 13 hearts, but no other organs. What am I?



(A deck of cards)

#36 Forward I am heavy, but backward I am not. What am I?



(The word “not”)

#37 I am always hungry and will die if not fed, but whatever I touch will soon turn red. What am I?



(Fire)

#38 I sound like one letter but I’m written with three. I show you things when you look through me. What am I?



(An eye)

#39 Until I am measured I am not known, yet how you miss me when I have flown. What Am I?



(Time)

#40 Four fingers and a thumb, yet flesh and blood, I have none. What am I?



(A glove)

#41 You answer me, although I never ask you questions. What am I?



(A telephone)

#42 I run all around the pasture but never move. What am I?



(A fence)

#43 I build up castles and I tear down mountains. I make some people blind but I help others to see. What am I?



(Sand)

#44 If you lose me, there’s a good chance you will make other people lose me as well. What am I?



(Your Temper)

#45 If you turn me on my side, I am everything. If you cut me in half, I am nothing. What am I?



(The number 8)

#46 I belong to you, but other people use me a lot more often than you do. Who am I?



(Your name)

#47 I have lots of stories but can’t speak. What am I?



(A skyscraper)

#48 I stalk the countryside with ears that can’t hear. Who am I?



(Corn)

#49 I’m an odd number that takes away 1 letter to get even. Who am I?



(Seven)

#50 I have three eyes and only one leg. Obey me, or you will be sorry. What am I?



(A traffic light)

#51 My neighbor makes mistakes. I get rid of them. Who am I?



(An eraser)

#52 I am a mother from a family of eight. Spin around all day despite my weight. I had a ninth sibling before finding out it’s fake. What am I?



(The Earth)

#53 I am good at concealing what’s real and hide what’s true. Sometimes, I bring out the courage in you! What am I?



(Makeup)

#54 I flex my jaws when you use me, my only purpose is to damage, yet I’m used by small children. What am I?



(Scissors)

#55 I have a head and a tail that will never meet. Having too many of me is always a treat. What am I?



(A coin)

#56 I help you from your head to your toe. The more I work, the smaller I grow. What am I?



(A bar of soap)

#57 I’m (usually) white and used for cutting and grinding. When I’m damaged, humans usually remove me or fill me. For most animals I am a useful tool. What am I?



(A tooth)

#58 I’m where yesterday follows today and tomorrow is in the middle. What am I?



(A dictionary)

#59 I’m a god, a planet, and I measure heat. What am I?



(Mercury)

#60 I can never be thrown but I can be caught. Ways to lose me are always being sought. What am I?



(A cold)

#61 I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?



(The letter “e”)

#62 What can be heard and caught but never seen?



(A remark)

#63 I follow you all the time and copy your every move, but you can’t touch me or catch me. What am I?



(Your shadow)

#64 The more you take away, the more I become. What am I?



(A hole)

#65 I have a bed but I never sleep. I have a mouth but I never speak. What am I?



(A river)

#66 I have a little house in which I live all alone. It has no doors or windows, and if I want to go out I must break through the wall. What am I?



(A baby chick in an egg)

#67 Two in a corner, 1 in a room, 0 in a house, but 1 in a shelter. What am I?



(The letter "r")

#68 I am white when I am dirty, and black when I am clean. What am I?



(A blackboard)

#69 I have no feet, no hands, no wings, but I climb to the sky. What am I?



(Smoke)

#70 I am a word of six; my first three letters refer to an automobile; my last three letters refer to a household animal; my first four letters is a fish; my whole is found in your room. What am I?



(A carpet)

#71 I am strong enough to smash ships, but I fear the Sun. What am I?



(Ice)

#72 I'm found in socks, scarves and mittens. I'm found in the paws of playful kittens. What am I?



(Yarn)

#73 I run in and out of town all day and night. What am I?



(A road)

#74 I never was, am always to be, no one ever saw me, nor ever will, and yet I am the confidence of all to live and breathe on this terrestrial ball. What am I?



(Tomorrow)

#75 A slender body, a tiny eye, no matter what happens, I never cry. What am I?



(A needle)

#76 I can be long, or I can be short. I can be grown, and I can be bought. I can be painted, or left bare. I can be round, or square. What am I?



(Fingernails)

#77 I’m so fragile, even just saying my name could break me. What am I?



(Silence)

#78 All around the house, with my lady I dance. Yet, I’m always working and never romance. What am I?



(A broom)

#79 The more there is of me, the less you will see. What am I?



(The dark)

#80 I have lots of keys but I can never open a door. What am I?



(A piano)

#81 I have every word, but never speak. What am I?



(Books)

#82 I travel around the world without ever moving. Who am I?



(A stamp)

#83 I always have a bottom at my top. What am I?



(Legs)

#84 I like to twirl my body but keep my head up high. After I go in, everything becomes tight. What am I?



(A screw)

#85 I have a neck and no head, two arms but no hands. I’m with you to school. I’m with you to work. What am I?



(A shirt)

#86 Marking mortal privation when what’s under me is in place. An enduring summation inscribed on my face. What am I?



(A tombstone)

#87 I have grown from darkness but shine with a pale light. Very round I am, and always a lady’s delight. What am I?



(A pearl)

#88 I take off my clothes when you put on your clothes. I put on my clothes when you take off your clothes. What am I?



(A clothes hanger)

#89 Born in the ocean and white as snow. When I fall back to the water, I disappear without a trace. What am I?



(Salt)

#90 I have an eye but cannot see. I am stronger and faster than any man alive but have no limbs. What am I?



(A hurricane)

#91 With three eyes and as black as night, I frequently knock down ten men with a single strike. What am I?



(A bowling ball)

#92 We can fly but have no wings. We can cry but we have no eyes. Wherever we go, darkness follows us. What are we?



(Clouds)

#93 A seed with three letters in my name. Take away two and I still sound the same. What am I?



(A pea)

#94 I have many teeth but I can’t bite. I’m often used early but rarely at night. What am I?



(A comb)

#95 I have two hands, but I can not scratch myself. What am I?



(A clock)

#96 People make me, save me, change me, raise me. What am I?



(Money)

#97 I have lakes with no water, mountains with no stone, and cities with no buildings. What am I?



(A map)

#98 I reach for the sky, but clutch to the ground; sometimes I leave, but I am always around. What am I?



(A tree)

#99 No matter how little or how much you use me, you change me every month. What am I?



(A calendar)

#100 A very pretty thing am I, fluttering in the pale-blue sky. Delicate, fragile on the wing, indeed I am a pretty thing. What am I?



(A butterfly)

#101 A little pool with two layers of wall around it. One white and soft and the other dark and hard, amidst a light brown grassy lawn with an outline of a green grass. What am I?



(A coconut)

#102 If someone was to carry my burden, they’d crush to death. And even though I’m not rich, I leave silver in my trail. What am I?



(A snail)

#103 I’m able to hold lots of water, despite being covered in holes. What am I?



(A sponge)

#104 I join things together by biting them. What am I?



(A stapler)

#105 I give milk and have a horn, but I’m not a cow. Who am I?



(A milk truck)