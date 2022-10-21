It’s fun to test the limits of your brain power sometimes. Meaning, at a time when you’re prepared for it, willing and ready, not when life throws something truly unexpected at you. Or when you’re at work. Anyhoo, there are many ways to test your critical thinking, but we’re pretty sure that the most entertaining one is with a brain teaser. Yup, a good old riddle or two to pleasurably torture your thinking apparatus! And, if you need any ideas on fun brain teasers, you’ve opened the exact right article, undoubtedly.

Our roster has a couple of sections, with the first one being brain teasers for adults. These riddles will be asking you to figure out stuff like tax refunds, time management, life-work balance, and all the fun topics related to being a grown-up. Just kidding! What they really are is just a tad bit more complex than brain teasers for kids and definitely do not talk about family gatherings and budgeting. These hard brain teasers are here to entertain you, after all, not deepen the impact of grim realities. Then, there are also funny brain teasers, and to solve them, you will have to wipe your tears of laughter first! At least, we truly hope they’ll entertain you this much! 

So, the brain teasers are just a bit further down - you’re almost there! Once you are through with solving them, give the best riddles your vote so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. And after that, share these brain teasers with anyone against whom you’d like to compete in a battle of minds! Psst, find the answers to these riddles in the comments down below!

#1

What has many keys but can’t open a single lock?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A piano.

#2

A man dies of old age on his 25 birthday. How is this possible?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: He was born on February 29th.

#3

What word is pronounced the same if you take away four of its five letters?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Queue.

#4

There is only one time in your life when you’re twice as old as your child. When is that?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: When your child reaches the age you were when he or she was born, you’ll stay “twice as old” until your next birthday.

#5

A man pushes his car to a hotel and tells the owner he’s bankrupt. Why?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
4 hours ago

Answer: He’s playing Monopoly.

#6

What is special about these words: job, polish, herb?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: They are pronounced differently when the first letter is capitalized.

#7

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long one. Michael J. Fox has a short one. Madonna does not use hers. Bill Clinton always uses his. The Pope never uses his. What is it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Their surname.

#8

I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always in risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of darkness.

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The letter S.

#9

What is 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat, and 2/4 goat?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Chicago.

#10

Why is the letter F like death?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Because without it life is a lie, or it makes life a lie.

#11

Put a coin into an empty bottle and insert a cork into the neck. How can you remove the coin without removing the cork or breaking the bottle?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Push the cork down into the bottle. Then shake the coin out.

#12

What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Take the first letter of each word and place it at the end. It will spell the same word backward.

#13

An elevator is on the ground floor. There are five people in the elevator including me. When the lift reaches the first floor, one person gets out and two people get in. The lift goes up to the second floor, three people get out, five people get in. It then goes up to the next floor up, no-one gets out but 12 people get in. Halfway up to the next floor up the elevator cable snaps, it crashes to the floor. Everyone else dies in the elevator except me. How did I survive?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: I got off on the first floor.

#14

If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A mirror.

#15

What has a bottom at the top?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Legs.

#16

How many of each species did Moses take on the ark with him?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: None. Moses wasn’t on the ark, Noah was.

#17

Which word in the dictionary is spelled incorrectly?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Incorrectly.

#18

What can travel around the world while staying in a corner?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A stamp.

#19

Why can’t a man living in the USA be buried in Canada?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: You cannot bury a living man.

#20

What type of cheese is made backward?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Edam.

#21

In a one-story pink house, there was a pink person, a pink cat, a pink fish, a pink computer, a pink chair, a pink table, a pink telephone, a pink shower — everything was pink! What color were the stairs?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: There weren’t any stairs, it was a one-story house.

#22

What’s the one thing you can break without ever touching it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A promise.

#23

For me:
Childbirth is before pregnancy.
Childhood is before birth.
Adolescence is before childhood.
Death is before life… Who am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: I am a dictionary.

#24

What was the biggest island in the world before the discovery of Greenland?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Greenland was always the biggest—people just didn't know it yet.

#25

What never walks but always runs?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A river.

#26

What belongs to you but is used by everyone you meet?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Your name.

#27

What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Silence.

#28

What gets wet while drying?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A towel.

#29

Always in you, sometimes on you; If I surround you, I can kill you. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Water.

#30

I am strong enough to smash ships, but I fear the Sun. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Ice.

#31

You are in a room that has three switches and a closed door. The switches control three light bulbs on the other side of the door. Once you open the door, you may never touch the switches again. How can you definitively tell which switch is connected to each of the light bulbs?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Turn on the first two switches. Leave them on for five minutes. Once five minutes has passed, turn off the second switch, leaving one switch on. Now go through the door. The light that is still on is connected to the first switch. Whichever of the other two is warm to the touch is connected to the second switch. The bulb that is cold is connected to the switch that was never turned on.

#32

A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who was in the photograph?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: His son.

#33

A man was walking in the rain. He was in the middle of nowhere. He had nothing and nowhere to hide. He came home all wet, but not a single hair on his head was wet. Why is that?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The man was bald.

#34

The person who makes it has no need for it. The person who purchases it does not use it. The person who does use it does not know he or she is. What is it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A coffin.

#35

You’re escaping a maze, and there are three doors in front of you. The door on the left leads to a pit of lava. The door in the center leads to a room filled with deadly gas. The door on the right leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in three months. Which door do you choose?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The door on the right. A lion that hasn’t eaten in three months would be dead.

#36

How can 8 + 8 = 4?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: When you think in terms of time. 8 AM + 8 hours= 4 o’clock.

#37

How far can a squirrel run into the woods?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Halfway. After that, he’s running back out of the woods.

#38

There is a word in the English language in which the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four signify a great man, and the whole word, a great woman. What is the word?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Heroine.

#39

During which month do people sleep the least?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: February (there are usually fewer nights in February).

#40

Is the capital of Kentucky pronounced Louisville or Luee-ville?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Neither. The capital is Frankfurt.

#41

You’re in a dark room with a candle, a wood stove, and a gas lamp. You only have one match, so what do you light first?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The match.

#42

I have a large money box, 10 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. Roughly how many coins can I place until my money box is no longer empty?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Just one, after which it will no longer be empty.

#43

Which word logically comes next in this sequence? Spots, tops, pots, opts…

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Stop. All the words are anagrams of each other.

#44

What would you find in the middle of Toronto?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The letter “o”.

#45

What building has the most stories?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The library.

#46

The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Darkness.

#47

On which side of a chicken are there more feathers?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The outside.

#48

I come in different shapes and sizes. Parts of me are curved, other parts are straight. You can put me anywhere you like, but there is only one right place for me. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A puzzle piece.

#49

84% of people reading this will not find the the mistake in this A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z.

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: “The” is repeated.

#50

What’s full of holes but still holds water?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A sponge.

#51

What are two things you cannot eat for supper?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Breakfast and Lunch.

#52

Before Mount Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Mount Everest was the tallest mountain even before it was discovered.

#53

I’m tall when I’m young and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A candle.

#54

Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: The baby because he is a little bigger.

#55

What came first, the chicken or the egg? The egg.

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Dinosaurs laid eggs long before there were chickens!

#56

I come down, but I never go up. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Rain.

#57

What letters are easily found in every single day of the week?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: D-A-Y.

#58

Give me food, and I will live; give me water, and I will die. What am I?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Fire.

#59

What never asks questions but is often answered?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A doorbell.

#60

How many oranges can you put in an empty container?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A single orange – If you put an orange, it will not be an empty container.

#61

You are running in a 5000-meter marathon, and you have beaten the person in second place. Where are you?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Second place.

#62

What can you hold without ever touching or using your hands?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Your breath.

#63

A cowboy rides into a town on Friday, stays for three days, and leaves on Friday. How does he manage this?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: He rides his horse, whose name is Friday.

#64

What month of the year has 28 days in it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: All of them.

#65

Who has married many people but has never been married himself?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A priest.

#66

What can you catch but never throw?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A cold.

#67

What can fill a room but takes up no space?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Light.

#68

What's always running but never gets hot?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A refrigerator.

#69

What's always found on the ground but never gets dirty?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A shadow.

#70

I left my campsite and hiked south for 3 miles. Then I turned east and hiked for 3 miles. I then turned north and hiked for 3 miles, at which time I came upon a bear inside my tent eating my food! What color was the bear?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: White. The only place you can hike 3 miles south, then east for 3 miles, then north for 3 miles and end up back at your starting point is the North Pole. Polar bears are the only bears that live at the North Pole, and they are white.

#71

What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Short.

#72

What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A map.

#73

A red house is made from red bricks. A blue house is made from blue bricks. A yellow house is made from yellow bricks. What is a green house made from?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Glass.

#74

Which three letters can frighten a thief away?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: ICU.

#75

Four cars come to a four-way stop, all coming from a different direction. They can’t decide who got there first, so they all go forward at the same time. They do not crash into each other, but all four cars go. How is this possible?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: They all made right-hand turns.

#76

How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: He’s a barber.

#77

What fastens two people yet touches only one?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A wedding ring.

#78

What rocks but does not roll?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: A rocking chair.

#79

What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
6 hours ago

Answer: Your right elbow.

#80

What is black when it’s clean and white when it’s dirty?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A blackboard.

#81

Where does today come before yesterday?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The dictionary.

#82

What can you keep after giving to someone?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Your word.

#83

How can you throw a ball as hard as you can and have it come back to you, even if it doesn’t bounce off anything? There is nothing attached to it, and no one else catches or throws it back to you.

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Throw the ball up in the air.

#84

What flies without wings?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Time.

#85

What word looks the same upside down and backward?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: SWIMS.

#86

What word begins and ends with an E but only has one letter?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: An envelope.

#87

What is the end of everything?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The letter “G.”

#88

What is in the middle of America?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The letter “R.”

#89

Can you add one mathematical symbol in between 55,555 to equal 500?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 555-55=500

#90

What kind of ship has two mates but no captain?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A relationship.

#91

You enter a room that contains a match, kerosene lamp, candle, and fireplace. What should you light first?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The match.

#92

What do you bury when it's alive and dig up when it's dead?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A plant.

#93

Two girls have the same parents and were born at the same hour of the same day of the same month, but they are not twins. How can this be possible?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: They were not born in the same year.

#94

Tom and his younger sister were fighting. Their mother was tired of the fighting and decided to punish them by making them stand on the same piece of newspaper in such a way that they couldn't touch each other. How did she accomplish this?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Tom's mother slid a newspaper under a door, each sibling standing on each side.

#95

Can a man legally marry his widow's sister in the state of California?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: No, since she is a 'widow', the guy's dead.

#96

Some say we are red, some say we are green. Some play us, some spray us. What are we?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Pepper.

#97

Two cars were involved in an accident in the center of town. The man who was driving a little green car, had overtaken a big black car. The driver had misjudged the distance between him and the on-coming traffic and had to swerve back in, causing the black car to swerve and crash into a shop window. When the occupants of the cars were examined everyone in the green car was okay, but in the black car was one dead man. However, the driver of the green car was not charged with manslaughter, why was this so?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The black car was a hearse and was on its way to a funeral.

#98

If seven cats kill seven rats in 7 minutes, how many would be needed to kill one hundred rats in 50 minutes?

Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 14.

reply
#99

Forrest left home running. He ran a ways and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two masked men. Who were they?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The catcher and the umpire.

0
0points
reply
#100

A man stands on one side of a river, his dog on the other. The man calls his dog, who immediately crosses the river without getting wet and without using a bridge or a boat. How did the dog do it?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The river was frozen.

0
0points
reply
#101

Your parents have six sons including you and each son has one sister. How many people are in the family?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Nine—two parents, six sons, and one daughter.

0
0points
reply
#102

An Arab sheik is old and must leave his fortune to one of his two sons. He makes a proposition: Both sons will ride their camels in a race, and whichever camel crosses the finish line LAST will win the fortune for its owner. During the race, the two brothers wander aimlessly for days, neither willing to cross the finish line. In desperation, they ask a wise man for advice. He tells them something; then the brothers leap onto the camels and charge toward the finish line. What did the wise man say?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The rules of the race were that the owner of the camel that crosses the finish line last wins the fortune. The wise man simply told them to switch camels.

0
0points
reply
#103

If I am holding a bee, what do I have in my eye?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Beauty. Because beauty is in the eye of the beholder (bee holder).

0
0points
reply
#104

A man describes his daughters, saying, “They are all blonde, but two; all brunette but two; and all redheaded but two.” How many daughters does he have?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Three. A blonde, a brunette, and a redhead.

0
0points
reply
#105

In my hand, I have two coins that are newly minted. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A quarter and a nickel.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#106

What letter comes next in the following sequence? D R M F S L T_

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: D—each letter represents one note in the diatonic musical scale: Do, Re, Mi, Fa, Sol, La, Ti, Do.

0
0points
reply
#107

What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: An echo.

0
0points
reply
#108

A rancher had 500 cows and took one shot that got them all. How did he do it?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A panoramic photo.

0
0points
reply
#109

Two boxers are in a match scheduled for 12 rounds. (Pure boxing only. There are no kicking or takedowns). One of the boxers gets knocked out after only six rounds, yet no man throws a punch. How is this possible?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Both the boxers were female.

0
0points
reply
#110

One family wants to get through a tunnel. Dad can make it in 1 minute, mom in 2 minutes, son in 4 and daughter in 5 minutes. No more than 2 persons can go through the tunnel at one time, moving at the speed of the slower one. Can they all make it to the other side if they have a torch that lasts only 12 minutes and they are afraid of the dark?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: First mom and dad – 2 minutes. Dad comes back – 3 minutes, both children go to mom – 8 minutes. Mom comes to dad – 10 minutes and they both get to their children – 12 minutes.

0
0points
reply
#111

Peter’s father has five sons. The names of the four sons are Fefe, Fifi, Fafa, and Fufu, respectively. What is the name of the fifth son?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Peter.

0
0points
reply
#112

I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Seven.

0
0points
reply
#113

There were 3 red, 4 yellow and 5 green cars parked. 8 cars went away.
Cars of what color has definitely become less than it was?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Green.

0
0points
reply
#114

What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A clock.

0
0points
reply
#115

What common English verb becomes its own past tense by rearranging its letters?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Eat.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#116

Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it you die. What is it?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Nothing.

0
0points
reply
#117

If an electric train is traveling south, then which way is the smoke going?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: There is no smoke—it's an electric train.

0
0points
reply
#118

What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in 1,000 years?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The letter "M."

0
0points
reply
#119

What is taken before you can get it?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Your picture.

0
0points
reply
#120

A time when they are green, a time when they're brown, but both of these times, cause me to frown. But just in between, for a very short while, They're perfect and yellow and cause me to smile! What am I talking about here?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Bananas.

0
0points
reply
#121

If 5 cats catch 5 mice in 5 minutes, how long will it take one cat to catch a mouse?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Five minutes.

0
0points
reply
#122

You are locked in a house and you have four objects. You have a wooden chair, a ladder, a piano, and a rubber ax. You can only pick one object and you can't get out by breaking anything. What would you use to get out?

Report

6points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: You use the piano keys to unlock the door!

0
0points
reply
#123

A sundial has the fewest moving parts of any timepiece. Which has the most?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: An hourglass—It has thousands of grains of sand.

0
0points
reply
#124

Paul’s height is six feet, he’s an assistant at a butcher’s shop, and wears size 9 shoes. What does he weigh?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Meat.

0
0points
reply
#125

If you have a 7-minute hourglass and an 11-minute hourglass, how can you boil an egg in exactly 15 minutes?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: To boil the egg in exactly 15 minutes, follow these four steps. Start both hourglasses as you start boiling the egg. After the 7-minute hourglass runs out, turn it over to start it again. Four minutes later, when the 11-minute hourglass runs out, turn the 7-minute hourglass again. Wait for the 7-minute hourglass to run out, which will take another four minutes and get you to exactly 15 minutes of boiling time.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#126

Guess the next three letters in the series GTNTL.

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: I, T, S. The complete sequence is the first letter of every word in the sentence.

0
0points
reply
#127

What is next in this sequence of numbers: 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221, 312211, ______?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 13112221. Each sequence of numbers is a verbal representation of the sequence before it. Thus, starting with 1, the next sequence would be “one one,” or “11.” That sequence is followed by “two one,” or “21,” and so on and so forth.

0
0points
reply
#128

You are in a place called Wally’s World and there is only one law. There is a mirror, but no reflection. There is pizza with cheese, but not sausage. There is pepper, but no salt. There is a door, yet no entrance or exit. What is the law?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Each word in Wally’s World must contain double letters.

0
0points
reply
#129

Find a number less than 100 that is increased by one-fifth of its value when its digits are reversed.

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: 45 (1/5 of 45 = 9, 9 + 45 = 54).

0
0points
reply
#130

What do an island and the letter “t” have in common?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: They are both in the middle of water.

0
0points
reply
#131

Which creature walks on four legs in the morning, two legs in the afternoon, and three legs in the evening?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Man. He crawls on all fours as a baby, then walks on two feet as an adult, and then walks with a cane as an old man.

0
0points
reply
#132

What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Noon.

0
0points
reply
#133

It stalks the countryside with ears that can’t hear. What is it?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Corn.

0
0points
reply
#134

What kind of band doesn’t play music?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A rubber band.

0
0points
reply
#135

What is cut on a table, but is never eaten?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A deck of cards.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#136

What can’t be put in a saucepan?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: It's lid.

0
0points
reply
#137

I have branches, but no fruit, trunk or leaves. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A bank.

0
0points
reply
#138

What coat goes on wet?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A coat of paint.

0
0points
reply
#139

What tastes better than it smells?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A tongue.

0
0points
reply
#140

What runs all around a backyard, yet never moves?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: A fence.

0
0points
reply
#141

What does this mean? I RIGHT I

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: Right between the eyes.

0
0points
reply
#142

I have no eyes, no legs, or ears, and I help move the earth. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: An earthworm.

0
0points
reply
#143

What occurs once in every minute, twice in every moment, yet never in a thousand years?

Report

5points
POST
Justina Čiapaitė
Justina Čiapaitė
BoredPanda Staff
5 hours ago

Answer: The letter “M”.

0
0points
reply
#144

A peasant woman has seven daughters.
One day she will pick apples, but she likes only 5.
However, she manages to share them equally between her seven daughters. Ow, did she do it?

Report

5points