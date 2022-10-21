So, the brain teasers are just a bit further down - you’re almost there! Once you are through with solving them, give the best riddles your vote so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. And after that, share these brain teasers with anyone against whom you’d like to compete in a battle of minds! Psst, find the answers to these riddles in the comments down below!

Our roster has a couple of sections, with the first one being brain teasers for adults. These riddles will be asking you to figure out stuff like tax refunds, time management, life-work balance, and all the fun topics related to being a grown-up. Just kidding! What they really are is just a tad bit more complex than brain teasers for kids and definitely do not talk about family gatherings and budgeting. These hard brain teasers are here to entertain you, after all, not deepen the impact of grim realities. Then, there are also funny brain teasers, and to solve them, you will have to wipe your tears of laughter first! At least, we truly hope they’ll entertain you this much!

It’s fun to test the limits of your brain power sometimes. Meaning, at a time when you’re prepared for it, willing and ready, not when life throws something truly unexpected at you. Or when you’re at work. Anyhoo, there are many ways to test your critical thinking, but we’re pretty sure that the most entertaining one is with a brain teaser. Yup, a good old riddle or two to pleasurably torture your thinking apparatus! And, if you need any ideas on fun brain teasers, you’ve opened the exact right article, undoubtedly.

#1 What has many keys but can’t open a single lock?

#2 A man dies of old age on his 25 birthday. How is this possible?

#3 What word is pronounced the same if you take away four of its five letters?

#4 There is only one time in your life when you’re twice as old as your child. When is that?

#5 A man pushes his car to a hotel and tells the owner he’s bankrupt. Why?



#6 What is special about these words: job, polish, herb?

#7 Arnold Schwarzenegger has a long one. Michael J. Fox has a short one. Madonna does not use hers. Bill Clinton always uses his. The Pope never uses his. What is it?

#8 I am the beginning of sorrow and the end of sickness. You cannot express happiness without me yet I am in the midst of crosses. I am always in risk yet never in danger. You may find me in the sun, but I am never out of darkness.

#9 What is 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat, and 2/4 goat?

#10 Why is the letter F like death?

#11 Put a coin into an empty bottle and insert a cork into the neck. How can you remove the coin without removing the cork or breaking the bottle?

#12 What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

#13 An elevator is on the ground floor. There are five people in the elevator including me. When the lift reaches the first floor, one person gets out and two people get in. The lift goes up to the second floor, three people get out, five people get in. It then goes up to the next floor up, no-one gets out but 12 people get in. Halfway up to the next floor up the elevator cable snaps, it crashes to the floor. Everyone else dies in the elevator except me. How did I survive?

#14 If you drop me I’m sure to crack, but give me a smile and I’ll always smile back. What am I?

#15 What has a bottom at the top?

#16 How many of each species did Moses take on the ark with him?

#17 Which word in the dictionary is spelled incorrectly?

#18 What can travel around the world while staying in a corner?

#19 Why can’t a man living in the USA be buried in Canada?

#20 What type of cheese is made backward?

#21 In a one-story pink house, there was a pink person, a pink cat, a pink fish, a pink computer, a pink chair, a pink table, a pink telephone, a pink shower — everything was pink! What color were the stairs?

#22 What’s the one thing you can break without ever touching it?

#23 For me:

Childbirth is before pregnancy.

Childhood is before birth.

Adolescence is before childhood.

Death is before life… Who am I?

#24 What was the biggest island in the world before the discovery of Greenland?

#25 What never walks but always runs?

#26 What belongs to you but is used by everyone you meet?

#27 What is so fragile that saying its name breaks it?

#28 What gets wet while drying?

#29 Always in you, sometimes on you; If I surround you, I can kill you. What am I?

#30 I am strong enough to smash ships, but I fear the Sun. What am I?

#31 You are in a room that has three switches and a closed door. The switches control three light bulbs on the other side of the door. Once you open the door, you may never touch the switches again. How can you definitively tell which switch is connected to each of the light bulbs?

#32 A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, “Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who was in the photograph?

#33 A man was walking in the rain. He was in the middle of nowhere. He had nothing and nowhere to hide. He came home all wet, but not a single hair on his head was wet. Why is that?

#34 The person who makes it has no need for it. The person who purchases it does not use it. The person who does use it does not know he or she is. What is it?

#35 You’re escaping a maze, and there are three doors in front of you. The door on the left leads to a pit of lava. The door in the center leads to a room filled with deadly gas. The door on the right leads to a lion that hasn’t eaten in three months. Which door do you choose?

#36 How can 8 + 8 = 4?

#37 How far can a squirrel run into the woods?

#38 There is a word in the English language in which the first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four signify a great man, and the whole word, a great woman. What is the word?

#39 During which month do people sleep the least?

#40 Is the capital of Kentucky pronounced Louisville or Luee-ville?

#41 You’re in a dark room with a candle, a wood stove, and a gas lamp. You only have one match, so what do you light first?

#42 I have a large money box, 10 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. Roughly how many coins can I place until my money box is no longer empty?

#43 Which word logically comes next in this sequence? Spots, tops, pots, opts…

#44 What would you find in the middle of Toronto?

#45 What building has the most stories?

#46 The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it?

#47 On which side of a chicken are there more feathers?

#48 I come in different shapes and sizes. Parts of me are curved, other parts are straight. You can put me anywhere you like, but there is only one right place for me. What am I?

#49 84% of people reading this will not find the the mistake in this A,B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L,M,N,O,P,Q,R,S,T,U,V,W,X,Y,Z.

#50 What’s full of holes but still holds water?

#51 What are two things you cannot eat for supper?

#52 Before Mount Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain in the world?

#53 I’m tall when I’m young and I’m short when I’m old. What am I?

#54 Who is bigger: Mr. Bigger, Mrs. Bigger, or their baby?

#55 What came first, the chicken or the egg? The egg.

#56 I come down, but I never go up. What am I?

#57 What letters are easily found in every single day of the week?

#58 Give me food, and I will live; give me water, and I will die. What am I?

#59 What never asks questions but is often answered?

#60 How many oranges can you put in an empty container?

#61 You are running in a 5000-meter marathon, and you have beaten the person in second place. Where are you?

#62 What can you hold without ever touching or using your hands?

#63 A cowboy rides into a town on Friday, stays for three days, and leaves on Friday. How does he manage this?

#64 What month of the year has 28 days in it?

#65 Who has married many people but has never been married himself?

#66 What can you catch but never throw?

#67 What can fill a room but takes up no space?

#68 What's always running but never gets hot?

#69 What's always found on the ground but never gets dirty?

#70 I left my campsite and hiked south for 3 miles. Then I turned east and hiked for 3 miles. I then turned north and hiked for 3 miles, at which time I came upon a bear inside my tent eating my food! What color was the bear?

#71 What five-letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

#72 What has cities, but no houses; forests, but no trees; and water, but no fish?

#73 A red house is made from red bricks. A blue house is made from blue bricks. A yellow house is made from yellow bricks. What is a green house made from?

#74 Which three letters can frighten a thief away?

#75 Four cars come to a four-way stop, all coming from a different direction. They can’t decide who got there first, so they all go forward at the same time. They do not crash into each other, but all four cars go. How is this possible?

#76 How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard?

#77 What fastens two people yet touches only one?

#78 What rocks but does not roll?

#79 What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right?

#80 What is black when it’s clean and white when it’s dirty?

#81 Where does today come before yesterday?

#82 What can you keep after giving to someone?

#83 How can you throw a ball as hard as you can and have it come back to you, even if it doesn’t bounce off anything? There is nothing attached to it, and no one else catches or throws it back to you.

#84 What flies without wings?

#85 What word looks the same upside down and backward?

#86 What word begins and ends with an E but only has one letter?

#87 What is the end of everything?

#88 What is in the middle of America?

#89 Can you add one mathematical symbol in between 55,555 to equal 500?

#90 What kind of ship has two mates but no captain?

#91 You enter a room that contains a match, kerosene lamp, candle, and fireplace. What should you light first?

#92 What do you bury when it's alive and dig up when it's dead?

#93 Two girls have the same parents and were born at the same hour of the same day of the same month, but they are not twins. How can this be possible?

#94 Tom and his younger sister were fighting. Their mother was tired of the fighting and decided to punish them by making them stand on the same piece of newspaper in such a way that they couldn't touch each other. How did she accomplish this?

#95 Can a man legally marry his widow's sister in the state of California?

#96 Some say we are red, some say we are green. Some play us, some spray us. What are we?

#97 Two cars were involved in an accident in the center of town. The man who was driving a little green car, had overtaken a big black car. The driver had misjudged the distance between him and the on-coming traffic and had to swerve back in, causing the black car to swerve and crash into a shop window. When the occupants of the cars were examined everyone in the green car was okay, but in the black car was one dead man. However, the driver of the green car was not charged with manslaughter, why was this so?

#98 If seven cats kill seven rats in 7 minutes, how many would be needed to kill one hundred rats in 50 minutes?

#99 Forrest left home running. He ran a ways and then turned left, ran the same distance and turned left again, ran the same distance and turned left again. When he got home, there were two masked men. Who were they?

#100 A man stands on one side of a river, his dog on the other. The man calls his dog, who immediately crosses the river without getting wet and without using a bridge or a boat. How did the dog do it?

#101 Your parents have six sons including you and each son has one sister. How many people are in the family?

#102 An Arab sheik is old and must leave his fortune to one of his two sons. He makes a proposition: Both sons will ride their camels in a race, and whichever camel crosses the finish line LAST will win the fortune for its owner. During the race, the two brothers wander aimlessly for days, neither willing to cross the finish line. In desperation, they ask a wise man for advice. He tells them something; then the brothers leap onto the camels and charge toward the finish line. What did the wise man say?

#103 If I am holding a bee, what do I have in my eye?



#104 A man describes his daughters, saying, “They are all blonde, but two; all brunette but two; and all redheaded but two.” How many daughters does he have?

#105 In my hand, I have two coins that are newly minted. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins?

#106 What letter comes next in the following sequence? D R M F S L T_



#107 What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

#108 A rancher had 500 cows and took one shot that got them all. How did he do it?

#109 Two boxers are in a match scheduled for 12 rounds. (Pure boxing only. There are no kicking or takedowns). One of the boxers gets knocked out after only six rounds, yet no man throws a punch. How is this possible?

#110 One family wants to get through a tunnel. Dad can make it in 1 minute, mom in 2 minutes, son in 4 and daughter in 5 minutes. No more than 2 persons can go through the tunnel at one time, moving at the speed of the slower one. Can they all make it to the other side if they have a torch that lasts only 12 minutes and they are afraid of the dark?



#111 Peter’s father has five sons. The names of the four sons are Fefe, Fifi, Fafa, and Fufu, respectively. What is the name of the fifth son?

#112 I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?

#113 There were 3 red, 4 yellow and 5 green cars parked. 8 cars went away.

Cars of what color has definitely become less than it was?

#114 What has a face and two hands but no arms or legs?

#115 What common English verb becomes its own past tense by rearranging its letters?

#116 Poor people have it. Rich people need it. If you eat it you die. What is it?

#117 If an electric train is traveling south, then which way is the smoke going?

#118 What occurs once in a minute, twice in a moment, and never in 1,000 years?

#119 What is taken before you can get it?

#120 A time when they are green, a time when they're brown, but both of these times, cause me to frown. But just in between, for a very short while, They're perfect and yellow and cause me to smile! What am I talking about here?

#121 If 5 cats catch 5 mice in 5 minutes, how long will it take one cat to catch a mouse?

#122 You are locked in a house and you have four objects. You have a wooden chair, a ladder, a piano, and a rubber ax. You can only pick one object and you can't get out by breaking anything. What would you use to get out?

#123 A sundial has the fewest moving parts of any timepiece. Which has the most?

#124 Paul’s height is six feet, he’s an assistant at a butcher’s shop, and wears size 9 shoes. What does he weigh?

#125 If you have a 7-minute hourglass and an 11-minute hourglass, how can you boil an egg in exactly 15 minutes?



#126 Guess the next three letters in the series GTNTL.

#127 What is next in this sequence of numbers: 1, 11, 21, 1211, 111221, 312211, ______?



#128 You are in a place called Wally’s World and there is only one law. There is a mirror, but no reflection. There is pizza with cheese, but not sausage. There is pepper, but no salt. There is a door, yet no entrance or exit. What is the law?

#129 Find a number less than 100 that is increased by one-fifth of its value when its digits are reversed.

#130 What do an island and the letter “t” have in common?

#131 Which creature walks on four legs in the morning, two legs in the afternoon, and three legs in the evening?

#132 What 4-letter word can be written forward, backward or upside down, and can still be read from left to right?

#133 It stalks the countryside with ears that can’t hear. What is it?

#134 What kind of band doesn’t play music?

#135 What is cut on a table, but is never eaten?

#136 What can’t be put in a saucepan?

#137 I have branches, but no fruit, trunk or leaves. What am I?

#138 What coat goes on wet?

#139 What tastes better than it smells?

#140 What runs all around a backyard, yet never moves?

#141 What does this mean? I RIGHT I

#142 I have no eyes, no legs, or ears, and I help move the earth. What am I?

#143 What occurs once in every minute, twice in every moment, yet never in a thousand years?