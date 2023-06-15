So, are you ready for a portion of double-meaning though easy-to-solve riddles? If so, there isn’t much more for us to say but to urge you to scroll down below and actually read them! Once you are done, give your vote for the best riddles and share this article with anyone who you think would benefit from it.

Now, we must make one thing clear - these aren’t adult riddles in the sense that’s the most common in the language of the Internet. Yes, they can come off as a little bit dirty, but that is your own brain interpreting the sentences it reads. In fact, most of these cool riddles talk about stuff like fireplaces, newspaper delivery persons, grass, railings, and all sorts of other things that, by any means, have absolutely no connection to adult topics. What’s even better, although these riddles can come off as sneaky to you, they are also surprisingly appropriate riddles for kids. Yup, again - that’s just your own brain playing tricks on you, imagining all sorts of stuff while reading these entertaining riddles.

Not every bit of information that reaches your ears comes off very direct and with no hidden meanings. The same is with fun riddles, of course. They always ask you to find some indirect meaning hidden between the words, but that’s what makes it so fun solving them! Now, what if we were to tell you that even a simple riddle could be elevated to a whole ’nother level of double meaning? How, you ask? Well then, just look at these dirty riddles we’ve rounded up on our list - these babies are all about innuendos and curly little mysteries, making them all the harder to solve. Don’t believe us? Then take a look for yourself!

#1 You use your hand to whack me off, the bigger I am, the louder I make people scream. What am I?

#2 What goes in dry and hard but comes out wet and soft?

#3 I want to be inside you every day, and you can set me to vibrate for extra fun. What am I?

#4 I grow in a bed, first white then red, and the plumper I get, the better women like me. What am I?

#5 Doesn’t matter what room we are in, you can always spread me. What am I?

#6 Name a word that starts with “f” and ends with “u-c-k”?

#7 Who’s the most popular girl at the nudist colony?

#8 Everytime I come, it’s news. I often hit your bush, but only when my aim is bad. What am I?

#9 Some people like to keep me trimmed, others keep me long. Everywhere seems to get covered in it. What am I?

#10 People use their hands to go up and down me, I’m very long and very hard. What am I?

#11 I come with a great pair and people love to eat me. What am I?

#12 You can go on top of me or underneath and I always involve a bed. What am I?

#13 What can you find in a man’s pants that you’ll never find in a woman’s?

#14 I have a long shaft. I always penetrate with the tip first and I always come with a quiver. What am I?

#15 You must blow me to play with me. What am I?

#16 I’m usually six inches long, roughly two inches wide, and everyone loves having me in their pants?

#17 I’m the most fun when you put me in small holes and wiggle me around. What am I?

#18 What’s the difference between an oral thermometer and a rectal thermometer?

#19 Take off my coat, then eat me. What am I?

#20 You put me in your mouth and have endless fun blowing me. What am I?

#21 When I’m wet, I’m soft and gentle but when I’m dry, I’m hard and rough. What am I?

#22 Sometimes a finger goes inside me. You fiddle with me when you’re bored. The best man always has me first. What am I?

#23 Most people love having me in their mouth first thing in the morning and last thing at night, and I’ll leave you feeling refreshed. What am I?

#24 Most people AND their significant others finger me on their first date. What am I?

#25 Cut me regularly or, if you want to be selfish, get someone to do it for you before it gets prickly. What am I?

#26 I’m a swinger with giant balls, and I’m perfect at helping to get erect. What am I?

#27 I come from nuts, can be very sticky and I taste amazing in your mouth. What am I?

#28 People love being inside me, and my shaft goes up and down everyday. What am I?

#29 According to his best friend, what is every man’s favourite position?

#30 I come in a lot of different sizes. Sometimes, I drip a little. If you blow me, it feels really good. What am I?

#31 What does Santa bring to a horny person who makes the naughty list?

#32 I am dirty, I love being filled with wood, but someone only goes down on me once a year. What am I?

#33 What’s the best part of your body to put into a pie?

#34 Every man has me. I’m a word that begins with the letter “P” and for me to grow, I need stimulation. What am I?

#35 What gets wetter when things get steamy?

#36 I absolutely love holding your buns all day. What am I?

#37 The more popular you are, the more you get. You can do it with yourself, but it’s always better with someone else involved. What am I?

#38 What’s the biggest thing a man has in his trousers that a lady doesn’t want on her face?

#39 I’m small and hard, but holes love me. What am I?

#40 I’m usually around six inches long, taste great in your mouth and sometimes salty but tastes better with butter?

#41 Set me to vibrate when you want some alone time. What am I?

#42 I can be long and hard, or short and soft, But I always get the job done. What am I?

#43 I’m hard and hairy on the outside but soft and wet on the inside. What’s inside me tastes great in your mouth. What am I?

#44 How do you make five pounds of fat look good?

#45 What does a woman have two of that a cow has four of?

#46 I bring you the most joy when I’m really long and hard. What am I?

#47 I prevent any “little mistakes” and I’m made of rubber. What am I?

#48 You can use your hands OR your mouth to get me off. What am I?

#49 I work with briefs and I’m amazing when using my mouth. What am I?

#50 I’m short afterwards, but long before being used. I’m always light and I end in “ICK” What am I?

#51 I’m usually all white, great at filling any hole and I never let you swallow. What am I?

#52 I can be seen at home or with a huge public screen. I begin with P and end in O-R-N. What am I?

#53 If you can’t get me, you could always just use your hands to get the job done?

#54 Stick something long and hard inside me and see me get bigger until the job is done. What am I?

#55 Women can’t get enough of me, and I rhyme with “sock”. What am I?

#56 What’s long, pink, and makes women scream?

#57 What does a dog do that a man steps into?

#58 If I were any longer and harder, people wouldn’t be able to afford me. After their time with me, people feel greatly relieved. What am I?

#59 What goes up slowly, goes back down slowly, and gets lighter after it relinquishes a load?

#60 What does every woman have that starts with a “v” that she can use to get what she wants?

#61 What do newly married couples get on their wedding day that’s long and sometimes hard?