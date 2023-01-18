We love ourselves some brain teasers! In fact, we love them so much that we’ve made a slew of articles containing all sorts of fun riddles dedicated to various topics or different age groups. Thus, we’re pretty proud to announce that our latest article in the series will be made of riddles for teens - another age group that must have an article dedicated solely to them! So, buckle up, step it up, and get ready for action with some funny riddles for teens.

Right now, you might be thinking something along the lines of ‘pfft, why on Earth do teens need a brain teaser article dedicated to them?’ Well, hear us out, then. While the youth of today are usually much smarter than we were at their age (thanks, internet, we guess?), it does not mean they will be interested in the same topics as our millennial selves. So, hopefully, we didn’t miss the mark with these easy riddles in their relatability to the teens of today. Bear in mind that we’re basically ancient here. Also, pandas. Anyway, we did our best, and you’ll be the judge - let us know your verdict by voting on the fun riddles you liked and deem to be topically appropriate!

So, our selection of riddles for teens with answers is just a smidgen further down - you should absolutely check them out. From easy to hard riddles and everything in between, we tried to make this list as well-rounded as possible. Hopefully, you’ll have loads of fun solving them!

#1

What gets sharper the more you use it?

#2

What has a mouth but cannot eat and runs but has no legs?

#3

What is the similarity between “2 + 2 = 5” and your left hand?

#4

A man shaves many times during the day, but at the end of the day, he still has a beard. How is this possible?

#5

This vehicle is spelled the same from the front as well as from the back. What is it?

#6

Tom is younger than Dave but older than Jill. Lou is older than Sally who is older than Tom. Dave is older than Lou. Who is the middle child?

#7

What goes up and never comes down?

#8

What question can you never answer yes to?

#9

It is lighter than a feather, but you can’t hold it for more than two minutes. What is it?

#10

Which fruit is always sad?

#11

What has branches but no leaves or fruits?

#12

You can hear me but cannot see me. I don’t speak until you do. What am I?

#13

What do you find at the end of a line?

#14

Name three consecutive days that aren’t the days of the week.

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Yesterday, today, tomorrow.

Answer: Yesterday, today, tomorrow.

#15

What grows bigger the more you take away from it?

#16

What is a teenager’s favorite phrase during math class?

Report

#17

During which month do people sleep the least?

Report

#18

I grow richer with alcohol but die with water. Who am I?

Report

#19

What is black and white and read all over?

Report

#20

I am hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget. What am I?

Report

#21

What has a bottom at the top?

Report

#22

All five sisters are busy. Ann is reading a book, Rose is cooking, Katy is playing chess, and Mary is doing the laundry. What is the fifth sister doing?

Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: She's playing chess, of course!

Answer: She’s playing chess, of course!

#23

An Uber driver is going the opposite way down a one-way street. He passes five policemen along the way, none of which stops him. Why not?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Because the Uber driver was walking.

Answer: Because the Uber driver was walking.

#24

What has 13 hearts, but no lungs or stomach?

#25

Two fathers and two sons are in a car, yet there are only three people in the car. How?

Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: They are a grandfather, father, and son.

Answer: They are a grandfather, father, and son.

#26

The person who makes it has no need of it, and neither does the person who buys it. But the person who uses it can neither see nor feel it. What is it?

#27

You are in a dark room with a box of matches. Nearby are three things: a candle, an oil lamp and a log of firewood. Which do you light first?

Report

#28

If there are three apples and you take two, how many do you have?

Report

#29

Two people were playing chess and both won. How did this happen?

Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: They were playing against other opponents.

Answer: They were playing against other opponents.

#30

A cowboy rode into town on Friday. He stayed in town for three days and rode out on Friday. How was that possible?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Friday was the name of his horse.

Answer: Friday was the name of his horse.

#31

Here’s a list of sports: golf, darts, tennis, cricket, football, badminton. Which should come next: archery, boxing, squash, gymnastics, or baseball?

#32

I start in little but I end in full, you’ll find me in half and complete. What am I?

Report

#33

What word is always spelled wrong?

Report

#34

I am the only organ that named myself. What am I?

Report

#35

A farmer has a bag of corn, a hen, and a fox. He has to cross a river, but his boat is only big enough to carry one thing with him. If the hen is left with the corn, she will eat it. If the hen is left with the fox, the fox will eat the hen. How can the farmer get all the three things across the river?

Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The farmer takes the hen with him in the boat and leaves it on the other bank. He goes back and brings the fox back with him. He drops off the fox on the other side but then brings the hen back along with him. He then drops it on the first bank and takes the corn with him. He leaves the corn across the river with the fox. He then returns for the last time to get the hen.

#36

Where does divorce come before marriage?

#37

What gets wetter the more it dries?

#38

Which weighs more — a pound of iron bars or a pound of feathers?

Report

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Neither — both weigh the same.

Answer: Neither — both weigh the same.

#39

What do you place on the table and cut but never eat?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: A pack of playing cards.

Answer: A pack of playing cards.

#40

A farmer is walking towards his field. On the way, he sees three frogs sitting on the shoulders of two rabbits. Three parrots and four mice run towards him. How many pairs of legs are going towards the field?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: One pair — the farmer's.

Answer: One pair — the farmer’s.

#41

What goes all around the world but stays in one place?

#42

I have seas with no water, mountains with no land, and towns with no people. What am I?

#43

Which month has 28 days?

#44

What do you break before you use it?

#45

Which is the sweetest and most romantic fruit?

#46

What is full of holes but holds water?

#47

What can you find in a minute or an hour but never in a day or a month?

#48

If you drop me on the ground, I survive. But if you drop me in water, I die. What am I?

#49

I am smooth as silk. I can be hard or soft. I fall but cannot climb. What am I?

#50

What problem does a teacher with uncontrollable eyes have?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: He cannot control his pupils.

Answer: He cannot control his pupils.

#51

Kate’s mother had four daughters — Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and _____. What was the name of the fourth daughter?

#52

What did the math book say to the pencil?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: "I am full of problems."

Answer: "I am full of problems."

#53

When do you go at red and stop at green?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: While eating a watermelon.

Answer: While eating a watermelon.

#54

What is the center of gravity?

#55

What kind of food do mummies eat?

#56

Which English word has three consecutive double letters?

#57

A girl fell off a 50-foot ladder but didn’t get hurt. How come?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: She fell off the bottom rung.

Answer: She fell off the bottom rung.

#58

I run, it runs. I stop, it still runs. What is it?

#59

A girl is sitting in a dark house at night. There aren’t any lamps or candles lit. Yet she is reading. How?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The woman is blind, and she is reading braille.

Answer: The woman is blind, and she is reading braille.

#60

I live in the winter, but I die in the summer. My roots grow upward. What am I?

#61

Born in an instant, I tell all stories. I can be lost, but I never die. What am I?

#62

What has a thumb but no fingers and isn’t alive?

#63

You’re in a race and you pass the person in second place. What place are you in now?

#64

How can you go 10 days without sleep?

#65

What can go up a chimney down, but cannot go down a chimney up?

#66

What has no beginning, end, or middle?

#67

I call the trees my home, yet I never go inside, and if I ever fall off the tree I will surely be dead. What am I?

#68

What eight-letter word remains a word as you keep removing one letter from it?

#69

It has four fingers and a thumb but isn’t alive. What is it?

#70

What can go through glass without breaking it?

#71

What comes up to let us go, or goes down to make us stay?

#72

I am a ball that rolls but can’t bounce or be thrown. What am I?

#73

Which word is least like the others? Third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, or ninth?

#74

A girl buys a dozen eggs and, on the way home, all but seven break. How many eggs are left unbroken?

#75

What starts with a P and ends with an X and has hundreds of letters in between?

#76

What has a head and a tail but no body?

#77

What has a face and hands but no body?

#78

What has no beginning, end, or middle?

#79

I have no doors but have keys. I have no rooms but have space. You can enter, but you cannot leave. What am I?

#80

A man builds a house with all four walls facing south. A bear walks past the house. What color is the bear?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: White. It is a polar bear.

Answer: White. It is a polar bear.

#81

I am made of water, but I die when you put water on me. Who am I?

#82

Which room has no windows or doors?

#83

What breaks the moment you say its name?

#84

What sounds like a war machine but is a piece of clothing?

#85

What is the ancient invention that allows people to see through walls?

#86

How many books can you pack inside an empty backpack?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: One. It is no longer empty after that.

Answer: One. It is no longer empty after that.

#87

What type of music do rabbits like?

#88

Which is the only English word with “ii” in it?

#89

My first letter is in chocolate but not in ham. My second is in cake and jam. My third is in tea but not in coffee. My whole is a friend who likes to sleep. Who am I?

#90

You are alone at home and sleeping when your friends ring the doorbell. They have come for breakfast. You have cornflakes, bread, jam, a carton of milk, and a bottle of juice. What will you open first?

#91

What number has all its letters in alphabetical order when spelled out?

#92

Where does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?

#93

A boy and an engineer were fishing. The boy is the son of the engineer, but the engineer is not the father of the boy. Then who is the engineer?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: The engineer is the boy's mother.

Answer: The engineer is the boy’s mother.

#94

People all over the world come again and again to see me. Most people spend years with me. I am able to make you smarter and wealthier too. What am I?

#95

They come out at night without being called and are lost in the day without being stolen. What are they?

#96

You throw away my outside, eat my inside, then throw away the inside. What am I?

#97

While a cat was outside, it started to downpour. The cat couldn’t find any shelter and got completely soaked by the rain, yet not a single hair was wet. How could this be?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: It was a hairless cat.

Answer: It was a hairless cat.

#98

What is heavy going forward but not going backward?

#99

I am an odd number. Take away a letter and I become even. What number am I?

#100

There is an electric train which is headed towards the east. So, where does the smoke go?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: There is none: An electric train produces no smoke.

Answer: There is none: An electric train produces no smoke.

#101

How far can a fox run into the woods?

Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
Answer: Halfway; otherwise he'd be running out of the woods.

Answer: Halfway; otherwise he’d be running out of the woods.

#102

What has a neck but no head?

#103

What becomes shorter when you add two letters to it?

