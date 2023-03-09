So you think you’re a pro at solving brainteasers, and no tricky riddles baffle you? Well then, we’re a bit jealous because that means your critical thinking abilities are among the likes of Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot. However, if you’d like to really test your problem-solving prowess, we’ve made a list full of very tricky riddles – have a go at them!

But before you do, have you ever wondered what these hard riddles really are? Well, it turns out these brain busters are classified as verbal puzzles with double or veiled meanings. Moreover, everyone’s beloved fun riddles can be divided into two types: enigmas (yeah, like that ’90s band!), which are problems expressed in metaphorical or allegorical language, and conundra, which are questions relying on puns (either in the question or in the answer). Now, it’s up to you to decide which type of brainteaser you like better, but we think that enigmas do make really tricky riddles. And lastly, before we skip to our selection of short tricky riddles with answers, you might find it amusing to know that the oldest known riddles come from the Babylonian times! Turns out, we have loved tricking each other and picking our brains since the dawn of civilization (if not earlier, who knows!). 

Right, with all the introductions done, it’s probably the time to start solving! Our picks of the most awesome tricky riddles with answers are just a bit further down, and once you are there, be sure to give the riddles that stumped you your vote. After that, share this article with your friends and see how they do with these tricky riddles. 

#1

If an electric train is moving north at 55 mph and the winds blowing east at 70 mph, which way does the smoke blow?

Answer: An electric train doesn’t emit smoke.

#2

A woman is sitting in her hotel room when someone knocks at the door. She opened the door to find a man she’s never seen before. He says, “Oh I’m sorry, I made a mistake and thought this was my room.” He then ran away and got into an elevator so the woman shut her door and phoned security. What made the woman so suspicious?

Answer: You don’t knock on your own hotel room door.

#3

A boy and an engineer were fishing. The boy is the son of the engineer but the engineer is the father of the boy. Then who is the engineer?

The father is the engineer. I suspect a mistype, you were supposed to say the engineer is NOT the father.

#4

What is seen in the middle of March and April that can’t be seen at the beginning or end of either month?

#5

You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?

Answer: All the people were married.

#6

What English word has three consecutive double letters?

#7

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

Oh yeah, that makes more sense than "me".

#8

Three different doctors said that Paul is their brother yet Paul claims he has no brothers. Who is lying?

Answer: No one is lying because the three doctors are Paul’s sisters.

#9

A man attending his mother’s funeral, sees a woman in another pew, and experiences love at first sight. He tries to find her but has no luck. A few weeks later, he kills his sister. Why does he kill his sister?

Answer: He kills his sister in hopes of seeing the woman at her funeral.

#10

A murderer is condemned to death and he has the option to die in one of the following three rooms: a room full of raging fire, a room full of assassins with loaded guns, and a room full of lions who haven’t eaten in years. Which room should he choose?

Answer: The room with the lions because if they haven’t eaten in years then they’re already dead.

#11

A man is trapped in a room that contains only two exits. The first exit is constructed of magnifying glasses that fry anything that walks through when the sun is out and blazing hot. The second exit includes a fire-breathing dragon that is bound and determined to kill. How does the man escape?

Answer: He waits until nighttime and then runs through the first exit.

#12

Which English word is the odd one out: Stun, Ton, Evil, Letter, Mood, Bad, Strap, Snap, and Straw?

Answer: Letter as it is the only one that does not spell another word when it’s written backward.

#13

A man is looking at a photo of a man on the wall and states, “Brothers and sisters I have none, but this man’s father is my father’s son.” How are the men related?

Answer: The man in the picture is his son.

#14

The answer is “yes” but the intent means “no”. What is the question?

#15

You walk into a room that contains a match, a kerosene lamp, a candle, and a fireplace. What would you light first?

#16

What is full of holes but still holds a lot of water?

#17

What type of dress can never be worn?

But what if you write an address on a t-shirt?

#18

What falls but never breaks? What breaks but never falls?

#19

What has a heart that doesn’t beat?

#20

Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence?

#21

Which part of a boat does a shopaholic like the most?

#22

I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?

#23

What gets wet while drying?

#24

What are the next three letters in this combination? OTTFFSS

Answer: E N T (Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.).

#25

How can you physically stand behind your father while he is standing behind you?

Answer: You are standing back-to-back with your father.

#26

What word starts with E and ends with E but only has one letter?

#27

There are 6 sisters. Each sister has 1 brother. How many brothers are in the sister’s family?

#28

What can fill an entire room without taking up any space?

#29

Two fathers and two sons come home from the mall. Yet when they arrive home, only three people get out of the car. How is this possible?

Answer: They are a grandfather, father, and son.

#30

You’re stuck in a room with no windows, doors, or vents to use to climb out. In the room with you is a light, a mirror, and a log of wood. How do you get out?

Answer: You turn on the light and look into the mirror. In the mirror, you see what you saw so, take the saw and cut the log in half. From there, two halves make a (w)hole and you can use that hole to climb out.

#31

What is caught but never thrown?

#32

When I am needed by you, you throw me away, but when I’m of no use, you take me back. What am I?

#33

Humans purchase me to eat but then never eat me. What am I?

Answer: Plates and silverware.

#34

I fly without wings and cry without eyes. Wherever I lead, darkness follows. What could I be?

#35

We hurt without moving and poison without touching. We bear truth and lies but are no judged by size. What are we?

#36

If there are three cups of sugar and you take one away, how many do you have?

#37

Which will burn longer: the candles on the birthday cake of a boy or the candles on the birthday cake of a girl?

Answer: No candles burn longer – they all burn shorter.

#38

The more there is, the less you see. What am I?

#39

A barrel of water weighs 60 pounds. What must you put in it for it to weigh 40 pounds?

#40

My rings are not of gold, but I get more as I get old. What am I?

#41

What spends all the time on the floor but never gets dirty?

#42

What always ends everything?

Answer: The letter "G."

#43

A man is driving along and sees three doors: a diamond, ruby, and emerald. Which does he open first?

#44

Why is Europe like a frying pan?

Answer: Because it has Greece at the bottom.

#45

What tastes better than it smells?

#46

What do you call a nose that's 12 inches long?

#47

I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?

#48

You measure my life in hours and I serve you by expiring. I’m quick when I’m thin and slow when I’m fat. The wind is my enemy.

#49

How is seven different from the rest of the numbers between one and ten?

Answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.

#50

What can you hold in your right hand, but never in your left hand?

#51

Mr. Taylor has four daughters and each has a brother. In total, how many children does Mr. Taylor have?

Answer: Five children because all of his daughters have the same brother.

#52

I possess a halo of water, walls of stone, and a tongue of wood. Long I have stood; what am I?

#53

What can run but never walk, have a mouth but never talk, have a head that never weeps, and a bed that never sleeps?

#54

What has ten letters and starts with gas?

#55

There is a single-story blue house where everything is blue; the doors, windows, couch, television, kitchen, etc. are blue. What color is the carpet on the stairs in this house?

Answer: There are no stairs, it’s a one-story house.

#56

What jumps when walking and sits when standing?

#57

How is it possible to drop an egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

Answer: Concrete floors won’t crack from an egg dropping on them.

#58

My buddies and I were inseparable mates until one by one we were split. My teacher then gave me a smack on the head so off in the corner I sit. What am I?

#59

The more these are taken, the more they are left behind. What are they?

#60

First you throw away the outside and cook the inside and then you eat the outside and throw away the inside. What am I?

#61

What is it that no one wants but no one wants to lose?

#62

What’s unique about this number: 854, 917, 632?

Answer: It’s the numbers 1 through 9 in alphabetical order.

#63

If 9999 = 4, 8888 = 8, 1816 = 3, and 1212 = 0, then what does 1919 = ?

Answer: 1919 = 2. The riddle is about the closed sections of a number. For example, the top of a nine is closed so 9999 has four closed parts. Similarly, the top and bottom of an eight are closed so 8888 has eight closed parts.

#64

What has thirteen hearts but no other organs?

#65

It’s shorter than the rest, but when you’re happy, you raise it like it’s the best. What is it?

#66

What word of five letters has only one left when two are removed?

#67

You are my brother, but I am not your brother. Who am I?

#68

What’s black when you get it, red when you use it, and white when you’re all through with it?

#69

How do you eat an elephant?

#70

What is brown and sticky?

#71

What is 3/7 chicken, 2/3 cat, and 2/4 goat?

#72

What has four wheels and flies?

#73

What starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?

#74

Who has married many people but has never been married himself?

#75

What has hands but cannot clap?

#76

What has many keys but cannot open a single lock?

#77

What goes up but never comes down?

#78

What gets smaller every time it takes a bath?

#79

A girl has as many brothers as sisters, but each brother has only half as many brothers as sisters. How many brothers and sisters are there in the family?

Answer: Four sisters and three brothers.

#80

I have keys, but no locks and space, and no rooms. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

#81

How many letters are in the alphabet?

Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet”.

#82

A is the brother of B. B is the brother of C. C is the father of D. So how is D related to A?

#83

First, think of the color of the clouds. Next, think of the color of snow. Now, think of the color of a bright full moon. Now answer quickly what do cows drink?

#84

First you eat me, then you get eaten. What am I?

#85

What is able to go up a chimney when down but unable to go down a chimney when up?

#86

How can you throw a ball as hard as you can only to have it come back to you without it bouncing off of anything?

Answer: Throw the ball straight into the air.

#87

A woman shoots her husband and then holds him underwater for five minutes. Next, she hangs him but right after, they enjoy a nice dinner together. How is this possible?

Answer: She took a photo of her husband and then developed it in her darkroom before dinner.

#88

What has roots that no one sees and looms much taller than trees? Up it goes but yet it never grows; what is it?

#89

Steve was murdered on Saturday afternoon. His wife said she was reading. The doorman said he was in the shower. The chef said he was making breakfast. The gardener was pruning hedges. From the information given, who committed the murder?

Answer: The chef because Steve was murdered in the afternoon yet the chef’s alibi was that he was making breakfast.

#90

Two girls were born to the same mother, on the same day, at the same time, in the same month, and in the same year, however, they’re not twins. How is this possible?

Answer: The two girls are a part of a set of triplets.

#91

I eat to live and drink to die. What could I be?

#92

A man runs away from home, turns left three times, and ends up back at home facing a man in a mask. Who is wearing the mask?

Answer: The man in the mask is a catcher because this is a game of baseball.

#93

John and Kelly are long-distance lovers and John has just purchased an engagement ring for Kelly. He wants to mail the ring to her but to make sure it isn’t stolen he wants to put a lock on the package. However, John has locks and Kelly has locks but neither has a key to each other’s locks. Without sending another letter/package, how can they get the ring to Kelly and ensure it isn’t stolen in the process?

Answer: John puts a lock on the package and sends it to Kelly. Kelly puts a lock on the package as well and sends it back to John. Once John has the package again he can remove his lock from it and send it back to Kelly. When Kelly finally gets the package back, only her lock is on it so she can finally open it up.

#94

If you’re eight feet away from a door and each move advances you half the distance to the door, how many moves does it take to reach the door?

Answer: The door will never be reached because each move will always only get you half the distance.

#95

A man is found hanging dead from his ceiling where the room’s dimensions measure 15 x 15 x 15. However, the man is only 6 feet tall and the rope was only 2 feet long. If there are no windows, the only door was bolted shut from the inside, and there is a puddle of water beneath him, how did he kill himself?

Answer: The man stood on a block of ice and waited for it to melt to be hung.

#96

You always find me in the past, I can be created in the present, but the future can never taint me. What am I?

#97

When I am alive I do not speak. Anyone who wants to, takes me captive and cuts off my head. They bite my bare body. I do no harm to anyone unless they cut me first. Then I soon make them cry. What am I?

#98

A man is asked what his daughters look like. He answers, “they are all blondes, but two, all brunettes, but two, and all redheads, but two.” How many daughters does he have?

Answer: Three. One is blonde, one is brunette, and one is a redhead.

#99

A man goes out in heavy rain with nothing to protect him from it. His hair doesn’t get wet. How does he do that?

#100

Mike and Pat are in a desert. They both have packs on. Pat is dead. Mike, who is alive, has his pack open. Pat has his pack closed. What is in the packs?

#101

It is an insect, and the first part of its name is the name of another insect. What is it?

#102

You can see me in water, but I never get wet. What am I?

