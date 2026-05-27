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Woman Loses 7-Year Legal Fight To Get A Glass Of Tap Water At Italian Hotel
Bottle of water on a table with flowers in an Italian hotel setting, highlighting tap water legal fight context.
Society, World

Woman Loses 7-Year Legal Fight To Get A Glass Of Tap Water At Italian Hotel

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A woman lost a seven-year legal battle after a luxury hotel in Italy repeatedly refused to serve her tap water during a holiday stay.

The case dates back to 2019, when she stayed at a five-star hotel in the Dolomites and claimed she was forced to pay for bottled water during meals instead of being given tap water.

The woman argued tap water should be seen as a basic amenity, akin to soap in the bathroom and clean sheets in hotel beds. However on April 29, after years of court proceedings and appeals, Italy’s highest court gave its final verdict.

Highlights
  • A woman lost a seven-year legal battle against a five-star hotel that repeatedly refused to serve her free tap water during her stay.
  • Italy's Supreme Court ruled that there are no national laws requiring hotels or restaurants to provide tap water to guests, even if requested.
  • The woman had sought €2,700 in compensation for emotional distress, arguing that access to basic drinking water is a universal human right.

“Restaurants have coerced people into thinking asking for free tap water is a breach of etiquette,” a netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    A woman lost 7-year legal battle after a five-star hotel refused to serve her tap water during a holiday

    Mountain hotel surrounded by rugged peaks and green landscape in Italian Alps

    Image credits: Tomáš Malík/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    The legal dispute reportedly began after the woman spent Christmas and New Year’s at the five-star Hotel Sassongher in Corvara, a ski resort town in the Dolomites.

    She had booked a half-board package that included dinner, though drinks were not included.

    According to reports, she repeatedly asked staff for tap water during meals. Instead, a 0.75-liter bottle of mineral water costing €7 was placed at her table.

    Court documents cited by local newspaper Corriere Alto Adige indicated that she felt she had been “constantly denied” tap water and forced to pay for bottled water throughout her stay.

    Snowy Italian hotel and bridge over stream with mountains in background

    Image credits: Roberto Rosi/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    After returning home, she decided to take legal action and sought €2,700 in compensation for what she described as economic damage and emotional distress.

    In court documents, she argued that “water is a natural resource and a universal human right,” and claimed, “the free provision of a minimum vital quantity is necessary to meet essential needs and must be guaranteed.”

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    She also compared access to water to basic hotel expectations, alleging it should be no different than “finding a bed with sheets,” “a warm room,” or “soap in the bathroom.”

    Comment advocating legal right for drinking tap water in hospitality venues

    Comment about lost profit related to water consumption in hospitality

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    While the case was first dismissed in a lower court before eventually reaching Italy’s Supreme Court, Judges ruled there were no Italian laws requiring hotels or restaurants to provide tap water.

    Silvio Belardi, the lawyer representing the hotel, summarized the ruling: “There is no obligation to supply tap water.”

    The rules around tap water vary widely across the UK and parts of Europe

    Hand holding glass under tap filling with fresh flowing tap water

    Image credits: BOOM Photography/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    Under the Licensing Act 2003, in England and Wales, licensed venues that serve drinks are legally required to provide customers with free drinking water upon request.

    Scotland has similar rules, while Northern Ireland does not currently have an equivalent requirement.

    Research has suggested that many people are still unaware of those rights.

    A survey by Keep Britain Tidy and Brita UK found that only 25% of people knew when they could ask for free drinking water, while 71% said they felt awkward asking for water if they were not customers.

    Waiter pouring tap water into glass at Italian hotel restaurant

    Image credits: Yan Krukau/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    Allison Ogden-Newton, the chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, an environmental charity,said, “This report demonstrates that the British public want greater access to tap water when out and about.”

    Rules also vary across Europe.

    Text comment on free tap water option in restaurants abroad

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    Brief social media comment on etiquette about tap water

    In France, tap water is often free if diners ask for “une carafe d’eau.”

    Meanwhile, Spain introduced legislation in 2022 requiring restaurants and bars to offer free unpackaged drinking water. Germany, on the other hand, does not have a similar nationwide rule, and some venues may still charge customers.

    The differences become more noticeable when comparing restaurant culture in Europe and the United States

    Bottle of mineral water on table at Italian hotel restaurant

    Image credits: Dreamscolor Media/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    In many American restaurants, a large glass of water with ice is often brought to the table shortly after customers sit down.

    Diners usually receive tap water automatically, while bottled water is requested specifically.

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    That experience felt very different for Americans traveling abroad.

    American traveler Helene Sula recalled her surprise during a 2024 visit to Germany while speaking with CNN Travel.

    “In the US, you sit down at the table, and you’re given a huge glass of water with ice, and it’s not even a question,” she said.

    “It’s just plopped on the table.”

    Hotel staff pouring mineral water into glass with ice

    Image credits: SAAD EMRIS/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    Instead, she was served bottled sparkling water and later realized restaurant customs worked differently.

    Years after moving to Germany, Sula said she also noticed differences in everyday habits.

    While she and her husband regularly carried large water bottles while hiking and traveling, many of their local friends did not.

    Stavros A. Kavouras, a professor at Arizona State University and director of the university’s Hydration Science Lab, explained that habits vary from country to country.

    Chat comment on high water bottle price at Italian hotel

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    “For instance, if you go to Germany and you ask for water, you get sparkling water. That’s the default.”

    He also suggested American dining habits may play a role.

    “I think it might be a little bit of that,” he said while discussing Americans’ preference for larger portions, including drinks.

    Kavouras added that, despite restaurant customs, drinking tap water in Europe is generally safe.

    “Tap water in most European cities is potable, it’s safe, and you can drink it.”

    Despite having access to safe drinking water, bottled water has long remained part of dining culture in Italy

    Chat comment on tap water ask customs in South Tyrol Italy

    Image credits: Farhad Ibrahimzade/Pexels (Not the actual image)

    Italy generally has safe drinking water and follows strict European Union water quality standards.

    Tap water in cities including Rome, Milan, Florence, and Naples is regularly tested and monitored, and Rome is also known for its public drinking fountains, where locals and tourists refill bottles.

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    Professor Patrizia Calella, a lecturer in General and Applied Hygiene at UniCamillus University, explained, “When water is safe to drink, it means it is suitable for human consumption and can be drunk and used for food preparation without any health risks.”

    Despite that, Italy remains one of the world’s largest consumers of bottled water.

    Glass of tap water on table next to hotel menu

    Image credits: Atlantic Ambience/Pexels (Not the actual image)

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    Research director Andrea Minutolo at the environmental foundation AGMA estimated that Italians consume around 194 litres of bottled water per person each year.

    Unlike some parts of Europe where groundwater pollution remains a concern, Italy’s preference for bottled water appears more connected to tradition and taste.

    “Around 80% of all wastewater worldwide enters water bodies without undergoing treatment”, said researchers at the Water Atlas, a groundwater purity index created by German think tank Heinrich Böll Foundation. 

    Countries including Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic have reported some of Europe’s most polluted groundwater sources.

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    “I bet she spent way more in legal fees to sue them than the money she was asking for as compensation,” wrote one netizen

    Chat comment on free tap water and restaurant etiquette

    Chat comment on hotel charges and expensive hotel tactics

    UK tap water free on request policy explained by user techbear72

    User Hawkwise83 discusses rights and emergency tap water access

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    User k-tax states tap water is safe for drinking nationwide

    User blackcyborg009 questions Italy tap water service laws

    User Eomer444 criticizes views on free tap water provision

    Tourist could have used tap water from hotel room instead of demanding free tap water in restaurant

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    Commenter describes flushing toilet for value where free tap water not offered

    California requires food establishments to provide free tap water on request

    Hotel guest refuses to pay for bottled water showing pettily over tap water

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    Legal fees for suing over tap water demand likely exceeded compensation sought

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady legit woke up one morning and said, “I’m going to díe on this hill, even if it takes me seven years to do it!”

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    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't sue them, but I didn't know about the UK law (where I live!). And apparently it's law in Spain too - I went 2 years ago and asked for tap water for my son. They quite aggressively slammed the glass on the table and said after that I had to buy drinks. Problem was, my son was 5, they only served fizzy drinks (ie Coca Cola) which I didn't want him having that young. And we were eating meals too so not like I was just getting free drinks.

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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an odd ruling… didn’t expect that.

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lady legit woke up one morning and said, “I’m going to díe on this hill, even if it takes me seven years to do it!”

    3
    3points
    reply
    jillieeld avatar
    JellyBean
    JellyBean
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't sue them, but I didn't know about the UK law (where I live!). And apparently it's law in Spain too - I went 2 years ago and asked for tap water for my son. They quite aggressively slammed the glass on the table and said after that I had to buy drinks. Problem was, my son was 5, they only served fizzy drinks (ie Coca Cola) which I didn't want him having that young. And we were eating meals too so not like I was just getting free drinks.

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    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an odd ruling… didn’t expect that.

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