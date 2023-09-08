Server Keeps Repeating “It’s Very Hydrating” When Customer Asks For Tap Water
People who work in hospitality run into a lot of difficult customers and often face challenging situations that require them to remain patient and composed.
So they’re usually really empathetic clients themselves — why create more problems when they’re already plentiful? Just like Reddit user Rory (who goes on the platform by the nickname Rtice001) and his wife.
However, as Rory explained in his recent post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, the waitress that recently served them was so annoying tha even they couldn’t sit silent.
So the consensus seems to be that either the waitress was an idiot or the restaurant are awful and insist she upsells. Leaving was the correct decision in either event.
I would have probably asked her if she knew what the definition of hydrating was. Clearly, she had no clue.
$12 for water? Rip off, I'd leave as well... especially if you perceive that this server is judging you by your choice of beverage
