Just touched down in Copenhagen in December, and it felt like stepping into a holiday movie. The city doesn’t just do Christmas markets — it does hygge. That untranslatable Danish word for cozy warmth that somehow makes winter feel a little more bearable.



Tivoli Gardens is where the magic really happens. Operating since the 1800s, it transforms into a winter fairy tale: vintage carousels spin beneath strings of twinkling lights, bare trees glow softly, and the air is filled with the mingling scents of gløgg (Danish mulled wine) and fresh æbleskiver (Danish doughnuts). It’s not just a market — it’s an entire world built for wandering, photographing, and losing yourself in the festive atmosphere. Arriving early, before 11 a.m., is key if you want to capture that soft, magical light without the crowds. The gløgg is genuinely delicious — nothing like the overly sweet stuff some markets serve — and Kongens Nytorv Christmas Market stays open late, perfect for an after-dinner stroll. Everywhere you turn, the city’s canals reflect the lights, doubling the glow and making every corner feel enchanting.



Staying at Herman K Hotel made the experience even better. Coming in from the cold to warmth and luxury was a treat in itself, and the staff shared insider tips on the best stalls for caramelized almonds (spoiler: not the ones right at Tivoli’s entrance).



A few practical tips: layer up — it’s chilly but manageable (0–5°C), cards are accepted almost everywhere, and skip the overpriced harbor cafés — the markets themselves have all the food you need. Weekday mornings or late evenings are the best times to avoid cruise ship crowds, and the season runs from late November through New Year. Is it worth the hype? Absolutely. Copenhagen’s Christmas markets are cozy, authentic, and genuinely magical — exactly what every holiday dream should feel like. For a full guide with a 48-hour itinerary, where to stay, and which markets to prioritize, check out my Copenhagen Christmas guide here.

