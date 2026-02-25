What many passengers don’t realize, though, is that beyond the usual airport routine, there are plenty of small ways to make travel smoother and more comfortable. On Reddit , flight attendants and seasoned travelers shared insider tips and lesser-known perks that people can take advantage of on their next trip. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Flying may have felt magical once, but these days it’s become a pretty ordinary way to get around. Millions of people do it every day, and there’s nothing especially remarkable about airport security, passport control, or wandering through duty-free. That said, seeing the world from above still never gets old.

#1 Since this is somewhat serious, an actual hack is to be the last person or so to board. Literally announcing your name last. Pretty good odds that whatever seat is open is likely open. I do this regularly for long flights and have ridden first and upgraded leg room seats. As you walk up, mumble the seat number your faking '.... 6b', glance at your ticket to confirm that it's not your seat, and sit like you own it. Works every time.

#2 Say you need the halal meal due to religious reasons. It's generally tastier (on BA flights it's a really nice rice dish) and you get served first.

#3 The pilot will generally admit your kid to the cockpit before take off for a mini tour if you ask nicely and your kid is cute enough.

#4 All aisle arm rests can go up. Ther is a button or latch underneath towards the back of the arm rest. It's useful if your tray table is down and you need to get up.

#5 As you exit an international flight, if you walk past the business class section and see a cute little bag(often with a name brand like Tumi) take it (assuming that section already deplaned). It's a care pack that many business class travelers don't use or want. It will contain socks, eye mask, lotion, toothbrush, lip balm etc.

#6 I'm just a passenger. I forgot a phone charger and between flights, I was directed to lost and found. They had my charger in the office and I got it back and took my connection flight.



if you ever forget anything, just go to lost and found. It worked for me, they clean the plane immediately between flights and I'm just really happy to share this, maybe it's even too obvious.

#7 If it's a long flight, bring a package of cookies or chocolates as a thank you gift for the crew. They will love you for it and do whatever they can to make your day.

#8 Be nice. Flight attendants have given me free booze when they caught me doing nice things.



Once I requested the same meal as the person beside me. The flight attendant passed me mine, then told my neighbour that it was the last one. She was sad, so I took a different selection so she could get her first choice. Free booze for me.



Another time there was a rude kid in the row behind me. He wouldn't stop kicking seats ahead of him. Me and my neighbour both got free booze for bearing with it.

#9 Whether you line up first or last to get on the plane, everyone leaves at the same time.

#10 If a flight is delayed due to the airline whether mechanical or other issues, but not weather, flight attendants usually give free booze. You have to ask for it though. “Due to the delay, are you offering free drinks?” I learned this when I started traveling for work.

#11 If you're still hungry, you can ask for seconds. After the meal is served, there are usually a couple of extra entrees leftover. You have to ask nicely and don't expect to have a choice in what you get, but they're usually be able to accommodate you.



(on international flights where meals are still included).

#12 If you have a large coat, or a nice jacket, you can ask the stewards to hang it in the closet. There's a small closet with hangers on nearly every plane.

#13 If you feel like you're gonna stink up the bathroom, ask the Flight Attendant for a coffee bag and take it in with you. We have a ton of them in the galley, and they really take the edge off of toilet smells. You can just throw it in the trash in the bathroom when you're done. Saves you embarrassment, saves our nostrils.

#14 You should try tomato juice while flying, even if you don't normally like it. Science says it's more delicious at high altitudes.. Seriously, Google it.



EffityJeffity:



I fly a lot, and have noticed this phenomenon. Once someone orders tomato juice, every f***er on there orders tomato juice. It's like they've never known it was a thing before.



I've asked cabin crew about it, they said the same thing.

#15 Let's say you're traveling with a child who has to use the bathroom. Now let's say there's not enough room in there for you both in case they need help. They close the door on you and latch it. If they can't unlatch or need help, you can find the emergency door latch on the outside of the door under the No Smoking placard.

#16 Not a hostess but I travel often; if you select the seat near the emergency exits, you get more leg room/space. You just have to verbally confirm you will help in case of an emergency. Bonus: people are now at your mercy at the event of a crash.

#17 Not an airline employee, but I recently was on a flight that was way less than 50% booked. My window seat was one of those that didn't align with a window so I just got a wall. I moved up, not realizing that I sat in the "Economy Plus" section, which had nobody in it. Despite the attendant seeing me move, she still gave me the complimentary adult drinks that came with the upgraded section.

#18 If you take a flight with SQ, you could ask for a range of things like toothbrush, pen, notepad, poker cards, eye mask, sewing kit, comb and shaver. In economy.



Oh and if it’s your birthday or wedding anniversary (declared it somehow during your ticket booking process), we will bring you cake with fancy deco and a glass of champagne. Might even get a card filled with crew’s signatures and well wishes!



If you have a kid with you, ask for children’s toys.



Special dietary meals get served first.



There’s a button underneath the mirror in all aircraft’s lavatory, press that, mirror will swing out and you’ll see how we hide them extra toilet rolls and boxes but please don’t take all of them on a full flight :(.

#19 Behaving and not creating waves or causing a ruckus because you have zero rights on a plane. The captain can get you off the flight for any reason he wants. I saw someone kicked off because she said she was allergic to dogs. The service dog stayed and the owners disability overrode her allergy. Another time a passenger was so perturbed she tweeted using a flight attendants name. She was kicked off.



And please call them flight attendants. Not stewardess or anything else deemed derogatory.

#20 This sounds obvious, but saying 'please' and 'thank you' to the flight attendants when they serve you goes a long way in how they treat/respond to you.

#21 Espresso drinks aren't only for first class on my airline, but *no one* ever thinks to ask for a latte or a cappuccino. I'm happy to make them and they're free!

#22 You can get a free cup of water if you're dehydrated and some aspirin if you have a migraine.

#23 If you're on a busier flight, board as late as possible. The overheads will be full and you'll get your luggage checked for free.

#24 Booze is free in most inter-continental flights. Is that a secret?

#25 Vegetarian entres get delivered first. Order that and you can make your way to the bathroom first.

#26 It is legally fine to slap someone who rests his/her head on your shoulder while sleeping. Dare they think of sleep again on any flight.

#27 If you go to the lavatory and the flight attendants haven’t unlocked them yet (some airlines lock them during taxi / takeoff), look on the door for a sign or placard that is raised above the surface of the door and isn’t a sticker.



The lock is under that. Just flip the sign up and slide the lock open.

#28 I was flying with a stuffed nose that resulted in a massive headache an hour after the plane took off. If you ask the flight attendants for an aspirin they have individually packeted medicine they will give you for free along with a small cup of water. There were some other first aid supplies in the back too. That really saved me on an 8 hour flight.

#29 Not an air host but if you have access to a VIP lounge (either perks of work, bank etc or through family or friends) just take as many of those little cans of pop with you for the flight, since you're past security anyway.

#30 When the flight attendant is going down the aisle for drinks ask for the whole can. That way you get more of it, and they don't have to carry around 1/4 filled cans with them. It also makes their job easier because they don't have to pour it into a cup either.

#31 If you’re booking a flight late, check to see if the last row only has 2 seats. If it does, you can sometimes get extra leg room where only 90% of a seat would fit.

#32 * We can make you hot chocolate.

* Maybe not a secret, but booze is free. A lot of people don't ask for it because they think we'll charge them.

* We have a polaroid camera on board for kids/special occasions. We usually go around the cabin and take pictures of kids, but if you ask us nicely, we'll take a picture for you and put it in a nice souvenir sleeve. We might even let you wear our red hat.

* We have all kinds of goodies along the lines of earplugs, razors, pens, combs, and playing cards for you if you ask. Sometimes we have chocolate.

* But we won't give you anything if you're a jerk ;).

#33 Not a flight attendant, but if you strike up a conversation with one of them before you take off, they'll treat you way better than usual.



The last flight I was on, my wife and I got free champagne and chocolate mousse while everyone else around us glared at us, just because I got talking to one of the flight attendants while we were waiting to get to our seat.

#34 I’m not an air hostess but if you cry they’ll give you the entire can of soda instead of pouring it into a cup.

#35 On a British airways flight to the US the crew let me hang out in the galley and chat with them. They also let me help myself to the beer. It was a long flight so they didn't mind the company and it was also easier for me to get my drinks. Win win.