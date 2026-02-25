ADVERTISEMENT

Flying may have felt magical once, but these days it’s become a pretty ordinary way to get around. Millions of people do it every day, and there’s nothing especially remarkable about airport security, passport control, or wandering through duty-free. That said, seeing the world from above still never gets old.

What many passengers don’t realize, though, is that beyond the usual airport routine, there are plenty of small ways to make travel smoother and more comfortable. On Reddit, flight attendants and seasoned travelers shared insider tips and lesser-known perks that people can take advantage of on their next trip. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones below.

Woman using phone by airplane window wearing sleep mask and travel pillow, enjoying underrated plane perks during flight. Since this is somewhat serious, an actual hack is to be the last person or so to board. Literally announcing your name last. Pretty good odds that whatever seat is open is likely open. I do this regularly for long flights and have ridden first and upgraded leg room seats. As you walk up, mumble the seat number your faking '.... 6b', glance at your ticket to confirm that it's not your seat, and sit like you own it. Works every time.

Hmmm. I've flown a LOT of flights. This may work for some plane classes, but it pretty much never works for First Class. Or any class that allows you to select your meal before flying.

    #2

    In-flight meal tray with salad, dessert, drink, and coffee cup on airplane tray table near window, showcasing plane perks. Say you need the halal meal due to religious reasons. It's generally tastier (on BA flights it's a really nice rice dish) and you get served first.

    zerbey , jannoon028 Report

    As someone who always gets the vegetarian meal, it is true that you do get your meal first. But the caveat is that you still have to wait on the drink cart. So, you might want to have a bottle of water handy. Personally, I don't like to eat without a beverage.

    #3

    Child smiling with travel neck pillow on airplane seat while adults use laptop and phone, enjoying underrated plane perks The pilot will generally admit your kid to the cockpit before take off for a mini tour if you ask nicely and your kid is cute enough.

    FyourFeelings , Getty Images Report

    #4

    Passenger fastening seatbelt on airplane, demonstrating underrated plane perks for a more comfortable flight experience. All aisle arm rests can go up. Ther is a button or latch underneath towards the back of the arm rest. It's useful if your tray table is down and you need to get up.

    portajohnjackoff , DC Studio Report

    #5

    Delta Airlines amenity kit with Missoni design, including earplugs and other travel perks inside a patterned case. As you exit an international flight, if you walk past the business class section and see a cute little bag(often with a name brand like Tumi) take it (assuming that section already deplaned). It's a care pack that many business class travelers don't use or want. It will contain socks, eye mask, lotion, toothbrush, lip balm etc.

    portajohnjackoff , PokemonstersStudio Report

    Some airlines, like Cathay Pacific and Aeroflot, give this to everyone on an international flight.

    #6

    Portable charger and smartphone connected with charging cables on a table, highlighting underrated plane perks. I'm just a passenger. I forgot a phone charger and between flights, I was directed to lost and found. They had my charger in the office and I got it back and took my connection flight.

    if you ever forget anything, just go to lost and found. It worked for me, they clean the plane immediately between flights and I'm just really happy to share this, maybe it's even too obvious.

    anon , Steve Johnson Report

    #7

    Flight attendant organizing overhead bins inside a plane, highlighting underrated plane perks travelers should use. If it's a long flight, bring a package of cookies or chocolates as a thank you gift for the crew. They will love you for it and do whatever they can to make your day.

    SuzQP , Getty Images Report

    Great idea. I recommend individually wrapped Ghiradelli chocolates. Yummy.

    Hand holding a glass of drink by an airplane window, showcasing underrated plane perks for travelers in flight. Be nice. Flight attendants have given me free booze when they caught me doing nice things.

    Once I requested the same meal as the person beside me. The flight attendant passed me mine, then told my neighbour that it was the last one. She was sad, so I took a different selection so she could get her first choice. Free booze for me.

    Another time there was a rude kid in the row behind me. He wouldn't stop kicking seats ahead of him. Me and my neighbour both got free booze for bearing with it.

    felixfelix , Muhammad Shoaib Report

    #9

    Passengers using underrated plane perks while going through airport security with a TSA agent and luggage scanner nearby. Whether you line up first or last to get on the plane, everyone leaves at the same time.

    foulista , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    #10

    Two glasses of white wine on an airplane tray table with a passenger using a phone, highlighting underrated plane perks. If a flight is delayed due to the airline whether mechanical or other issues, but not weather, flight attendants usually give free booze. You have to ask for it though. “Due to the delay, are you offering free drinks?” I learned this when I started traveling for work.

    JayAMEyeE , jaromirchalabala Report

    Flight attendant wearing gloves serving an in-flight meal to a passenger, highlighting underrated plane perks. If you're still hungry, you can ask for seconds. After the meal is served, there are usually a couple of extra entrees leftover. You have to ask nicely and don't expect to have a choice in what you get, but they're usually be able to accommodate you.

    (on international flights where meals are still included).

    evange , Getty Images Report

    Dark gray coat hanging on a black hanger on a metal rod, illustrating underrated plane perks and travel attire benefits. If you have a large coat, or a nice jacket, you can ask the stewards to hang it in the closet. There's a small closet with hangers on nearly every plane.

    seeasea , Mika Baumeister Report

    #13

    Compact airplane lavatory interior with toilet, sink, and safety signs highlighting underrated plane perks to utilize during flights. If you feel like you're gonna stink up the bathroom, ask the Flight Attendant for a coffee bag and take it in with you. We have a ton of them in the galley, and they really take the edge off of toilet smells. You can just throw it in the trash in the bathroom when you're done. Saves you embarrassment, saves our nostrils.

    QueenHungry , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Plastic cup of tomato juice and a soft drink can on an airplane tray table showcasing underrated plane perks. You should try tomato juice while flying, even if you don't normally like it. Science says it's more delicious at high altitudes.. Seriously, Google it.

    EffityJeffity:

    I fly a lot, and have noticed this phenomenon. Once someone orders tomato juice, every f***er on there orders tomato juice. It's like they've never known it was a thing before.

    I've asked cabin crew about it, they said the same thing.

    anon Report

    Mother and children sitting in airplane seats, using a tablet, illustrating underrated plane perks on a flight. Let's say you're traveling with a child who has to use the bathroom. Now let's say there's not enough room in there for you both in case they need help. They close the door on you and latch it. If they can't unlatch or need help, you can find the emergency door latch on the outside of the door under the No Smoking placard.

    mal_wash_jayne , Getty Images Report

    #16

    Airplane interior showing exit row seats and emergency exit door highlighting underrated plane perks. Not a hostess but I travel often; if you select the seat near the emergency exits, you get more leg room/space. You just have to verbally confirm you will help in case of an emergency. Bonus: people are now at your mercy at the event of a crash.

    anon Report

    Man relaxing in an airplane window seat enjoying underrated plane perks for a comfortable flight experience. Not an airline employee, but I recently was on a flight that was way less than 50% booked. My window seat was one of those that didn't align with a window so I just got a wall. I moved up, not realizing that I sat in the "Economy Plus" section, which had nobody in it. Despite the attendant seeing me move, she still gave me the complimentary adult drinks that came with the upgraded section.

    YouGotShot , yaroslav-astakhov- Report

    #18

    Man in business suit adjusting eye mask and neck pillow while seated on a plane, showcasing underrated plane perks. If you take a flight with SQ, you could ask for a range of things like toothbrush, pen, notepad, poker cards, eye mask, sewing kit, comb and shaver. In economy.

    Oh and if it’s your birthday or wedding anniversary (declared it somehow during your ticket booking process), we will bring you cake with fancy deco and a glass of champagne. Might even get a card filled with crew’s signatures and well wishes!

    If you have a kid with you, ask for children’s toys.

    Special dietary meals get served first.

    There’s a button underneath the mirror in all aircraft’s lavatory, press that, mirror will swing out and you’ll see how we hide them extra toilet rolls and boxes but please don’t take all of them on a full flight :(.

    i1h86ch0o , Frolopiaton Palm Report

    Pilot in airplane cockpit adjusting controls, illustrating underrated plane perks to enhance your flight experience. Behaving and not creating waves or causing a ruckus because you have zero rights on a plane. The captain can get you off the flight for any reason he wants. I saw someone kicked off because she said she was allergic to dogs. The service dog stayed and the owners disability overrode her allergy. Another time a passenger was so perturbed she tweeted using a flight attendants name. She was kicked off.

    And please call them flight attendants. Not stewardess or anything else deemed derogatory.

    anon , Getty Images Report

    #20

    Flight attendant offering drinks to a passenger in airplane cabin, illustrating underrated plane perks to take advantage of. This sounds obvious, but saying 'please' and 'thank you' to the flight attendants when they serve you goes a long way in how they treat/respond to you.

    nicetomeechu , Getty Images Report

    #21

    Close-up of a coffee cup with foam inside, illustrating underrated plane perks travelers should start taking advantage of. Espresso drinks aren't only for first class on my airline, but *no one* ever thinks to ask for a latte or a cappuccino. I'm happy to make them and they're free!

    RufusMcCoot , An Hoang Report

    #22

    Man in business attire smiling and receiving a drink from flight attendant showcasing underrated plane perks on flight. You can get a free cup of water if you're dehydrated and some aspirin if you have a migraine.

    veyizmir , Getty Images Report

    #23

    Passengers seated and standing in a crowded airplane cabin, illustrating underrated plane perks travelers often overlook. If you're on a busier flight, board as late as possible. The overheads will be full and you'll get your luggage checked for free.

    thistlefink , Chris Brignola Report

    Passenger enjoying a drink by the airplane window, highlighting underrated plane perks to enhance travel experience. Booze is free in most inter-continental flights. Is that a secret?

    huazzy , John Luke Laube Report

    #25

    Young woman enjoying plane perks with an inflight meal while seated next to the window on an airplane flight. Vegetarian entres get delivered first. Order that and you can make your way to the bathroom first.

    iamnotbillyjoel , 1997chotijah Report

    #26

    It is legally fine to slap someone who rests his/her head on your shoulder while sleeping. Dare they think of sleep again on any flight.

    AbdussamiT Report

    If you go to the lavatory and the flight attendants haven’t unlocked them yet (some airlines lock them during taxi / takeoff), look on the door for a sign or placard that is raised above the surface of the door and isn’t a sticker.

    The lock is under that. Just flip the sign up and slide the lock open.

    TraditionalSecond Report

    Or sort yourself out before boarding, or hang on, they are locked for a reason. Are you really going to try to P during takeoff?

    I was flying with a stuffed nose that resulted in a massive headache an hour after the plane took off. If you ask the flight attendants for an aspirin they have individually packeted medicine they will give you for free along with a small cup of water. There were some other first aid supplies in the back too. That really saved me on an 8 hour flight.

    Kawaii_Sauce Report

    Not an air host but if you have access to a VIP lounge (either perks of work, bank etc or through family or friends) just take as many of those little cans of pop with you for the flight, since you're past security anyway.

    anon Report

    #30

    When the flight attendant is going down the aisle for drinks ask for the whole can. That way you get more of it, and they don't have to carry around 1/4 filled cans with them. It also makes their job easier because they don't have to pour it into a cup either.

    Adolf-not-Hitler Report

    If you’re booking a flight late, check to see if the last row only has 2 seats. If it does, you can sometimes get extra leg room where only 90% of a seat would fit.

    BobbyD1790 Report

    #32

    * We can make you hot chocolate.
    * Maybe not a secret, but booze is free. A lot of people don't ask for it because they think we'll charge them.
    * We have a polaroid camera on board for kids/special occasions. We usually go around the cabin and take pictures of kids, but if you ask us nicely, we'll take a picture for you and put it in a nice souvenir sleeve. We might even let you wear our red hat.
    * We have all kinds of goodies along the lines of earplugs, razors, pens, combs, and playing cards for you if you ask. Sometimes we have chocolate.
    * But we won't give you anything if you're a jerk ;).

    cabincrew Report

    Not a flight attendant, but if you strike up a conversation with one of them before you take off, they'll treat you way better than usual.

    The last flight I was on, my wife and I got free champagne and chocolate mousse while everyone else around us glared at us, just because I got talking to one of the flight attendants while we were waiting to get to our seat.

    FranklinFuckinMint Report

    I’m not an air hostess but if you cry they’ll give you the entire can of soda instead of pouring it into a cup.

    FSAD2 Report

    On a British airways flight to the US the crew let me hang out in the galley and chat with them. They also let me help myself to the beer. It was a long flight so they didn't mind the company and it was also easier for me to get my drinks. Win win.

    n3rrdc0r3 Report

    #36

    Those peanuts... They're complementary.

    Taylorswiftfan69 Report

