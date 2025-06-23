Yesterday I flew from London to Beijing finally after 8 years of consciously and unconsciously avoidance. I want to share this experience with you guys here.



For this trip I have started to prepare my brain two months beforehand. I started to explore in this Reddit group, and I have been listening to the Lovefly podcasts religiously every single day. I want to thank you all for the knowledge and encouragement I received from you guys. And I am so glad I have thoroughly prepared myself for this trip! That has allowed me to stay calm enough to cope with any scary moment during my flight.



But there are still moments when I feel anxious and worried. For example when we first boarded the flight, the crew announcement said our plane is having some technical issue, to make sure we can have a safe flight, they were waiting for the engineer to come. So at the end we were delayed for one hour before we could depart. This is the first time I ever experienced such a problem. So that made me quite nervous and kept wondering what kind of technical issues they were talking about and would it happen again once we are in the air.



The 9.5 hour flight after the departure was kind of half bumpy and half smooth. I definitely felt more turbulence than my previous flights on the same route. I don’t know whether it’s because now is summer time or it’s because I was sitting towards the back of the plane. But thanks for the preparation work I have done beforehand I have really managed to stay calm. (Still sweated a bit) Whenever the turbulence hit, I would speak to myself in my head:”turbulence is uncomfortable but safe”. I think I would absolutely have gone crazy about all this turbulence if I haven’t equipped myself with the knowledge from here and the podcast.



It’s definitely a progress! But I think I should do more and more flying to be able to really normalize it.



I hope everyone a safe and happy flying!!!