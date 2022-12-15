While the period leading up to the winter holidays is usually pretty hectic, leaving us with literally zero time for anything else except work and holiday preparations (also, a mandatory office party or two), once Christmas comes, life usually hits a break and finally lets you relax. It’s also the perfect time to reward yourself with a vacation and visit some of the best Christmas destinations all over the world!

So, what makes a nice travel destination into the best Christmas vacation destination? Well, for starters, the place has to ooze that festive feel! Think along the lines of Lapland, where the original Santa Claus allegedly lives. Now that’s what we’d call oozing with a festive mood! Other places to travel for Christmas would be those that are known for their awesome winter holiday markets, like Amsterdam, Zurich, or even Vilnius. You know, you could even do a little Christmas market-hopping through the European capitals if your budget would allow for it! And if your idea of the best places to travel for Christmas is something more along the lines of snowy wilderness and pristine nature, you’re sure to find picks fitting into this category, too!

Our picks of the best travel destinations during Christmas are a bit further down, be sure to check them out before planning your trip! Once you get to the submissions, upvote your favorite ones so other readers will see them on top of this. And lastly, share these ideas with anyone with whom you’d like to try them out!