American internet users took to an online thread to share all of the things that people living in the United States have that Europeans don’t. Yellow school buses, cowboys, and free refills are just the tip of the iceberg. Check out their thoughts below.

Travel broadens the mind, and it’s a ton of fun, too. Probably one of the first things that you’ll notice during your trips abroad is just how different life can be elsewhere. And when you jump continents, that difference can be even bigger.

#1 The Grand Canyon. It really is that grand.



valthonis_surion:

Similarly the Great Lakes are pretty great.

#2 Forced air hvac systems.



oboshoe:

really?

what do europeans use?



sir_mrej:

Volunteer air

#3 Garbage disposals, apparently.



An English guy once asked, "Is it true you have a little blender in your sink to chop up the food bits and send them to the sewer because you're too lazy to walk over to the trash bin?".



oldpuzzle:

Tbh that’s what I as a European was most excited about when I lived in the US for a bit! The first time I realised I had a disposal in my sink it was such a “OMG I KNOW THIS FROM TV!” moment.

The top way to make the most of any trip is to set your ego, expectations, and assumptions aside and embrace open-mindedness. The entire point of travel is to experience new things. And you’ll miss out on the awesome experience if you constantly complain that things abroad are different from what you have back home. Instead, it’s best to be as flexible and respectful as you can. That’ll help you meet new people, be liked by the locals, and get to grips with your destination on a deeper level. GoAbroad suggests that every tourist should do some research before visiting a new place. “This will help you pack appropriate clothes, find out about the regional laws or entry requirements, and know what to expect.” What’s more, you’ll get to grips with the local culture and customs and how to respect them.

#4 ADA cities.



brownlab319:

The ADA is truly a wonderful evolution of the America system. We aren’t often great, but when we are, we really are.

#5 Redwood forest.



Jerseygirl2468:

One of the best experiences of my life was going to Muir Woods. I truly had no idea until I stood there and experienced it for myself.

#6 Yosemite.



ThrustersToFull:

I thought I was prepared for Yosemite. I looked at photos, I watched documentaries. But NOTHING prepares you for seeing it for the first time in person. It was winter when I went for the first time - 1 January 2022 to be exact - and I was simply blown away by the scale and beauty of it.

In the meantime, you may want to consider eating, shopping, and staying locally. Top-tier hotels and chain restaurants are great, sure, but you might not get the full experience there. And if you want truly authentic food, you have to be willing to eat as the locals do. You should embrace that same adventurous mindset not just when it comes to food, but day trips, too. Don’t just visit the same touristy sites that everyone floods to. Explore a bit further. Go off the beaten path. Ask the locals for some non-obvious recommendations. And naturally, as a tourist, you shouldn’t be littering or damaging anything on your trip. Leave every place you visit the way you found it, or better.

#7 The audacity.

#8 Free refills.



The_Truth_Believe_Me:

32 ounce soda cups at restaurants



GaylicBread:

Some restaurants have this but it isn't very common. Nandos and TGIFridays come to mind.

#9 Land. A lot of it.



TiresOnFire:

Japanese citizens who visited the US in the early days of WWII tried to warn the government of how much land we had to sustain ourselves. Also our industrial abilities were quite impressive at the time.



Wrathchilde:

In Europe, 100 miles is far. In America, 100 years is old.

What do you think, Pandas? From your perspective, what are some of the most noticeable things that Americans have that Europeans don’t, and vice versa? What do you think are the biggest upsides of life in North America and Europe? What countries do you hope to visit this year? Tell us all about it!

#10 Ice in their the complimentary water at a restaurant.



BunchaaMalarkey:

I Germany, if you ask for free tap water they deliver 100ml of water in a glass, and seem to hate you for it.

In the US they give you free ice water refills all day without skipping a beat.

The free water situation in the US is way better than what I've had in Europe. At least mainland. I haven't actually been to the UK.



TheStorMan:



You might get a few small cubes in a glass. In America the drink will be 90% ice.

#11 Screens on our windows so we can open them without letting the bugs in.



Abrakafkingdabra:

Genuinely can't comprehend how lots of places in Europe both don't have AC and don't have window screens. You'd think not having the former would logically lead to having the latter

#12 Don't have to pay to use restroom.



HeyItsLers:

I didn't have to pay in Iceland. And, as an American, I was very happy with the privacy! American bathroom stalls leave so much space between the door and the wall, the door and the floor, etc. The "stalls" in Iceland were like all small, private rooms. So different than what I was used to.

#13 Medical debt.



perrygoundhunter:

I can tell you are American

Because most nations with public healthcare do not cover eyes, feet, ears, as well as having public options

Also insulin and crutches, wheel chairs and mobility aids….also dental

I know Canadians who have gone bankrupt

#14 The Pacific Ocean 😎.

#15 Cowboys lol what makes me say that is because when my husband went to Germany he was at a bar and one of the locals asked him where he was from and he told them he was from Oklahoma and they said oh wow are you a cowboy? and then after conversation ensued, my husband came to realize that Germans seem to really like Cowboys, especially women. lol.

#16 A huge variety of biodiversity without crossing borders. You could be within driving distance of many just in California alone.





raindorpsonroses:

I am 2.5 hours or less by car from desert, alpine forest and lakes with snow and skiing in the winter, rolling hills with oak trees and sycamore, riparian river/creek habitats, marsh wetlands, beautiful swimming and surfing beaches with the vast Pacific Ocean. At my house it’s only a few days per year that the low temperature is lower than 8C/ 46F or the high temperature is above 30C/ 86F. It’s not terribly dry or humid in my area. It doesn’t surprise me that the cost of living is so high because California is a pretty wonderful place to live, especially if you love the outdoors!

#17 Yellow school buses! I've had a lot of European friends ask me if they're real or just something from the movies, apparently a lot of them think they're on in movies or shows. I've had friends from Asia ask the same thing as well haha!





D-Alembert:

I got to ride in one last year. In one of those observations that are "duh" obvious in hindsight but an unexpected surprise at the time: the seats (and legroom) are all child-size!

I was a bit too tall to fit :)

#18 The right to hang a pair of bear arms in our homes. Its written very clearly in our constitution.



Seabass_87:

I accidentally lobbied for the right to bare feet, now our state doesn't allow shoes.

#19 The Americans with Disabilities Act.



1peatfor7:

Oddly enough I first noticed this while on vacation in Las Vegas. I had a broken foot and was able to rent an "old people scooter" from the hotel. It made my trip much more bearable. I drove it down the strip sidewalk and all around the hotel lobbies.

#20 Wilderness.



The vast majority of woodland in europe is managed woodland, or not original and grown intentionally. America, however, has vast swarthes of land that have never been touched by human hands.





TheMerryMeatMan:



And it's all thanks to some of our earlier presidents realizing how valuable and important that undeveloped wilderness would be, and pushing for the adoption of the National Park System to make sure that since of our natural wonders could be carefully monitored and protected.

Teddy Roosevelt is a standout figure in that regard, but Yellowstone was passed under Grant's presidency, so he deserves solid credit there too.

#21 AC.



Fallenangel152:

The thought of having AC in houses as standard is a dream in the UK. If you see a house with proper AC you assume they're a millionaire.

We have a small portable unit for summer. It's noisy, pretty ineffective, and running it for more than a few hours gives me an electricity bill as big as my mortgage.

Amber123454321:

Most of the supermarkets and shopping centres have it. It's just the weather is cold or mild for most of the year. In Ireland, summer tends to be so short, it's like blink and you'll miss it. So no one really bothers with AC, because the rest of the year you don't need it.

#22 Tipping culture



0tter_gaming88:

As a american you don't want it TRUST ME



jakisdebil5:

thank god europe doesn't have that

#23 Football, not that one, but the weird shaped ball one!

#24 I've learned from this post that to many people think Europe is north western Europe and nothing else.



MasterHallmark:

To be fair, I've seen posts from Western Europeans who think that, too.

Years ago an Italian from Northern Italy asked why Americans put garlic on their food because "garlic is considered to strong by the rest of the world"

They got pissy when given examples of international dishes (including Southern Italian ones) that used garlic.

#25 One thing that always stands out to me is how obsessed Americans are with credit scores. It affects everything here, renting, phone plans, even jobs sometimes. In a lot of Europe it’s way more chill and not this giant number hanging over your life.



Also free refills and ice in every drink feels super American once you’ve been away for a bit. You don’t realize how normal that feels until it’s gone.

#26 The National Parks in the US are spectacular.



Ace_of_Clubs:

Not just national parks, but national forests, national monuments, and state parks deserve a shout out as well!

Im an avid backpacker and have been lucky enough to explore some really beautiful and remote places.



aribobari1313:

The coolest part is that our National Parks system was the first and inspired other countries to do the same! My Spanish girlfriend even learned about that in her tourism degree.

#27 Florida man.

MohawkElGato:

He’s pretty entertaining that’s for sure

TinKnight1:

trust me, that's one thing humanity has, no matter where you go.

Florida man is only known so well because of the sunshine laws.

#28 Their flag on the moon 😎.

#29 Like really good fall of the bones bbq. 🤤.



doyer_bleu:

And Cajun food!



LtDarthWookie:

100% our food is incredible. And BBQ is one of the best. Give me a brisket and I'll be happy.

#30 The largest prison population per capita of any first world nation.

#31 Full size clothes dryers.

Jakeandellwood:

I live in sweden and have a full size tumble dryer, plus a drying cupboard. The majority of people i know have both.

#32 Space and possibility. The US is not a place that's particularly densely populated. There's lots of space and lots of technical opportunity. Compared to Europe, there is still plenty of room and opportunity to be in the US. I can admire this about their culture. An optimistic (and from a European perspective, naive or stupid) attitude to get things done. Europe is far less experimental and willing to take risks, for better and worse.

#33 Giant Redwoods. The Redwoods National Forest in northern California is one of the most mystical, beautiful, majestic, ancient places I've ever visited. It felt SACRED like there really were forest elves and tree ents protecting that place.



Breathtaking. I simply wanted to walk until I got lost, then just stay lost forever. It transformed me to a time of innocence, wonder, open to curiosity about the world. Around every bend in the trail, we'd buzz with anticipation. Because any grand adventure could waiting ..even a fairy tea party.

#34 A robust general aviation culture and system. Ok I know it’s a bit niche, but there it is. It’s live in the middle of nowhere east Texas and there about 3 places within an hour where I can take flying lessons or just rent a small airplane if I want to go fly and have a pilots license and we have hundreds, maybe even thousands, of public and private airports.

