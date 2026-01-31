72 Hilarious Travel Memes To Enjoy Because Actual Travel Is Expensive
Travel is a wonderful way to get to know the world and to grow as an individual. There’s nothing quite like putting yourself in new and surprising situations to broaden your mind. But some experiences are so universal that they unite travelers from all corners of the world.
That’s where the ‘Travel Memes’ Instagram account comes in. True to its name, it shares, well, travel memes. We’ve collected some of the best and funniest ones that might feel so relatable that they’re almost too personal. They’re fun to scroll through, whether you’re chilling in the airport lounge or just daydreaming about your next big trip while at the office.
Overhyping anything is one of the worst things you can do. You’re setting yourself up for disappointment if you have enormous expectations for anything, including your next trip. It’s better to be optimistically realistic and then be pleasantly surprised than be over-the-top excited and then realize nothing will match your daydreams.
But it’s very likely that you, just like us, have seen how hype can ruin trips that, objectively, would be fine if you were more grounded. If this sounds familiar, you might have fallen prey to Paris Syndrome.
In a nutshell, Paris Syndrome is a psychological condition where you come up against culture shock so severe that you might have a temporary breakdown and experience disappointment, nausea, dizziness, sweating, an elevated heart rate, and even hallucinations or delusions.
This shock comes about as a result of planning to go somewhere for years and years, only for the place not to live up to your immense expectations.
The term itself, Paris Syndrome, came about due to the mismatch that Japanese tourists experienced when visiting Paris, the capital of France. They idealized and romanticized the city to such an extent that their unrealistic hopes for what their trip would be like couldn’t be fulfilled.
Paris, like many other major European cities, has its fair share of pros and cons. As wonderful as the city is, among its drawbacks are issues like litter, crime, masses of tourists, sometimes less-than-friendly locals, etc.
And yet, as Forbes points out, you can also experience the opposite of Paris Syndrome if you lower your expectations.
For instance, some people go online to share that they’ve heard so many negative comments about Paris that their actual trip was surprisingly pleasant when they went.
Aside from Paris Syndrome, other similar psychological phenomena include:
- Jerusalem Syndrome (where pilgrims and tourists imagine themselves to be biblical or messianic figures)
- Stendhal Syndrome, aka Aesthetic Syndrome (where visitors to Florence experience palpitations and paranoia when facing superb works of art and architecture)
According to Forbes, there are a few things you can do to avoid Paris Syndrome and the accompanying sense of disappointment. For one, you have to take care of the basics. Like your well-being.
“Traveling takes a toll, both physically and mentally so it's best to take all precautions so that you'll be in better shape when you arrive—drink lots to avoid dehydration, particularly in Europe's scorching summers, take all advice to reduce the impact of jetlag, don't overpack your itinerary so you'll not get exhausted and be mindful of the impact of any medication you're taking.”
On top of that, you have to embrace the fact that any destination you visit will be nuanced and, well, realistic, nowhere near ‘perfection.’
“Above all, Paris is known, and rightly so, for its beautiful boulevards, markets, historic sites and culinary experiences, but it does need to live and breathe—it has garbage, the subway can get busy, and customer service is not always king, because it is, ultimately, just a city like any other,” Forbes writes.
As per recent research done by travel experts at Stasher, some of the world’s worst, most overhyped, tourist-trap-like attractions include the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA, USA; the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey; the Great Wall of China in China; and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong.
Other disappointing global attractions include the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, Australia; Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK; Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée, France; Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania; and the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu in the Cusco Region of Peru.
On the other hand, Stasher notes, some must-see tourist destinations include the Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain; Walt Disney World in Orlando, USA; Tokyo Disneyland in Japan; Milford Sound in New Zealand; the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt; and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil.
The ‘Travel Memes’ account was created way back in September 2018 and has been entertaining Instagram users ever since. Though it is a relatively niche account (it has ‘just’ 2.5k followers), it has shared nearly 1.2k humorous posts. And the main draw is that if you’re a fan of traveling, you’ll likely think that many of these memes are spot-on.
