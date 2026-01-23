ADVERTISEMENT

To say that airports can get chaotic at times is an understatement. With so many different people passing through them all the time, flights getting delayed, and folks running late, there’s a lot of tension in the air. So, for some airport cafe employees, dealing with stressed-out, exhausted, and entitled passengers isn’t exactly fun.

Baristas and travelers took to a thread on X to share why, in their experience, working at an airport Starbucks is one of the worst jobs anywhere. Scroll down for their insights.

#1

Iced coffee cup with a label reading loser, highlighting challenges faced by airport baristas in their difficult jobs.

LthePerry02

    #2

    Tweet from airport barista describing the stressful job serving last-minute passengers and managing crisis situations.

    rosart0

    #3

    Airport baristas managing customer service chaos while making the same drink repeatedly with little reward or recognition.

    fshadowbuilds

    Who wins the ‘most stress-inducing job of the year’ award isn’t an actual competition. You can feel stressed, burned out, demotivated, and miserable, no matter your specific job.

    But some professions are, in and of themselves, more likely to be stressful than others.

    Being a firefighter, working in law enforcement, saving people in the emergency room, flying planes, working in construction—these are vocations that will test your limits.

    That being said, working at a busy airport cafe as a barista isn’t exactly a walk in the park either.
    #4

    Airport baristas working behind a crowded counter, looking stressed while serving coffee to rushed travelers.

    NeuraNest_AI

    vanessapanerosa avatar
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    I think you just described a typical day being alive.

    #5

    Tweet about the challenges faced by airport baristas working under stressful conditions during busy train schedules.

    big_sister

    vanessapanerosa avatar
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only an idiot would put themselves in such a position in the first place. What kind of judgment is that?!? I’d be the worst possible employee there. Probably get drinks thrown at me on the reg!

    #6

    Tweet about a businessman reacting to airport baristas running out of oat milk moments before a flight to Zurich.

    SAM_ADVICES

    As an airport barista, you’re constantly on your feet, working odd hours and long shifts, and dealing with a non-stop flow of frustrated, annoyed, tired, and sometimes even panicky customers.

    Being criticized by angry people who nitpick everything you do, day in and day out, can wear you out. Eventually, your physical, mental, and emotional health will suffer.
    #7

    Tweet from user Foreman expressing that working any job at an airport has to be horrible, relating to airport baristas.

    foreman317

    #8

    Tweet text discussing the challenges and long lines faced by airport baristas sharing why they have one of the worst jobs ever.

    vitualamendeus

    #9

    Tweet about airport baristas sharing why they have one of the worst jobs ever, highlighting difficult customer experiences.

    SeaGoat03

    The appeal of some stressful jobs is that they can be very fulfilling and impactful. On top of that, they can also be incredibly rewarding. So, depending on your financial needs and goals, you might decide that it’s worth pushing yourself to the limit for a few months or years.

    There are two caveats here, though.

    First, not every stress-inducing job is going to be financially or emotionally rewarding. If you’re burning out and getting nothing in return, you need to objectively evaluate the situation and look for better opportunities elsewhere. And secondly, you have to realize that chronic stress is going to wreck you, and you need to know when to pull back.
    #10

    Tweet from a former airport barista explaining why airport barista jobs are challenging and people tip differently in airports.

    LucasCaylor

    #11

    Tweet discussing challenges faced by airport baristas, highlighting why they have one of the worst jobs ever.

    NewYakubianApe

    #12

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing why airport baristas consider their job one of the worst jobs ever.

    Drewpizmo

    The American Psychological Association explains that some of the most common sources of work-related stress include things like excessive workloads, low salaries, and a lack of social support.

    Other sources of stress are having very few opportunities for growth or advancement, unengaging and not challenging work, conflicting demands, unclear expectations, and not having control over job-related decisions.
    #13

    Airport baristas describe the chaos, long lines, and stress that make their job one of the worst in the service industry.

    alecsime

    #14

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing airport baristas dealing with long lines and tough working conditions.

    mrkiehyuck

    #15

    Tweet showing a user sharing their experience sleeping in an airport Starbucks, highlighting challenges airport baristas face.

    GnomeyArt

    Meanwhile, Forbes points out that some of the main indicators of a stressful workplace are long average weekly hours, lower earnings, higher layoff or discharge rates, and higher quit rates. What’s more, other red flags include larger burnout rates, higher job opening rates, and more workplace injuries and illnesses due to demanding and hazardous work environments.
    #16

    Tweet discussing the challenges of being airport baristas, highlighting why they have one of the worst jobs ever.

    phellyos

    #17

    Tweet from an airport barista describing the stressful work environment with constant rush, early hours, and difficult customers.

    iamankitpande

    #18

    Social media post discussing why airport baristas have one of the worst jobs ever in food service.

    roseannehater

    The issue with chronic, uncontrolled work-related stress is that it doesn’t simply disappear the moment your shift ends and you clock out.

    The APA highlights the fact that stressful work environments can lead to a whole host of health and well-being problems, from sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating to headaches, stomachaches, and having a short temper. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

    Chronic stress can lead to even more serious conditions, such as anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure, and a weakened immune system. Furthermore, long-term health problems caused by constant stress include depression, obesity, and heart disease.

    Someone who deals with uncontrolled stress by overeating, smoking, drinking, or misusing substances makes things even worse.
    #19

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the challenges airport baristas face working in high-pressure environments.

    sims2ds

    #20

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation discussing why airport baristas have one of the worst jobs ever.

    DethByCaffiene

    #21

    Tweet discussion about airport baristas highlighting downtime, union benefits, and workplace annoyances like scissors bolted to the wall.

    ThreeHatsInARow

    The good news is that you can change your relationship with stress and develop a healthy work-life balance. In small doses, stress can be healthy for your body and mind.

    But the bad news is that shifting your perspective on work won’t happen overnight. It will take patience, sustained effort, and multiple setbacks until your new mindset becomes a habit.

    And even then, the problem might not be your sensitivity to stress. Some workplaces are downright toxic, and only you know when you’ve reached your limit and need to change jobs.

    In the meantime, you can make incremental changes at work and in your lifestyle to become more resilient.
    #22

    Tweet discussing challenges faced by airport baristas including low wages, lack of training, and poor working conditions at licensed Starbucks locations.

    hammerito

    #23

    Tweet from an airport barista describing challenges with limited menu and difficult customer requests at an airport coffee shop.

    Shanemychal

    #24

    Tweet from user discussing working at an airport McDonald's, highlighting challenges faced by airport baristas with one of the worst jobs.

    Foil_Island

    The APA suggests keeping a journal of all the situations that stress you out and how you respond to them. That way, you can find patterns and know what to change.

    In the meantime, develop a habit of responding to stress in healthier ways. Instead of binging food, alcohol, or nicotine, you need to focus on nutritious food, regular exercise, and quality sleep.

    What’s more, you need to make time for socializing with positive people and doing hobbies and activities that bring you genuine joy. If all you ever do is work and worry about work, it’s no wonder that you’re burning out.
    #25

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing how airport baristas have one of the worst jobs ever due to stressful work conditions.

    ctrlanya

    #26

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the challenges and busy environment faced by airport baristas on the job.

    JagerBradley

    #27

    Twitter exchange about the challenges airport baristas face working at Starbucks in busy airport locations.

    TradewindTruth

    In a nutshell, you need to enforce better boundaries when it comes to work. Don’t be available for work all the time. Talk to your supervisor or manager about what you’re going through. Actively make space to recharge. Focus on relaxing (try walking, meditation, mindfulness, breathing exercises, etc.).

    And if your family and friends’ support isn’t enough, reach out to a mental health specialist so that they can help you reframe your perspective on work.
    #28

    Twitter exchange about airport baristas sharing why they have one of the worst jobs ever serving travelers.

    positive_jetson

    #29

    Tweet exchange showing airport baristas discussing why working at an airport Starbucks is one of the worst jobs ever.

    notJoleneWood

    #30

    Airport baristas describe dealing with tired, rude travelers making their job one of the worst in customer service.

    BounmyVongPhet

    Have you ever worked at an airport cafe or store before, dear Pandas? Or maybe you’ve worked as a barista in a particularly busy spot? What were the biggest challenges that you had to overcome? How did you deal with all the stress and antsy customers? You can share your experiences in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #31

    Tweet text discussing airport baristas having faster shifts, higher tips, and better hourly pay compared to regular Starbucks locations.

    cruiseshipcrew

    #32

    Two Twitter users discuss how working as airport baristas can be one of the worst jobs due to drink quality complaints.

    Isaackery

    #33

    Airport baristas face nonstop lines, stressed travelers, overpriced drinks, and high pressure with no room for errors.

    cutemuse6401

    #34

    Screenshot of Reddit comments discussing tips and customer behavior highlighting why airport baristas have one of the worst jobs ever

    highongoofballs

    #35

    User comment about a barista at Chicago airport singing out orders, highlighting challenges of airport baristas’ difficult jobs.

    cptkower

    #36

    Tweet discussing the challenges and clientele airport baristas face, highlighting why it is one of the worst jobs.

    kikovaldez

    #37

    Social media comment about airport baristas sharing why they have one of the worst jobs ever, mentioning stress and regulars.

    hiddensquish

    #38

    Social media post describing long early morning lines at airport Starbucks and sympathy for airport baristas.

    tekashimandela

    #39

    Airport baristas share challenges of working long shifts and why they have one of the worst jobs ever in busy terminals.

    pil0tj0ne

    #40

    Twitter user Brandon Carter replying to a comment about airport baristas having one of the worst jobs ever.

    BrandonLBC

    #41

    Twitter post discussing why working as airport baristas is considered one of the worst jobs due to daily TSA checks.

    ichigominaj

    #42

    Airport baristas share tough experiences working at busy airport coffee shops amid high stress and customer demands.

    r0sefromthadvst

    #43

    Twitter conversation about airport baristas, highlighting the job as one of the worst with respect and understanding.

    cogitoautomate

    #44

    Airport baristas discussing why working at airport Starbucks can be one of the worst jobs due to conditions and pay.

    GeoPoko

    #45

    Airport baristas at Starbucks discuss why working at an airport is considered one of the worst jobs ever.

    JSels_

    #46

    Tweet from user Reebs discussing airport baristas and tipping culture, highlighting challenges of airport barista jobs.

    Reebs73488130

    #47

    Tweet from user KiltedLady sharing challenges faced by airport baristas dealing with rude customers in a high-stress environment.

    kiltedlady

    #48

    Social media post discussing airport baristas, highlighting pay and lack of education requirements in the food service industry.

    tranceladus

    #49

    Airport baristas at US airports face unique challenges with franchised stores causing customer dissatisfaction.

    ramriot

    #50

    Social media post describing challenges faced by airport baristas dealing with long lines and misplaced orders during busy shifts.

    lysergicfilms

    #51

    Social media comment by airport barista describing a difficult customer experience making drinks at an airport coffee shop.

    eightbeersln

    #52

    Airport baristas share their challenges working long hours serving coffee in busy airport environments.

    hopeful-founder-203

    #53

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing the busy and stressful nature of airport baristas' work conditions.

    varietyviaduct

    #54

    Comment discussing challenges faced by airport baristas dealing with many languages in a large international airport.

    imposter88

    #55

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the high prices and challenges faced by airport baristas at Starbucks locations.

    eddiestriker

    #56

    Comment from user AngryRobot42 about cleaning airport bathrooms next to Starbucks, relating to airport baristas having one of the worst jobs.

    angryrobot42

    #57

    Social media comment humorously referencing airport baristas and difficult work conditions in a casual online discussion.

    no_pajamas_7

    #58

    Tweet screenshot showing an airport barista describing working extra hard, dealing with travelers' bad moods, and being understaffed.

    tapk765

