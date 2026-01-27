ADVERTISEMENT

Travel can be great, but hype isn’t your friend. When you stay grounded and realistic, you can be pleasantly surprised. But when you have huge expectations for how your adventure will turn out, you’re just waiting in line for disappointment.

The reality is that not all tourist attractions are all that they’re cracked up to be. So, locals took to a thread on the ‘Ask The World’ online community to share their words of warning about the tourist traps to avoid in their countries. Check out the places you might want to rethink visiting on your next journey abroad.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wall covered in colorful chewing gum, illustrating one of the disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. I live in Washington state so I will have to say the Gum Wall. It’s a wall in an alley in Seattle that’s covered in people’s chewed gum.

Rackle69 , rulenumberone2 Report

8points
POST
the_true_opifex avatar
Beak Hookage
Beak Hookage
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's one in Adelaide Australia as well. I wanted a shower afterwards.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Large stone with engraved numbers behind a gated fence, representing one of the disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Plymouth Rock without question.

    HawocX:

    As arguably the worst tourist attraction in the world, it's now firmly on my list of must-sees.

    stoinkb:

    Absolutely underwhelming and so unlikely to have had anything to do with the Pilgrim's arrival.

    Happy-Capital6508 , Mike Norton Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    Colorful hillside neighborhood with a basketball court, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Poverty safari... er... guided tours through favelas. They exist not because anyone is interested in seeing the history and important places in a favela, but driven by tourists who want to see poverty and feel happier with their lives.

    BAaaaaaaaaa22:

    Ugh that’s as bad as the ‘Katrina tours’ here in New Orleans. 20 years later people still want to see the damage from the hurricane and levee failures.

    DELAIZ , Brooke Laven Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Based on research conducted by Stasher, during which travel experts analyzed 101 of the world’s most popular attractions, the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, USA, is the biggest tourist trap. The research accounted for five main factors, including Google Reviews ratings, TikTok engagement, airport accessibility, country safety, and local accommodation quality.

    Other massively overhyped tourist destinations include the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, the Great Wall of China in China, Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, and the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, Australia. Still, other sites that might not meet travellers’ massive expectations include Stonehenge in Wiltshire, UK, Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée, France, Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu in the Cusco Region of Peru.
    #4

    Young woman in a beige coat and red scarf posing happily by a red door at a disappointing tourist attraction site. This door in the city of Québec, Québec Province, Canada.

    Koreans travel to take picture of that door because it was featured in a popular K Drama show.

    ghostdeinithegreat Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Busy city street with tourist crowds and cars near popular disappointing tourist attractions in an urban area. Hollywood. LA itself has better to offer let alone the rest of the country.

    pdx_foodie_raver:

    Hollywood was one of the biggest disappointments of my life. I'm like "this is it?" 

    pikay93 , Darya Sannikova Report

    6points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was disappointed too. It's surprisingly small and dirty. Don't even think about trying to find a parking spot either.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tall white lighthouse standing on a coastal building under a gray sky, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. Apparently, the lighthouse in Aberdeen is a hidden gem, which is possibly the funniest things I've heard since, you know, it's a lighthouse.

    Fuzzy-Gear1965 , Julien Carnot Report

    6points
    POST

    As per Stasher, the Hollywood Walk of Fame scored a mere 2.67 out of 10 in their research. The sidewalk of celebrity stars was named the world’s worst tourist attraction due to its low safety score and bad Google ratings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, the travel experts noted that Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, though historically and culturally significant, is overcrowded, has tourist trap pricing, and boasts lots of aggressive vendors.

    On the flip side, the best tourist destination in Europe was found to be the iconic Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain. In North America, the best destination was Walt Disney World in Orlando, USA. In Asia, the best-rated spot for tourists to visit was Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

    Milford Sound in New Zealand took the top spot in Oceania, the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt are the best place to visit in Africa, and the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil is the best destination in South America.
    #7

    Neuschwanstein Castle perched on a hilltop surrounded by greenery, representing disappointing tourist attractions locals overlook. Neuschwanstein, honestly, the castle is great from the outside, but save yourself the entrance fee. What you only find out after entering is that inside there are basically only a few truly finished rooms.

    Acrobatic-Active5353 , Nils van der Burg Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Tourists experiencing a disappointing local attraction, squeezing through a narrow stone opening with assistance. The Blarney Stone- I get that it’s a pretty castle but millions of people have kissed this to get ‘the gift of the gab’ and all I can think is that now all these people have cold sores cause you know someone with a cold sore has kissed it at least a thousand times.

    Easy-Cauliflower-429 , Jennifer Boyer Report

    6points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lined up for ages and then changed my mind and left. I figure I already have the gift of the gab, and making out with a random rock isn't going to make any difference.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Historic brick building with a small balcony and statue, representing disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Giulietta House in Verona.
    And a lot of other things, famous for the wrong reason.

    polarbearsloveme:

    I'm a moron so I went super out of my way to get to Verona to see this, got there, realized Romeo and Juliet were never real people so this balcony has no meaning but to trap tourists, and was like why did I do all that.

    TheFace5 , eebAMDG Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are the biggest tourist traps in your home countries, dear Pandas? What are the most overhyped tourist destinations that you’ve ever visited abroad?

    On the other hand, what are some underhyped, undervalued, and even outright ignored places that you’d suggest others visit? You can share your insights and travel experiences in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #10

    Person posing at the famous Platform 9 3/4 tourist attraction with luggage trolley halfway into the brick wall. Platform 9 3/4 at London Kings Cross Station.

    It’s not even on a platform like in the novels/movies - it’s just a sign they’ve affixed to a portion of blank wall on the main station concourse.

    culturedgoat , Laura LaRose Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    The Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago, a popular but often disappointing tourist attraction for locals. The stupid bean in Chicago.

    loskubster , Rich Bowen Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Liberty Bell on display indoors, a disappointing tourist attraction many locals still don’t fully appreciate. The liberty bell in Philadelphia. Guys, it’s just a big bell that rang like, twice. Great symbol, underwhelming attraction.

    sarzarbarzar , alotor Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Canal street at night with crowds and warm lights, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. The red light district.

    GrimyGrippers:

    I accidentally walked through there when I visited. It was SO bizarre to see people in the windows, and yet businesspeople are just going about their day and not batting an eye. Meanwhile I just hurried my pace and tried to act natural haha

    anon , Steve Parker Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    View of a busy street lined with trees leading to a famous monument, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions. Les Champs Élysées.

    No actual Parisian goes there it’s a clownery of a tourist trap with no authenticity and a ton of pickpockets.

    Important-Prize3803 , SoWhat Report

    5points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It did however have the fanciest McDonald's I've ever seen.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    The Temple Bar exterior in Dublin, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get on a rainy day. This [hellhole]. €10.45 for a pint.

    m1kasa4ckerman:

    One of my friends who had never been to Ireland before came to visit. They were very adamant “all my friends said I have to go to the temple bar”…. I kept trying to explain it was kind of like going to Olive Garden in Times Square NYC.

    Purenotionslike , Svein-Magne Tunli Report

    4points
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the area that you're meant to go to, not specifically the bar

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Young woman sitting on a bench near a busy street in a city with disappointing tourist attractions locals avoid. This bench. The Chinese will queue for hours for a chance to sit on this bench. It's in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia.

    The story behind it is a pop star called Jay Chou sat there once, posting a picture to social media. As a result, it's now a huge Chinese tourist thing to do, and leaves everyone else more than slightly bemused.

    Terri23 , irispupu1012 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Tourists exploring colorful striped mountain ridges, a popular but disappointing tourist attraction locals avoid. This, Vinicuna or "color mountain".

    It is one of those places that became a thing after instagramers started taking pictures in front of it.

    However, on instagram, you can edit the color so it looks way more vibrant, and you can take it from an angle that looks like a huge mountain.

    In reality, you need to take a bus ride that's far away and do a hike just to end up at this underwhelming hill with some colors caused by minerals.

    breadexpert69 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Indoor night market food stalls with bright signs, crowds, and vendors offering local dishes at disappointing tourist attractions. Shilin Night Market, it is one of the most popular night markets in Taiwan and is shoulder to shoulder crowded every night, but the food [is bad] because the stalls prioritize volume over taste and ingredients, and it’s overpriced.

    StuddedScones , Soon Koon Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Steaming clock tower lit at night with street lamps and festive lights, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. Gastown Clock.
    People are misled to think it's a historical artifact and runs on steam but it's neither. You'll find people waiting for a long time to see it do its steam thing.

    Few_Paces Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Tall metallic tourist attraction spire on a city street with buses, cars, and people walking nearby on a sunny day. The spire of Dublin, dumbest thing we got in my opinion.

    Thought it was pretty sick when they turned it into a lightsaber for Star Wars Day.

    NewspaperHelpful6500 , William Murphy Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Mall of America entrance with colorful star sculpture and modern office buildings under a cloudy sky. It’s just ok.

    The area around the Mall of America is laid out so that you can get from the airport to the mall to your hotel room without ever going outside (kind of impressive tbh) but the Mall itself is whatever. Except the log ride.

    Competitive_Web_6658 , Farragutful Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man standing at a landmark with plaques and directions, one of many disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Four Corners Monument.

    SI108 , Rita Quinn Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Rustic tourist attraction with vintage red trucks parked outside a log cabin in a quiet rural setting. Teen and tween girls visit Forks, Washington hoping to see hunky, sparkly vampires and werewolves (because of Twilight) and end up seeing a depressed, gloomy logging town.

    Worried_Process_5648 , Ted Drake Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Blue house at the end of a wooden pier over water, one of the disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Blue boathouse, Perth Australia.

    meandhimandthose2:

    This was my pick as well, it's not even famous for anything. It is just, a boathouse?? Yet people line up for ages just for a picture. Even on their wedding day!!

    sclerophylll Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Narrow urban stairs between dark buildings leading down to a city street with cars and graffiti, showing disappointing tourist attractions. A staircase in my neighborhood I used to go sledding down as a kid when New York City had heavier snowfalls in the 90s. It’s now referred to as the “Joker Stairs” because of Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the Joker(2019) in which he dances down a part of the staircase and it attracts so many tourists daily. It’s just a staircase…

    Nino167 , With Paul Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    God that movie is overrated.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Aerial view of a famous stone circle, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t understand. I used to drive past this pile of rocks on my way to work every day.

    It's much, much smaller than you imagine.

    Speshal__ Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Alexanderplatz at night with illuminated signage and TV tower, a disappointing tourist attraction many locals still don’t get. Alexanderplatz in Berlin.

    An urban planning crime and a gathering place for poverty. A terrible place.

    lth199 , Mike Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Crowded narrow street with old buildings and tourists exploring disappointing tourist attractions in a local town. Anything ghost or wizard/Harry Potter related in York, UK. Pathetic because ghosts don't exist and York has zero connection to Harry Potter. There's so much actual history to immerse yourself in, it boggles the mind why people spend their money on it.

    SprayInternational58 , Domagoj Smoljanovic Report

    4points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, go to the Viking museum instead! It was awesome.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Bronze mermaid statue sitting on rocks by the waterfront, a well-known disappointing tourist attraction in the city. The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen...

    MarketingNew5370:

    I agree, it is an underwhelming statue with a boring Industrial background which is often marketed as the highlight of any trip to Copenhagen. The literal fortress right next, Kastellet, is infinitely more interesting.

    ImperatorDanorum , pleia2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Colorful building and crowds at a popular but disappointing tourist attraction in a lively urban setting at dusk. The smell from this place hits harder than any drunken stepfather.

    CAUSE_I_FEEEEEEEEEEL Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Times Square bustling with crowds and bright digital billboards showcasing brands in a popular tourist attraction. I live in New York City… Times Square.

    mikroonde:

    When I went to NYC, I remember arriving there tired late at night, struggling to find our way to the hotel, and eating a disgusting sandwich before going back outside just to see Times Square before going to sleep. I was like... that's it? Thankfully the next days were less disappointing but honestly I expected Times Square to be a huge thing and I realised it was just a street and the screens were smaller than I imagined. Some people mentioned tourists experiencing a busy area of a big city for the first time but I grew up in Paris so I was unimpressed lol. I did find it cool to see that the streets of Manhattan were just like in the movies though lol.

    Mortal_emily_ , Namrata Garad Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Welcome to Las Vegas sign with palm trees and clear sky, a well-known disappointing tourist attraction site. I’m always shocked when in Vegas and I hear foreign accents. Like, you came from Europe for… this??

    Gogyoo:

    You couldn't pay me money to go there, let alone spend money there.

    greaper007:

    This falls in the category of a place that used to be amazing and now isn't worth it. I still remember doing maybe 5 days in Vegas for about 150 bucks in 03.

    IcePrincess_Not_Sk8r , Cameron Rainey Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Leaning Tower of Pisa, a disappointing tourist attraction that locals still don’t get, under clear blue sky. Hot take, but probably The Leaning Tower of Pisa.

    liljuddsrightpaw , Paul Mannix Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Black sign reading free cash withdrawals attached to railings on a snowy path near a river in a tourist area. The Inverness "it's nae a bonk machine".

    Fuzzy-Gear1965:

    I genuinely think one of the funniest things to come out of Scotland is a railing that's nae a bunk machine becoming a tourist destination.

    Flowa-Powa , Scottish Banter , www.facebook.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Showgirl dancers in vibrant red costumes performing at a tourist attraction with bright, colorful stage lighting and decorations. Moulin rouge.

    skabben:

    My experience is that all tourist spots in Paris is full of scammers and people trying to sell you [stuff]. Really ruins the experience.

    Accomplished_Day9936 , Roderick Eime Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    View of a large waterfall and river under a blue sky, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. I'm going to say the American side of Niagara Falls. Technically the more aesthetic half is on the US side, but you can only see it well from the Canadian side. Even our tourist trap attractions in the area are [worse].

    PlutoniumBoss , Larry Koester Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Pioneer Monument at Tucker Box tourist attraction in a park with clear blue sky and greenery. Don’t know so much about International tourists, but The Dog On The Tuckerbox near Gundagai NSW is the worst tourist attraction in Australia.

    It’s just off the Hume Highway, the main road between Sydney and Melbourne and maybe as a place to stretch your legs on the drive, it’s ok? But it’s so oversold. I remember as a kid if my family was going on a road trip that way all the adults would say “oh, you’ll have to see the dog on the Tuckerbox”.

    It’s just a dog statue on a plinth in a wishing well fountain and that’s it. There’s nothing there, not even a decent restaurant. Gundagai is also home to the Australian Pen Museum. It’s an exciting place!

    monsteraguy , Michael Coghlan Report

    3points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How very dare you. That dog is sacred! (It was also at one point stolen as part of a student prank).

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Large cylindrical sculpture made of stacked books inside a building, an unusual tourist attraction locals find disappointing. The book tower in municipal library in Prague.

    Various guides mention it as a "hidden" or "secret" spot.

    In reality there's always a queue where tiktokkers and instagrammers waits for hours to take the same picture.

    zennie4 , Deror_avi Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    View of a small jail cell with bars, simple furniture, and a window, representing disappointing tourist attractions. Nelson Mandela prison cell has to one of the most anticlimactic attractions in South Africa.

    Medium-Education-659 , Schavda Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Red vintage truck parked in front of a Winslow Arizona building, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. The Corner in Winslow, AZ. The thing didn't even happen there but outside a Weiner Hut in Flagstaff. Jackson Browne suggested to change it to make it flow better.

    CaptServo , Tpaairman Report

    3points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a girl in a flatbed Ford slowing down to take a look at me...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Crowded waterfront boardwalk with shops and tourists at a popular but disappointing tourist attractions location. Do not go to pier 39 in San Francisco it’s a tourist trap ! Go literally anywhere else. I see so many international tourist.

    TheBackyardPigfarmer , Chris6d Report

    3points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was specifically told not to go there. I went there anyway. It's the only time I've ever seen a shop that sells nothing but fridge magnets.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #42

    Sandy beach with scattered tourists and sparse trees under a clear blue sky, showing disappointing tourist attractions. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria.

    It is a resort town that somehow marketed itself successfully throughout Europe for all the wrong reasons.

    The [worst] tourists (violent alcoholics from Sweden, redneck Brits, russians) started flocking there to get drunk cheaply, and the local businessmen layer tons upon tons of concrete and plastic to create a ridiculous skyline.

    The resort has been a chaos of luxury hotels and vomiting drunkards on the streets ever since, with none of the charm that a peaceful beach town should have.

    7_11_Nation_Army , Greger Ravik Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Colorful tiled Selarón Steps in Rio de Janeiro, a popular but often disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. Even though it's featured in most documentaries about Brazil or Rio, they're just stairs. There's nothing relevant in the area.

    rafaelidades Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Misty rocky stream flowing through a quiet valley with bare trees and mossy grass in a disappointing tourist attraction setting. UK: Bronte waterfalls near me, look a bit more impressive with the recent rain than in the summer when it's swamped with people.

    Aseili Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Castle perched on rocky hill surrounded by trees, representing disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. “Dracula’s castle”

    Vlad Țepeș never even came near it in all his life. The castle is pretty, but cramped due to the sheer number of tourists.

    Euphoric_Judge_8761 , David Stanley Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Stone monument labeled holy stone at a disappointing tourist attraction that locals still don’t understand. The Holy Stone of Clonrichert.

    Albert_O_Balsam Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Worn pedestrian bridge with clothes drying on rails in front of aging apartment buildings, disappointing tourist attractions scene. Poverty stricken places. Just why?

    Anonymous:

    Came here to say 'slums'. Yall, I promise India has better places than Dharavi.

    narvuntien:

    It was actually in Busan, South Korea they painted a bunch of Poor peoples houses bright colours and called it a tourist attaction and the poor try to hawk you trickets from thier front doors. It was so exploitative for both the poor and the tourists.

    anon , Jon Hurd Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Aerial view of a resort with multiple pools and buildings, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Resorts. There is more to mexico than just the fancy hotels and beaches.

    UmbraWolfG2T , Charan S Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Scenic view of a village surrounded by mountains and a lake, showing disappointing tourist attractions locals don’t get. Uzungöl.

    This was a legitimate natural beauty alongside a teeny tiny village. When Arabic tourists started to take interest the place got bigger and uglier by the people who tried to grab money off of the place.

    Darth-Vectivus:

    Yep. It has become a concrete pond. I visited there when it was less “developed”. It was breathtaking.

    ShitassAintOverYet , Ozbakanelwan Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Ocean waves and surfers near a coastal city skyline illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Surfers Paradise.

    colintbowers:

    Neither a paradise, nor particularly good for surfers.

    ApplicationPutrid587 , John Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Crowded beach scene with many tourists enjoying the sand and water at a popular but disappointing tourist attraction. Bondi - there are so many amazing beaches in Australia.

    Intelligent-Fan-6217:

    I have to say bondi was utterly disappointing. The beach walk was nice but it wasn’t impressive or anything. Not sure why it’s so hyped.

    BreakApprehensive489 , Moritz Marquardt Report

    2points
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now the place will be infamous for an entirely different reason. :(

    0
    0points
    reply
    #52

    Scenic view of a river valley and vineyards, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. The part of the EuroVelo what we have- it's a biker route accross Europe, but the Hungarian part is basically was just way to steal a disgusting amount of money, they didn't built proper biker roads just putted the signboards to "roads" what was barely used even for the locals.

    The part what is close to city is basically a sheep track, literally only used by shepherds. There's no place to get water in a 10 km radius, it's on a dam, so there's not even a proper shadow there (and the trees are hard to reach, especially with packed bikes) and the whole thing is just hell on a warmer summer day.

    Most of the constructions what was built for this route for "resting points" were designed poorly, they don't give enough shadow, doesn't protect you from the wind or rain, barely has place to sit down, and were made from cheap materials, so after 3 years they already looked old.

    It's not unusual that the country's government stole europian money, there are way too many constructions with irrationally expensively built here ( or in worse cases, nothing there just the board about the money) but I think this is one of the worst cases because this thing was supposed to show the places, not making it to be insufferable xd.

    Citazita , Chris Bainbridge Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Mount Rushmore National Memorial, a popular but often disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t understand. Mount Rushmore.

    bluechickenz:

    Mount Rushmore is so strange… the scale is pretty amazing and the monument is quite cool, but it just looks so small and underwhelming in person.

    Green_Mare6 , Jim & Robin Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Urban residential building with graffiti on adjacent wall, representing disappointing tourist attractions locals often overlook. The Pablo Escobar tour in Medellín.

    epicureanengineer , Jonnyfootballhero Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    City skyline with tall buildings and waterfront, illustrating some disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Skyscrapers.

    They are too boring.

    Tiny_Chart_4869 , Juan Castro Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Sign for PATH underground walkway at Queen Street East, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. The underground path in Toronto. It's really just that, underground pathways between buildings and subway stations, with shops and food courts in them. It's also the path between the train station and the financial district so it's super busy with people traffic during rush hour in what truly feels like a rat race. It comes in super handy on cold windy winter days, but it has been sold as an 'underground city' as a tourist destination. I feel sooo bad every time a tourist stops me to ask me where is the underground city, and I have to tell them 'you're in it, this is it.' Uuuugh and it's usually super polite Japanese tourists that still proceed to take pictures of the glorified underground 2000's shopping mall.

    SalientSazon , Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Busy fish market scene with vendor and tourists, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Dudes throwing fish at each other at Pike Place Market.

    makk73 , Elsie Lin Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    The White House exterior with columns and fountain, a disappointing tourist attraction locals still don’t get. Honorable Mention in my area: the White House. Nothing to do with my politics. You can’t get close to it to really look at jt, it’s a gamble if you can get an inside tour, and chances are there’s a big enough protest going on that it will disrupt any visit you may want to chance. Go to Mount Vernon, or a variety of of the other famous houses that have tours instead.

    LilkaLyubov , Matt Wade Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Children posing in front of The Big Banana in Coffs Harbour, a well-known disappointing tourist attraction. It's fun to joke about but... meh. There's hundreds of Coffs all around Australia.

    Atzkicica Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Aerial view of a suburban area with residential houses and industrial buildings representing disappointing tourist attractions. I am from Northern Ireland United Kingdom and everyone comes to Belfast to see the peace wall, a grey wall running through West Belfast, then think all Northern Irish people live seperate lives when in reality a lot of us mix with each other both protestant and catholic.

    teaandsconesfan , Ross Report

    2points
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never even noticed these were anything other than walls.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    A small tourist town surrounded by lush green hills and mountains under a partly cloudy sky. Gatlinburg, TN. A soulless tourist trap with no redeeming cultural value. Yet it's always chuck full of people visiting Ripley's Believe it or Not or buying moonshine in a mason jar.

    Skysis , BarbarianCoder Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Three women clinking large beer steins and enjoying time at a lively tourist attraction with string lights overhead. Oktoberfest. People fly here from all over the world to get wasted on overpriced mediocre beer and disgusting food, just to throw it all up again an hour later.

    CaptainRaxx , Roberta Sant'Anna Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Two tourists at the Greyfriars Bobby statue touching the dog in a well-known but disappointing tourist attraction. I don't get the interest in touching the nose of Grayfriars Bobby

    TeamOfPups Report

    2points
    POST
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lived in Edinburgh for years (another hot a*s city) - never even noticed anyone at it

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Buc-ee's storefront with mascot logo under a cloudy sky, an example of disappointing tourist attractions locals debate. Technically not a tourist spot but I know people that make special trips to Buckee's . While we didn't plan a trip, we stopped because we were in the area. I ve never been so disappointed in my life.

    westslexander , Dave Stone Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Obelisk landmark in a city square with surrounding buildings and traffic, a popular but disappointing tourist attraction. This piece of.. whatever.

    The ''obelisc / obelisco'' in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Acceptable-Cry6618 Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Empty rural road surrounded by trees, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Magnetic Hill in New Brunswick. Tourist trap. You practically have to drive through a maze to get in and out of the place. All to experience an optical illusion.

    Concentrateman , Laurie Piskun Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Historic tourist attraction lit at night with reflections on river, showcasing a disappointing tourist spot locals still don’t get. The royal castle in Stockholm.

    It's one of the ugliest buildings in the city and a huge anticlimax for the tourists coming to Stockholm expecting to see a grand royal castle in the middle of the city and instead they are greeted by this ugly brown box.

    What makes it even worse is that it is located in the most beautiful part of the city, surrounded by absolutely amazing architecture.

    It's quite possibly the most disappointing royal castle in the world.

    At least the interior is really nice and it houses a couple of good museums.

    I live right next to it and i can see it from my kitchen window, so i am forced to see it every day, so i am extra salty, but they are renovating it and repainting it to it's original pink colour, not sure that will help.

    ultraplusstretch , Magnus Johansson Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Sky Tower and nearby buildings under a partly cloudy sky, illustrating disappointing tourist attractions locals question. Probably the Sky Tower in Auckland. I mean we have WAY nicer tourist attractions.

    cleanfreaksince4eva , 4nitsirk Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Crowded street with tourists and locals walking and sitting near buildings at a disappointing tourist attraction site. Krupówki street in Zakopane
    it is a just bunch of overpriced souvenir shops and restaurants with mid food.

    sbebasmieszek , Jose A. Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    Underground tunnel with old barrels and dim lighting, representing disappointing tourist attractions locals still don’t get. Moose Jaw tunnels in Saskatchewan

    It’s reenactments of the possible bootlegging of alcohol by Capone etc.

    Hazencuzimblazen , Traveller_muzamil Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Crowded tourist harbor with boats and people on a sunny day showcasing disappointing tourist attractions in a popular destination. Where I am.....Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

    Pirate_Lantern , Eugene Kim Report

    0points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I disagree. I haven't been there for a few years, but I always enjoyed every visit - especially the street performers. And if you compare it to Pier 39, it's a massive upgrade.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!