Over-the-top hype is toxic! If you give in to it, you’re potentially setting your dream vacation up for failure. The fact is, no vacation spot or tourist site is exactly as you see shared on social media. There’s a pretty sizeable gap between the gorgeous illusions posted online and the atmosphere you get when you finally visit the place in person.

Getting to finally see that difference in quality and vibe is truly eye-opening. Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious differences between what social media promises and what reality delivers, from all over the internet. Scroll down for a big taste of social media versus reality.

#1

Two side-by-side travel moments showing Instagram vs reality in a green forest waterway with boats and kayaking shoes.

hotels Report

    #2

    Side-by-side travel moments showing Instagram vs reality with bright green grass and mountainous background.

    travel Report

    #3

    Beach with colorful sea glass under bright sky representing Instagram vs reality travel moments at California coastline.

    qeeq.com Report

    Paris Syndrome is the phenomenon where you feel extremely disappointed when you visit any overhyped destination.

    To put it bluntly, your expectations are so high that there is no way that you can end up content.

    You end up incredibly disappointed when you see what reality—with all of its noise and messiness, grit and grime—is truly like.

    #4

    Split image showing Instagram vs reality travel moments in Bali with a luxurious poolside and a muddy riverbank scene.

    victoria_goulbourne Report

    #5

    Instagram vs reality travel moment comparison showing a scenic pink floral bridge and the less colorful actual view.

    hotels Report

    rpepperpot avatar
    The Other Guest
    The Other Guest
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still looks like a pretty cool bridge, though. Not that I'd ever step foot on it, mind you.

    #6

    Pink sandy beach showing Instagram vs reality travel moments with a person holding sand and lying on shore.

    hotels Report

    Looking at photos and videos of your dream destinations on social media can be a ton of fun.

    However, you shouldn’t forget that they’re heavily curated, edited, and editorialized snapshots of reality. Just like you shouldn’t make assumptions about the lives of influencers and celebrities as shared online, so too you shouldn’t mistake the glitz and glamor of tourist spots for 100% reality.

    #7

    Woman in a white dress on an Instagram-worthy path versus a person wading through flooded trees showing travel moments reality.

    qeeq.com Report

    #8

    Instagram vs reality travel moment showing scenic rocky river with calm water versus rushing rapids and different outfits.

    qeeq.com Report

    #9

    A comparison of Instagram versus reality travel moments showing an empty beach and the same crowded beach scene.

    mathildedldr Report

    In short, what you see isn’t quite what you get. People tend to want to show the best version of themselves online.

    That’s a natural instinct. We want to be liked, adored, respected, and looked up to. However, if that desire for love and admiration gets out of hand, it can lead to a person taking their online persona too far.

    #10

    Instagram vs reality travel moment at Fuxi Mountain, Henan showing a staircase with different perspectives and visitors.

    trip.discovery Report

    #11

    Split image comparing Instagram vs reality travel moments at Milos, Greece, showing contrasting beach and water conditions.

    chloeandjacksonn Report

    #12

    Split image showing Instagram vs reality travel moments in Egypt with pyramids contrasted by urban buildings and satellite dishes.

    frkngulsoy Report

    Those influencers might be driven to create the illusion of the perfect life they live, when they might, in fact, be nowhere near perfection.

    So, they hype their activities and trips up. They present every location they visit as something that is beyond awesome. Wow! 11 out of 10! Must see!

    And, sure, those tourist spots might genuinely be great. But when you hype yourself up too much, you increase the chance of disappointing yourself because you expect something even grander. All because ‘great’ isn’t ‘perfect.’
    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments showing vibrant pink flower fields and a torii gate.

    qeeq.com Report

    #14

    Split image showing a pristine beach in Albania versus the reality of a woman standing near a pile of garbage during travel.

    bobto1957 Report

    #15

    Couple exploring a rocky cave in Instagram vs reality travel moments shared by 50 people on a sunny day.

    jessica_crugliano Report

    Keeping your expectations in check is one of the best pieces of travel advice that we’d give anyone. It’s good to have standards. It’s good to want to have a quality experience. But one of the main pros and cons of travel is that there’s a lot of unpredictability and nuance involved.

    Things aren’t black or white. There are lots of shades of gray. Good experiences that are a bit rough and chaotic. Bad experiences that, nonetheless, are pleasurable in small ways.
    #16

    Man approaching thatched roof hut on rock in clear water versus dry rocky shore showing travel Instagram vs reality.

    my_travellife_channel Report

    #17

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality travel moment of a man floating in a saltwater pool showing travel content contrast.

    tasteourworld Report

    #18

    Aerial view of a tropical island showing Instagram vs reality travel moments from different perspectives.

    travel Report

    It’s always advisable to keep an open mind and be flexible. And it’s healthier to keep your expectations low(er) instead of high(er). Again: wanting quality is good. Being enthusiastic about your trip is good (travel is cool!).

    But hype is the careless destroyer of otherwise quality experiences. In short, you have to remember that many influencers can use timing and angles (and Photoshop!) to their advantage. They can make tourist destinations look far better than they are.
    #19

    Side-by-side comparison of Bali travel moments showing Instagram vs reality scenes with a pool and a construction site

    francescabates_ Report

    #20

    Couple in a red dress and coat posing on a rooftop overlooking a city, showcasing Instagram vs reality travel moments.

    magno_scavo Report

    #21

    Side-by-side travel moment showing Instagram vs reality with turtles and a person in water during a trip

    my_travellife_channel Report

    With that in mind, it’s even more important that you research the destinations you want to travel to.

    The best antidote to hype is, well, the truth. Read some news articles, scroll through some photos on Google, skim some travel blogs.

    Try to see what those oh-so-utterly-perfect tourist spots look like from other perspectives. That should help you set more realistic expectations.
    #22

    Side-by-side travel moments showing Instagram beach with clear water versus reality with low tide and muddy shore.

    my_travellife_channel Report

    #23

    Side-by-side image showing Instagram vs reality travel moments of people in small natural pools surrounded by rocky terrain.

    tasteourworld Report

    #24

    Woman in a green dress posing with breakfast contrasted with a group watching hot air balloons at sunrise Instagram vs reality travel moments.

    biancajadekay Report

    Like it or not, people tend to compare themselves to other folks. Including people who have massive followings on social media.

    However, you can seriously harm your mental health and develop self-esteem issues if you constantly compare yourself to influencers. When you constantly read between the lines that you’re ‘not good enough’ while everyone else is living such a happy, rich, whatever else life, it gnaws at you.

    #25

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments showing scenic flowers and a contrasting muddy, trash-filled area.

    simplyyykatie Report

    #26

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments showing natural coastal landscapes and clear blue waters.

    mariecpl Report

    #27

    Man interacting with a pig on the beach showing Instagram vs reality travel moments at a tropical location.

    juliettech1 Report

    A good rule of thumb is to reduce the amount of time you spend on social media if you find yourself constantly exhausted, drained, and anxious after using it. It’s fine to enjoy it in small quantities.

    Nobody’s telling you to be a Luddite and live like a hermit with no tech. However, it becomes an issue when your daily life suffers from internet and social media addiction.

    It’s also worrying if you feel that you can’t make any serious decisions without first seeing what your favorite influencers and celebrities would advise.
    #28

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments at a crowded natural hot spring with clear blue water and visitors.

    traveltalesbydony Report

    #29

    Split image showing a scenic travel destination at sunset versus crowded tourists capturing the moment on their phones.

    izkiz Report

    #30

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality travel moments showing a hotel pool and surrounding area in Bangkok.

    trip.discovery Report

    Which of these social media versus reality comparisons shocked you the most? What have been the most disappointing tourist spots you’ve visited in person? On the other hand, what are some destinations that have pleasantly surprised you?

    Where do you plan to travel to in the near future, dear Pandas? What do you do to avoid overhyping yourself? We’d love to hear all about your trips! Tell us all about your travels in the comments section, at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    Instagram vs reality travel moments at Great Salt Lake Utah showing vibrant sunset and empty dry lakebed with footprints

    trip.discovery Report

    #32

    Crowded beach in Barcelona with many travelers under umbrellas, showing Instagram vs reality travel moments in popular destinations.

    byemmarose Report

    #33

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments showing a coastal road with mountains and ocean views.

    lolloinviaggio Report

    #34

    Nighttime Instagram travel photo of a marina with luxury buildings versus daytime reality of a plain apartment parking area.

    salta_nova Report

    #35

    Woman enjoying clear water labeled Instagram vs crowded beach reality scene showing travel moments comparison.

    aliciaista/ Report

    #36

    Crystal-clear beach in Mallorca with tourists versus reality showing littered shore, highlighting Instagram vs reality travel moments.

    24sherry24 Report

    #37

    Person sitting on a suspension bridge over a mountainous river, showing Instagram vs reality travel moments contrast.

    yeomi.travel Report

    #38

    Two side-by-side travel photos showing Instagram vs reality moments at a beach with clear blue water and crowded shore.

    esther17.12 Report

    #39

    Man on a boat showing Instagram vs reality travel moments with turquoise water and limestone cliffs in the background.

    king.dreii Report

    #40

    Clear turquoise water at White Island, Egypt shown in Instagram vs reality travel moments with crowded beach scene on the right side

    diary_of_a_nurse_21 Report

    #41

    Crowded beach reality versus serene Instagram travel moment with turquoise water and rocky cliffs in the background.

    nicolasiong Report

    #42

    Instagram vs reality travel moments showing the Pyramids of Giza and the surrounding town with daily life details in Egypt.

    dabbleandtravel Report

    #43

    Santorini Instagram vs reality travel moment showing picturesque view contrasted with a cluttered, less glamorous area.

    taja_i Report

    #44

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments featuring a woman and a monkey on a boat with trash.

    jackchar1es Report

    #45

    Split image showing Instagram vs reality travel moments at Lago di Braies, with a serene lake scene contrasted by a crowded tourist spot.

    imolalaland Report

    #46

    Comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments at Nissi Beach showing clear vs murky water and beach conditions.

    begman89 Report

    #47

    Rusty shipwreck on a pristine beach vs crowded tourist spot showing Instagram vs reality travel moments.

    friedeggprints Report

    #48

    Side-by-side Instagram vs reality travel photo showing a person swimming in a tide pool and a group by rocky shore.

    joe_smith2002 Report

    #49

    Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal showing Instagram vs reality travel moments with fewer people and a crowded scene.

    theflyingdress Report

    #50

    Side-by-side comparison of Instagram vs reality travel moments at a popular waterfall with visitors in rain gear.

    skylietravels Report

