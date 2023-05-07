Save Your Money: 47 Dreamy Destinations That Look Nothing Like What The Influencers Told You They Would
Social media has become such an integral part of our daily lives that we sometimes forget a simple truth while we’re busy scrolling through our feeds—what we’re looking at is an expertly edited, highly-stylized version of things. Real life is often far more chaotic and messy.
Makeup artist Keilys Gonzalez shared a video that went massively viral on Facebook. In it, we’re shown how influencers present picturesque travel destinations versus what you’re likely to see when you show up in person. The reality is very different, and you realize just how important perspective, editing, and the lack of a crowd can be. Scroll down for the side-by-side comparison.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda wanted to learn a bit more about the effect that obsessively following influencers' posts can have on people's well-being, so we reached out to Sarah M. Coyne, PhD, a professor of human development in the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University. Coyne also has a blog on Psychology Today, 'The Right Media Mindset.'
As influencers' posts on social media can create the illusion that their lives are 'perfect' and full of adventure, we were curious about what can happen if the audience fully buys into the story that they're telling.
"Individuals are likely to compare their lives to others on social media," the professor told us.
"When posts are inauthentic or inaccurate or only focus on the positive, an upward social comparison is likely to occur, increasing the likelihood of mental health problems," she said.
Bored Panda was also concerned about where the line is when someone should start being concerned that influencers' posts are affecting their behavior and decisions a bit too much.
Professor Coyne noted that we should be aware of our daily surfing habits.
"When you are checking daily and letting your world view be shaped by influencers, or feel like you have to 'check in' with their site before making a decision—you probably have gone a little too far!" she said. It's at this point that we should aim to scale back our social media use.
I mean, it doesn't look that different. the green is less noticable
Yeah, please hang on with two hands, I'd be scared shitless
The video that Keilys shared on Facebook was a massive hit with internet users around the globe. At the time of writing, it was watched a whopping 57 million times. Moreover, it got 1.3 million reactions, over 17k comments, and was shared 161k times.
It’s a prime example of viral content, and it’s easy to see why it spread like wildfire. On the one hand, you’ve got clips of absolutely jaw-droppingly gorgeous places. The kinds of locations that you mostly see in movies. On the other hand, you see the harsh contrast from comparing the ‘perfect’ frames with amateur videos. Not only do the locations look less dramatic, but it’s also stunning how regular they can look when there’s a mass of tourists angling for selfies.
Makeup artist Keilys, from Colombia, is very popular on social media. Over 1.2 million people follow her Facebook page and she has another 18.4k fans on Instagram.
The viral video that she shared reminded people not to rely just on initial impressions. Overhyping yourself can be one of the worst things that you do before traveling. You’re setting the bar so high, it’s incredibly likely that you’ll end up disappointed, no matter how great your trip actually is. And odds are, the trip won’t be epic either way.
This phenomenon is called Paris Syndrome. It’s an extreme sense of disappointment that many people get when they visit Paris: they had very different expectations for the city and they realized that it’s not all romance, fashion, and croissants. Broadly speaking, the more popular a place is, the more overhyped it becomes, and the more of a letdown it can be for tourists. Sometimes people forget that big cities are noisy and messy while tourist spots are bound to be crawling with hundreds of visitors from abroad. It’s easy to be seduced by a picture-perfect post on Instagram.
Slightly unrelated, but does anyone else have the desire to be single but have the most humongous bed known to mankind? I don't even roll around in my sleep I just want heaps of comforters and pillows so I can crash at the slightest convenience
So before you book your tickets, pack your bags, and test out different selfie angles, it’s a smart first step to take the time to do some background research. If your entire trip hinges on visiting a single location that you’ve seen on Instagram, you’re likely to be sorely disappointed. We feel that it's always best to be realistic and then be pleasantly surprised than start off wildly optimistic, only to be let down.
Look into the place you’re planning on visiting. Check out some photos and videos of the spot from a variety of different perspectives. Read some background material and reviews, not just the official promo material or your fave influencer’s posts. Talk to some of your travel-loving friends and consider contacting a local guide for a quick chat.
I've been there! On this occasion, the social media post is quite accurate.
what the acornmilkshake bishopin heckstick is happening in EITHER photos???
Meanwhile, look for other interesting things to do in the area, instead of focusing on the most popular tourist destinations. Learn about the local customs and memorize at least some useful phrases.
Try to focus on what you, yourself, enjoy rather than what would look great posted on Instagram. There’s a certain sense of calm that washes over you when you travel without a camera or leave your phone behind in your hotel room. Selfies are nice… but what endures are the memories of a real adventure, and they require a willingness to embrace the unexpected.
You can be addicted to nearly anything, including social media. As we've covered on Bored Panda before, you can say that you're dealing with internet or social media addiction if it's taken over your life. If you feel that you've lost the power to stop going online and that you have a constant, massive urge to be, say, on Instagram, you may need to either take a step back or seek a therapist's help.
But these are two different situations, outside and inside :I
Social media addicts can have a high level of self-awareness. For instance, they might know that the ungodly amount of time they spend scrolling through Instagram and comparing their lives to those of influencers is having a profoundly negative impact on their physical and psychological well-being. And yet, they still don't change their behavior.
Spending prolonged amounts of time on social media can cause anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, some users can develop further, even unhealthier, addictions.
What did you think about the differences between influencers' clips and what the popular tourist destinations look like in real life, dear Pandas? Were you as surprised as we were? Have you actually been to these spots? Where do you plan to go on holiday next? Tell us all about it (and more) in the comments!
No, you just came at the wrong time. Plenty of places get even more beautiful than the first photo, with orange and red and yellow, but it’s only like that for a short period before it turns brown.
I'm not even THAT afraid of heights but the dizzying anxiety I get from this picture....I could never
Bro the grass in the first picture looks like a video game with very bad graphics
these both look super interesting, kinda like different places
Other people there, it rains there sometimes. Shock horror.
I see that most of the problems were to do with too many people everywhere. And I can relate
So really the complaint is real life doesn't have a filter / touch up and too many tourist places have...well...too many people
Other people there, it rains there sometimes. Shock horror.
I see that most of the problems were to do with too many people everywhere. And I can relate
So really the complaint is real life doesn't have a filter / touch up and too many tourist places have...well...too many people