Bored Panda wanted to learn a bit more about the effect that obsessively following influencers' posts can have on people's well-being, so we reached out to Sarah M. Coyne, PhD, a professor of human development in the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University. Coyne also has a blog on Psychology Today, 'The Right Media Mindset.'

As influencers' posts on social media can create the illusion that their lives are 'perfect' and full of adventure, we were curious about what can happen if the audience fully buys into the story that they're telling.

"Individuals are likely to compare their lives to others on social media," the professor told us.

"When posts are inauthentic or inaccurate or only focus on the positive, an upward social comparison is likely to occur, increasing the likelihood of mental health problems," she said.