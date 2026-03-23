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Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder
Close-up of a thoughtful woman reflecting on how to take coworkers role without a budget raise or salary increase.
Economy & Labor, Society

Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

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Negotiating a raise is a great way to learn the impressive mental gymnastics one’s boss can summersault through to find ways to not pay you. This is ultimately why the most secure way to increase one’s paycheck is a promotion or even an entirely new position.

A woman asked the internet for advice on how to handle her manager’s actions. She had just obtained her late coworkers better paying role, only to discover that her boss had decided that, suddenly, there was no room in the budget for a raise. After considering what the internet suggested, she later came back with an update of what she did next.

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    Most people would expect that a promotion comes with a raise

    Image credits: otojv/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned that her boss suddenly didn’t have the budget to pay her more

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    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Jamaissa

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    People thought the manager’s explanation was nonsensical

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    Later she shared an update

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    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Then another one

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    Image credits: Jamaissa

    People congratulated her

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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