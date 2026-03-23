Manager Wants Woman To Take Over Coworkers Job With No Raise, She Decides To Make Their Life Harder

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Negotiating a raise is a great way to learn the impressive mental gymnastics one’s boss can summersault through to find ways to not pay you. This is ultimately why the most secure way to increase one’s paycheck is a promotion or even an entirely new position.

A woman asked the internet for advice on how to handle her manager’s actions. She had just obtained her late coworkers better paying role, only to discover that her boss had decided that, suddenly, there was no room in the budget for a raise. After considering what the internet suggested, she later came back with an update of what she did next.

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Most people would expect that a promotion comes with a raise

Image credits: otojv/Envato (not the actual photo)

But one woman learned that her boss suddenly didn’t have the budget to pay her more

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Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Jamaissa

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People thought the manager’s explanation was nonsensical

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Later she shared an update

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Then another one

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Image credits: Jamaissa

People congratulated her

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