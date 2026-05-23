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Bathrooms are otherwise known as comfort stations. As the name suggests, they are ideally sanctuaries that make you feel relaxed as you relieve yourself and/or gussy up.

However, the bathrooms on this list offer the exact opposite experience. They are so poorly designed that they may induce displeasure, even stress and anxiety, from the possibility of being seen from the outside as you handle your business.

Check out these bathroom design fails, which unfortunately exist somewhere in the world for some poor soul to endure.

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#1

This Public Restroom Mirror'ish Ceiling

Reflective shiny bathroom ceiling with lights and vents above stalls

Xxlwow Report

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    #2

    Restroom Guessing Game

    Wooden bathroom stall doors numbered 4 and 1 with unclear gender signage

    rukzak Report

    12points
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    #3

    My In-Laws Sink. "It Was Cheap". They Don't Have Reason For A Tiny Sink, It's Borderline Unusable. They Have A Decently Sized Bathroom

    Tiny handwashing sink with hand covering faucet in cramped bathroom space

    UrAvrgCanadian Report

    12points
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    The bathrooms on this list are just some of the many glaring examples of poor design. But if we were to define what makes a bathroom layout look bad, designer Vicki Zagrodnik provided a criterion. 

    “Balance in three aspects—usability, comfort, and aesthetics—is fundamental to any space,” she told The Spruce.

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    #4

    Studio Apartment... No Thanks

    Questionably designed bathroom with toilet next to kitchen stove and sink

    hjalmar111 Report

    11points
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    #5

    This Bathroom In A Gas Station

    Unusual bathroom with printer next to sink and toilet on brown floor

    boshjabineaux Report

    11points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you run low on loo paper you can print off and photocopy some more.

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    #6

    These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors

    Bathroom stall door with frosted glass panel revealing blurry silhouette inside

    hi_fbi Report

    11points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And large gaps around the sides of the doors.

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    A lack of clearance is one thing Zagrodnik specified. It’s when a particular fixture disrupts the flow of the entire space, like having a vanity, shower, and toilet cramped close together. 

    As a rule of thumb, Zagrodnik recommends leaving at least 30 inches of space around these key fixtures. She also reminds about the importance of door clearance and not having them collide when opened.

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    #7

    I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains (Restaurant Restroom)

    Bathroom with two toilets separated only by a shower curtain dividing the space

    co_rinn Report

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    #8

    Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard

    Confusing womens sign on mens washroom door with decorative bird and floral design

    B1gdaddy987 Report

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    #9

    A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town

    Elevated toilet accessed by steps in oddly designed bathroom

    nikeairhead69 Report

    11points
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    waynewhitson_1 avatar
    wayne whitson
    wayne whitson
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "BEHOLD, YE ROYAL THRONE ROOM"

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    An outdated bathroom aesthetic may induce the same discomforting feelings as one that is very poorly designed. One of them is a bathroom with too much square footage for no real reason. 

    As Silo Studio Design founder Gabriela Eisenhart tells House Beautiful, “No one needs a dance floor in the middle of their bathroom.”

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    #10

    The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant

    Bathroom floor with tile design of people waving under a trash can

    helppplbuthateppl Report

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    #11

    Space Saving Basin. The Washroom At A Local Business. Not Sure Whether The Basin Has Grown Or The Wall Is Eating It

    Tiny corner sink in bathroom with awkward faucet placement

    CaptainParkingspace Report

    11points
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    rachael_2 avatar
    BossyCloud
    BossyCloud
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does it need two faucets anyways?

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    #12

    Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

    Narrow bathroom with toilet, sink, and shower illustrating questionably designed bathrooms

    North_Library862 Report

    10points
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    The finishes on bathroom fixtures can also make it look dated. According to designer Cathryn Lindsey, chrome, brushed nickel, and yellow brass are no longer in style and add very little to no value to the overall design. 
    #13

    There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom

    Bathroom with wooden swing next to tiled toilet and wall posters

    reddit.com Report

    10points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maximum manoeuvrability for the friend holding back your hair while you puke.

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    #14

    That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall

    Questionably designed bathroom with toilet positioned next to elevator door

    ven0mz Report

    10points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Going down?" "After another flush it might!"

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    #15

    Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell

    Toilet positioned awkwardly in a narrow space under a staircase with limited access

    MrTacocaT12345 Report

    10points
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    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello? Code enforcement? Yeah, that place right there

    1
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    “These tones often feel too cold or inexpensive,” Lindsey said. “They lack the warmth and depth to bring any sense of polish to the space.”

    Instead, she recommends either a refined, polished nickel or unlacquered brass to make the space feel more elevated.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Who Needs A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism

    Toilet next to a coin-operated bidet spray vending machine in a small bathroom

    Nemu_ferreru Report

    10points
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    #17

    This Door To The Restroom

    Bathroom with clear glass door exposing toilet and vacuum cleaner inside

    Slobelisk Report

    10points
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    #18

    These Restroom Faucets

    Bathroom sinks with confusing cold water and hot water labels placed inconsistently

    vulpescadenza Report

    10points
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    #19

    The Sink Of A Gas Station's Bathroom I Went Yesterday. Yes, I Had To Pull The Trigger All The Time To Make The Water Run, Yes, It Was Inconvenient

    Bathroom sink made from a tire with a gas pump nozzle faucet in unusual bathroom design

    Vhad42 Report

    10points
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    #20

    A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole

    Small bathroom shower with colorful geometric tiled floor and walls

    real_zexy_specialist Report

    9points
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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would make slightly more sense if was also the bath but you can't plug the drain hole

    0
    0points
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    #21

    I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors

    Two toilets side by side with awkwardly placed toilet paper stand

    kveach Report

    9points
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    #22

    Best Place To Put A Bathroom

    Bathroom with toilet and sink fully visible through large glass window

    LionX2000 Report

    9points
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    #23

    These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate

    Bathroom stall door covered with colorful vintage rulers

    BeastofLoquacity Report

    9points
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    #24

    Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo

    Man washes hands sitting on toilet in strange bathroom design

    minimooke Report

    8points
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    #25

    The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

    Bathroom floor made of glass panels revealing urinals beneath

    teeso Report

    7points
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    #26

    Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

    Bathroom with checkered floor and raised bathtub steps

    KlassyKlutz Report

    7points
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    #27

    At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends

    Two urinals placed extremely close in a cramped bathroom corner with poor bathroom design

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #28

    Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby

    Baby changing station installed too close to a bathroom door

    Purrrista Report

    7points
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    #29

    Houdini's Bathroom

    Small bathroom with toilet placed under a countertop beside a washing machine

    markthemedusa Report

    7points
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    #30

    Never Thought I Would See The Infamous Carpeted Bathroom With My Own Two Eyes... Yikes

    Carpeted bathroom area surrounding a jacuzzi tub in an unusual bathroom design

    anonymous Report

    7points
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    #31

    The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School

    Public bathroom with poorly arranged sinks and toilets in a questionable bathroom design

    The bathroom is the only one on the campus at the high school that they keep unlocked. It does not have a lock on it. It has been like this for months.

    SuccessfulNarwhal576 Report

    7points
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    #32

    This Bathroom In An Airbnb

    Small bathroom with toilet and sink at bottom of stairway

    sandepants Report

    7points
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    #33

    The Motion Sensor For The Light Is Outside Of The Toilet So If You Want To Take A Dookie You Better Do It Quickly At My Work

    Tiny bathroom with a sink, soap dispenser, and urinal in a cramped space with exposed pipes

    Mr-FTW Report

    7points
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    #34

    This Men's Restroom Stall With A Window That Looks Into The Stall

    Old wooden bathroom door with a small square cut-out window in an unusual design

    brennanlocs Report

    7points
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    #35

    Small Airports Are The Best

    Public restroom urinals awkwardly divided by a partial wooden partition blocking privacy

    CandyBrown8 Report

    7points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not sure that the baby changing table can even be opened all the way, because of the partition, at least from this angle. It seems quite useless to have it, as it interferes with the already minimal space there seems to be, to utilize the urinal on the right. How do these things pass inspection, especially in an airport, no matter how small?

    0
    0points
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    #36

    This Mirrored Floor In A Public Restroom

    Wet, shiny black tiled bathroom floor near a toilet and drain with reflections

    tgw1986 Report

    7points
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    #37

    This Baby Staring Right At My Junk In The Restroom

    Bathroom stall door with baby photo and Suns headband visible from inside

    SpeedieWeenie Report

    7points
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    #38

    The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom

    Toilet with worn and stained toilet seat in a tiled bathroom stall

    Multiversee Report

    7points
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    #39

    Fully Carpeted Bathroom

    Carpeted bathroom floor surrounding a toilet creating a questionable bathroom design

    Tat25Guy Report

    7points
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    #40

    For Some Context I Am In The Bathroom Next To This And The Wall Between Has A Hole

    View through round hole showing bathroom towel rack and toilet paper

    revolution04 Report

    7points
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    waynewhitson_1 avatar
    wayne whitson
    wayne whitson
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎼"GLORY, GLORY HALLELUYAH".

    0
    0points
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    #41

    Found This Gem In A Chinese Restaurant

    Toilet cramped behind a door that obstructs access in a tiny bathroom

    roadman_dave Report

    6points
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    #42

    If You Need To Go No.2 On The Go

    Bathroom toilet placed at the bottom of a staircase in a questionably designed bathroom

    unknown Report

    6points
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    #43

    This Pointless Restaurant Bathroom Mirror

    Bathroom sinks with large dirty window behind and potted plant

    zoball Report

    6points
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    #44

    This Bathroom With Two Toilets, One If Which Is Built Halfway Up A Wall

    Bathroom with toilet and shower on raised platform and multiple rugs

    howardkinsd Report

    6points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm, maybe a giant or two lives here and the height of the toilet up on the wall, works better for those of a higher stature?

    0
    0points
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    #45

    Bathroom Sinks Looks Similar To Urinals

    Curved urinals with awkward angles in questionably designed bathroom

    LeafSamurai Report

    6points
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    #46

    You Install Bars For People That May Have Trouble Getting Up And Down Off The Toilet And Then Install The Toilet Paper Dispenser Almost 5 Feet Up Off The Floor?

    Toilet in a bathroom with colorful tile walls and two toilet paper dispensers above

    thefabulousjabroni Report

    6points
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    #47

    In The Public Ladies Restroom In My Local High Street. Probably The Most Uncomfortable Place Ever To Have An Ibs Flare Up

    Rusty metal toilet with wooden seat in a cramped bathroom with odd design

    skylinegang_36 Report

    6points
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    #48

    Restroom Designed By French Architect Philippe Starck That Shows What's Going On From Every Angle

    Mirrored bathroom with urinal and man taking selfie reflected multiple times

    MessagesFrom2525 Report

    6points
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    #49

    Thanks, Walmart

    Restroom service switch on tiled bathroom wall with cleaning instructions sign

    ArcticCat94 Report

    6points
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    #50

    Please, Do Not Cover You Bathroom Counter In Cement. This Has Homeowner Written All Over It

    Dirty bathroom sink with debris and worn countertop in poor bathroom design

    starvetheplatypus Report

    6points
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    #51

    The Baby Changing Area In The O’hare Bathrooms - The Whole Area Was Soaked And My 16-Month-Old’s Feet Were In The Sink

    Baby changing area with sink and counter including unusual sink design

    Ok_Sink6064 Report

    5points
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    #52

    At Amc Theaters, Running Out Of Toilet Paper Means You Can Conveniently Make Eye Contact With Your Neighbor And Ask Them To Pass Some Over

    Toilet paper dispenser with a clear view of toilet accidentally visible through cutout

    anonymous Report

    5points
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    #53

    Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

    Toilet reflected in a full-length mirror showing poor bathroom layout with an angry emoji

    Cool_Atmosphere_9038 Report

    5points
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    #54

    High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

    Handicap accessible toilet and sink in a poorly designed large blue tiled bathroom

    willyone225 Report

    5points
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    #55

    The Stall Doors In This High School Bathroom

    Public restroom with obstructed toilet stall door and poor partition design

    Simba_Rah Report

    5points
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    #56

    Not My Proudest Bathroom Renovation

    Modern bathroom featuring two toilets and a glass shower enclosure

    Ezzaddin Report

    5points
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    #57

    Great Extra Step From A Wheelchair Adapted Restroom

    Bathroom with patterned tile floor showing raised step before toilet causing hazard

    SC_ng0lds Report

    5points
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    #58

    Peak A Boo

    Narrow tiled ledge along bathroom stalls limiting space and access in public bathroom

    HeyImGabriel Report

    4points
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    #59

    I Went To Visit My Dad At The Hospital Today, The Faucet In The Bathroom Cannot Close All The Way

    Sink with faucet and handles awkwardly spaced in small bathroom

    unsanemaker Report

    4points
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    #60

    These Bathroom Mirrors Turn Shaving Into A Game Of Tetris

    Man with distorted face reflected in oddly segmented bathroom mirrors

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    4points
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    #61

    Confusing “Trendy” Bathroom Signs

    Minimalist bathroom sign with unusual thin figure design

    momo12345321 Report

    3points
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    #62

    At Night, This Window Makes It So That You Can See Into Other Cubicles

    Toilet bowl visibly placed behind a ceiling skylight creating privacy issues in bathroom

    patchworkandpaisley Report

    3points
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    #63

    Learnt The Hard Way That The Mens Toilets Were To The Left

    Confusing bathroom signs with arrows and accessibility icons on a rough wood wall

    liquidlimp Report

    3points
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    #64

    Shower Cabin At My Grandmother's House Has A Power Outlet In It

    Cluttered and cramped bathroom corner with limited space

    Levent_2005 Report

    3points
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    #65

    Bathroom Covered In Carpet

    Bathroom with carpeted edge bathtub and toilet on stained carpet flooring

    Fjurious Report

    3points
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