65 Questionably Designed Bathrooms That Unfortunately Exist For Some Poor Soul To Stumble Upon
Bathrooms are otherwise known as comfort stations. As the name suggests, they are ideally sanctuaries that make you feel relaxed as you relieve yourself and/or gussy up.
However, the bathrooms on this list offer the exact opposite experience. They are so poorly designed that they may induce displeasure, even stress and anxiety, from the possibility of being seen from the outside as you handle your business.
Check out these bathroom design fails, which unfortunately exist somewhere in the world for some poor soul to endure.
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This Public Restroom Mirror'ish Ceiling
Restroom Guessing Game
My In-Laws Sink. "It Was Cheap". They Don't Have Reason For A Tiny Sink, It's Borderline Unusable. They Have A Decently Sized Bathroom
The bathrooms on this list are just some of the many glaring examples of poor design. But if we were to define what makes a bathroom layout look bad, designer Vicki Zagrodnik provided a criterion.
“Balance in three aspects—usability, comfort, and aesthetics—is fundamental to any space,” she told The Spruce.
Studio Apartment... No Thanks
This Bathroom In A Gas Station
When you run low on loo paper you can print off and photocopy some more.
These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors
And large gaps around the sides of the doors.
A lack of clearance is one thing Zagrodnik specified. It’s when a particular fixture disrupts the flow of the entire space, like having a vanity, shower, and toilet cramped close together.
As a rule of thumb, Zagrodnik recommends leaving at least 30 inches of space around these key fixtures. She also reminds about the importance of door clearance and not having them collide when opened.
I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains (Restaurant Restroom)
Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard
A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town
An outdated bathroom aesthetic may induce the same discomforting feelings as one that is very poorly designed. One of them is a bathroom with too much square footage for no real reason.
As Silo Studio Design founder Gabriela Eisenhart tells House Beautiful, “No one needs a dance floor in the middle of their bathroom.”
The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant
Space Saving Basin. The Washroom At A Local Business. Not Sure Whether The Basin Has Grown Or The Wall Is Eating It
Beautiful Parisian Bathroom
The finishes on bathroom fixtures can also make it look dated. According to designer Cathryn Lindsey, chrome, brushed nickel, and yellow brass are no longer in style and add very little to no value to the overall design.
There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom
Maximum manoeuvrability for the friend holding back your hair while you puke.
That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall
"Going down?" "After another flush it might!"
Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell
“These tones often feel too cold or inexpensive,” Lindsey said. “They lack the warmth and depth to bring any sense of polish to the space.”
Instead, she recommends either a refined, polished nickel or unlacquered brass to make the space feel more elevated.
Who Needs A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism
This Door To The Restroom
These Restroom Faucets
The Sink Of A Gas Station's Bathroom I Went Yesterday. Yes, I Had To Pull The Trigger All The Time To Make The Water Run, Yes, It Was Inconvenient
A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole
I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors
These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate
Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo
The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance
Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture
At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends
Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby
Houdini's Bathroom
Never Thought I Would See The Infamous Carpeted Bathroom With My Own Two Eyes... Yikes
The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School
The bathroom is the only one on the campus at the high school that they keep unlocked. It does not have a lock on it. It has been like this for months.
This Bathroom In An Airbnb
The Motion Sensor For The Light Is Outside Of The Toilet So If You Want To Take A Dookie You Better Do It Quickly At My Work
This Men's Restroom Stall With A Window That Looks Into The Stall
Small Airports Are The Best
I'm not sure that the baby changing table can even be opened all the way, because of the partition, at least from this angle. It seems quite useless to have it, as it interferes with the already minimal space there seems to be, to utilize the urinal on the right. How do these things pass inspection, especially in an airport, no matter how small?
This Mirrored Floor In A Public Restroom
This Baby Staring Right At My Junk In The Restroom
The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom
Fully Carpeted Bathroom
For Some Context I Am In The Bathroom Next To This And The Wall Between Has A Hole
Found This Gem In A Chinese Restaurant
If You Need To Go No.2 On The Go
This Pointless Restaurant Bathroom Mirror
This Bathroom With Two Toilets, One If Which Is Built Halfway Up A Wall
Umm, maybe a giant or two lives here and the height of the toilet up on the wall, works better for those of a higher stature?