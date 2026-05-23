Check out these bathroom design fails , which unfortunately exist somewhere in the world for some poor soul to endure.

However, the bathrooms on this list offer the exact opposite experience . They are so poorly designed that they may induce displeasure, even stress and anxiety, from the possibility of being seen from the outside as you handle your business.

Bathrooms are otherwise known as comfort stations. As the name suggests, they are ideally sanctuaries that make you feel relaxed as you relieve yourself and/or gussy up.

#1 This Public Restroom Mirror'ish Ceiling

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#2 Restroom Guessing Game

#3 My In-Laws Sink. "It Was Cheap". They Don't Have Reason For A Tiny Sink, It's Borderline Unusable. They Have A Decently Sized Bathroom

The bathrooms on this list are just some of the many glaring examples of poor design. But if we were to define what makes a bathroom layout look bad, designer Vicki Zagrodnik provided a criterion. “Balance in three aspects—usability, comfort, and aesthetics—is fundamental to any space,” she told The Spruce. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Studio Apartment... No Thanks

#5 This Bathroom In A Gas Station

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#6 These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors

A lack of clearance is one thing Zagrodnik specified. It’s when a particular fixture disrupts the flow of the entire space, like having a vanity, shower, and toilet cramped close together. As a rule of thumb, Zagrodnik recommends leaving at least 30 inches of space around these key fixtures. She also reminds about the importance of door clearance and not having them collide when opened. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains (Restaurant Restroom)

#8 Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard

#9 A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town

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An outdated bathroom aesthetic may induce the same discomforting feelings as one that is very poorly designed. One of them is a bathroom with too much square footage for no real reason. As Silo Studio Design founder Gabriela Eisenhart tells House Beautiful, “No one needs a dance floor in the middle of their bathroom.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant

#11 Space Saving Basin. The Washroom At A Local Business. Not Sure Whether The Basin Has Grown Or The Wall Is Eating It

#12 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom

The finishes on bathroom fixtures can also make it look dated. According to designer Cathryn Lindsey, chrome, brushed nickel, and yellow brass are no longer in style and add very little to no value to the overall design.

#13 There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom

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#14 That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall

#15 Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell

“These tones often feel too cold or inexpensive,” Lindsey said. “They lack the warmth and depth to bring any sense of polish to the space.” Instead, she recommends either a refined, polished nickel or unlacquered brass to make the space feel more elevated.

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#16 Who Needs A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism

#17 This Door To The Restroom

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#18 These Restroom Faucets

#19 The Sink Of A Gas Station's Bathroom I Went Yesterday. Yes, I Had To Pull The Trigger All The Time To Make The Water Run, Yes, It Was Inconvenient

#20 A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole

#21 I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors

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#22 Best Place To Put A Bathroom

#23 These Bathroom Stalls Were Designed To Make You Feel Inadequate

#24 Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo

#25 The Hotel I'm Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men's Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance

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#26 Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

#27 At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends

#28 Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby

#29 Houdini's Bathroom

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#30 Never Thought I Would See The Infamous Carpeted Bathroom With My Own Two Eyes... Yikes

#31 The Only Unlocked Bathroom At My School The bathroom is the only one on the campus at the high school that they keep unlocked. It does not have a lock on it. It has been like this for months.



#32 This Bathroom In An Airbnb

#33 The Motion Sensor For The Light Is Outside Of The Toilet So If You Want To Take A Dookie You Better Do It Quickly At My Work

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#34 This Men's Restroom Stall With A Window That Looks Into The Stall

#35 Small Airports Are The Best

#36 This Mirrored Floor In A Public Restroom

#37 This Baby Staring Right At My Junk In The Restroom

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#38 The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom

#39 Fully Carpeted Bathroom

#40 For Some Context I Am In The Bathroom Next To This And The Wall Between Has A Hole

#41 Found This Gem In A Chinese Restaurant

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#42 If You Need To Go No.2 On The Go

#43 This Pointless Restaurant Bathroom Mirror

#44 This Bathroom With Two Toilets, One If Which Is Built Halfway Up A Wall

#45 Bathroom Sinks Looks Similar To Urinals

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#46 You Install Bars For People That May Have Trouble Getting Up And Down Off The Toilet And Then Install The Toilet Paper Dispenser Almost 5 Feet Up Off The Floor?

#47 In The Public Ladies Restroom In My Local High Street. Probably The Most Uncomfortable Place Ever To Have An Ibs Flare Up

#48 Restroom Designed By French Architect Philippe Starck That Shows What's Going On From Every Angle

#49 Thanks, Walmart

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#50 Please, Do Not Cover You Bathroom Counter In Cement. This Has Homeowner Written All Over It

#51 The Baby Changing Area In The O’hare Bathrooms - The Whole Area Was Soaked And My 16-Month-Old’s Feet Were In The Sink

#52 At Amc Theaters, Running Out Of Toilet Paper Means You Can Conveniently Make Eye Contact With Your Neighbor And Ask Them To Pass Some Over

#53 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn't A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror

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#54 High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough

#55 The Stall Doors In This High School Bathroom

#56 Not My Proudest Bathroom Renovation

#57 Great Extra Step From A Wheelchair Adapted Restroom

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#58 Peak A Boo

#59 I Went To Visit My Dad At The Hospital Today, The Faucet In The Bathroom Cannot Close All The Way

#60 These Bathroom Mirrors Turn Shaving Into A Game Of Tetris

#61 Confusing “Trendy” Bathroom Signs

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#62 At Night, This Window Makes It So That You Can See Into Other Cubicles

#63 Learnt The Hard Way That The Mens Toilets Were To The Left

#64 Shower Cabin At My Grandmother's House Has A Power Outlet In It

#65 Bathroom Covered In Carpet

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