In this particular list, folks are opening up about all the “ poor people” practices they won’t quit, no matter how much money they make. Some of these ideas make a lot of sense because they help people live within their means and be content with what they have.

Very often, the habits that we pick up in our childhood stay with us throughout our lives. This may apply to many things, like how we use our money, handle our relationships, or even manage our houses. It might even serve us well to hang on to some habits like that.

#1 Using grocery bags as trash bags.

#2 I’m never going to waste food if I can help it. The fact that people casually throw away half of a meal is crazy to me, especially when it’s at a restaurant where they paid a $100+ bill.

#3 Checking restaurant prices before looking at the menu like a broke muscle memory reflex.

Many believe that rich folks have better money habits than poorer people, but that isn’t always the case. Folks dealing with unfortunate circumstances might actually know how to manage on a budget, live within their means, and be happier with less. Those who have massive wealth may sometimes squander it away without even realizing it. That’s why experts say that good financial health is connected to our habits, daily decisions, and overall mindset about money. Nobody is born knowing everything, and everyone has to learn about finance over time. It’s just important to make wise decisions and take time to grow wealth, which is also how many folks on this list are choosing to operate.

#4 I don't upgrade my phone until it stops being functional.

#5 First step before any non-staple purchase is an argument from myself as to why it isn't necessary.

#6 Using every single last drop of any products/eating all my food. Lotion? I am cutting open the tube. Shrimp shells?- soup time.

One of the biggest reasons why many people don’t want to give up their spendthrift habits is that it’s easy to start splurging money once you start. This is called lifestyle creep, and it’s what happens when folks start earning more money and increase their expenses to match that. This inflated style of living might be hard to keep up with and may eventually put a lot of pressure on folks to keep spending even more. In the pursuit of luxury, people might slowly forget how to enjoy the simple things that they used to before. It can prove to be a problem if the person becomes unemployed and cannot keep up with their expenses.

#7 Licking yogurt tops to maximize value.

#8 Turning lights off when i leave the room.

#9 Looking for the best deal-not the cheapest, but best quality for price…and coupons.

Like many of the frugal hacks on this list, there are many creative ways to save money and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. The best "poor people" hacks often relate to food in order to make the best use of their money. A good way to do this is to use all leftovers instead of throwing them away. You can combine different leftovers like rice and gravies, or make sandwiches with meats that didn't all get eaten. This practice will help eliminate food waste, help you be more sustainable, and save you money in the long run. It is also a way to eat healthier rather than constantly ordering or going out to eat.

#10 Putting water in hand soap to make it last longer.

#11 Wearing shirts that still fit me, even several years later.

#12 Compare prices per unit



Edit. Per unit of measure. For example $0.36 per gram.

As much as everyone wants to grow and become richer, it’s also important to stay closer to one’s roots. Being humble and holding on to some useful frugal habits can help folks be more content with what they have and maximize their savings. Regardless of how much money a person has, a little humility and gratitude can go a long way in making them feel joy about their circumstances. Being humble can also help a person develop a lot of empathy for the people around them and change their outlook on the world.

#13 I know people who don't eat leftovers. This is just so wasteful. Food is food is food. Throwing food away because it's a day old is way too foreign a concept for me. I also can eat the same thing 3 days in a row and not be bothered about it. If that's what there is, that's what I'm eating. I can afford variety now, but wasting food? I just can't do it. .

#14 Checking Clearance at clothing stores first. Sometimes I find great things for really cheap. Also, wait for the highest possible percentage off on a going out of business sale.

#15 Reusing containers, especially glass jars, for any kind of storage needs. Buttons, pens, coins, plant cuttings? They’re all going in repurposed jars!

Having all the money in the world isn't always enough to make people happy. Sometimes, it's their beliefs, mindset, and habits that will actually help them feel happy and stay strong. That's exactly why so many folks on this list are clinging to spendthrift habits that are serving them well and helping them live a good life. What are some of the "poor people" practices you'll never give up? We'd love to know about them.

#16 Buying things used if it is an option. Saved thousands on things over the years.

#17 Never stop buying Instant noddles, those have saved my life in my worst days when I only had 5$ for whole 2 weeks for my next paycheck lol.

#18 If I use paper towels to just dry my clean hands, I don’t throw it away right away if there’s crumbs to clean up or a spill I use those same paper towels 🙈.

#19 I grew up with no money and now even though I have enough, I still really love eating my povvo meals - instant ramen with an egg, vegemite toast with cheese. Though that might just be childhood nostalgia.

#20 Toast with butter, sugar and cinnamon.

#21 Leftover nuts and bolts (and other hardware/fasteners/tools) from new furniture kits, old broken appliances, etc. It goes to the garage so I can use it in 15 years.

#22 Borrowing from the library.

#23 Buying meat when it goes on sale, portioning it into useful amounts, and then freezing it for later.

#24 I pick up any coins found on the ground. Penny jar going strong.

#25 Ordering water out to eat. Even soft drinks are like $5 at some places. I stopped getting a beer at concerts & sporting events once they hit $10.

#26 When I buy a meal I generally refuse to buy anything that takes more than one hour of labor to pay for.

#27 Driving a sensible car that I have paid off. I have zero desire to upgrade to some mid-tier sedan of a particular make so that I can signal that I’m moderately well off.

#28 Feeling guilt whilst shopping.

#29 I like shopping at Aldi.

#30 Putting a grocery bag in the bathroom trashcan as a liner.

#31 Being nice and courteous to working people.

#32 Being grateful for what I have, and living modestly. I don’t need a mansion or any other home for several people.