Some days, being an adult is just too much of a burden to bear. I have to buy my own groceries, do my own laundry, wash all of the dishes and attempt to find time for my hobbies after the work day ends. It’s exhausting! Where’s my summer vacation and free time to watch cartoons on Saturday morning?

If you’re yearning to be transported back to those simpler times too, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find some of the best memes from the “Ouch, Right in the Childhood” Facebook page. These images feature a variety of iconic characters and quintessential experiences that might make you incredibly nostalgic. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like a child again!

More info: Facebook group | Instagram | X