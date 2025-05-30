ADVERTISEMENT

Some days, being an adult is just too much of a burden to bear. I have to buy my own groceries, do my own laundry, wash all of the dishes and attempt to find time for my hobbies after the work day ends. It’s exhausting! Where’s my summer vacation and free time to watch cartoons on Saturday morning?

If you’re yearning to be transported back to those simpler times too, pandas, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find some of the best memes from the “Ouch, Right in the Childhood” Facebook page. These images feature a variety of iconic characters and quintessential experiences that might make you incredibly nostalgic. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like a child again!

#1

Nostalgic meme of school pizza slice and carton of chocolate milk representing good old days memories.

    #2

    Man exercising on a fitness machine with nostalgic reference to early 2000s TV infomercials and good old days.

    #3

    Tweet humorously reflecting on nostalgia and the good old days with a golden ticket and modern-day challenges.

    For most of us, childhood was the simplest and easiest period of our lives. Mom and Dad made all of our decisions for us, we had plenty of free time to play sports, hang out with friends and focus on our hobbies. And we felt invincible! There was no such thing as feeling sore after spending a day in the sun swimming or cycling for hours on end around the neighborhood. Now, it’s hard to even remember a day when I didn’t have back pain!

    If you had a special childhood, it makes sense to want to look back on those beautiful memories every now and then. But Sam Brodsky at WonderMind pointed out that it seems like everyone has been incredibly nostalgic over the past few years. So why is that? Well, according to existential psychologist Clay Routledge, PhD, nostalgia is actually instinctual. 
    #4

    Mom helping kids play Super Mario Land on Nintendo Gameboy, capturing a nostalgic moment from the good old days.

    #5

    Donkey Kong meme comparing his mouth to a giant pistachio shell, evoking nostalgic good old days humor.

    #6

    Male cartoon characters in drag as their moms, featuring nostalgic animated and mascot characters from childhood shows.

    Dr. Routlege notes that nostalgia is often an automatic response when we see, smell or hear something that takes us back to the past. Smells, in particular, have an incredible ability to transport us back to Grandma’s house on a summer evening, your 3rd grade classroom or the home you grew up in.

    And when we hear a song that immediately reminds us of a strong memory, we don’t even have to try to think about the past. Our mind instantly goes there because we associate that song with prom night, that film with the first date you ever went on or that character with the Christmas you had the flu. 
    #7

    Brick building with a missing store sign showing damage, paired with nostalgic meme text about scars and lizard tails.

    #8

    Man with spiky hair in a desert-like landscape, meme evoking nostalgic vibes from the good old days.

    #9

    Millennial nostalgia for old VHS movies featuring classic animated characters from childhood favorites.

    Nostalgia can also serve a practical purpose when we use it as a coping mechanism. Dr. Routledge explains that it can help us get through tough times, such as the pandemic or the loss of a loved one, if we use it to remember a time when we were much happier and life was much simpler. Watching your favorite movie from childhood might take you back to when you were full of joy and hope and truly believed you were capable of accomplishing anything. In this way, nostalgia can sometimes prevent us from spiraling. 
    #10

    Child’s toy cash register with pink and purple buttons, evoking nostalgic memories of the good old days.

    #11

    Nintendo 64 controller with a rumble pack accessory, evoking nostalgic memories of classic gaming days.

    #12

    Elementary school shoebox diorama projects with animals and nature scenes evoking nostalgic memories from the good old days.

    At the same time, nostalgia can often bring people together. Just like the memes on this list, being reminded of a childhood experience you loved, and finding out that thousands of other people feel the same way, can make you feel closer to them. You’re not the only person who remembers that specific salty snack or that one episode of Rugrats. It can be comforting to know that you have something in common with all of these other people from your generation. 
    #13

    Adult reflecting on nostalgic TV shows from 1985, highlighting memes about nostalgia for the good old days.

    #14

    Meme collage showing nostalgic facial expressions of a woman with blonde hair in a pink outfit from good old days.

    #15

    Nostalgic meme showing a candy-themed game board with character Gloppy stuck in molasses swamp.

    National Geographic also notes that our brains are hardwired to crave nostalgia. “Familiar media from our past brings us emotional comfort, but it also meets a cognitive need: it encourages the belief that things will get better because they’ve been good before,” Krystine Batcho, a psychology professor at LeMoyne College, told National Geographic.
    #16

    Spongebob meme showing parents' reactions to kids watching TV vs playing video games, nostalgic memes humor.

    #17

    Cartoon houses that evoke nostalgia and memories of childhood from popular animated shows and memes.

    #18

    Side-by-side images of a metal slide and a yellow tube slide with text about nostalgic playground experiences.

    However, when we look back on the past, we have to be careful not to only view it through rose-colored glasses. We tend to focus on the best parts of our own history, whether that be a previous romantic relationship, former job or friendship that fizzled out. But this can make a person feel less satisfied with their current situation, even if there were some terrible aspects of the past and are some wonderful aspects of where they are now. 
    #19

    Nostalgic meme featuring Scooby-Doo candy with a child lying down, evoking memories of the good old days.

    #20

    Hand holding a Game Boy Color playing a pixelated game, evoking nostalgic late night gaming memories.

    #21

    Cartoon grandma and dog sitting on porch steps, evoking nostalgia and the good old days in a nostalgic meme.

    When indulging in nostalgia, try to avoid falling into the trap of romanticizing the past (and catastrophizing the present). Be grateful for those experiences, but don’t get stuck in them. After all, you still have a whole life ahead of you, no matter how old you are! Remember that you can make new, wonderful memories every day. And even if you’re in a rough place, things will always get better. One day, you might even be nostalgic for the you that’s reading this article!
    #22

    Meme showing a nostalgic Pokemon scene with Dragonite, highlighting childhood memories for nostalgic audiences.

    #23

    Vintage Kellogg’s lightsaber spoon from 1999 glowing red, a nostalgic meme reminding of good old days cereal eating.

    #24

    Humorous meme reflecting nostalgic childhood expectations versus adult reality with themes of nostalgia and the good old days.

    Are these images taking you back to your own childhood, pandas? We hope you enjoy scrolling through this nostalgic list, and feel free to let us know in the comments below what kinds of things you miss from the good old days. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring the same Facebook page, we’ve got another list for you to read right here!
    #25

    Cartoon monkey planning weekend adventures but ending up taking naps and lunch, evoking nostalgic good old days humor.

    #26

    Cartoon kids crying and humorously nostalgic meme about wanting their mommy's credit card from good old days.

    #27

    Two depictions of Dracula with mustaches highlighting nostalgic memes from the good old days in contrasting art styles.

    #28

    Young boy lounging beside an old family computer with Limewire open, evoking nostalgic memories of the good old days.

    #29

    Meme referencing nostalgic cartoon characters questioning childhood memories with a surprised young woman’s reaction.

    #30

    Dragon Ball Z characters Goku and Gohan with text highlighting their ages, invoking nostalgic memes from the good old days.

    #31

    Meme comparing being 30 in the 80s with confidence to being 30 in 2024 looking worried, nostalgic memes concept.

    #32

    Group of friends dressed in 90s fashion in a school hallway showing nostalgic style from the good old days.

    #33

    Checkered sneakers paired with earplugs, pain medication, and shoe inserts symbolizing concert experience changes with age nostalgia memes.

    #34

    Funny nostalgic meme showing cartoon characters with silly expressions expressing personality quirks from good old days.

    #35

    Man wearing a black durag and jacket making a peace sign, referencing nostalgic hip-hop culture in a meme format.

    #36

    Child drinking from a bottle watching nostalgic OG cartoons on TV, capturing a moment of nostalgia and childhood memories.

    #37

    Scene from a nostalgic cartoon movie showing two characters in rain, evoking strong nostalgic emotions from the good old days memes.

    #38

    Old bulky television symbolizing extreme wealth, evoking nostalgia for the good old days in vintage memes.

    #39

    Meme referencing a classic movie scene that sparks nostalgic memories from the good old days.

    #40

    A grocery store shelf filled with nostalgic snack cakes and desserts from past decades.

    #41

    Tweet showing nostalgic meme comparing excitement for Revenge of the Sith in 2005 and 2025 despite popes dying.

    #42

    Boy using old computer in nostalgic meme about how the internet was an escape from the real world years ago

    #43

    Man making a skeptical face saying "I'm in my 30s" and smiling saying "I'm a '90s kid" nostalgic meme.

    #44

    Translucent tech devices including vintage Apple computer, Xbox console, Nintendo 64, and Game Boy evoke nostalgic memories.

    #45

    Comparison meme showing childhood dreams of million-dollar houses versus the reality, evoking nostalgic memories and humor.

    #46

    Friends in a kitchen scene meme reflecting nostalgia for the good old days and classic TV moments

    #47

    Child smiling with a sky background in a nostalgic meme about seeing 11:11 on a microwave for good luck.

    #48

    Nostalgic meme showing a scene from Pokémon Silver in the early 2000s capturing good old days memories.

    #49

    Cartoon meme showing nervousness entering a new classroom, evoking nostalgic memories of school days and childhood.

    #50

    SpongeBob playing Nintendo DS in 2008, capturing nostalgic memes about millennials and the good old days.

    #51

    Meme of SpongeBob and friends in car, capturing nostalgic family road trip moments and old days humor.

    #52

    Comparison of Cartoon Network in the 2000s versus 2020s depicting changes in nostalgic TV entertainment.

    #53

    Nostalgic plastic Spacemaker lunchboxes from the good old days, evoking memories of childhood and school lunches.

    #54

    Gary, a 10-year-old Pokémon trainer, sitting at a table surrounded by cheering girls with yellow pom-poms nostalgic memes.

    #55

    Meme featuring a vintage rotary toy phone humorously contrasting modern smartphone debates with nostalgic tech.

    #56

    Meme featuring a nostalgic reaction to Titanic, with a crying character escorted by two police officers.

    #57

    Man in casual clothes walking next to a cloaked figure, humorously comparing office job to old email address nostalgia meme.

    #58

    Meme reflecting nostalgia about pizza delivery before GPS and the challenges of giving directions by phone.

    #59

    Meme showing a humorous burger bite struggle with a nostalgic animated character saying, "Listen, I’ve gotta be somewhere."

    #60

    Meme featuring a humorous exchange with a 3rd grader and a nostalgic cartoon character flexing muscles.

    #61

    Duracell battery with PowerCheck display, highlighting nostalgic struggles of checking battery power the old way.

    #62

    Barbie dolls dressed in pink tops showing fashion changes from 80s to 20s in nostalgic meme series.

    #63

    Animated lion character inside a playground tube slide with nostalgic meme text about childhood territory and playground dominance.

    #64

    Futuristic city imagined for 2025 contrasted with a nostalgic meme about reality and the earth being round.

    #65

    Young cartoon mouse puzzled by a solar powered calculator, evoking nostalgia for the good old days.

    #66

    Two scenes from The Breakfast Club featuring a teenage girl, highlighting nostalgia and classic movie moments.

    #67

    Side-by-side comparison of then and now Hot Topic fashion styles, evoking nostalgic memes from the good old days.

    #68

    Childhood nostalgia meme showing a classic pixelated video game scene with characters and a fence barrier.

    #69

    Simpsons meme showing nostalgic scene with Grandpa talking about salary enough to afford food and rent.

    #70

    Sad animated man in a dark coat reflects on nostalgic childhood movies that turned out to be disappointing or trash.

