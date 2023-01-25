“The Greek word for "return" is nostos. Algos means "suffering." So nostalgia is the suffering caused by an unappeased yearning to return,” stated Milan Kundera. 

The days that were and the days that will never be again sum up the joys of feeling nostalgic for something. The daily rut of getting out of bed, making coffee, working for excessive hours, socializing with people, coming home to watch Netflix, sleep and repeat, falls short of the happiness of childhood. 

Those days when life seemed oh so interesting, complex, and explorative. Those days when TV actually had something good on regardless of timing or day of the week. Those days when one didn’t have to pay rent, worry about affording eggs, or ponder the purpose of existence. All those feelings can be summed up in the posts by this Instagram page, called “Ouch, Right In The Childhood.” 

They come with a warning of having the potential to ruin your childhood, so be careful as you scroll through this list, upvoting your favorites, leaving comments in the sections below. It’ll be a good time! And if you’d like another hit of nostalgia, here’s another Bored Panda article right here. Now let’s get into it! 

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I always smile when I remember this great, wonderful, kind, and very funny man! RIP Robin, you were always a treasure!🥰😁😢❤️

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cinderella's stepsister in Shrek, right? (sorry if I got that wrong)

#8

#9

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago

He also paid for all his medical care. Robin Williams was just one of the best humans ever. 😢

#10

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Always, always, always upvote for Monty Python!🥰🥰🥰🥰🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

#11

#12

#13

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago

They busted a lot of blocks back in the day!

#14

Joey
Joey
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well i've recently learned you need to make those markers wet before using. Lets say 30 years to late.

#15

Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

'Get away from her, you B*TCH!'

#16

SheHulk
SheHulk
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Little shop of horrors is one of my favs!

#17

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scriptwriter: "I dreamed of writing the Great American Novel, but this is what I ended up doing instead. Oh well, might as well make the best of it and use some of my "A" material."

#18

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish lol all in had was educational programmes on ABC. Probably explains why I'm such a nerd now lol

#19

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Yeah, my brother and I could disappear for days at a time. We used to stop in at the house to "sh*t, shower and shave" and then poof we were gone again.

#20

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's essentially what happened to BTS

#21

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago

So did I as the nausea was slowly rising.

#22

#23

#24

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Mythbusters did this one once. The bad guys would hear you crawling through that metal vent from a mile away. Clang clang clang. "I'm being stealthy" Clang clang clang.

#25

Joshuah Johnston
Joshuah Johnston
Community Member
56 minutes ago

And today, the actors who played Short Round was nominated for an OSCAR and he's predicted to WIN!!! CONGRATS Short Round 🎉🎊

#26

Everybody Say Love!
Everybody Say Love!
Community Member
8 minutes ago

And the next line, for anyone wondering is: Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gnaht ym tup i. Which is the original line, backwards.

#27

Will Cable
Will Cable
Community Member
14 minutes ago

For the rest of us it is trying to kneel on a piece of wood balanced on a kitchen table, trying to saw a bit off and the wood keeps moving, you then find the cut piece is crooked and you've left a small nick in the table top. Sawdust is sticking to you and you tea/coffee has gone cold.

#28

Erika
Erika
Community Member
1 hour ago

Teal is my favorite color

#29

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Daft Punk will never be forgotten

#30

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Okay the buttercup tat is obv the best

#31

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

4 movies. One ROCK! Who can name the movies?

#32

#33

#34

ISeeWendiGo
ISeeWendiGo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Many celebs will wear the same thing in public because it makes the paparazzi photos worth less money.

#35

Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have no idea what this is? Is it the American equivalent of a chupa chup

#36

SealOfDisapproval
SealOfDisapproval
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I am shamelessly stealing this idea.

#37

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago

I cannot watch the Seymour episodes

#38

A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
1 hour ago

Idk what to call it but it needs a name.. Toothlasaur? Someone help me out here

#39

#40

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd be afraid he'd die in the process...

#41

#42

Themostgod
Themostgod
Community Member
1 hour ago

that's just a movie pic. Maggie Smith is actually in a reasonably good health

9
#43

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh you would defiantly have a good time drinking it in 1899.

#44

Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
1 hour ago

nose looks different to me

#45

James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago

The band is Cannibal Corpse

#46

Lee Banks
Lee Banks
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scheduled a rewatch of Daria, recently.

#47

#48

#49

Domi
Domi
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Did he find love in orange suits? Btw, why is the name of the actor Jeff Daniels, who was just as awesome in Dumb and Dumber as Jim, so little mention?

#50

Ausrine Ciapaite
Ausrine Ciapaite
Community Member
50 minutes ago

There are only a tiny percentage of people on earth with a red hair and blue eyes combo, yet they are the majority in advertisement.

1
#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's no such thing as too much chocolate!

#56

