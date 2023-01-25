“Warning: This Page Will Ruin Your Childhood!”: 110 Posts That Hit Millennials Right In The Nostalgic Feels (New Pics)
“The Greek word for "return" is nostos. Algos means "suffering." So nostalgia is the suffering caused by an unappeased yearning to return,” stated Milan Kundera.
The days that were and the days that will never be again sum up the joys of feeling nostalgic for something. The daily rut of getting out of bed, making coffee, working for excessive hours, socializing with people, coming home to watch Netflix, sleep and repeat, falls short of the happiness of childhood.
Those days when life seemed oh so interesting, complex, and explorative. Those days when TV actually had something good on regardless of timing or day of the week. Those days when one didn’t have to pay rent, worry about affording eggs, or ponder the purpose of existence. All those feelings can be summed up in the posts by this Instagram page, called “Ouch, Right In The Childhood.”
They come with a warning of having the potential to ruin your childhood, so be careful as you scroll through this list, upvoting your favorites, leaving comments in the sections below. It’ll be a good time! And if you’d like another hit of nostalgia, here’s another Bored Panda article right here. Now let’s get into it!
I always smile when I remember this great, wonderful, kind, and very funny man! RIP Robin, you were always a treasure!🥰😁😢❤️
Cinderella's stepsister in Shrek, right? (sorry if I got that wrong)
Scriptwriter: "I dreamed of writing the Great American Novel, but this is what I ended up doing instead. Oh well, might as well make the best of it and use some of my "A" material."
I wish lol all in had was educational programmes on ABC. Probably explains why I'm such a nerd now lol
Yeah, my brother and I could disappear for days at a time. We used to stop in at the house to "sh*t, shower and shave" and then poof we were gone again.
Mythbusters did this one once. The bad guys would hear you crawling through that metal vent from a mile away. Clang clang clang. "I'm being stealthy" Clang clang clang.
And today, the actors who played Short Round was nominated for an OSCAR and he's predicted to WIN!!! CONGRATS Short Round 🎉🎊
And the next line, for anyone wondering is: Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gnaht ym tup i. Which is the original line, backwards.
For the rest of us it is trying to kneel on a piece of wood balanced on a kitchen table, trying to saw a bit off and the wood keeps moving, you then find the cut piece is crooked and you've left a small nick in the table top. Sawdust is sticking to you and you tea/coffee has gone cold.
Many celebs will wear the same thing in public because it makes the paparazzi photos worth less money.
I have no idea what this is? Is it the American equivalent of a chupa chup
Idk what to call it but it needs a name.. Toothlasaur? Someone help me out here
that's just a movie pic. Maggie Smith is actually in a reasonably good health
There are only a tiny percentage of people on earth with a red hair and blue eyes combo, yet they are the majority in advertisement.