“The Greek word for "return" is nostos. Algos means "suffering." So nostalgia is the suffering caused by an unappeased yearning to return,” stated Milan Kundera.

The days that were and the days that will never be again sum up the joys of feeling nostalgic for something. The daily rut of getting out of bed, making coffee, working for excessive hours, socializing with people, coming home to watch Netflix, sleep and repeat, falls short of the happiness of childhood.

Those days when life seemed oh so interesting, complex, and explorative. Those days when TV actually had something good on regardless of timing or day of the week. Those days when one didn’t have to pay rent, worry about affording eggs, or ponder the purpose of existence. All those feelings can be summed up in the posts by this Instagram page, called “Ouch, Right In The Childhood.”

