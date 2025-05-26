If you also find yourself wishing you could go back to the “ good old days ,” pandas, you’re not alone. And we’ve got a list down below that might have you feeling an overwhelming rush of nostalgia. We took a trip to the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit and gathered some of their most iconic photos below. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might instantly trigger a thousand memories, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you miss the past !

There’s nothing like a big glass of Yoo-hoo, Saturday morning cartoons and a red Game Boy Advance SP to instantly transport me back to childhood . Life was so simple back then. And as I yearned for the freedom that came with adulthood, I was completely ignorant of just how great I had it.

#1 Anyone Else Have A Cookie Jar With Classics Like These? Share icon

#2 I’m Pop’n Old Share icon

#3 I'm 85mph Speedometers Old Share icon

To find out even more about the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit and what they've been up to since we last featured the group on Bored Panda, we got in touch with one of the community's moderators. "Not much has changed since then. I would say the only thing of note is the posting frequency has increased," the moderator shared. "This could just be a seasonal change. But I am also aware that AI bots are a problem all across Reddit. As AI has gotten better, they have gotten harder and harder to differentiate. We have tools to mitigate them as best we can." ADVERTISEMENT

#4 A Friend Just Sent This To Me And I Had To Share Share icon

#5 Who Else Rode The Rotor? Share icon

#6 When They Gave You The Worst Seat But You Thought It Was The Best Seat Share icon

The moderator also noted that the community is a great one to be a part of. "One of the biggest things I can say about our members, is they largely stay civil," they noted. "Comment chains that devolve into a toxic back and forth very rarely happen here. Despite some posts getting 500+ comments. Many of the comments are just people pitching their own perspective on something nostalgic. With all the tools we have in place, moderating this subreddit is quite easy." ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Anyone Else Roll Around Your Hood In One Of These? Share icon

#8 Who Else Played With These As A Kid? Share icon

#9 In The 70s, Fondue Was All The Rage. I Never Tried It. Have You? Share icon

Next, we asked the moderator if there's anything particular about their own past that they're incredibly nostalgic about. "The biggest thing I miss from childhood would probably be riding my bike all over town with friends during the summer. The sense of wonder, and exploring areas we've never been, or areas we weren't supposed to be," they shared. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My Spotify When I Was A Kid Share icon

#11 If You Know What These Men Were “In Search Of …”, Then You Probably Are Old Share icon

#12 F*ck I'm Old Share icon

The moderator also says that they love many of the posts that they see shared in this community. "But we often see these things through rose colored glasses, and forget all the bad things that happened back then too," they pointed out. "The past seems like it was so much better, because most people forget all the bad things. I think it's a matter of self-preservation. If we remembered all the bad, I think we would all spiral into a deep depression." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Who Remembers This? Share icon

#14 If U Watched This Share icon

#15 Ohhh How I Tried To Get Them To Fall Down Share icon

Finally, they noted that this subreddit isn't one that changes a lot, but perhaps, that's the beauty of it. "I see this subreddit as a safe space. A temporary reprieve from the world as it is now," the mod shared. "Just don't get stuck in the past, and make sure to take off the rose colored glasses before returning to reality." ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Another Trip Down Memory Lane Share icon

#17 Who Had One Of These In Their Pocket? Share icon

#18 I'm Now Older Than Grandpa Joe Was In 1971 Share icon

#19 Yep Share icon

#20 The Sound And Bass This Thing Put Out Was Crazy!! Share icon

#21 People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is Share icon

#22 Required Purchase At The Beginning Of The School Year Share icon

#23 Do You Get It? Share icon

#24 Back When Sedans Had Ashtrays With Lighters For The Backseat Passengers Share icon

#25 Hey, Lets Be Careful Out There! Share icon

#26 So Many Scoops! Share icon

#27 The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have Share icon

#28 Growing Up Mom Always Had Some, It Came In Useful, We Called It ‘Commodity Cheese’ Share icon

#29 Free Music Anyone? Share icon

#30 Army Men Share icon

#31 Before Bill Nye There Was This Guy! (And He Was On Well Before Nickelodeon Existed! ) Share icon

#32 The Bermuda Triangle Craze Of The 1970's Suckered In A Whole Bunch Of Us Share icon

#33 Where Is This? Share icon

#34 We Thought The Desk Would Save Us From A Nuclear Blast Share icon

#35 Anyone Played With This? Share icon

#36 Who Remembers Grape Ape? Share icon

#37 These Always Made Everything Taste Like Plastic And We All Had One Share icon

#38 My Favorite Show Growing Up. Marlin Perkins Was My Generation’s Steve Irwin Share icon

#39 Who Else This? Walked By The Teacher's Desk Trying To Find Your Name While Acting Like You Needed Help Share icon

#40 It Is Rare To Find Such Service Nowadays; There Are Still A Few Places Around, But They Are Disappearing Share icon

#41 Yep Share icon

#42 How It Started. How It's Going Share icon

#43 My Aunt Had One Of These And I Used To Think It Was The Coolest Thing Ever Share icon

#44 Who Watched On Sat Mornings? Share icon

#45 Best Toy I Ever Had Share icon

#46 Crazy They Got Away With This Nearly Sixty Years Ago Share icon

#47 If Everyone In Your High School Was Reading This… Share icon

#48 This Speaks To Me! Share icon

#49 Before Drip Coffee Makers And Keurigs There Was… The Percolator Share icon

#50 Tvs With Tubes… Share icon

#51 If You Recognize This Vehicle It’s Time For You To Get A Shingles Vaccination… Share icon

#52 I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!! Share icon

#53 How Many Folks Had One Of These On Ur Garage Shop? Share icon

#54 The Beginning Of Every School Year Share icon

#55 Hey. It's Mr. Bill Share icon

#56 My Family Had This Exact Formica And Chrome Kitchen Table With Matching Upholstered Chairs When I Was Young. It’s Where I Would Do My Homework After Supper Share icon

#57 If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af Share icon

#58 Did You Open Band-Aids By Pulling On A Little Red Thread? Share icon

#59 If You’ve Walked Through These Share icon

#60 The Medusa In This Movie Still Terrifies Me Share icon

#61 Anyone Play This At The Gas Station? Share icon

#62 If You Thought This Was Real, You Might Be Old Share icon

#63 Did Anyone Ever Eat At Kmart? Share icon

#64 Did Anyone Else Have A Milk Man With Glass Bottles? Share icon

#65 Oj Share icon

#66 This Is 100% True Share icon

#67 I Am Certainly Old, As I Can Still See That Screen Even Now Share icon

#68 Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep Share icon

#69 Silly Putty Share icon

#70 Many Families Had An Upright Piano In The Home, But Now You Can’t Give The Pianos Away. Did Your Family Have One? Share icon

#71 If You Ever Used One Of These Share icon

#72 Ever Use One Of These? Share icon

#73 You Know You're Friggin Old If You Strained Your Eyes To Watch P*rn Share icon

#74 I Thought This Pen Was Amazing Share icon

#75 Who Had One Of These Nudie (Or Whatever You Want To Call Them) Pens? Share icon

