75 Nostalgic Photos That Might Make You Say, "Heck, I'm Old!" (New Pics)
There’s nothing like a big glass of Yoo-hoo, Saturday morning cartoons and a red Game Boy Advance SP to instantly transport me back to childhood. Life was so simple back then. And as I yearned for the freedom that came with adulthood, I was completely ignorant of just how great I had it.
If you also find yourself wishing you could go back to the “good old days,” pandas, you’re not alone. And we’ve got a list down below that might have you feeling an overwhelming rush of nostalgia. We took a trip to the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit and gathered some of their most iconic photos below. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that might instantly trigger a thousand memories, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you miss the past!
Anyone Else Have A Cookie Jar With Classics Like These?
I only know of pink wafers. Other colours exist?
I’m Pop’n Old
I'm 85mph Speedometers Old
To find out even more about the [Heck], I’m Old subreddit and what they've been up to since we last featured the group on Bored Panda, we got in touch with one of the community's moderators.
"Not much has changed since then. I would say the only thing of note is the posting frequency has increased," the moderator shared. "This could just be a seasonal change. But I am also aware that AI bots are a problem all across Reddit. As AI has gotten better, they have gotten harder and harder to differentiate. We have tools to mitigate them as best we can."
A Friend Just Sent This To Me And I Had To Share
Who Else Rode The Rotor?
When They Gave You The Worst Seat But You Thought It Was The Best Seat
We fought over this seat in my family. Best ever for road trips!
The moderator also noted that the community is a great one to be a part of.
"One of the biggest things I can say about our members, is they largely stay civil," they noted. "Comment chains that devolve into a toxic back and forth very rarely happen here. Despite some posts getting 500+ comments. Many of the comments are just people pitching their own perspective on something nostalgic. With all the tools we have in place, moderating this subreddit is quite easy."
Anyone Else Roll Around Your Hood In One Of These?
We used to make trails with chalk by riding this and dragging a piece behind us. Fun memory unlocked. :)
Who Else Played With These As A Kid?
They have cool versions of them now. My kid loved it when he was younger.
In The 70s, Fondue Was All The Rage. I Never Tried It. Have You?
We still have a fondue restaurant in my area. It's called The Melting Pot. :)
Next, we asked the moderator if there's anything particular about their own past that they're incredibly nostalgic about.
"The biggest thing I miss from childhood would probably be riding my bike all over town with friends during the summer. The sense of wonder, and exploring areas we've never been, or areas we weren't supposed to be," they shared.
If You Know What These Men Were “In Search Of …”, Then You Probably Are Old
F*ck I'm Old
The moderator also says that they love many of the posts that they see shared in this community. "But we often see these things through rose colored glasses, and forget all the bad things that happened back then too," they pointed out. "The past seems like it was so much better, because most people forget all the bad things. I think it's a matter of self-preservation. If we remembered all the bad, I think we would all spiral into a deep depression."
If U Watched This
Ohhh How I Tried To Get Them To Fall Down
Finally, they noted that this subreddit isn't one that changes a lot, but perhaps, that's the beauty of it. "I see this subreddit as a safe space. A temporary reprieve from the world as it is now," the mod shared. "Just don't get stuck in the past, and make sure to take off the rose colored glasses before returning to reality."
Another Trip Down Memory Lane
Who Had One Of These In Their Pocket?
I'm Now Older Than Grandpa Joe Was In 1971
The Sound And Bass This Thing Put Out Was Crazy!!
And the glass cabinet was so satisfying to open and close. :)
People Here Will Know Exactly What This Is
Required Purchase At The Beginning Of The School Year
Do You Get It?
Back When Sedans Had Ashtrays With Lighters For The Backseat Passengers
Hey, Lets Be Careful Out There!
I played the theme song for Hill Street Blues on the piano in my 5th grade talent show. :)
So Many Scoops!
I swear my grandma had the same tin through my entire childhood.
The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have
Growing Up Mom Always Had Some, It Came In Useful, We Called It ‘Commodity Cheese’
Free Music Anyone?
Army Men
Before Bill Nye There Was This Guy! (And He Was On Well Before Nickelodeon Existed! )
The Bermuda Triangle Craze Of The 1970's Suckered In A Whole Bunch Of Us
Where Is This?
We Thought The Desk Would Save Us From A Nuclear Blast
We started with these and then moved on to the ones where the desk and chair were attached to each other.
Anyone Played With This?
These Always Made Everything Taste Like Plastic And We All Had One
In my house this always held the orange juice that came from a frozen tube. (You added water and then mixed it with a wooden spoon - instant orange juice!)
My Favorite Show Growing Up. Marlin Perkins Was My Generation’s Steve Irwin
Who Else This? Walked By The Teacher's Desk Trying To Find Your Name While Acting Like You Needed Help
It Is Rare To Find Such Service Nowadays; There Are Still A Few Places Around, But They Are Disappearing
In Oregon it is mandatory. It's actually illegal to pump your own gas.
Yep
How It Started. How It's Going
My Aunt Had One Of These And I Used To Think It Was The Coolest Thing Ever
Who Watched On Sat Mornings?
Best Toy I Ever Had
Crazy They Got Away With This Nearly Sixty Years Ago
If Everyone In Your High School Was Reading This…
This Speaks To Me!
I'm at the age where I personally produce enough heat to warm the entire neighborhood. ;)
Before Drip Coffee Makers And Keurigs There Was… The Percolator
Tvs With Tubes…
If You Recognize This Vehicle It’s Time For You To Get A Shingles Vaccination…
I’m Positive You Will Not Know What This Ls. If You Really Know This Then You Must Be Old!!
How Many Folks Had One Of These On Ur Garage Shop?
The Beginning Of Every School Year
Hey. It's Mr. Bill
My Family Had This Exact Formica And Chrome Kitchen Table With Matching Upholstered Chairs When I Was Young. It’s Where I Would Do My Homework After Supper
If You Know What This Is Or Browsed The Catalog, You Are Old Af
Did You Open Band-Aids By Pulling On A Little Red Thread?
If You’ve Walked Through These
The Medusa In This Movie Still Terrifies Me
Anyone Play This At The Gas Station?
If You Thought This Was Real, You Might Be Old
Did Anyone Ever Eat At Kmart?
Did Anyone Else Have A Milk Man With Glass Bottles?
This Is 100% True
I Am Certainly Old, As I Can Still See That Screen Even Now
Getting Taught On These In A Warm Room Trying Not To Fall Asleep
Overhead projector. The teacher would write on the sheets with a wax pencil. Mostly for math.
Silly Putty
Many Families Had An Upright Piano In The Home, But Now You Can’t Give The Pianos Away. Did Your Family Have One?
I still have the piano my mom (and I) learned to play on. :)