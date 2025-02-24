Toys from childhood can hold a lot of sentimental value, and seeing ones you’ve forgotten about can instantly flood you with nostalgia. So if you’re in the mood to reminisce about the past, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Vintage Toys subreddit and gathered some of their best pics below. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual toy collection, and be sure to upvote the ones you wish you still had!

#1 Found This In The Attic Of My “New” Old House Share icon

#2 Found At Savers! Share icon

#3 My Parents Surprised Me This Past Weekend With All Of My Childhood Toys. I Assumed They Were Gone Forever Share icon

The Vintage Toys subreddit has been around since 2011, and it has brought over 30,000 lovers of classic old toys together. According to the group’s description, it’s “dedicated to the discussion and identification of vintage pre 2000 toys.” And a quick scroll through the community will show you just how nostalgic it is. You might spot the dollhouse your Barbies lived in as a child, the board game you used to spend hours playing with your best friends in the basement or the coveted toy that you begged Santa to bring you for Christmas. This subreddit is a wonderful place to hang out if you want to be reminded of the magic of childhood, and it might even inspire you to find some of these toys for your own kids! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My Grandpa (84 Years Old) Has A 1977 Kenner Star Wars Collection. Does Anyone Know The Approximate Value? Share icon

#5 Friends Dad Passed 4 Years Ago, These Things Were Nearly Thrown Away Share icon

#6 My Dad (70), A Retired Nuclear Engineer, Has Actively Collected Vintage Toys For 35-Years Share icon

What was your favorite toy as a child? Were you super into Legos or more of a Lincoln Logs kid? Or perhaps you loved Barbie and Polly Pocket? Personally, I was super into Webkinz and American Girl Dolls. I even took a trip to the American Girl Place in Chicago to have a tea party with my mom, and it was an experience I’ll never forget. Nowadays, kids seem to have extremely high-tech options when it comes to toys. I see many playing games on iPads and zooming drones through public parks. But even though the toys of the past were simple, they were extremely loved. And many encouraged kids to actually use their imaginations! ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Got This Guy At The Thrift Store For $4 My 2 Year Old Loves It Share icon

#8 Antique Games We Found In The Attic Today. They All Look To Be Around 1920’s Share icon

#9 I Believe This Is Every Marble From My Grampa’s Collection! Share icon

Many of the toys featured on this list were all the rage decades ago. But some of them are still super valuable today! Paris 35 wrote a piece explaining why that is, and they first noted that these old school toys “carry history, culture and the tech know-how of their eras.” These toys are rare today, and they have a certain je ne sais quoi that you just won’t find in the mass-produced plastic toys being shipped out from Amazon warehouses all over the globe. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Found My Favorite Wagon As A Kid! Share icon

#11 $25 Gable At The Flea Market, Pray For Me Boys (Battery Compartment Is Spotless) Share icon

#12 My Wife's 1910 Trains Set Share icon

When we look back on toys from the past, Paris 35 notes that there have been several distinct vintage toy eras. First, we had early wooden toys. Then tin toys came onto the scene. After World War II, new materials like plastic started appearing in children’s toys. Then, licensed merchandise started becoming incredibly popular. In fact, this is still the case today, as Star Wars, Disney and similar franchises seem to dominate the toy aisles. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 This Week's Landfill Finds Share icon

#14 Had Since I Was 3 Share icon

#15 Wanted An Omnibot So Badly When I Was A Child. This Damn Thing Was The Same Price As When It Was New. Box Included Share icon

If you’ve got some vintage toys of your own laying around the house and you’re curious about how much they’re worth, Paris 35 says that it depends on a few factors. First, consider the rarity and demand of the toy. How many were produced, and how widely available were they back in the day? And if you manage to get your hands on something rare today, it will be a lot more valuable if it’s in great condition. Of course, it also has to be an authentic piece, rather than a knock-off. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Some Vintage Toys That Are At My Grandmas Share icon

#17 These Are My Care Bears Collecting Dust. Where Would I Sell These At? Share icon

#18 Little Snoopy — Fisher Price Toy Share icon

Some of the most popular vintage toys that are certainly worth collecting are classic action figures, timeless board games and beloved childhood dolls. If these items are still in their boxes in mint condition, you could probably sell them for a pretty penny. But you might not even want to! They could be special family heirlooms that you’ll want to continue passing down for generations. And if you’re holding onto a board game, be careful not to lose any of the pieces! ADVERTISEMENT

#19 ‘Prince Poodle’ 1984 Barbie Toy Share icon

#20 1986 Jem And The Holograms Car Repurposed As Jokermobile Share icon

#21 Wife’s 1992 Girl Talk Radio Share icon

If you’re on the lookout for your favorite toy from childhood, start checking out online marketplaces and auctions. You might also be able to find what you want in a local antique shop or at an estate sale. It could take months, or even years, to get your hands on a vintage piece. But it will be worth it when you get to hold it in your hands and feel that magic of childhood all over again! ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Recent Pickup Share icon

#23 Gold Share icon

#24 Kid’s Dial Phone Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying this list of nostalgic toys, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what memories these toys bring up for you. Then, if you’d like to see even more images that will instantly transport you back in time, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda list next!

#25 Vintage Toys Share icon

#26 My Old Toys Share icon

#27 Mini Lightbulbs For Play School Doll House Share icon

#28 Found A 1987 Jcpenney X-Mas Catalog This Weekend Share icon

#29 Pulled Up To An Antiques Shop And This Was Waiting For Me Outside. I Had To Have It Share icon

#30 Found These Creeps!! Oddly Peculiar!! Those Stares!! What Do You Think? Share icon

#31 Got This Today In Some Of My Moms Stuff She Moved And Was Wondering What It Is Share icon

#32 To Be Loved Is To Be Changed Share icon

#33 Found This Today At An Antique Mall.....so Many Memories! Share icon

#34 Visited Dad Last Night. Took More Pics Share icon

#35 Just Found This Absolute Gem While Cleaning Out My Grandparents Attic Share icon

#36 Dug My Old Baby Smurf Out Of Storage. We Are Both 42 Years Old Share icon

#37 Dad Worked At Pizza Hut. Brought This Home For Me In 1988 Share icon

#38 Halloween Mcnuggets! Share icon

#39 Just Found An Old Toy Of Mine Share icon

#40 Mcdonald’s Fisher Price Drinks And Soft Serve Station Share icon

#41 Found This While Digging On A Property Built In The 30's With Long History Of Renovations, Any Idea What It Is? Share icon

#42 Some Vintage Toy Finds At My Local Thrift Store Today. A Little Piece Of Someone’s Childhood Was Dropped Off Here Share icon

#43 Little People Sets From Parents' House Share icon

#44 My Kenner Star Wars Collection, All Released Between 1977-1985 Share icon

#45 A Mr. Gameshow (1987) From Galoob I Had Since I Was A Kid Share icon

#46 I Clean Out A Lot Of Hoarded Houses And Garages And I Found These From 1979 Recently! They Aren’t Worth A Lot, But They Look Cool As Hell And Are In Pretty Good Condition! Share icon

#47 My Little Collection! Share icon

#48 Get Along Gang Tomy Figures From 1984 Share icon

#49 Found This While Helping My Grandma Clean Share icon

#50 30 Year Old Teddy Bear Share icon

#51 Some Good Thrift Store Finds Today Made My Week Share icon

#52 Picked This Up Today Share icon

#53 Picked This Up Tonight For 200$ Share icon

#54 This Was One Of My Brother And My Favorite Toys Share icon

#55 Cootie Game Toy Sealed Schaper Vintage 1976 Share icon

#56 Picked Up A Full Set Of Vintage Tinker Toys (A Childhood Fave) For My Own Little One Share icon

#57 Goodwill Find Share icon

#58 My Vintage Happy Meal Transformer Toys Share icon

#59 Just A Few Friends Share icon

#60 Received This Vintage Voltron For My Birthday I’ve Seen A Bunch Of Different Versions Of The Original Any Idea What This One Is? Share icon

#61 Found These At The Landfill Share icon

#62 Found This At The Thrift Store Yesterday For $25 Share icon

#63 Recent Estate Sale Finds!! Share icon

#64 My Husband Found This Gem At An Estate Sale. 😁 Share icon

#65 Anyone Remember These Lil’ Guys? Sega Pocket Power Motorcycle (1988 Tyco) Share icon

#66 Couple Yard Sale Scores. $1 Each Share icon

#67 $6,000,000 Man Share icon

#68 Childhood Robot That I Pulled Out Of The Closet Share icon

#69 My Mom’s Vintage M&m Candy Dispenser Share icon

#70 3 Finds Share icon

#71 Wife For The Win With Yesterdays Xmas Gifts!! Share icon

#72 Some Of My 80s/90s Tmnt Collection! Share icon

#73 My Grandparents Were Those People Who's Home Was Basically Overrun By Christmas. I Inherited Some Gems This Year Share icon

#74 A Mix Of Old And Some New Share icon

#75 Corgi Toys Formula 1 Car Share icon

#76 Toll Brothers Wooden Trucks Share icon

#77 Playskool Express Train 1989 Share icon

#78 Lady Lovely Locks Share icon

#79 Just Humming Along … 😊 Share icon

#80 Some Old Micro Machine Military Figures! Share icon

#81 My Mom Sent Me This Asking If I Wanted Them For My Kindergarten Class... Appraisal? Share icon

#82 Going Through My Grandparents Stuff And Posting Some Of Their Collections. This Is My Grandfathers Life Time Antique Toy Collection! Share icon

#83 Kool Aid Man Dump Bin Store Display 36" Brand New Nib Kraft Rare 1980s Share icon

#84 You All Remember These? Share icon

#85 Found In A Dumpster Share icon

#86 I Found This Here In New Jersey Share icon

#87 Bought At Local Auction Share icon

#88 Yard Sale Find Share icon

#89 Curious About These Dolls And Would Like To Know More Information Share icon

#90 Just Found This Beauty From 1995 In A Shop. I Had One From The Same Series When I Was A Child. Ballerine Volanti / Sky Dancers Share icon

#91 Neighbor Was Throwing These Out, Any Info? They Look Old. The Figure Dates 1978 Share icon

#92 Group Shot Of Good Memories Share icon

#93 Saw This At An Estate Sale Today Share icon

#94 My Uncle In Law Found This Planet Robot Figure On A Flea Market Share icon

#95 I Unearthed A Bunch Of Vintage Playmobil From My In-Laws Attic! Share icon

#96 Is Their A Name For This Type Of Clown Toy Share icon

#97 Vintage McDonald's Halloween Toys Share icon

#98 Found At A Thrift Store Share icon

#99 Board Games Displayed In My Neighbors Garage Share icon

#100 Found A Wontkins In The Wild For $1 Share icon

#101 1988 Monstor Vendall Versavend Vtg Candy Machine Share icon

#102 Who Remembers Wuzzles? Share icon

#103 These Gentlemen Would Like To Know Their Worth Share icon

#104 New Evel Van Share icon

#105 Found My He-Man Toys When I Was At My Parents Ow My Son Is Enjoying Them Share icon

#106 My Dads Old 1970s Star Robot ( Obviously Not A Copy Of Of Star Wars Stormtroopers 🤣) Share icon

#107 Worth 30$? Share icon

#108 Reason Why I’m Single #2477: Plays With Crayola Crayon Maker Share icon

#109 Trying To Identify This Weird Doll Thing Share icon

#110 Kenner Flea Market Find Share icon

#111 Check This Out! Share icon

#112 Space Toys Share icon

#113 Some Of My Vintage Homies Share icon

#114 Found Dad’s Toys During Home Cleaning… Share icon

#115 My Ongoing Batman The Animated Series Collection Share icon

#116 Old Santa Ornament Share icon

#117 Spotted At Goodwill Share icon

#118 My Popples And Care Bears Share icon

#119 One Of My Favorite Weird Action Figures Of The Early 80s: "Dragonman," From The Obscure And Short-Lived "Dragonriders Of The Styx" Line. Love This Little Guy! Share icon

#120 Found This In My Fathers Garage A Few Years Back And Have No Idea How Much It's Worth Share icon

#121 Any Information On These Dolls? Can’t Find Any Share icon

#122 Vintage Bear Share icon

#123 1979 Mattel Vultan Figure Flash Gordon 3 3/4" Action Figure Share icon

#124 Cococinel Peluche Plush Ultra Rare Toys Ben-Oui Yellow Share icon

#125 My Dad’s Childhood Trucks! Share icon

#126 Playtime Football Share icon

#127 Rocky Share icon

#128 Vintage Cat Stuffy Share icon

#129 From My Fathers Toy Box ,im Assuming Its From The Lates 50s - Early 60’s Share icon

#130 1495 Hubley '63-'65 Share icon