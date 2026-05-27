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Former Disney Star Turned Adult Entertainer Laments How She Still Feels “Betrayed” By Old Colleagues
Former Disney star turned adult entertainer taking a selfie in a bathroom with a heart-patterned phone case.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Former Disney Star Turned Adult Entertainer Laments How She Still Feels “Betrayed” By Old Colleagues

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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The bad blood hasn’t dried up for Maitland Ward.

The mainstream actress-turned-adult star recently spoke about a heated scuffle she had with her Boy Meets World co-stars Danielle Fishel, Ryder Strong, and Will Friedle on a podcast episode last year.

“I still feel betrayed,” the actress said during a recent interview.

She also believes Danielle set her up for the explosive interaction.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A year has passed since Maitland Ward's fallout with her 'Boy Meets World' co-stars on a podcast episode.
    • The fiery interaction still stings even a year later, as Maitland said she still feels "betrayed."
    • “I was taken very much off guard in that situation,’ she went on to say. “And it makes me sad.”
    • The heated podcast exchange began after Danielle Fishel outright asked, “Do you hate us?”

    Maitland Ward said her fallout with her Boy Meets World co-stars still stings a year later

    Former Disney star with long red hair wearing a pink top and smiling at the camera

    Image credits: maitlandward

    It’s been over a year since things went south on a Pod Meets World podcast episode, where Maitland Ward had a heated confrontation with her Boy Meets World co-star, Danielle Fishel.

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    Rider Strong and Will Friedle were also part of the February, 2025, conversation.

    “We have not spoken at all” since the fiery interaction, Maitland told Fox News this month.

    Former Disney star turned adult entertainer holding an award and smiling in a dimly lit room

    Image credits: maitlandward

    “There’s been no contact, except when I offered my support [for Fishel during her Dancing with the Stars run] and everything. But there’s been no ill will either,” she said.

    “There’s been no fighting or anything,” the actress continued. “It’s just, we have not spoken, those three. [We’re] in a place where we are not connected right now, and it’s sad.”

    The 90s star said there hasn’t been much contact with her co-stars since the scuffle on the podcast

    Cast of a Disney teen show posing cheerfully on the beach with ocean in background

    Image credits: James Sorensen/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

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    The actress, who first found fame as Jessica Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful, said she still feels “betrayed” because she believes she was “set up for reasons that only they can explain.”

    “I was taken very much off guard in that situation,” she went on to say. “And it makes me sad.”

    Podcast hosts Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle on Pod Meets World promotional image

    Image credits: podmeetsworldshow

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    Maitland said she wishes there was a way for all of them to “come together” once again and “not be in this bad place.

    “But it’s just, we’re in no place right now,” she added. “I guess that’s what it is.”

    “Do you hate us?” Danielle Fishel had asked Maitland point-blank on the podcast episode

    Former Disney star in a sequined dress posing against a beige wall

    Image credits: daniellefishel

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    Comment about attention from Girl Meets World set and Maitland

    During the Pod Meets World episode last year, the air grew tense after Danielle asked about whether Maitland had any issues with them when they worked on Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel spin-off of Boy Meets World.

    “Do you hate us?” Danielle asked Maitland point-blank.

    Comment on drama dragging on in former Disney star story

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    Maitland, seemingly caught off-guard, responded by saying she didn’t hate her. She then went on to accuse Danielle of being the one who wouldn’t speak to her on the set.

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    “You had an attitude about it. There was some beef between us, and I didn’t get it,” she said elsewhere in the podcast. “I didn’t know if you thought I was trying to steal attention… I was genuinely confused why we wouldn’t be good.”

    Maitland accused Danielle of having a “go at [her]” for the sake of better ratings

    Former Disney star turned adult entertainer in workout attire selfie

    Image credits: maitlandward

    Comment on Maitland's success and behavior perception

    The co-stars had some heated back-and-forth before Maitland accused Danielle of having a “go at [her]” for the sake of better ratings.

    “I’m not the one who wanted to go for ratings… This is what you asked for,” Danielle replied, later adding that Maitland seemed to have appeared on the podcast to “get press by having conflict.”

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    Soon after the viral exchange, Maitland told media outlets that she felt “bullied” by her old friends, who seemingly put her in a “very toxic” situation.

    She also claimed the scuffle seemed “orchestrated,” accusing Danielle of waiting to catch her off guard.

    Vintage photo of former Disney star with co-stars

    Image credits: maitlandward

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    Comment criticizing interview with Fox News Digital about former Disney star

    Several years after the curtains fell on Boy Meets World, Maitland had decided to step away from mainstream acting in 2007. She later entered the adult film industry, joining O*lyF*ns in 2019 and enjoying mega success.

    Her first adult film, Drive, also came out in 2019.

    “I really think people treat me with more respect now, honestly, especially even in Hollywood right now,” she told the New York Post last year.

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    Maitland said she’s been getting a lost more “respect” since entering the adult content industry

    Former Disney star with long red hair smiling in salon

    Image credits: maitlandward

    The actress said everyone assumed people would “rip [her] apart,” but were ultimately “shocked” when she received “a lot of positivity.”

    “I was going to be judged and raked across the coals, but I got so much positivity and I think it’s because I was so positive about it, and I was so happy about it,” she added.

    The actress also published a memoir titled My Escape from Hollywood: Unapologetic, Unfiltered, and Unashamed in 2022.

    “She burned a bridge,” one commented online. “Her acting this way would actually make her lose more fans than gain”

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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