Hospitalized After Sleeping With 583 Men, Annie Knight Says Doctors Ignored Her Health Problems
Annie Knight smiling with a group of men wearing pink masks, illustrating hospitalized case after health problems ignored.
Celebrities, News

Hospitalized After Sleeping With 583 Men, Annie Knight Says Doctors Ignored Her Health Problems

Adult star Annie Knight shared a strong-worded post about “begging” doctors to fix her pain and bleeding.

Dubbed “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” Annie recently landed in a hospital bed shortly after bedding 583 men in a single day.

The 28-year-old star said sleeping with over 500 men was surprisingly “easy,” but what wasn’t as simple was getting doctors to take her health seriously.

  • Adult star Annie Knight spoke about “begging” doctors to fix her health issue
  • She recently wound up in a hospital bed after a bedroom marathon with 583 men
  • The influencer insisted her pain and bleeding started months before the controversial conquest
  • The 28-year-old said her doctor sent her back home with no answer to her problem
    Adult star Annie Knight opened up about “begging” doctors to fix her pain and bleeding

    Annie Knight in a red feathered outfit, posing outdoors with greenery, linked to hospitalized after health issues.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    In an Instagram Story, Annie said she had been dealing with pain and bleeding for months before she took up the 583-men bedroom challenge.

    She spoke about the medical gaslighting that women often face when they go to healthcare professionals with a problem.

    “One thing that has shocked me more than anything through all my health issues is how quickly doctors and SPECIALISTS dismiss women’s health,” she said.

    Annie Knight in a red dress taking a selfie with a group of men wearing pink ski masks behind her, health concerns implied.

    Image credits: annieknight.reels

    “I’ve been [bleeding] non-stop and in severe pain since January this year,” she told her 232K-strong Instagram audience.

    The bedroom marathoner said a “specialist” performed exploratory surgery on her and found “nothing wrong.”

    “[He then] put me on the IUD,” she said. “My symptoms have not stopped since getting the IUD.”

    The Australian influencer said her symptoms began months before she bedded 583 men in a single day

    Blonde woman in a red dress sitting on a bed, gesturing with one hand, discussing health problems after numerous partners.

    Image credits: annieknight.reels

    Despite eventually calling the doctor’s office in tears and begging them for help, she said her pain and bleeding were dismissed.

    “They continue to dismiss my pain and [bleeding] as IUD spotting and adjustment (despite the fact it was happening 4 MONTHS PRIOR to getting the IUD),” she added.

    The entire ordeal has affected her life, her work, her mental health, and her loved ones, she said.

    Patient shares how doctors ignored her health problems causing severe pain and suffering after IUD insertion and dismissing women's health.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    When the specialist agreed to see her again, he immediately mentioned her 583-men challenge, which took place months after her symptoms initially began, according to the Australian influencer.

    “He then said ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you’ AND SENT ME HOME after telling him ‘I can’t live like this’ and begging for him to help me,” she wrote.

    The 28-year-old said she was sent back home even after telling the doctor, “I can’t live like this”

    Woman holding a sign with number 154, relating to hospitalized health problems after sleeping with multiple men story.

    Image credits: annieknight.reels

    The adult entertainer said she spent $10,000 organizing the headline-making romp with more than 500 men, and she expects to make that money back ten-fold.

    But she was hospitalized following the event and felt like her body “just hit a wall.”

    “I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she told Us Weekly this week. “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

    Annie Knight with blonde hair, wearing a white top, addressing health problems and hospital visit after sleeping with 583 men.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Despite the toll it took on her body, Annie felt like her 583-men conquest was a “good deed.”

    “​​I had a bunch of them message me and just say, ‘Thanks so much for today. I was number 206, or whatever,’ and just being really grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

    The viral figure said some men drove six hours or flew to the state just to be a part of the event.

    It’s like “doing my good deed or something,” she told the outlet. “It makes me feel really good.”

    Despite the toll it took on her body, Annie felt like her 583-men conquest was a “good deed”

    Hospitalized patient with IV line and wristband, highlighting ignored health problems after risky behavior.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Annie revealed that she was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, an often-painful condition that sees tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus growing outside the uterus.

    She said her symptoms became “worse” after the challenge.

    “The prognosis is good, and it looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while,” she told the outlet. “But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down.”

    The OF star said her symptoms of endometriosis worsened after the conquest with over 500 men

    Blonde woman in black dress with red purse smiling, related to hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men health story.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    It is a surprisingly common phenomenon for women to feel like their symptoms are ignored or dismissed by a healthcare professional, especially when they complain about heavy periods, endometriosis, or similar conditions.

    Boxing star Georgia O’Connor opened up about being “gaslit” by doctors before losing her life to cancer this month.

    The British athlete told her fans in January that she had been in “constant pain” for “17 weeks since the start of October.”

    Boxing star Georgia O’Connor’s passing this month triggered conversations about medical misogyny

    Young woman hospitalized with oxygen tube and medical monitoring equipment giving thumbs up in hospital bed.

    Image credits: georgiaoconnor_1

    She even suspected it was cancer, “but not one doctor f—— listened to [her].”

    “Not one doctor took me seriously. Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony. Instead, they dismissed me. They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting,” she wrote in her post.

    “They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen,” she continued. “One even told me that it’s ‘all in my head.’ And now? Now the cancer has spread.”

    Screenshot of a detailed post describing health problems ignored by doctors after hospitalization.

    Image credits: georgiaoconnor_1

    Months after calling out the medical misogyny, Georgia passed away at the age of 25 on May 22, 2025.

    Her story reignited conversations around medical misogyny, which is the systemic dismissal of a woman’s pain, instincts, and health concerns by doctors.

    “Women are often ignored and gaslit when it comes to our health,” one commenter said.

    Another wrote, “Very sad that no one listened to her.”

    Not everyone was sympathetic about Annie’s situation, with one saying, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes”

    Screenshot of social media comment questioning the claim about Annie Knight hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men.

    Comment on social media about childhood trauma related to debauchery, highlighting health issues ignored by doctors.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about hospital staff ignoring health problems after risky behavior.

    Comment warning about empty lifestyle and regret related to health problems and stigma ignored by doctors.

    Social media comment highlighting a phrase about consequences, related to health issues ignored by doctors.

    Comment criticizing hospital bed use during event fallout, expressing frustration over medical resource allocation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about being hospitalized and health problems after sleeping with 583 men.

    Social media comment on Annie Knight's health issues, mentioning badge of honor, related to hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men.

    Comment on social media about mental health awareness, highlighting struggles and impending change, with 177 likes.

    Instagram comment by user richardettia stating I suppose money and fame is everything, discussing health problems.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Struggling to feel sorry for someone who deliberately violated her innards with 500+ guys in one day. This is not a flex. It's also a p**s poor example to set for young women. Maybe this result will undo some of that. Go on, downvote me.

    andreapereira avatar
    Andrea Pereira
    Andrea Pereira
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    583 guys in 24h is less than 2.5 minutes per guy. Without pauses.

