Hospitalized After Sleeping With 583 Men, Annie Knight Says Doctors Ignored Her Health Problems

Adult star Annie Knight shared a strong-worded post about “begging” doctors to fix her pain and bleeding.

Dubbed “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” Annie recently landed in a hospital bed shortly after bedding 583 men in a single day.

The 28-year-old star said sleeping with over 500 men was surprisingly “easy,” but what wasn’t as simple was getting doctors to take her health seriously.

In an Instagram Story, Annie said she had been dealing with pain and bleeding for months before she took up the 583-men bedroom challenge.

She spoke about the medical gaslighting that women often face when they go to healthcare professionals with a problem.

“One thing that has shocked me more than anything through all my health issues is how quickly doctors and SPECIALISTS dismiss women’s health,” she said.

“I’ve been [bleeding] non-stop and in severe pain since January this year,” she told her 232K-strong Instagram audience.

The bedroom marathoner said a “specialist” performed exploratory surgery on her and found “nothing wrong.”

“[He then] put me on the IUD,” she said. “My symptoms have not stopped since getting the IUD.”

Despite eventually calling the doctor’s office in tears and begging them for help, she said her pain and bleeding were dismissed.

“They continue to dismiss my pain and [bleeding] as IUD spotting and adjustment (despite the fact it was happening 4 MONTHS PRIOR to getting the IUD),” she added.

The entire ordeal has affected her life, her work, her mental health, and her loved ones, she said.

When the specialist agreed to see her again, he immediately mentioned her 583-men challenge, which took place months after her symptoms initially began, according to the Australian influencer.

“He then said ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you’ AND SENT ME HOME after telling him ‘I can’t live like this’ and begging for him to help me,” she wrote.

The adult entertainer said she spent $10,000 organizing the headline-making romp with more than 500 men, and she expects to make that money back ten-fold.

But she was hospitalized following the event and felt like her body “just hit a wall.”

“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she told Us Weekly this week. “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

Despite the toll it took on her body, Annie felt like her 583-men conquest was a “good deed.”

“​​I had a bunch of them message me and just say, ‘Thanks so much for today. I was number 206, or whatever,’ and just being really grateful for the opportunity,” she said.

The viral figure said some men drove six hours or flew to the state just to be a part of the event.

It’s like “doing my good deed or something,” she told the outlet. “It makes me feel really good.”

Annie revealed that she was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, an often-painful condition that sees tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus growing outside the uterus.

She said her symptoms became “worse” after the challenge.

“The prognosis is good, and it looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while,” she told the outlet. “But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down.”

It is a surprisingly common phenomenon for women to feel like their symptoms are ignored or dismissed by a healthcare professional, especially when they complain about heavy periods, endometriosis, or similar conditions.

Boxing star Georgia O’Connor opened up about being “gaslit” by doctors before losing her life to cancer this month.

The British athlete told her fans in January that she had been in “constant pain” for “17 weeks since the start of October.”

She even suspected it was cancer, “but not one doctor f—— listened to [her].”

“Not one doctor took me seriously. Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony. Instead, they dismissed me. They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting,” she wrote in her post.

“They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen,” she continued. “One even told me that it’s ‘all in my head.’ And now? Now the cancer has spread.”

Months after calling out the medical misogyny, Georgia passed away at the age of 25 on May 22, 2025.

Her story reignited conversations around medical misogyny, which is the systemic dismissal of a woman’s pain, instincts, and health concerns by doctors.

“Women are often ignored and gaslit when it comes to our health,” one commenter said.

Another wrote, “Very sad that no one listened to her.”

