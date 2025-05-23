Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser







“Bleeding”: Adult Content Creator Shares Hospital Update After Sleeping With 583 Men In 6 Hours
Young woman with blonde hair and red lipstick smiling, wearing a black cut-out dress, relating to bleeding hospital update.
Celebrities, News

“Bleeding”: Adult Content Creator Shares Hospital Update After Sleeping With 583 Men In 6 Hours

Adult star Annie Knight has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalized two days after completing a controversial challenge in which she slept with 583 men in six hours.

The OF content creator shared the news on Tuesday (May 20), posting a photo of herself in a blue hospital gown with the caption, “I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for your body.”

Highlights
  • Annie Knight was hospitalized two days after completing a controversial challenge where she slept with 583 men in six hours.
  • The adult entertainer suffered bleeding, a small cut, and aggravated symptoms of endometriosis.
  • Her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, supported her fully and encouraged her to break her own bedroom record.

After completing the six-hour marathon, the Australian star noticed she was experiencing some “bleeding.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, she explained: “It’s just sort of gotten to the point now where my body has gone, ‘Hey, high cortisol can’t function.’

    Annie Knight has spoken out after being hospitalized for an intimate challenge involving over 500 men

    Blonde adult content creator smiling in a black dress, sharing hospital update after bleeding incident.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    “Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So, unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since.”

    Annie said the days leading up to the bedroom stunt were “quite stressful” because she had just bought her “dream house.” The 28-year-old believes that the stress of such an important purchase made the challenge more difficult for her health than it otherwise would have been.

    “In all my videos, I was very honest about the fact that I was feeling fine before, during, and after,” she explained.

    “So the actual physical side of the challenge wasn’t so much the problem. It was more like the after-effects of, I guess, the amount of stress I put on myself.”

    Adult content creator smiling with long blonde hair, sharing hospital update after bleeding incident outdoors in warm light.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie said her body “just hit a wall” and “burnt out,” but added that the prognosis for her recovery is positive.

    In the coming days, she plans to take a break from her job to focus on her recovery.

    “It looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while. But I’ll definitely be okay. I’m not letting this slow me down.”

    On May 20, the influencer surprised her followers by posting a selfie from a hospital bed, writing, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

    Annie said she experienced “bleeding” after sleeping with 583 men in six hours

    Adult content creator in red sweatshirt shares hospital update after sleeping with 583 men in 6 hours.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    The adult entertainer said that she underwent blood tests and further medical testing after being admitted to the hospital.

    The effects of the challenge were exacerbated by the fact that Annie suffers from endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing severe pelvic pain.

    According to the Mayo Clinic, pain during or after intercourse is also common among those with endometriosis.

    “I’m not doing very well,” she told Us Weekly after the intimate challenge. “I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.

    “I’ll definitely survive,” she noted, “but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment.”

    Adult content creator in a red dress shares hospital update about bleeding after intense 583 men challenge in six hours.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Image showing a social media comment reading attention seeking at its best, related to bleeding and hospital update.

    Annie described the six-hour marathon as “easy,” explaining that she broke her own record for the number of partners she slept with in a day.

    “Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot, so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day

    “But it was honestly fine. I was shocked by how easy it was.”

    The adult entertainer shared that her body “just hit a wall,” and she felt “burnt out” after the stunt

    Young woman in a hospital gown sharing a bleeding update after risky activity with 583 men in 6 hours.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    The internet star, who got engaged to fiancé Henry Brayshaw in March, said she received over 2,000 registrations from men wanting to participate in the stunt.

    “​​I had a bunch of them message me and just say, ‘Thanks so much for today. I was number 206, or whatever,’ and just being really grateful for the opportunity.’ I went through my DMs afterward — I wanted to respond to them all — because I appreciated it too.”

    One man drove six hours for the challenge, while another flew into Annie’s state and then flew back home later, she said, adding that the event was “pretty crazy.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

    User comment criticizing adult content creator's hospital update after sleeping with 583 men, mentioning bleeding and health concerns.

    Comment on social media post saying Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, related to bleeding hospital update for adult content creator.

    Comment from user imonfrontstreet about consequences and integrity in response to adult content creator bleeding hospital update.

    Annie expressed feeling “protective” of the men and defended them against the fierce criticism they received on social media for participating in her marathon.

    “It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me.

    She continued: “I don’t understand why people have such an issue with it. These guys are just out here living life. They’ve been given an opportunity, and they’re like, ‘F*** it. Like, let’s just do it.’

    “They’re just having some fun. I think the people that are hating [are] probably just jealous, and their lives are really boring.”

    “I was shocked by how easy it was,” said Annie shortly after completing the bedroom marathon

    Woman in red dress walking past men in pink ski masks, illustrating bleeding and hospital update for adult content creator.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    The star said her fiancé Henry Brayshaw, whom she met a decade ago, was “stoked” about her explicit stunt.

    “He was actually at work the day of the event, but he called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” Annie told Us Weekly.

    “And then called me the night of and was like, ‘How was it?’ And I told him all about it.

    “He was proud of me for completing it because I think he was a bit worried that I wouldn’t be able to and that I’d be upset that I couldn’t do it.”

    Adult content creator in a red dress and stockings smiling while sitting on a bed, sharing hospital update after bleeding incident.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie and Henry met while working at a bar in Australia. A few years later, they began dating, but “it just wasn’t really the right time,” she said. They remained friends until last November when they started exploring their romantic connection again.

    In March, he confessed he was “in love” with her during a trip to Cancún and proposed a week later. 

    The two are set to marry in Australia’s Gold Coast in October 2026.

    The Australian creator said over 2,000 men applied to participate in the challenge

    Adult content creator smiling while being held by a group wearing pink masks, linked to bleeding hospital update story.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Comment expressing concern and urging self-respect regarding bleeding and health after risky behavior.

    Annie said she and Henry, who is the son of sports commentator James Brayshaw, complement each other “in an unconventional way.”

    “A lot of people are like, ‘I don’t understand how this works.’ But we do, and that’s what’s important, and that’s why it is so perfect because we understand it. I just immediately knew it was a yes. I’m really excited to marry him.”

    Other adult stars like Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue have pulled similar stunts in the past

    Two smiling women in bikinis taking a selfie on the beach at sunset, related to bleeding hospital update news.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie shared that Henry understands her work as an adult actress is an exception within their otherwise monogamous relationship.

    “He definitely doesn’t sleep with other people. Obviously, with my work, it’s part of my job, and I need to, so he understands that. But he also understands that I’m getting married to him. 

    “If he was to go and be with other girls, it would be very different because it’s not work for him, so it would be because he wanted to. A lot of people have question marks around that, but we understand how that works.”

    Adult content creator smiling, wearing white dress and heels, holding white handbag, sharing hospital update on bleeding.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie is the latest adult actress to make headlines for her bedroom marathons. In late 2024, Lily Phillips participated in a documentary that highlighted the negative impact on her mental health after sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

    Similarly, in January, Bonnie Blue claimed to have broken the world record by sleeping with over 1,000 men in just 12 hours.

    “Imagine explaining that to the doctor,” one reader quipped

    Social media post showing adult content creator's hospital update after sleeping with 583 men in one day.

    Comment from Ana Henry on social media about bleeding and hospital update after an extreme adult content creator experience.

    Comment by Topher Chris advising reconsidering hobbies if they cause harm, related to bleeding hospital update discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about sending someone to the hospital after sleeping with 583 men, referencing bleeding.

    Comment from Courtney Lee about hospital visit, discussing unexpected hospital landing and expressing confusion humorously.

    Comment by Angela Lee on social media post discussing bleeding and hospital update after extreme adult content creator event.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing bleeding and health impact after extreme adult content activity.

    Comment from Zulema Milan questioning health impact after bleeding incident linked to sleeping with 583 men in short time.

    Comment on social media about adult content creator bleeding and hospital update after extreme encounter with many men.

    Comment from Allison Jayne on social media, mentioning explaining a story to a triage nurse with emojis.

    Comment from Michelle Garcia reacting humorously with the phrase the math ain’t mathing in a social media post.

    Comment about the 584th man feeling cheated shared on social media after adult content creator's hospital update on bleeding.

    Social media comment featuring humor and emojis, related to adult content creator bleeding hospital update story.

    Comment by Gemma Smith saying we are in the dumbest of times with 2.2K likes on social media post about bleeding update

    Comment on social media by Joy Fenning discussing an adult content creator’s health and bleeding after intense activity.

    Comment on social media post discussing bleeding and hospital update from adult content creator after intense activity.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    robertehayworth avatar
    RobertE Hayworth
    RobertE Hayworth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    583 of anything in 1 day isn't good for your body. an apple a day keeps the doctor away, not bang the entire town.

    barbaracass avatar
    Queenie B
    Queenie B
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened in the past for these two ladies that has left them so broken? I feel sorry for them.

    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her birth control pill is going to need a birth control pill.

