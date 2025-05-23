“Bleeding”: Adult Content Creator Shares Hospital Update After Sleeping With 583 Men In 6 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Adult star Annie Knight has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalized two days after completing a controversial challenge in which she slept with 583 men in six hours.

The OF content creator shared the news on Tuesday (May 20), posting a photo of herself in a blue hospital gown with the caption, “I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for your body.”

The adult entertainer suffered bleeding, a small cut, and aggravated symptoms of endometriosis.

Her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, supported her fully and encouraged her to break her own bedroom record.

After completing the six-hour marathon, the Australian star noticed she was experiencing some “bleeding.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, she explained: “It’s just sort of gotten to the point now where my body has gone, ‘Hey, high cortisol can’t function.’

Annie Knight has spoken out after being hospitalized for an intimate challenge involving over 500 men

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

“Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So, unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since.”

Annie said the days leading up to the bedroom stunt were “quite stressful” because she had just bought her “dream house.” The 28-year-old believes that the stress of such an important purchase made the challenge more difficult for her health than it otherwise would have been.

“In all my videos, I was very honest about the fact that I was feeling fine before, during, and after,” she explained.

“So the actual physical side of the challenge wasn’t so much the problem. It was more like the after-effects of, I guess, the amount of stress I put on myself.”

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie said her body “just hit a wall” and “burnt out,” but added that the prognosis for her recovery is positive.

In the coming days, she plans to take a break from her job to focus on her recovery.

“It looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while. But I’ll definitely be okay. I’m not letting this slow me down.”

On May 20, the influencer surprised her followers by posting a selfie from a hospital bed, writing, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

Annie said she experienced “bleeding” after sleeping with 583 men in six hours

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

The adult entertainer said that she underwent blood tests and further medical testing after being admitted to the hospital.

The effects of the challenge were exacerbated by the fact that Annie suffers from endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, often causing severe pelvic pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, pain during or after intercourse is also common among those with endometriosis.

“I’m not doing very well,” she told Us Weekly after the intimate challenge. “I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.

“I’ll definitely survive,” she noted, “but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment.”

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie described the six-hour marathon as “easy,” explaining that she broke her own record for the number of partners she slept with in a day.

“Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot, so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day

“But it was honestly fine. I was shocked by how easy it was.”

The adult entertainer shared that her body “just hit a wall,” and she felt “burnt out” after the stunt

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

The internet star, who got engaged to fiancé Henry Brayshaw in March, said she received over 2,000 registrations from men wanting to participate in the stunt.

“​​I had a bunch of them message me and just say, ‘Thanks so much for today. I was number 206, or whatever,’ and just being really grateful for the opportunity.’ I went through my DMs afterward — I wanted to respond to them all — because I appreciated it too.”

One man drove six hours for the challenge, while another flew into Annie’s state and then flew back home later, she said, adding that the event was “pretty crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

Annie expressed feeling “protective” of the men and defended them against the fierce criticism they received on social media for participating in her marathon.

“It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me.

She continued: “I don’t understand why people have such an issue with it. These guys are just out here living life. They’ve been given an opportunity, and they’re like, ‘F*** it. Like, let’s just do it.’

“They’re just having some fun. I think the people that are hating [are] probably just jealous, and their lives are really boring.”

“I was shocked by how easy it was,” said Annie shortly after completing the bedroom marathon

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

The star said her fiancé Henry Brayshaw, whom she met a decade ago, was “stoked” about her explicit stunt.

“He was actually at work the day of the event, but he called me in the morning, wished me luck, said, ‘Make us proud. Have fun. Be safe,’” Annie told Us Weekly.

“And then called me the night of and was like, ‘How was it?’ And I told him all about it.

“He was proud of me for completing it because I think he was a bit worried that I wouldn’t be able to and that I’d be upset that I couldn’t do it.”

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie and Henry met while working at a bar in Australia. A few years later, they began dating, but “it just wasn’t really the right time,” she said. They remained friends until last November when they started exploring their romantic connection again.



In March, he confessed he was “in love” with her during a trip to Cancún and proposed a week later.

The two are set to marry in Australia’s Gold Coast in October 2026.

The Australian creator said over 2,000 men applied to participate in the challenge

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie said she and Henry, who is the son of sports commentator James Brayshaw, complement each other “in an unconventional way.”

“A lot of people are like, ‘I don’t understand how this works.’ But we do, and that’s what’s important, and that’s why it is so perfect because we understand it. I just immediately knew it was a yes. I’m really excited to marry him.”

Other adult stars like Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue have pulled similar stunts in the past

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie shared that Henry understands her work as an adult actress is an exception within their otherwise monogamous relationship.

“He definitely doesn’t sleep with other people. Obviously, with my work, it’s part of my job, and I need to, so he understands that. But he also understands that I’m getting married to him.

“If he was to go and be with other girls, it would be very different because it’s not work for him, so it would be because he wanted to. A lot of people have question marks around that, but we understand how that works.”

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie is the latest adult actress to make headlines for her bedroom marathons. In late 2024, Lily Phillips participated in a documentary that highlighted the negative impact on her mental health after sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

Similarly, in January, Bonnie Blue claimed to have broken the world record by sleeping with over 1,000 men in just 12 hours.

“Imagine explaining that to the doctor,” one reader quipped

