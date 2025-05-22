Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bonnie Blue Posts Video Saying She’s Been Arrested As Sister Shares Concerning Update On Adult Star
Blonde woman with sunglasses on head outdoors in sunny setting, related to Bonnie Blue adult star arrest update.
Celebrities, News

Bonnie Blue Posts Video Saying She’s Been Arrested As Sister Shares Concerning Update On Adult Star

Bonnie Blue has been arrested, according to a video shared on her Instagram page.

The adult content creator, who made headlines earlier this year for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, was allegedly detained with filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner.

In the video, apparent authorities can be heard telling the pair, “She’s gonna be coming in,” after Bonnie—whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger—answered questions from the officers while leaning against a police car.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue posted a video showing her arrest, but details about the incident remain unclear according to her sister’s update.
  • Many online believe Bonnie's arrest video is fake, citing a police car prop.
  • Bonnie previously faked a pregnancy as a stunt, drawing backlash for being disrespectful to those struggling with fertility.

The circumstances of the arrest have not been disclosed.

In the caption of the video, posted on Wednesday (May 21), Bonnie’s sister wrote, “As you may have seen, Tia has been arrested. We still don’t have clarity on the situation but will keep you all in the loop as soon as we know.”

    Controversial adult star Bonnie Blue has reportedly been arrested
    Blonde woman with blue eyes posing in a black off-shoulder top in a dimly lit setting related to Bonnie Blue arrest update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    She added: “Thanks for all of the support in the last 24 hours. This isn’t something we wanted to get out but it seems there is no privacy for her anymore. Yours sincerely, Tia’s Sister.”

    People expressed concern for the OF model after seeing the footage and began sharing the hashtag “#FreeBonnieBlue” on social media.

    Woman in a cropped white jacket and black boots standing on street, related to Bonnie Blue arrest video and adult star update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    “Sending love! Hope everything is okay,” one user commented.

    Andy Lee, a fellow adult entertainer, wrote: “I hope everything is OK. I tried to call her last night but phone was disconnected. Keep us updated.” 

    Bonnie’s account replied: “Thank you Andy, I’ll keep you in the loop when we get an update.”

    A video shared on her Instagram page shows Bonnie leaning against a police car while being questioned by officers

    Blonde woman holding a sign with 1000 written, related to Bonnie Blue posts and adult star arrest update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    However, many others remained skeptical and accused the 26-year-old British star of orchestrating a publicity stunt to promote her X-rated content.

    “Wow this is next level marketing 😂,” one person wrote.

    “Is this marketing for her next gig?” another asked.

    “Don’t know why but I am not buying this!” expressed a third.

    One internet sleuth named Jay shared a major reason why he believes Bonnie was never taken into custody.

    Police officers arrest a man and woman near a patrol car as Bonnie Blue shares concerning update on adult star news.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    According to the user, the vehicle in the footage is a “prop car” used for films and TV shows, which is why it doesn’t have the identification number used by police to assign it to a specific force.

    He wrote on X: “Bonnie Blue has NOT been arrested. In the video, the police car she’s seen getting into is RO23 HRM which is used for filming.

    “The car itself has no identification numbers on the side or roof which would indicate the force the car is assigned to. It’s a TV prop car.”

    “We still don’t have clarity on the situation,” the OF star’s sister captioned the post, thanking people for their support


    Comment by user thomasnm45 questioning the authenticity of a video related to Bonnie Blue's arrest update.

    Comment on social media mentioning thanks for support, related to Bonnie Blue posts video on arrest and sister’s update.

    Comment by user mrn.james praising Bonnie's marketing team, displayed in a social media interface.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's arrest and sister's concerning update on adult star.
    Jay then shared a photo of a similar “police car” with the license plate RO23 HRM, which he said indicates that it’s available to be hired out as a prop.

    He wrote: “For those who want further proof. RO23 HRM is owned by Police Car Hire UK operated by Blue Light Emergency Group.

    “The Toyota Corolla in question can be seen in multiple posts on their page. They specialise in providing emergency service vehicles to the TV/film industry.”

    Other commenters found it suspicious that the alleged police officers weren’t wearing gloves while searching her as she leaned against the vehicle.

    Bonnie was with filmmaker Josh Lee Spooner at the time of the arrest

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bonnie (@bbfreshers)

    Woman being lifted by a group of people in a crowded room, related to Bonnie Blue and adult star update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    What’s more, some considered it an odd coincidence that fellow adult star Lily Phillips had shared videos of herself in the back of a police car just three hours before Bonnie’s account posted about her alleged arrest.

    And many have reason to believe it’s all an elaborate stunt. In February, Bonnie claimed she was pregnant and announced plans to livestream the birth of her child.

    “In just eight months time, I’m so excited to do the world’s biggest livestream of a birth,” she said.

    “Don’t worry boys, you haven’t got to queue for this one.”

    People quickly suspected the British star had orchestrated another publicity stunt after she faked being pregnant in February

    Young woman in black bikini outdoors with palm trees in the background, related to Bonnie Blue arrest and adult star update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    But she later revealed that she wasn’t actually pregnant, claiming to have “hinted” at the news to cover someone’s IVF treatment.

    “I’ve always wanted to give back and this was a way for me to do that,” she said in a video shared on her YouTube account.

    Partial meal with pickles, sauces, and chicken nuggets showcasing Bonnie Blue's cravings amid adult star arrest update.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    The Stapleford native denied ever confirming that she was pregnant, saying that would be a “step too far.” However, her videos suggested otherwise.

    In one clip, Bonnie shared that she was going to “take another pregnancy test” because she wanted to determine “how far along” she was.

    Social media users slammed the adult star, calling the stunt “disturbing” and highly disrespectful to those who cannot have children.

    Her admission came hours after “rival” OF star Lily Phillips confirmed her “pregnancy” announcement wasn’t real, explaining that it was “role play” for her subscribers.

    Netizens slammed the star for the “disturbing” stunt, saying it was disrespectful for those who could not get pregnant

    Bonnie Blue with blonde hair and blue eyes speaking in a close-up video update about adult star arrest news.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox / Instagram

    Bonnie has gone viral for numerous controversial stunts. In January, she gained notoriety after revealing she had slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, surpassing the previous record held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who reportedly slept with 919 men in one day in 2004.

    She has also sparked criticism for justifying cheating men and expressing a preference for sleeping with “barely legal 18-year-old” men.

    In a recent TikTok, she said she had traveled to Cancún, Mexico, because that’s where most “barely legals” go for their spring break, adding that she wanted to sleep with “someone past their birthday at midnight.”

    Last month, Bonnie shared that she was escorted out of a football stadium in England and issued a lifetime ban after posting a video in which she offered to pleasure supporters.

    “Absolutely disgusting,” one reader commented, while others suggested Bonnie was teasing a new video for her page

    Comment from Jack Hoff saying If only there was something I could do officer with reaction emojis on social media post.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's arrest and sister's update on adult star situation.

    Comment by Brandon Robinson mentioning officers suspecting smuggling, related to Bonnie Blue arrest video and sister's update.

    Comment by Andy Davies expressing relief that gloves are worn while searching for adult star Bonnie Blue after arrest update.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Bonnie Blue posting a video about her arrest and sister’s update on adult star.

    Comment mentioning new video titled 1000 cops related to Bonnie Blue's arrest and sister's update on adult star.

    Facebook comment by Amanda Taylor expressing strong negative opinion about a person related to Bonnie Blue and adult star update.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with a humorous message about a cavity search in a casual chat thread.

    Comment on social media stating Bonnie Blue takes on the UK police department, relating to arrest update and adult star news.

    Comment by Top Fan Christopher O'Brien about Bonnie Blue’s arrest, expressing surprise and concern with emojis.

    Comment reading Bonie Blue versus 100 police officers with laughing emoji, referencing Bonnie Blue's arrest and sister's update.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Gabriel Gonzalez discussing Bonnie Blue's arrest video and sister's update on adult star situation.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Bonnie Blue's arrest video and a concerning update shared by her sister.

    Facebook comment by Nick Millwood saying she probably swallowed the evidence with laughing emojis in a casual tone.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Bonnie Blue's video about being arrested with a concerning update from her sister.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    dhbuchanan avatar
    The Dave
    The Dave
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing concerning is Bonnie Blue herself. She has some severe mental health issues that need treatment.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She had a note with 1000! = 4,0e+2567, That is a lot! 😵

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
