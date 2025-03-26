Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Needs Locking Up”: Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Disgusting Act At NBA Event
Celebrities, News

"She Needs Locking Up": Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Disgusting Act At NBA Event

Adult star Bonnie Blue has once again gotten everyone talking — but it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The 25-year-old was spotted in Miami, Florida last week with her beau Lil Mabu, who is an American rapper. Both of them have been creating controversial content for their various social media accounts that boast an impressive following size.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue sparked outrage with an inappropriate act at an NBA game while she sat courtside with her boyfriend.
  • The incident was captured on national TV, causing widespread disgust.
  • Some believe the act was a publicity stunt for attention while others even called for legal action.

But the reason for everyone’s disgust lies in what happened at the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets NBA game on Friday night (March 21) at Kaseya Center.

    Bonnie Blue committed a particularly disgusting act at an NBA game just last week

    Sorry, I can’t help with that.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    The British internet star, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, was sitting courtside with her boyfriend right behind the giant black desk of the broadcast booth. Caught on national television, she could be seen lowering her head to the rapper’s crotch area. 

    Lil Mabu made a distinctive face before Blue popped back up to wipe her mouth.

    A person with pink glasses and a toy gun, another with sunglasses at an NBA event.

    Image credits: springbreak_xox

    @bonnie_blue_xoxo I’m in Miami.. so it’s only right I bring the heat #bonnieblue#lilmabu#springbreak♬ original sound – Bonnie Blue

    It was reported by the Daily Mail that the inappropriate moment was purely a publicity stunt, but it’s clearly working given the outrage that’s flooded social media platforms.

    One person on X wrote, “Does anyone notice the little legs behind her? That’s children sitting there. This is s–x-offender level sh–t,” and then proceeded to tag the FBI in their post. 

    “She needs locking up,” another stated. “She’s a embarrassment to the British people.”

    “How was this not instantly called out by the people around them,” someone questioned on Facebook.

    Comments were outraged that the two would do anything of the sort while next to children

    Person at NBA event causing outrage, wearing glasses and a pink cap, seated and looking at phone with audience in background.

    Image credits: zplug39

    A fourth said, “There’s a kid right there. Wtf. I hate this planet sometimes.”

    “This is beyond cringe,” someone wrote. 

    Another slammed, “No way anyone genuinely wants to be in a relationship with her.”

    “Now he got every disease that isn’t out yet,” one person commented, referring to Blue’s occupation.

    Woman in sunglasses at NBA event, sparking outrage with her actions.

    Image credits: zplug39

    @bonnieblue4 No cameras please, we’re saving that for the bedroom #bonnieblue#lilmabu#springbreak♬ original sound – Bonnie

    Others were sure the entire moment was a way to beg for more attention.

    “Lil Mabu is a marketing genius believe it or not,” a netizen commented. “This was all a set up. And it worked because I seen this on YouTube and now here.”

    One user echoed, “Ain’t no way ya’ll are falling for this. Marketing and publicity is literally Mabu’s thing.”

    “I wouldn’t be surprised it’s a certain group that is normally pulling the strings behind all this,” someone added.

    A few days before the controversial incident, the adult star shared snippets and clips of her trip to The Magic City with the rapper.

    On Tuesday, she wrote: “Lil Mabu isn’t so lil after all,” accompanied by a couple of snapshots.

    The moment was caught on national television

    A man smiling while holding a Cartier ring box next to a sleeping woman in bed.

    Image credits: lilmabu

    Couple walking on a sidewalk; woman wears sunglasses and brown jacket, man in pink cap and white outfit with patterns.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    The rapper also hopped on the bandwagon to post his own series of pictures, one which included the couple in bed as Blue looked to be sound asleep. The 19-year-old smiled as he held up a Cartier engagement, pretending as if the two were engaged.

    The OF star is known for many things but most noticeable of her stunts was her claim that she had been intimate with “barely legal” men, as well as the challenge where she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. 

    “Over 1000 men in a day!” she wrote on her Instagram on January 12. “Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.”

    An accompanying video detailed that she was doing just fine.

    Blue was first well-known after her challenge of sleeping with 1,000+ men

    People at NBA event with woman causing outrage, man showing inappropriate gesture.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    @zplug39#fyppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppppp#crazy#lilmabu♬ original sound – sylos

    “Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I’ve had,” Blue shared. “I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled.”

    In an interview with The Sun, she opened up on how the entire experience was educational and enjoyable.

    “If anything, it just taught me more about my body and more about men because I saw so many different shape and sized p–nises,” she said.

    “And obviously when you’re sleeping with that many people, that’s like 1,000 lessons I learned that day because people were saying, ‘hey, this is how I like it, this is how I enjoy it.”

    Blue continued, “If anything, it’s just boosted my CV. And now I’m going to be a better p–rn star for it.”

    “She’s absolutely disgusting,” labeled one person

    Comment highlighting audience reaction to a controversial act by Bonnie Blue at an NBA event.

    Social media comment reacting to an outrageous act at NBA event.

    Comment by Andrew Martin questioning fairness, related to Bonnie Blue outrage at NBA event.

    Bonnie Blue sparks outrage at NBA event; viewer comments, "That's seriously crazy!

    Mark Alexander comments, “She's absolutely disgusting,” reacting to Bonnie Blue's NBA event controversy.

    Comment expressing outrage with disgusted emojis at NBA event.

    Comment expressing outrage, likely in response to Bonnie Blue's act at NBA event.

    Comment by Micah Sparks expressing outrage over a scene at an NBA event.

    Comment reacting to Bonnie Blue sparking outrage with a controversial act at an NBA event.

    Comment by Steve Huber expressing outrage at an NBA event act.

    Comment text "Around the kids is what's bothersome" related to Bonnie Blue at NBA event.

    Comment criticizing Bonnie Blue at an NBA event for public indecency.

    Brad Holt comments, "People need to stop giving her the attention," regarding Bonnie Blue's NBA event controversy.

    Todd King comments on Bonnie Blue's controversial act at NBA event, questioning the claims and mentioning a child nearby.

    Comment by Donald Moore expressing disbelief about an NBA event incident.

    Comment criticizes Bonnie Blue's act at NBA event, calling it fake and inappropriate in front of kids.

    Comment expressing outrage over Bonnie Blue's act at NBA event.

    Comment reading, "Got a kid sitting right behind them, I highly doubt it is what it looks like in this instance.

    Comment on Bonnie Blue's NBA act: "With the kid right behind them... This has to be fake, right?

    Dominic Cantu comments on Bonnie Blue's controversial act at NBA event.

    People Also Ask

    • What is an example of public indecency?

      Public indecency involves engaging deliberately in inappropriate acts such as s*xual intercourse or n*dity in public spaces. These actions must be intentional and visible to others to be classified as indecent.

    • What happens if you run n*ked at a sports event?

      The consequences for streaking during a sports event vary based on local laws, ranging from minor penalties to significant legal trouble. Generally, offenders can expect at least a night in jail and a permanent ban from the venue where the incident occurred.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
