“She Needs Locking Up”: Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Disgusting Act At NBA Event

Adult star Bonnie Blue has once again gotten everyone talking — but it’s for all the wrong reasons.

The 25-year-old was spotted in Miami, Florida last week with her beau Lil Mabu, who is an American rapper. Both of them have been creating controversial content for their various social media accounts that boast an impressive following size.

Highlights Bonnie Blue sparked outrage with an inappropriate act at an NBA game while she sat courtside with her boyfriend.

The incident was captured on national TV, causing widespread disgust.

Some believe the act was a publicity stunt for attention while others even called for legal action.

But the reason for everyone’s disgust lies in what happened at the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets NBA game on Friday night (March 21) at Kaseya Center.

Bonnie Blue committed a particularly disgusting act at an NBA game just last week

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

The British internet star, whose real name is Tia Emma Billinger, was sitting courtside with her boyfriend right behind the giant black desk of the broadcast booth. Caught on national television, she could be seen lowering her head to the rapper’s crotch area.

Lil Mabu made a distinctive face before Blue popped back up to wipe her mouth.

Image credits: springbreak_xox

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the inappropriate moment was purely a publicity stunt, but it’s clearly working given the outrage that’s flooded social media platforms.

One person on X wrote, “Does anyone notice the little legs behind her? That’s children sitting there. This is s–x-offender level sh–t,” and then proceeded to tag the FBI in their post.

“She needs locking up,” another stated. “She’s a embarrassment to the British people.”

“How was this not instantly called out by the people around them,” someone questioned on Facebook.

Comments were outraged that the two would do anything of the sort while next to children

Image credits: zplug39

A fourth said, “There’s a kid right there. Wtf. I hate this planet sometimes.”

“This is beyond cringe,” someone wrote.

Another slammed, “No way anyone genuinely wants to be in a relationship with her.”

“Now he got every disease that isn’t out yet,” one person commented, referring to Blue’s occupation.

Image credits: zplug39

Others were sure the entire moment was a way to beg for more attention.

“Lil Mabu is a marketing genius believe it or not,” a netizen commented. “This was all a set up. And it worked because I seen this on YouTube and now here.”

One user echoed, “Ain’t no way ya’ll are falling for this. Marketing and publicity is literally Mabu’s thing.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised it’s a certain group that is normally pulling the strings behind all this,” someone added.

A few days before the controversial incident, the adult star shared snippets and clips of her trip to The Magic City with the rapper.

On Tuesday, she wrote: “Lil Mabu isn’t so lil after all,” accompanied by a couple of snapshots.

The moment was caught on national television

Image credits: lilmabu

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

The rapper also hopped on the bandwagon to post his own series of pictures, one which included the couple in bed as Blue looked to be sound asleep. The 19-year-old smiled as he held up a Cartier engagement, pretending as if the two were engaged.

The OF star is known for many things but most noticeable of her stunts was her claim that she had been intimate with “barely legal” men, as well as the challenge where she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.

“Over 1000 men in a day!” she wrote on her Instagram on January 12. “Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.”

An accompanying video detailed that she was doing just fine.

Blue was first well-known after her challenge of sleeping with 1,000+ men

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

“Just feels like I’ve had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I’ve had,” Blue shared. “I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled.”

In an interview with The Sun, she opened up on how the entire experience was educational and enjoyable.

“If anything, it just taught me more about my body and more about men because I saw so many different shape and sized p–nises,” she said.

“And obviously when you’re sleeping with that many people, that’s like 1,000 lessons I learned that day because people were saying, ‘hey, this is how I like it, this is how I enjoy it.”

Blue continued, “If anything, it’s just boosted my CV. And now I’m going to be a better p–rn star for it.”

“She’s absolutely disgusting,” labeled one person

People Also Ask What is an example of public indecency? Public indecency involves engaging deliberately in inappropriate acts such as s*xual intercourse or n*dity in public spaces. These actions must be intentional and visible to others to be classified as indecent.

What happens if you run n*ked at a sports event? The consequences for streaking during a sports event vary based on local laws, ranging from minor penalties to significant legal trouble. Generally, offenders can expect at least a night in jail and a permanent ban from the venue where the incident occurred.