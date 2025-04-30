Bonnie Blue Escorted From Major Soccer Stadium And Given Lifetime Ban After Latest X-Rated Stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue has been banned by a major soccer club after offering to pleasure supporters.

The X-rated content creator, who previously claimed to have slept with over 1,000 men in a single day, said that the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest escorted her out of the stadium before issuing her a lifetime ban.

“I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game. Well, I attempted to,” Bonnie began.

Highlights Bonnie Blue said she has received a lifetime ban from entering Nottingham Forest's stadium in England.

The adult entertainer had previously posted a video stating she would film X-rated content with the club’s supporters.

She also said she wanted to “encourage” the soccer team’s players before the match.

“I put on my socials, ‘Hey boys, I’m going to be at the game, I’d like to film with you afterwards.’

“I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like, ‘You are permanently banned from the ground.'”

RELATED:

Share icon Bonnie Blue was given a lifetime ban by English soccer club Nottingham Forest



ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

She continued: “I thought when they asked me to go to the side, ‘Maybe they’re upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat, this is quite nice, it’s a good service.’

“They asked to see my tickets. I showed them, and they took them off me, saying, ‘We’re escorting you off the premises.’

“Apparently, they don’t discriminate against s*x workers, but I was banned because I was a s*x worker.”

Share icon

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

“I was going to encourage them (the players), give them a good time. I also think if I’m entertaining the supporters it’s less people drinking so I’m actually doing something good for their health.”

This isn’t the first sports scandal for Bonnie. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old attracted attention when she was seen lowering her head toward the rapper’s crotch during the Houston Rockets-Miami Heat basketball game at Kaseya Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

While at the basketball game, Lil Mabu offered Bonnie’s services to Rockets player Amen Thompson, who ignored the pair.

The adult content creator was escorted out of the stadium after suggesting online she would film explicit videos with supporters

Share icon

Image credits: Stadisimo/Wikimedia

Share icon

Image credits: Only Stans

ADVERTISEMENT

The two made headlines again when the rapper posted a photo in bed with Bonnie, holding a Cartier engagement ring and pretending to have proposed to the British star.

The stunts were ultimately revealed to be part of a promotional campaign for the rapper’s track, Bonnie Blu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie rose to fame in 2023 after sleeping with over 100 men at the Gold Coast Schoolies, an event for Australian high school leavers, and filming it for her OF account.

She did the same last March when she flew to Cancun, Mexico, for Spring Break, “because that’s where the most barely legal 18-year-olds go,” she said on TikTok, adding that she wanted to bed “someone past their birthday at midnight.”

Bonnie alleged that the ban was due to her being an adult entertainer, despite the club’s stance of non-discrimination

Share icon

Image credits: xobonnieblue

Though some called her behavior “predatory,” Bonnie justified her decision to sleep with young men, saying, “These 18-year-olds can go to the Army, they can drive, they can drink, they’re choosing their careers for the rest of their lives.

“If they want to use their own bodies to come and sleep with me, that is their decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I’m entertaining the supporters, it’s less people drinking, so I’m actually doing something good for their health,” she said

Share icon

Image credits: zplug39

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning last year, Bonnie explained: “I didn’t know too much about the industry before I started. It was as simple as filming videos and putting it online.

“As I got into it, I realized how much pleasure I received from it, and also how much there’s a missing gap of educational content online.”

Bonnie reportedly started as a cam girl, eventually ditching her 9-to-5 to for the more lucrative work alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OF creator gained viral attention for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours

Share icon

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

In addition to sleeping with “barely legal” men, Bonnie faced backlash for blaming women for being cheated on by their husbands.

“If women were better in the bedroom, men wouldn’t cheat,” the adult entertainer said.

But Bonnie’s most talked-about stunt came in January 2025 when she claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours.

She reportedly made all of the men wear condoms and said she gets tested regularly for STDs.

Bonnie has faced backlash for expressing her preference for “barely legal” men and claiming women are to blame if their partners cheat

Share icon

Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to share [my body] how I want to, so for me, it would be going to waste if I just kept it hidden in a bedroom by being pleasured by potentially one person,” the OF creator explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s a waste to me. Morally, to me, it’s wrong keeping it hidden.”

People slammed Bonnie for offering her services to the club’s supporters

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT