Bonnie Blue Escorted From Major Soccer Stadium And Given Lifetime Ban After Latest X-Rated Stunt
Blonde woman speaking during a podcast interview, discussing Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium incident
Celebrities, News

Bonnie Blue Escorted From Major Soccer Stadium And Given Lifetime Ban After Latest X-Rated Stunt

Bonnie Blue has been banned by a major soccer club after offering to pleasure supporters.

The X-rated content creator, who previously claimed to have slept with over 1,000 men in a single day, said that the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest escorted her out of the stadium before issuing her a lifetime ban.

“I recently went to a Nottingham Forest game. Well, I attempted to,” Bonnie began.

Highlights
  • Bonnie Blue said she has received a lifetime ban from entering Nottingham Forest's stadium in England.
  • The adult entertainer had previously posted a video stating she would film X-rated content with the club’s supporters.
  • She also said she wanted to “encourage” the soccer team’s players before the match.

“I put on my socials, ‘Hey boys, I’m going to be at the game, I’d like to film with you afterwards.’

“I turn up at the football game and the gate security was like, ‘You are permanently banned from the ground.'”

    Bonnie Blue was given a lifetime ban by English soccer club Nottingham Forest
    Blonde woman with blue eyes wearing a black polka dot dress, representing Bonnie Blue escorted from soccer stadium.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    She continued: “I thought when they asked me to go to the side, ‘Maybe they’re upgrading my tickets, maybe they want to escort me to my seat, this is quite nice, it’s a good service.’

    “They asked to see my tickets. I showed them, and they took them off me, saying, ‘We’re escorting you off the premises.’

    “Apparently, they don’t discriminate against s*x workers, but I was banned because I was a s*x worker.”

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    “I was going to encourage them (the players), give them a good time. I also think if I’m entertaining the supporters it’s less people drinking so I’m actually doing something good for their health.”

    This isn’t the first sports scandal for Bonnie. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old attracted attention when she was seen lowering her head toward the rapper’s crotch during the Houston Rockets-Miami Heat basketball game at Kaseya Center.

    While at the basketball game, Lil Mabu offered Bonnie’s services to Rockets player Amen Thompson, who ignored the pair.

    The adult content creator was escorted out of the stadium after suggesting online she would film explicit videos with supporters

    Aerial view of major soccer stadium where Bonnie Blue was escorted and given a lifetime ban after a latest x-rated stunt.

    Image credits: Stadisimo/Wikimedia

    Woman with long blonde hair speaking into a microphone during a podcast discussing Bonnie Blue and soccer stadium ban.

    Image credits: Only Stans

    The two made headlines again when the rapper posted a photo in bed with Bonnie, holding a Cartier engagement ring and pretending to have proposed to the British star.

    The stunts were ultimately revealed to be part of a promotional campaign for the rapper’s track, Bonnie Blu.

    Bonnie rose to fame in 2023 after sleeping with over 100 men at the Gold Coast Schoolies, an event for Australian high school leavers, and filming it for her OF account.

    She did the same last March when she flew to Cancun, Mexico, for Spring Break, “because that’s where the most barely legal 18-year-olds go,” she said on TikTok, adding that she wanted to bed “someone past their birthday at midnight.”

    Bonnie alleged that the ban was due to her being an adult entertainer, despite the club’s stance of non-discrimination

    Blonde woman with blue eyes in a white sweater, speaking and gesturing, related to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium.

    Image credits: xobonnieblue

    Though some called her behavior “predatory,” Bonnie justified her decision to sleep with young men, saying, “These 18-year-olds can go to the Army, they can drive, they can drink, they’re choosing their careers for the rest of their lives. 

    “If they want to use their own bodies to come and sleep with me, that is their decision.”

    “If I’m entertaining the supporters, it’s less people drinking, so I’m actually doing something good for their health,” she said

    @bonnieblueoxo Footballers in my DMs but I want you in me. #fyp#football#bonnieblue#nottinghamforrest#premierleague♬ original sound – Bonnie

    Woman Bonnie Blue being escorted from major soccer stadium after controversial stunt, resulting in lifetime ban enforcement.

    Image credits: zplug39

    Speaking on ITV’s This Morning last year, Bonnie explained: “I didn’t know too much about the industry before I started. It was as simple as filming videos and putting it online.

    “As I got into it, I realized how much pleasure I received from it, and also how much there’s a missing gap of educational content online.”

    Bonnie reportedly started as a cam girl, eventually ditching her 9-to-5 to for the more lucrative work alternative.

    The OF creator gained viral attention for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours

    Blonde woman in white top posing indoors with natural light, related to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium incident.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    In addition to sleeping with “barely legal” men, Bonnie faced backlash for blaming women for being cheated on by their husbands.

    “If women were better in the bedroom, men wouldn’t cheat,” the adult entertainer said.

    But Bonnie’s most talked-about stunt came in January 2025 when she claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in 24 hours.

    She reportedly made all of the men wear condoms and said she gets tested regularly for STDs.

    Bonnie has faced backlash for expressing her preference for “barely legal” men and claiming women are to blame if their partners cheat

    Group selfie featuring a smiling woman with blonde hair and multiple men, unrelated to Bonnie Blue escorted from soccer stadium.

    Image credits: bonnie_blue_xox

    “I want to share [my body] how I want to, so for me, it would be going to waste if I just kept it hidden in a bedroom by being pleasured by potentially one person,” the OF creator explained.

    “That’s a waste to me. Morally, to me, it’s wrong keeping it hidden.”

    People slammed Bonnie for offering her services to the club’s supporters

    Comment by Ryan Smith supporting Nottingham Forest as a Derby fan, showing sports rivalry and fan reaction to soccer stadium event.

    Comment by Rob Pooley stating she is a seriously messed up young lady, related to Bonnie Blue escorted from soccer stadium.

    Comment saying "She truly is revolting" posted by Matthew Roberts with a profile picture in a social media thread.

    Facebook comment by Graham Plaister stating she needs help with 21 likes related to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium.

    Comment reading Disgrace I bet her parents are so proud and the men who go with her no better, reacting to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium.

    Comment from top fan John Tommoe referencing Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium after stunt, receiving lifetime ban.

    Commenter Malcolm Govender praising Nottingham’s actions related to Bonnie Blue’s lifetime ban from major soccer stadium.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jane Woodruff reacting to Bonnie Blue’s escorted departure and lifetime ban at major soccer stadium.

    Comment by a top fan Stephen Dore expressing disapproval and criticizing a woman's behavior publicly.

    Comment by Jamie Hayden questioning awareness of kids attending games after Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium.

    Comment by Paul Lacey calling someone desperate for attention in a social media post with top fan badge.

    Comment stating a negative opinion about Bonnie Blue after her soccer stadium stunt.

    Comment by Alex S King criticizing behavior, referencing need for therapy and using casual tone.

    Comment by user Davy Rob expressing concern, stating she seriously needs professional help.

    Comment by Anthony Belwood stating she needs jailing with a nauseated face emoji in a social media post.

    Comment on social media post about Bonnie Blue, mentioning her lifetime ban and escorted removal from a major soccer stadium.

    Comment by Sean Seal expressing strong disapproval related to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium incident.

    Comment by Dan Cunningham, a rising fan, saying clever lady no such thing as bad publicity in a social media post.

    Comment by Jimmy Montgomery expressing concern for Bonnie Blue's well-being and need for help and healing.

    Comment from Paul Peers discussing possible discrimination and personal choice related to Bonnie Blue escorted from major soccer stadium.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    So, 1,000 men in 24 hours is 1.44 min. per man, right? (24 hours x 60 min/per hour = 1,440 minutes divided by 1,000 is 1.44 min.) Did the guys even get one or 2..um...inserts?

    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    It sounds like an X-rated Okie-Cokey: in-out in-out, shake it all about 😂

