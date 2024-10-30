“Absolutely Grim”: Feminist Podcaster Slammed For Hosting Woman Who Slept With 100 Students

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular podcaster Grace “GK” Barry has been facing backlash this week after hosting controversial adult entertainer Bonnie Blue. Fans have been left “disappointed” after noting that Grace failed to challenge her guest on behavior many viewed as a harmful example for young women. Others argued that Grace should have more strongly condemned Bonnie’s involvement with married men.

Grace, known for her feminist perspectives, invited Bonnie on her Saving Grace podcast on Thursday (October 24).

Bonnie sparked controversy over the past two months after touring in different cities in the UK where she slept with hundreds of 18-year-old first-year university students, profiting from the acts by posting footage of it on a subscription-based social media network.

The 25-year-old admitted to Grace on the podcast: “I’m going to open my door to them of course, and I loved it, they loved it, and it made me rich.”

The adult entertainer, who relocated from Nottingham, UK to Australia, flew back to her home country, where she slept with a total of 158 men in just two weeks.

Bonnie’s “Freshers’ Week Tour of UK Unis” had initially ignited concerns that she might be exploiting impressionable teenagers.

However, she told Grace last week that all freshers (first-year university students), had signed a consent form to give permission for their videos to be posted on her adult streaming platform, in addition to showing their photo IDs.

“People think it’s wrong, I’m forcing them to do it, but they’re queuing for over eight hours down that line, they very much wanna be here,” Bonnie told Grace, who in turn seemed to approve of the practice.

During the podcast, Bonnie revealed that she had slept with virgins, but also university lecturers, and even married men.

When Bonnie argued that she saw no problem with sleeping with married men—suggesting they were “busy paying the bills” while their wives failed to provide basic intimate satisfaction—Grace responded with, “fair enough.”

At some point, Grace quipped: “Your partner’s gonna cheat if they wanna cheat regardless.”

Bonnie assured listeners that she used protection and underwent STD testing every two weeks, but admitted she didn’t protect herself during oral acts—a point that Grace chose not to question further.

The adult entertainer went on to claim that she had made a whopping total of £3 million (approximately $3.9 million) from her adult streaming account this year alone.

Fans of Grace, celebrated for her humorous TikTok videos and female empowerment content, were left deeply disappointed by the podcast episode.

A YouTube user commented: “Grace has a problem with never being able to disagree with her guests, never challenging them in any way, she adopts their views.

“This can make for great interviewing in some circumstances but agreeing with such outlandish views like this is totally irresponsible.

“Save this talk for the incel podcasts.”

A person demanded: “This needs to be taken down. This is absolutely grim.”

A viewer wrote: “I hate her attitude of cheating if your partner isn’t having s*x! There [are] so many reasons [someone] might not be having s*x with [their] partner!

“Depression, trauma, illness, maybe [they] just had a baby and are struggling! There are so many reasons.

“It doesn’t mean you should be allowed to have to s*x with someone else when your partner could be having a difficult time!

“What happened to commitment and for better or worse! Just really annoys me this attitude.”

I feel like this video could really affect Grace’s career (not to mention young girls)… this needs to be taken down

A netizen shared: “Grace agreeing with her when she’s [talking] about husbands cheating on their wives. Honestly, this is SO disappointing!”

“This is so disappointing Grace,” an observer added.

The negative feedback continued to spread on social media, as people took to Grace’s recent Instagram post where she posed in a picture with Bonnie to promote the controversial podcast episode.

An Instagram user subsequently asked: “Who’s on next week Andrew Tate?”

Someone else penned: “With the age demographic of your viewers, do you think this was the right choice to do?”

“Grace nooooo your platform is so much better than this,” a netizen exclaimed. “First time ever I’ll say this … airing this podcast will not be a good move at all…”

A separate individual chimed in: “The first podcast of yours I’ve turned off. Not a good choice of guest, you’re better than this.”

Although the podcast episode remains available as of this writing, a promotional video for the episode featuring Bonnie, previously posted on Saving Grace‘s official TikTok page, has since been removed, amid a growing number of comments slamming Grace.

Bonnie rose to infamy this autumn for wanting to sleep with as many students as possible while filming.

While she said most of the participants were respectful, she revealed that her phone had been stolen and had been blackmailed by the thief for money.

“Me sharing my location online was a risk worth taking despite being robbed, threatened, and blackmailed,” Bonnie said defiantly, the Nottingham Post reported on September 25.

She added: “[Sleeping with] uni students and their dads has made me rich, so I’ll always be a target for the sc*m.

“It could have been a lot worse so I’m not really bothered about it. I’m just more annoyed at myself for forgetting not everyone is nice.”

Bonnie has been traveling around the world, deliberately targeting university hotspots in order to advertise to young men and encourage them to sleep with her, Cosmopolitan reported on Tuesday.

The X-rated content star reportedly said she offered the students the chance to have intimate relationships with her for free on the basis that she could film it and use the content in her online material.

She told Cosmopolitan: “As an adult content creator I want to educate late teens on how to have fun, stay safe, and enjoy a healthy s*x life without worrying about judgment and shame the older generation likes to push about s*x.”

She revealed that prior to her unconventional career, she was married but quickly grew disinterested in her traditional life.

Bonnie explained: “I was bored of living in the 9 to 5, so [thought] I’m gonna give this a go.”

Bored Panda has contacted Grace’s representative and Bonnie for comment.

