Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue To Be Kicked Out Of Fiji For Offering “Favors” To School Graduates

Bonnie Blue, who has been crystal clear about her plans to sleep with barely legal school graduates, will be deported from Fiji, along with fellow adult content creator Annie Knight.

Authorities in Fiji found that Bonnie, a UK national, and Annie, an Australian influencer, were on a mission to film adult content during the island’s busy Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where high school graduates celebrate the end of their final year of school.

Fiji has become a popular alternative destination for Australian students celebrating Schoolies.

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

Bonnie was classified as a “prohibited immigrant” not long after she boasted about pleasuring “24 men in 24 hours.” They arrived in the island country on November 17 with visitor permits.

During a press conference, Fiji’s Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua said, “I have exercised my authority under the Immigration Act to declare Tia Billinger, the United Kingdom national known by her screen name, Bonnie Blue, a prohibited immigrant.”

Image credits: Annie Knight

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, also released a statement earlier on Tuesday, November 19, saying that Bonnie’s visa would be canceled because “these individuals are harmful to the image of Fiji as a tourist destination.”

“I have been brief by my team surrounding current reports of a British-based adult actress, Tia Billinger, commonly known as ‘Bonnie Blue,’ entering Fiji,” read the statement.

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

“It is understood that she is joined by another adult actress, Annie Knight, to offer free indelicate favors to young men who are 18-years-old in Fiji,” the statement continued. “We acknowledge that the Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration is looking into this matter with urgency.”

“These individuals are harmful to the image of Fiji as a tourist destination,” the message concluded.

In 2023, Bonnie went on a marathon of sleeping with school leavers, sharing the footage online during the Schoolies celebration in the Australian town of Surfers Paradise.

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

Image credits: Bonnie Blue

She attempted to film similar content on the Gold Coast this year, but her 12-month Australian visa was canceled by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.

The cancellation was reportedly due to her intent to work in the country, which was prohibited under her visa conditions, and not because of her controversial plans involving barely legal school graduates.

“I am not a predator!” she previously defended her intentions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The News Movement (@thenewsmovement)

“These 18-year-olds can go to the army, they can drive, they can drink, they’re choosing their careers for the rest of their life,” she went on to say. “If they want to use their own bodies to come and sleep with me, that is their decision.”

“We seem to say 18-year-olds don’t know better. But if an 18-year-old commits a crime, the first thing they would say is that they’re an adult, they should know better,” she added.