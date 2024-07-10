Man Plans On Abandoning His Son To Move Across The World With New Family, Ex-Wife Is Fuming

ADVERTISEMENT

Life sometimes has a funny way of throwing us curveballs, doesn’t it? One minute it’s all sunshine and rainbows, and the next, we’re forced to make tough choices and deal with overwhelming emotions. And when kids are in the mix, things get much trickier. Just ask the original poster (OP) of this story, whose ex-husband dropped a bombshell that left her fuming and their son heartbroken.

More info: Mumsnet

Ex-husband decides to move across the world with his fiancée and 2 kids, leaving a furious ex-wife and a heartbroken 8-year-old son behind

The couple have been separated for 7 years and have a young son together, for whom the husband is paying child support

The man decides to move to Australia on his fiancée’s visa, taking their 2 kids with him but leaving his older son behind

The man told his ex-wife he would not be able to pay child support as he would be jobless for a while, until their family settles in

The ex-wife took to the internet asking if there is anything she could do to stop her ex from moving across the world

The OP, who has been separated from her ex-husband for seven years, shares an 8-year-old son with her ex. Up until recently, things had been pretty steady, with the son spending every other weekend with his dad. On one of those Sundays, the son came back home from his dad’s place, clearly upset, after seeing a “For Sale” sign outside his dad’s house.

Immediately, the OP texted her ex to find out what was going on. Out of nowhere, he revealed he was planning to move to Australia with his new fiancée and their two kids. “He said he has to think of his ‘new family’ and give his two younger children a better life!” the OP recalls. Talk about a low blow.

If you’re thinking, “what about the son?”, you’re not the only one. That’s exactly what the OP thought as well when she heard the news. She was livid, and who could blame her? And to make matters worse, the ex didn’t even invite their son to join them. Not that the OP would have let him go, but it’s the principle of the thing.

When the OP pressed her ex for details, his answers were pretty vague, but he did mention they’re getting married, the house is up for sale, and they plan to move to Australia on his fiancée’s visa. She’s a teacher, so he and the kids are tagging along on her visa.

And then, just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, the ex dropped another bombshell: he’s not sure he’ll be able to keep up with child support payments as he plans on being out of work for a while. He wants to help the kids settle in while his fiancée starts her teaching job. This left the OP with a mountain of legal and emotional questions. Can she stop them from moving?

It’s easy to see why the OP is furious. Her ex is essentially planning on moving to the other side of the world, abandoning their son both emotionally and financially. The thought of the emotional damage this could cause to her 8-year-old son is heartbreaking for the OP. No parent wants to see their child suffer, and the idea of her son feeling abandoned is just gut-wrenching. “I’m just devastated for my son,” the OP says. As he has been spending weekends with his dad forever, this news hit him hard and left him feeling abandoned.

Being abandoned by a parent can have deep, long-lasting emotional effects on young kids. When a parent leaves, it often creates feelings of rejection, insecurity, and low self-esteem in the child. According to experts, parental abandonment, regardless of the child’s age, can leave lasting scars that extend well into adulthood.

“Children in dysfunctional families are often put in age-inappropriate emotional and physical situations. And they are often treated as either older or younger than they are, developing personality characteristics that reflect that mistreatment, such as ultra-independence, learned helplessness, or codependency,” experts explain.

Plus, beyond the negative emotional effects that this move would have on the 8-year-old son, it may also take a toll on the OP as well, as her ex decided he would stop supporting her in raising their child. However, when it comes to child support, a parent can’t just stop paying, especially if the payment has been mandated by the court, as part of a divorce settlement.

Most countries have strict enforcement mechanisms to ensure child support is paid, which differs from country to country. However, according to family law experts, “If your ex-spouse or former partner fails to provide child support and is jobless, you might want to consider obtaining a writ of execution. This legal instrument authorizes the court to confiscate your ex-spouse’s assets, like bank accounts and stocks, to ensure that you obtain the child support that is rightfully yours.”

While we don’t have the details of the OP’s location, it would still be a good idea if she researched her country’s laws regarding child support payments.

The OP’s situation is definitely a tough one, with no easy answers. But one thing’s clear – her main concern is her son’s well-being. Here’s hoping that the ex steps up and considers the impact of his decisions on his son, because no child deserves to feel abandoned by a parent.

What’s your take on this story? Is the OP being unreasonable? Let us know in the comment section.

Netizens are shocked by the dad’s behavior, feeling bad for the innocent son, but advising the woman to seek legal advice

