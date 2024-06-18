Woman Pays For Her Sister’s Honeymoon In Exchange For Her Wedding Venue She Didn’t Actually Want

ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of wedding planning, drama is often just as much a part of the festivities as the cake and champagne. From seating chart squabbles to bouquet toss battles, weddings are a breeding ground for high stakes and even higher emotions. But what happens when the celebrations involve some calculated moves and a sweet payday?

One bride shared her story of intentionally profiting off her sister’s big day, and it got everyone buzzing.

Bride chooses wedding venue she knows her sister will want but gives it up in exchange for an all-expenses paid honeymoon

The woman gets engaged to her fiancé and books an expensive wedding venue in her city, despite the fact that it is not her preferred location

Shortly after the woman got engaged, her sister says yes to her fiancé as well

The sister tries to convince her parents to make the woman give up her venue because she wants to have her wedding there, but the parents refuse

The sister’s fiancé’s family offers to pay for the woman’s honeymoon if she agrees to give up her venue and postpone the wedding

The woman agrees to give up her venue so that her sister can have her wedding there, as this was her plan all along, and chooses a smaller place she actually likes

The OP (original poster) of this real-life soap opera is a young bride who just happened to get engaged at the same time as her sister. If one bride wasn’t enough, can you imagine how those poor parents, who have had to deal with two at the same time, must feel? It can’t be easy.

The two sisters are both loved dearly by their parents, but one of them has always been a bit of a miracle. As she was born prematurely, the sis struggled with some health issues, so she received a lot of attention from the parents growing up. The OP was definitely not a neglected child, but she was always aware of the extra attention her sis received. Fast forward to their adult lives, and both sisters were on the verge of tying the knot. This wasn’t some sort of bridal showdown, as their engagements just happened almost at the same time. Just a coincidence.

When she found out her sis was also engaged, the OP had a hunch about how things would unfold, so she put together a plan that would cause a bit of a stir in the family. She and her fiancé booked a swanky venue, the kind that’s the talk of the town and nearly impossible to secure without planning way in advance. This wasn’t their dream spot. Actually, it was far from it, but the OP had a feeling it might come in handy. And boy, was she right.

When the OP’s sis got wind of the venue, she ran to their parents to pull some strings and force her sister to give it up for her, just as the OP had predicted. Much to her surprise, the parents didn’t cave. Oh, boy. What was she going to do with a venue she hated? But all hope wasn’t lost for the OP’s sis who resorted to the thing she was a master of – a full-blown tantrum. Her fiancé’s family, eager to appease, made the OP a pretty tempting offer: they would cover the honeymoon costs if the OP would give up her venue and push back her wedding, so that her sister could have it instead.

A very relieved OP talked it over with her fiancé and agreed to the deal. They moved their wedding to a historical trading fort, a smaller, more intimate setting that was actually their preference all along. The sis got to have her dream venue, and the OP scored a honeymoon without lifting a finger.

Despite the smooth operation, there was a hint of guilt from the OP’s fiancé, who was feeling the pokes at his conscience. But the OP was convinced this was a fair trade. After all, they ended up with the venue that suited them best plus a free honeymoon while sis got to have her dream venue. It was a win-win situation. No guilt necessary.

Let’s face it, we all had fights with our siblings when we were kids. Whether it’s over a favorite toy or who gets the last piece of chocolate, these squabbles are common in any family and sibling rivalry is a normal childhood phenomenon. However, in some cases, this rivalry isn’t left behind as we grow and finds a way to creep into the present, especially if the parents favor one child over the other.

When this competitiveness intensifies over time, adult siblings may struggle to get along, argue constantly or can even become estranged from one another. According to an article on dealing with sibling rivalry in adults, “if you feel that you’re less favored by your parents and that pain is affecting you in adulthood, you’re not alone. Adult children often report perceived favoritism, and parents themselves report feeling closer to one child than others. It’s also common for people to feel that a sibling is or has always been favored by a parent, even if this may not be recognized or acknowledged by the rest of the family.”

With the sister’s lavish wedding just a day away at the time of the post, the OP and her fiancé are happily waiting until the following spring for their nuptials, just as they had always envisioned. Talk about some good planning skills. I guess it pays to know your family inside and out.

You might think that two proposals in the same family in the same year are rare, but they are actually pretty common. While dealing with one wedding is stressful enough, handling two of them can be a tough challenge but it is manageable. Wedding planners advise to “try to take the high road when you can and remember: as important as your wedding day is, it’s probably not worth ruining familial relationships because your brother-in-law wants to book the same band that you did. If you’re especially close, make sure you have honest conversations with the other bride – have good family etiquette, wedding or not!”

What did you think of this story? Was our bride a jerk for making an extra buck off her sister’s wedding? Share your wisdom in the comment section.

Netizens are impressed by the woman’s creativity and say she is not a jerk as everyone got what they wanted in the end