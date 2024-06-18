Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Wonders If She Should Cut Ties With A Friend After She Saw Her Become A Bridezilla
Occasions, Wedding

Woman Wonders If She Should Cut Ties With A Friend After She Saw Her Become A Bridezilla

Open list comments 16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

16

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think the mere fact that a friendship lasts 25 years can be a testament to mutual loyalty and respect.

But as the story of Mumsnet forum user Poshpaddington shows, numbers mean nothing. It’s how you treat each other that matters. And when her bestie’s wedding was approaching, the woman crossed too many lines.

From hair extensions to shoes and even a hotel room, as the bride’s list of demands grew longer and longer, so did Poshpaddington’s doubts about their relationship.

You May Also Like:

This woman was asked to be her best friend’s bridesmaid

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)

But the role came with an ever-increasing set of demands

Image credits: X L / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Poshpaddington

People who read the story have been absolutely appalled by the bride’s behavior

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

37

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

16
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

16

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My god. Don't wait until the wedding is over. Drop her like a hotcake and run for the hills.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
cherylhayesbent avatar
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that was me I’d be cancelling the room and getting a refund then I’d tell her to go f**k herself.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her "best" friend is not a friend at all and never has bee one. She is just a narcissistic, manipalutive, controlling, abusive and cruel bully. Boundaries should have been established a long long time ago. She was a living nightmare long before the wedding. Stop being a doormat and get some pride and some self-esteem! Run and never return (I would ask for a restraining order juste to be safe).

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
gr_4 avatar
G R
G R
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't get a restraining order in the UK unless someone has been charged with a crime, since only criminal courts can order them. Also, even in the US, you'd need to show proof that you explicitly directly told the person to stay away from you and that they refused to. Saying "get a restraining order against the person you're pretending to be friends with and haven't given any indication of your true feelings to just because they're annoying you but you refuse to mention it" is completely unhinged;

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My god. Don't wait until the wedding is over. Drop her like a hotcake and run for the hills.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
cherylhayesbent avatar
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that was me I’d be cancelling the room and getting a refund then I’d tell her to go f**k herself.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her "best" friend is not a friend at all and never has bee one. She is just a narcissistic, manipalutive, controlling, abusive and cruel bully. Boundaries should have been established a long long time ago. She was a living nightmare long before the wedding. Stop being a doormat and get some pride and some self-esteem! Run and never return (I would ask for a restraining order juste to be safe).

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
gr_4 avatar
G R
G R
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't get a restraining order in the UK unless someone has been charged with a crime, since only criminal courts can order them. Also, even in the US, you'd need to show proof that you explicitly directly told the person to stay away from you and that they refused to. Saying "get a restraining order against the person you're pretending to be friends with and haven't given any indication of your true feelings to just because they're annoying you but you refuse to mention it" is completely unhinged;

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Occasions
Homepage
Trending
Occasions
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Occasions Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda