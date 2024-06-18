Woman Wonders If She Should Cut Ties With A Friend After She Saw Her Become A Bridezilla

ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think the mere fact that a friendship lasts 25 years can be a testament to mutual loyalty and respect.

But as the story of Mumsnet forum user Poshpaddington shows, numbers mean nothing. It’s how you treat each other that matters. And when her bestie’s wedding was approaching, the woman crossed too many lines.

From hair extensions to shoes and even a hotel room, as the bride’s list of demands grew longer and longer, so did Poshpaddington’s doubts about their relationship.

You May Also Like:

This woman was asked to be her best friend’s bridesmaid

Share icon

Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)

But the role came with an ever-increasing set of demands

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: X L / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Poshpaddington

People who read the story have been absolutely appalled by the bride’s behavior

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon