Woman Wonders If She Should Cut Ties With A Friend After She Saw Her Become A Bridezilla
You’d think the mere fact that a friendship lasts 25 years can be a testament to mutual loyalty and respect.
But as the story of Mumsnet forum user Poshpaddington shows, numbers mean nothing. It’s how you treat each other that matters. And when her bestie’s wedding was approaching, the woman crossed too many lines.
From hair extensions to shoes and even a hotel room, as the bride’s list of demands grew longer and longer, so did Poshpaddington’s doubts about their relationship.
This woman was asked to be her best friend’s bridesmaid
Image credits: Jonathan Borba / pexels (not the actual photo)
But the role came with an ever-increasing set of demands
Image credits: X L / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Poshpaddington
People who read the story have been absolutely appalled by the bride’s behavior
Her "best" friend is not a friend at all and never has bee one. She is just a narcissistic, manipalutive, controlling, abusive and cruel bully. Boundaries should have been established a long long time ago. She was a living nightmare long before the wedding. Stop being a doormat and get some pride and some self-esteem! Run and never return (I would ask for a restraining order juste to be safe).
You can't get a restraining order in the UK unless someone has been charged with a crime, since only criminal courts can order them. Also, even in the US, you'd need to show proof that you explicitly directly told the person to stay away from you and that they refused to. Saying "get a restraining order against the person you're pretending to be friends with and haven't given any indication of your true feelings to just because they're annoying you but you refuse to mention it" is completely unhinged;
Her "best" friend is not a friend at all and never has bee one. She is just a narcissistic, manipalutive, controlling, abusive and cruel bully. Boundaries should have been established a long long time ago. She was a living nightmare long before the wedding. Stop being a doormat and get some pride and some self-esteem! Run and never return (I would ask for a restraining order juste to be safe).
You can't get a restraining order in the UK unless someone has been charged with a crime, since only criminal courts can order them. Also, even in the US, you'd need to show proof that you explicitly directly told the person to stay away from you and that they refused to. Saying "get a restraining order against the person you're pretending to be friends with and haven't given any indication of your true feelings to just because they're annoying you but you refuse to mention it" is completely unhinged;
37
16