“Pushed To The Extreme”: Adult Worker Sparks Health Concerns Over Goal To Bed 1k Men In 24 Hours

British adult entertainer Lily Phillips has revealed her ambitious mission of breaking the record for sleeping with the most men in 24 hours.

Dubbed the “record-breaking event of the year,” the stunt is scheduled for January and has already sparked intense debate about its health implications and societal impact.

The 23-year-old said she has been undergoing training to prepare herself for the big feat.

“I’ve done 101, and I’m doing 300 in a few weeks, it’s like a boxing match,” she recently said.

The current record holder, Lisa Sparks, made headlines back in 2004 when she engaged in intercourse with 919 men.

Lily Phillips said she plans to break the record for sleeping with the most men in 24 hours

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

“I think I’ll get sore towards the end,” she added, “but I think I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.”

Admitting it was “hard work,” she said, “Bonking 101 guys in 14 hours is so much harder than a 9 to 5.”

“If you talk about a day job, as in going to the office, sleeping with 101 men is so much more taxing,” she continued.

Lily openly discussed the logistical hurdles of organizing such an event. From hiring security guards to scheduling participants into hour-long timeslots, the level of planning is staggering.

The British adult entertainer said the extreme stunt, which involves bedding 1,000 men, is slated to take place in January

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

“The plan is to get a room with two doors. The logistics of this is insane,” she said.

“The guys who want to take part have to send a photo of themselves holding their ID, and my PA has to basically organize them into hour time slots,” she went on to say.

The adult entertainer said she is currently on the lookout for the 1,000 men who would help her break the record.

“I’m just hoping for a conveyor belt, they need to walk in the room and then leave,” she said.

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

Her revelations left netizens shocked, with one saying: “I’m tired just thinking about it.”

“All get 41.6 seconds each to do it in 24 hours,” one said, while others called her stunt “disgusting” and “sad.”

“Why, why, why have we normalized this insane behavior?” one questioned.

“[I] had a blast but was in pain for a week afterwards,” said the adult entertainer, known to her fans as Lisa Sparxxx.

The current record holder, Lisa Sparks, made headlines back in 2004 for having intercourse with 919 men

Experts believe that going overboard in the bedroom can pose risks to overall health.

“There’s no limit to the amount of sex anyone can have, but there are physical issues that might leave you a little, shall we say, uncomfortable days later,” Diana Bitner, M.D., OB-GYN, told Women’s Health.

Prolonged intercourse can cause vaginal dryness, as the body can sometimes lose the ability to produce enough moisture.

“While vaginal dryness … can also be the result of inadequate foreplay, the natural lubrications of the vagina dry up with prolonged sexual contact and penetration,” Sherry Ross, M.D., OB-GYN, a women’s health expert in Santa Monica, California, told the outlet.

Lily’s ambitious mission sparked health concerns, with experts saying such acts could take a severe physical and physiological toll

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

When there is friction and pain, it is usually the body’s way of saying it’s time to “press pause,” Sherry noted.

Having prolonged intercourse can also cause vaginal tears, “especially if there are any other conditions such as vaginal dryness from low dose birth control pills,” Diana said.

She also explained that frequent intercourse could increase the risk of disrupting the natural pH balance of the vagina. This could increase the risk of contracting bladder and vaginal infections.

“Semen has a pH of seven, which can support unhealthy bacteria within the vagina,” she told the outlet. “That combined with too much friction from sex could increase the chance of bacteria from the vagina and anus finding their way into the bladder causing a urinary tract infection, or ‘UTI.’”

“All get 41.6 seconds each to do it in 24 hours,” said one comment on Lily’s plans, while others called it “disgusting” and “sad”

Image credits: Lillian Phillips

Sydney medical practitioner Dr Zac Turner, who specializes in preventive health and wellness, also issued warnings about Lily’s body being “pushed to the extremes.”

“Sex, at its core, is a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins,” he told news.com.au.

“Done in moderation, it’s akin to a rewarding workout—promoting stress relief, cardiovascular health, and emotional bonding,” he continued.

“However, when pushed to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, the physical and physiological toll can be severe,” he added.

