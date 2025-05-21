Adult Content Creator Ends Up In Hospital After Intimate Encounter With 583 Men In 6 Hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian adult content creator and OF personality Annie Knight is facing intense scrutiny after revealing she was hospitalized following her latest viral stunt: having intimate encounters with 583 men over the course of six hours.

“That’s not even a minute per man,” a netizen noted.

While Knight has described the experience as “empowering,” her claims have sparked widespread backlash from viewers and netizens who have raised serious concerns about the physical, psychological, and ethical implications of the challenge.

“I felt great. I felt empowered. I felt happy,” Knight told news outlets in a post-event interview, despite later being admitted to the hospital after “bleeding a lot.”

OF content creator responds to critics following hospitalization after sleeping with 583 men in six hours

Image credits: anniekknight

The 26-year-old influencer, who has endometriosis—an often painful condition with no known cause which causes tissue to grow inside the uterus—admitted she was unsure whether the bleeding was caused by her pre-existing condition or due to the extreme strain her self-imposed challenge took on her body.

“It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut,” she said. “I’ll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment.”

Image credits: anniekknight

Knight posted footage of herself in a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed following the event.

Far from lamenting her decision, she reveled in her viral status and made light of the situation by writing a caption that read, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

Image credits: anniekknight

In what she framed as a personal goal and content milestone, Knight said she had 2,000 men apply to participate. She then booked a venue, set up registration times, and coordinated the groups of men.

Participants were provided with pink balaclavas for anonymity and condoms for protection. Other expenses, such as the venue, security and filming were all allegedly paid “out of pocket” by Knight herself, with expenses totaling up to $10,000.

Some of the participants reportedly had issues staying erect throughout the “challenge”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

“Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot,” Knight said in an interview prior to the event. “So I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day.”

Image credits: anniekknight

Taking only 15-minute breaks every hour, the process was less than glamorous or attractive for everyone involved, to the point that many men had trouble getting an erection according to Knight.

“Sometimes we’d have a group of 10 and eight of them were really struggling to get it up.”

Speaking on her personal podcast, the OF star said she ended up “rewarding” those who were “ready to go” with extra time.

Image credits: anniekknight

For many of her detractors, her self-congratulatory tone throughout her interviews stood in stark contrast to the public reaction.

While she insists she was physically sore but emotionally satisfied, many online called her actions “disturbing,” “exploitative,” and “degrading.”

Knight said that she wants to do more events like this one, and that she has the full support of her fiancé

The stunt has reignited debates around se*ual ethics, adult content, and the line between autonomy and spectacle. “It’s to be expected,” Knight said of the backlash. “I don’t really care. I did it because I wanted to do it, and I have no regrets. They can keep on hating.”

But the criticism was not only directed at Knight. In a surprising twist, she chose to defend the men who participated.

Image credits: anniekknight

“It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys,” she said. “These men just want to have s*. God forbid, a man has s*x. And I’m providing a service for free.”

Far from being deterred by either her internal bleeding, soreness, or criticism, Knight said she wants to do even more events like this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

Concerning the opinion of her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, Knight said he remained supportive throughout the process.

“He said ‘well done’ and he was proud,” she said. “He’s been nothing but supportive.”

“If your partner’s ‘proud’ of you for sleeping with 583 strangers, that’s not love. That’s a PR stunt,” one viewer remarked.

“Gross.” Netizens were less than impressed with Knight’s challenge

