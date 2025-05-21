Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Adult Content Creator Ends Up In Hospital After Intimate Encounter With 583 Men In 6 Hours
Young adult content creator smiling, wearing a black top and gold necklace, posing indoors with leafy plant background.
News

Adult Content Creator Ends Up In Hospital After Intimate Encounter With 583 Men In 6 Hours

Australian adult content creator and OF personality Annie Knight is facing intense scrutiny after revealing she was hospitalized following her latest viral stunt: having intimate encounters with 583 men over the course of six hours.

“That’s not even a minute per man,” a netizen noted.

While Knight has described the experience as “empowering,” her claims have sparked widespread backlash from viewers and netizens who have raised serious concerns about the physical, psychological, and ethical implications of the challenge.

Highlights
  • OF creator Annie Knight went viral after having intimate encounters with 583 men in six hours.
  • Knight was hospitalized due to heavy bleeding, she's uncertain if it was caused by her endometriosis or the challenge.
  • Despite criticism, Knight described the experience as empowering and plans to do similar events in the future.

“I felt great. I felt empowered. I felt happy,” Knight told news outlets in a post-event interview, despite later being admitted to the hospital after “bleeding a lot.”

RELATED:

    OF content creator responds to critics following hospitalization after sleeping with 583 men in six hours

    Adult content creator posing indoors wearing white top and black skirt with a maroon bag, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    The 26-year-old influencer, who has endometriosis—an often painful condition with no known cause which causes tissue to grow inside the uterus—admitted she was unsure whether the bleeding was caused by her pre-existing condition or due to the extreme strain her self-imposed challenge took on her body.

    “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut,” she said. “I’ll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment.”

    Adult content creator taking selfie wearing red sweatshirt and gray pants in hallway with text about 583 men in 6 hours.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Knight posted footage of herself in a hospital gown, lying in a hospital bed following the event.

    Far from lamenting her decision, she reveled in her viral status and made light of the situation by writing a caption that read, “Being hospitalized after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

    Adult content creator in hospital gown lying in bed after intimate encounter with 583 men in short time.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    In what she framed as a personal goal and content milestone, Knight said she had 2,000 men apply to participate. She then booked a venue, set up registration times, and coordinated the groups of men. 

    Participants were provided with pink balaclavas for anonymity and condoms for protection. Other expenses, such as the venue, security and filming were all allegedly paid “out of pocket” by Knight herself, with expenses totaling up to $10,000.

    Some of the participants reportedly had issues staying erect throughout the “challenge”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

    “Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot,” Knight said in an interview prior to the event. “So I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day.”

    Large promotional poster of an adult content creator in a bikini, highlighting her status as an adult content creator.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    Taking only 15-minute breaks every hour, the process was less than glamorous or attractive for everyone involved, to the point that many men had trouble getting an erection according to Knight.

    “Sometimes we’d have a group of 10 and eight of them were really struggling to get it up.”

    Speaking on her personal podcast, the OF star said she ended up “rewarding” those who were “ready to go” with extra time.

    Adult content creator in a black dress holding a paper sign in a studio setting after an intense encounter.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    For many of her detractors, her self-congratulatory tone throughout her interviews stood in stark contrast to the public reaction.

    While she insists she was physically sore but emotionally satisfied, many online called her actions “disturbing,” “exploitative,” and “degrading.”

    Knight said that she wants to do more events like this one, and that she has the full support of her fiancé

    @annieknight78 583 in 6 hours 🤯 #annieknight#challenge#dayinmylife#fyp♬ original sound – Annie Knight

    The stunt has reignited debates around se*ual ethics, adult content, and the line between autonomy and spectacle. “It’s to be expected,” Knight said of the backlash. “I don’t really care. I did it because I wanted to do it, and I have no regrets. They can keep on hating.”

    But the criticism was not only directed at Knight. In a surprising twist, she chose to defend the men who participated.

    Adult content creator in a red outfit posing by a door during the 583 men intimate challenge video shoot.

    Image credits: anniekknight

    “It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys,” she said. “These men just want to have s*. God forbid, a man has s*x. And I’m providing a service for free.”

    Far from being deterred by either her internal bleeding, soreness, or criticism, Knight said she wants to do even more events like this one.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

    Concerning the opinion of her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, Knight said he remained supportive throughout the process.

    “He said ‘well done’ and he was proud,” she said. “He’s been nothing but supportive.”

    “If your partner’s ‘proud’ of you for sleeping with 583 strangers, that’s not love. That’s a PR stunt,” one viewer remarked.

    “Gross.” Netizens were less than impressed with Knight’s challenge

    Comment from Sarah Bird discussing adult content creator's encounter rate, mentioning 97 men per hour with shocked emoji.

    Comment on social media expressing skepticism about an adult content creator's encounter with 583 men in 6 hours.

    Comment highlighting the intense duration and pace of an adult content creator's encounter with 583 men in 6 hours.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing an adult content creator’s intense encounter with multiple men.

    Comment mentioning an adult content creator's challenge involving over 1,000 men in 24 hours, shared with emojis.

    Facebook comment from a user named Candice Pry expressing disgust about a ring in a casual online conversation.

    Screenshot of social media comment by Stephanie Arsenault questioning if people are supposed to feel bad about adult content creator hospital story

    Comment by Melva Aguirre praising parents' pride, related to an adult content creator's hospital encounter story.

    Comment from a top fan Dangerously 'N' Love asking if she is trying to beat Blue Bonnie in an online social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to an adult content creator’s story about an intense encounter.

    Comment from Michelle Armstrong expressing surprise about kids being proud, related to adult content creator hospital incident.

    Comment by Ashley Garcia discussing a bingo card and a goal of 1000 in an online conversation.

    Comment on social media post discussing an adult content creator’s intense encounter involving 583 men in 6 hours.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Also on Bored Panda