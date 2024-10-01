Student Passes Away After Intercourse As Boyfriend Browsed Internet Instead Of Seeking Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations are underway in India’s Navsari district after a 23-year-old nursing student tragically passed away following a sexual encounter with someone who has reportedly been identified as her boyfriend.

The couple had been staying at a hotel when the woman began suffering from heavy bleeding after the intimate encounter on September 23, 2024. Post-mortem forensic analysis revealed that the woman died from a hemorrhagic shock caused by severe vaginal tears.

The supposed boyfriend has been arrested by authorities due to not contacting emergency services, medical professionals, or law enforcement, deciding to instead spend around 90 minutes searching for home remedies on the internet, as the woman lay in critical condition beside him.

Image credits: NDTV

The 26-year-old man is facing charges of culpable homicide, as well as tampering with evidence. Investigators have concluded that the encounter was most likely not consensual, as despite the woman’s deteriorating state, the man kept attempting to resume the encounter, going as far as to try to stop the bleeding with a cloth.

Eventually the nursing student passed out, and seeing that his online searches were futile, the boyfriend called a friend to the hotel and they transported her to a private hospital together.

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Local media states that the private establishment refused to treat the woman, presumably in fear of being involved in a criminal investigation. The men were reportedly forced to carry the, now lifeless, body from hospital to hospital, until finally arriving at the Navsari Civil hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the bleeding, with preliminary information pointing to a possible infection triggering the bleeding.

While investigations confirmed that it was vaginal trauma which caused the bleeding, authorities suspect that underlying medical conditions may have worsened it

Image credits: tonodiaz / Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Postcoital bleeding is a rare occurrence, with its prevalence ranging from 0.7% to 9% of menstruating women experiencing it. Gynecology research shows that conditions such as cervicitis or the presence of cervical polyps can cause a minor degree of blood loss, with the most dangerous being cervical cancer.

Image credits: Freepik (Not the actual photo)

Studies by Obstetrics and Gynecology International, however, mark the bleeding as dangerous due to its relevance as an indicator of cancer, not for the intensity of the hemorrhage. In fact, research shows that it’s not the bleeding itself that causes complications, but the underlying medical conditions it is associated with.

Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (Not the actual photo)

“A review of the presented evidence revealed that she had sustained vaginal trauma during the encounter, which precipitated the bleeding and consequent death,” an investigator in the case told Indian media.

The official went on to reveal that a medical panel is preparing a report on the case to determine the extent to which the boyfriend bears culpability, as authorities are not sure whether the bleeding was the result of violence on his part, or an accident.

A similar event occurred in Brazil in early 2024, when a young woman died from an internal tear after an intimate encounter with a football player

Image credits: G1 Globo

The tragic case is reminiscent of the passing of a 19-year-old woman in São Paulo, Brazil, who suffered four cardiac arrests and vaginal hemorrhage after going on a date with Dimas de Oliveira, a football player for the sub-20 division of Corinthians, in February 2024.

The woman, identified as Livia Gabriele da Silva, suffered a rupture of the pouch of Douglas, which her lawyers believe could not happen during normal sexual intercourse.

“What is being investigated by the police to find out if there was violence or the introduction of an object there,” the representative said.

The investigation would conclude in March 2024, that there weren’t traces of drugs or alcohol in Lívia’s blood, and that the young woman also did not have any fractures or lethal signs of violence.

“Reports make it clear that there was consent, that there was no violence. He was a witness to a fatality,” the player’s lawyer told Fantástico.

“Where is society going to?” asked an Indian netizen, as others joined in to berate the man for searching the internet for help instead of taking his girlfriend to a hospital

