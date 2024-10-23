“She’s Nasty”: Model Who Blackmailed Married Man After He Subscribed To Her OnlyFans Avoids Jail

ADVERTISEMENT

A 29-year-old OnlyFans content creator narrowly avoided going to jail after being convicted of blackmailing a married man by threatening to expose his alleged infidelity to his wife if he didn’t pay her hundreds of pounds.

The woman, named Bethan Guy, demanded money from one of her subscribers in exchange for not divulging their saucy interactions on the adult website.

The victim, fearing for his marriage, made an initial deposit of 450 pounds ($582) to the model but decided to contact the police after she demanded even more.

Guy was sentenced to a two-year suspension on October 15, with jail time guaranteed if she was found committing further offenses, alongside 225 hours of community service, 12 mental health treatment sessions, and 15 rehabilitation days under probation.

Bethan Guy was first arrested in 2023 and pleaded guilty to blackmail charges in December 2023, with the crime resulting in potentially 14 years in prison.

Judge Jason Taylor delayed her sentencing for six months in February, stating that Guy must quit her job as an adult model, close her OnlyFans account, and not commit further time during that time frame. Despite this, she continued uploading content to the platform.

Guy was ordered to repay the victim the 450 pounds she had extorted from him but with a lenient payment plan of 50 pounds per month.

The victim explained in court how he felt trapped and desperate, feeling that he would lose his family and life if he didn’t comply with the model’s threats. “I felt like I had no option but to pay, as she was clear in her threats, and I was terrified of the consequences,” he said.

The sentence comes in the wake of a warning by the FBI of an “explosion” in the number of cyber extortion crimes in recent years

For the FBI, this phenomenon has an explicit name: “sextortion.”

Due to the dramatic increase in the number of cases in recent years, the organization was forced to release a public safety alert in December 2022, warning people of an “explosion” in financial extortion schemes of a sexual nature online.

The phenomenon affects everyone, but criminals have been known to prefer teenage boys and children as their target, with criminal gangs posing as attractive women and getting into intimate conversations with their victims in hopes of getting compromising information to blackmail them with.

“Sextortion cases involved at least 12,600 victims—primarily boys—and led to at least 20 self-harm incidents,” the FBI stated on January 23 of this year.

“It’s paramount that people avoid sharing intimate messages, images, or videos on social media at all costs,” explained Sebastián Ávila, CSIRT chief and cybersecurity expert at a private firm to Bored Panda. “We also recommend that people cover their computer and phone cameras when not in use.”

Ávila specifically spoke about the dangers of OnlyFans and similar platforms where sharing delicate information and images is common. “These platforms are relatively recent, which opens new opportunities for people to become vulnerable,” he added.

In the lead up to her sentence, Guy made a post on her Instagram page apologizing for her actions. “If I could go back, I would. It was a small mistake that has now brought me immense pain and regret.”