Woman Threatens To Reveal Brother’s Wife’s Pregnancy After He Plans To Propose At Her Wedding

Blackmail might be the opposite of how one wishes to lead their relationships with family and friends. However, when a person gets put in a position by these very people where using certain sensitive information seems the only way of protecting what they feel is rightfully theirs, meaning their own wedding, blackmailing can be expected, even if quite damaging for a relationship. At least this was Reddit user u/Infinite-Hotel-7837‘s response when she faced her brother’s strange, but apparently not that uncommon plan to propose during her wedding ceremony without her consent.

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Infinte-Hotel-7837

Image credits: Mikhail NIlov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Infinte-Hotel-7837

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

A woman took it to Reddit when she asked her brother to make a speech at her wedding ceremony welcoming her husband into her family because her father passed away one year ago.

Her brother agreed to give a speech; however, he intended to use the speech for proposing to his girlfriend in public. This made the bride livid, and she threatened to let everyone know that his brother and his fiancée are expecting a baby if he proposed during the speech at her wedding.

The brother was livid his sister knew about the baby from his girlfriend and used it to threaten him, but the man ended up proposing in private and the woman’s wedding ceremony went off without a hitch.

When the woman came back from her honeymoon, the brother’s fiancée thanked her for preventing her brother from proposing during the wedding speech, but the brother remained sour for keeping him and his fiancée from having “a moment in the sun”.

Image credits: Ignatios Kourouvasilis (not the actual photo)

In her article 6 Tips for Ending a Cycle of Unhealthy Relationships, Sharon Martin emphasized that the first step toward breaking the cycle of unhealthy behavior and creating healthier and more fulfilling relationships is recognizing the patterns of harmful behavior.

Martin noted that for people who experienced dysfunctional relationships while growing up and who do not know what a healthy relationship looks or feels like, it might be more challenging.

She listed some red flags, which included physical abuse as well as emotional abuse, like calling another person derogatory names, yelling, blaming, or threatening, and dismissing one’s feelings.

Other signs of toxic behavior brought up by Martin were controlling behavior, as well as various forms of dishonesty like lying, cheating, stealing, and jealousy.

Martin noted that people tend to repeat unhealthy patterns even when they know such a relationship to be dysfunctional because it feels familiar to them and they know what to expect. Therefore she suggests addressing the painful and traumatic experiences with a therapist or improving one’s communication skills, emotional regulation, and ability to set boundaries with the help of various literature on the topic.

