Awkward Root Of Sydney Sweeney’s Feud With Zendaya Revealed Along With Her Diva Behavior On Set

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A full-blown cold war appeared to be unraveling behind the scenes during the premiere of Euphoria’s latest season.

After years of delays, the third season of the HBO hit teen drama became one of TV’s most talked-about show returns.

But sources claimed the air between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney and several other cast members was icy at the LA premiere on Tuesday.

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Highlights After years of delay, fans can finally see what happens to the characters of HBO's hit drama 'Euphoria.'

Costars hit the red carpet during the third season's premiere this week.

However, the premiere was overshadowed by rumors of a feud between several costars.

“Zendaya is jealous that someone is getting more attention that her,” one commented online.

A full-blown cold war appeared to be unraveling behind the scenes during the premiere of Euphoria’s latest season

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Euphoria stars were reportedly not surprised when Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney seemed to avoid each other during the premiere.

Sydney’s political leanings and her alleged “flirty” behavior with Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland were some of the reasons behind their frosty relationship, sources claimed.

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Zendaya spent a noticeably small amount of time at the premiere and greeted her costar, Hunter Schafer. She also gave the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, a hug and posed for the cameras.

Her team soon rushed her off the red carpet before she could speak to gathered reporters.

Meanwhile, Sydney attended the event with her boyfriend and controversial music manager, Scooter Braun, and was seen interacting with costars Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, and Schafer.

A source claimed Sydney was “difficult” to deal with on set because of differences in pay and other demands.

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“Zendaya was definitely making more money than Sydney,” a production insider told the Daily Mail. “Zendaya was the name coming on to the project, and that wasn’t easy for Sydney, especially since she’s now a bigger name than she once was.”

The source claimed that crew members loved having Sydney on set, but some of the cast members didn’t. The Christy actress apparently had “a lot of demands” about what she wanted on set, so “that can be difficult for some,” they said.

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Zendaya, on the other hand, was “very well liked” and a “pleasure to have on set.”

“She’s a total professional and very down to Earth, very kind and appreciative,” the insider added.

But insiders said Zendaya and Sydney would “avoid each other,” both on set and off it.

Sydney allegedly had issues with differences in pay, while Zendaya wasn’t okay with her “flirty” behavior with her fiancé

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A second source claimed that Alexa Demie, who played Maddie Perez in the show and helps Sydney’s character make adult content in the new season, might not want to work with Sydney ever again.

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“Alexa Demie and Sydney would avoid each other. And people could tell there was no love lost between them; they definitely don’t like each other,” they told the outlet.

When Alexa was giving a red carpet interview during the premiere, Sydney interrupted her and hugged her before saying she looked “amazing.”

Alexa also gave an interview to Vogue during the after-party and spoke about her costars, but she did not mention Sydney’s name.

“I’m always giggly when I get together with Hunter, Maude, and Z. When any of us get together, it’s so special and fun,” she told the outlet.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

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Another co-star who seemed to keep a distance from his co-stars was Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the show. He mostly posed for solo shots on the red carpet and was seen hugging Maude (who plays Lexi), ahead of the premiere.

“Jacob had great chemistry with everyone on set. He was well-liked and didn’t cause much of a problem,” the second source told the outlet.

Despite Jacob and Zendaya once being romantically linked after season one of Euphoria, the pair “were always professional with each other, the second source said. They might not “ever be lifelong friends” but would be open to working with each other again.

Furthermore, there were reportedly no tensions even when Zendaya’s fiancé, Tom, would visit the set.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star was “there quite a bit” during the filming of the second season and “occasionally” during the third season.

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“It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him,” a source claimed

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“There were never tensions with him being there, as he was out of the way when he needed to be,” the source said. “Complete professional.”

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However, sources claimed Sydney would be “flirty” with Tom on set, and because of this, she and Zendaya have not “really hung out socially since then.”

“It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set,” a source told The Sun this week. “That did not go down well with Zendaya.”

The Euphoria bosses were “all too aware” that Zendaya and Sydney weren’t getting along, with tensions going way back. So “their paths barely crossed during the making of season three,” the source said.

Image credits: HBO Max

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Another reason for their soured friendship was Sydney’s alleged political leanings, especially after her American Eagle ad, which was dubbed “racist” and “white suprem*cist” by many.

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Zendaya was upset and was “refusing” to do press calls for Euphoria season 3. “It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it,” an insider told the Daily Mail last year.

Zendaya, who has been a vocal opponent of US President Donald Trump, was in a “difficult position” because of Sydney’s apparent support for right-wing politics.

Image credits: HBO Max

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Sydney’s voting records reportedly show that she was registered as a Republican. However, she has not publicly commented on this.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves,’” Trump previously said on social media, gushing with praise over the actress.

“It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad,” the insider told the outlet at the time.

The rumored feud between Zendaya and the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, may have affected the possibility of a fourth season

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It is also speculated that Zendaya has an ongoing feud with the show’s creator, Sam, that might affect the possibility of a fourth season of Euphoria.

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Tensions reportedly flared between them after Sam allegedly directed all his attention to another HBO project, The Idol, which aired in 2023, when nobody was getting a move on Euphoria.

One source told the Daily Mail this week that their feud erupted over Sam’s “intense” creative process and for “[rubbing] people the wrong way.”

“He is very intense and meticulous,” the source told the outlet. “Not everyone runs that way on set, but Sam wants what he wants.”

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Sam “is on his own time, his own wavelength and wants his story to be told by him and not take any notes or ideas from others,” they continued.

There has been no confirmation about a possible fourth season of Euphoria. But when Zendaya was asked whether the third season would be the last on the Drew Barrymore Show, she said, “I think so.”

During the LA premiere, Sam was asked to confirm whether Zendaya’s revelation was true.

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Seemingly caught off guard, Sam said he wrote every season of the show like it would be the last one.

So “if this is our last season, I’m happy,” he told ET.

“Zendaya is jealous that someone is getting more attention than her,” one commented online

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