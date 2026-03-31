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“Where Are The Great Genes?” Sydney Sweeney’s Look In New Euphoria Season Brutally Roasted
Sydney Sweeney in bridal gown with veil holding pink bouquet beside woman in red dress from Euphoria season.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Where Are The Great Genes?” Sydney Sweeney’s Look In New Euphoria Season Brutally Roasted

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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It’s a new era for Sydney Sweeney’s character in the upcoming series of Euphoria.

Fans were spiraling after a new trailer for the third season dropped online, showing her character Cassie diving into a new side hustle.

Sweeney, 28, also spoke about how the role of Cassie helped her become more confident with her body in a recent interview.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • HBO released a new trailer for the third season of 'Euphoria,' premiering on April 12.
    • Viewers saw glimpses of Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie making adult content while living the suburban life with Nate.
    • In a recent interview, Sweeney said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie.

    Fans went into a spiral after a new trailer for the third season of Euphoria dropped online

    Sydney Sweeney posing with long blonde hair and dramatic makeup, highlighting her new Euphoria season look.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “Have we finally gone too far?” read the YouTube caption for the new trailer of Euphoria’s third season.

    After a wait of four years, fans of the HBO show will finally get to see what happened to their favorite troubled teens, five years after they left East Highland High School.

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    Promotional poster for new Euphoria season featuring Sydney Sweeney and main cast under a bright sky.

    Image credits: HBO/IMDB

    Viewers were particularly fixated on the reinvention of Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie, who steps into the world of creating adult content.

    The trailer also shows a glimpse of Cassie walking down the aisle to marry Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

    Season 3 of Euphoria premieres on April 12, picking up five years after viewers last saw them in East Highland High School 

    Sydney Sweeney in a dimly lit room surrounded by candles, highlighting her look in new Euphoria season scenes.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Cassie is seen in one shot posing for sultry photos, taken by none other than Alexa Demie’s character Maddy, who was her former best friend and Nate’s ex-girlfriend in high school.

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    “Poke the a** up,” Maddy says as Cassie poses by the side of a pool.

    Sydney Sweeney wrapped in American flag with wet hair, showcasing her controversial look in Euphoria Season 3.

    Image credits: RedMedia_us

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    Sydney Sweeney’s look in new Euphoria season receiving harsh reactions and discussions about great genes.

    Image credits: xoofeli

    A bedroom conversation in the new trailer shows Cassie talking to Nate about how Maddy has been helping her make adult content.

    “I’m going to tell you something that might make you angry,” she says. “Maddy’s been helping me.”

    “My Maddy?” Nate asks.

    “She was my best friend,” Cassie says, to which Nate responds, asking, “What do you think she wants?”

    Viewers see a glimpse of Cassie walking down the aisle to marry Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, in the new trailer

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    Sydney Sweeney in a white wedding dress holding a bouquet next to a woman in a dark red dress in Euphoria season scene.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Showrunner Sam Levinson spoke about Cassie’s jump from season 2 to season 3, and how she’s still living in the suburbs with Nate.

    “She’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time,” he told Variety in December.

    Sydney Sweeney posing by the pool in a red striped outfit while being photographed, highlighting her look in Euphoria season.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    Tweet from user niki questioning where the great genes are, referencing Sydney Sweeney’s look in new Euphoria season.

    Image credits: twilightzone008

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    Critics didn’t hide their disapproval over Cassie’s new era and claimed, “She looks deranged this season.”

    “What in the Pennywise is this?!” one asked, while another chimed in saying, “She always looks a mess.”

    “The only thing i can count on this show to do is ruin this poor white woman’s life…” read one comment online

    Sydney Sweeney smiling outdoors with wet hair, wearing a star-spangled outfit in a natural green background setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Close-up of a distorted smile with highlighted teeth, evoking reactions related to Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season.

    Image credits: FreddieChenn

    “Omg she looks like that racist inbred looking lady who thinks she belongs in a renaissance painting,” another said.

    Others referenced her controversial American Eagle Outfitters ad from last year and unverified rumors about her being a MAGA supporter.

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    Sydney Sweeney and co-stars dressed elegantly at a flower-adorned event in the new Euphoria season scene.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    “I thought she had great genes?” one said.

    “Where are the great genes she was talking about??” echoed another.

    Another said, “Stop, this is how MAGA cult looks like to us.”

    Sweeney said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie

    Sydney Sweeney smiling and reaching out while sitting in a convertible car, showcasing her look in the new Euphoria season.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    Sweeney, who recently launched a lingerie brand called Syrn, said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie for Euphoria.

    “I grew up with b**bs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” she told Us Weekly. “I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide.”

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    “It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible,” she continued. “We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

    When the actress spoke about the upcoming Euphoria season, she said wrapping up the shoot felt like a “bittersweet moment.”

    Sydney Sweeney sitting at a table in a serious scene from the new Euphoria season, facing two men in a tense setting.

    Image credits: HBO Max

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    “I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she said on the red carpet during Variety’s 2025 Power of Women in October.

    “It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”

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    “I mean the words ‘hot mess’ is just cassie in a nutshell,” read one comment online 

    User comment on social media criticizing Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season as deranged and harshly roasted.

    Image credits: brokebabydaddy6

    Tweet expressing confusion about Sydney Sweeney's look and genes in the new Euphoria season with crying emojis.

    Image credits: lavendercvm

    Twitter screenshot showing a user commenting on Sydney Sweeney's look in Euphoria season, discussing great genes critique.

    Image credits: KerryLove414617

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season, questioning where are the great genes in her appearance.

    Image credits: harizzma222

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    Sydney Sweeney in a new Euphoria season look receiving harsh criticism and reactions on social media.

    Image credits: HerSupremaci

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s look in new Euphoria season, questioning where the great genes are.

    Image credits: gogolevglazer

    Screenshot of a tweet by The One Who Knocks humorously commenting on Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season.

    Image credits: NotoriousSammyC

    Tweet criticizing Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season with crying emojis and a comment on makeup.

    Image credits: kazz000m

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising a new Euphoria season moment, relating to Sydney Sweeney’s look and great genes discussion.

    Image credits: jasminepearl_co

    Tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney's look in new Euphoria season and questioning where the great genes are.

    Image credits: k31len

    Sydney Sweeney in a stylish look from the new Euphoria season, sparking discussion about her great genes and appearance.

    Image credits: araknabolt

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Sydney Sweeney’s look in the new Euphoria season with a critical tone.

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    Image credits: ButterSunshine4

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What even is this article?! I personally don't like Sweeney but are we really putting this together so compile people talking about a character she plays? LMAO

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    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    We get it - Binitha is in love with Sydney Sweeney, but has to hate on her for some dumb reason. I don’t understand why the BP audience had to be subjected to this “writer’s” feelings.

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    scorpioptld avatar
    Mr. Jones
    Mr. Jones
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does a woman publish articles bashing other women? Especially, another woman's looks?

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    jppennington avatar
    JayWantsACat
    JayWantsACat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What even is this article?! I personally don't like Sweeney but are we really putting this together so compile people talking about a character she plays? LMAO

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    0points
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    We get it - Binitha is in love with Sydney Sweeney, but has to hate on her for some dumb reason. I don’t understand why the BP audience had to be subjected to this “writer’s” feelings.

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    0points
    reply
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    scorpioptld avatar
    Mr. Jones
    Mr. Jones
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does a woman publish articles bashing other women? Especially, another woman's looks?

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