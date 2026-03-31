“Where Are The Great Genes?” Sydney Sweeney’s Look In New Euphoria Season Brutally Roasted

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It’s a new era for Sydney Sweeney’s character in the upcoming series of Euphoria.

Fans were spiraling after a new trailer for the third season dropped online, showing her character Cassie diving into a new side hustle.

Sweeney, 28, also spoke about how the role of Cassie helped her become more confident with her body in a recent interview.

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Highlights HBO released a new trailer for the third season of 'Euphoria,' premiering on April 12.

Viewers saw glimpses of Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie making adult content while living the suburban life with Nate.

In a recent interview, Sweeney said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie.

Fans went into a spiral after a new trailer for the third season of Euphoria dropped online

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“Have we finally gone too far?” read the YouTube caption for the new trailer of Euphoria’s third season.

After a wait of four years, fans of the HBO show will finally get to see what happened to their favorite troubled teens, five years after they left East Highland High School.

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Viewers were particularly fixated on the reinvention of Sydney Sweeney’s character Cassie, who steps into the world of creating adult content.

The trailer also shows a glimpse of Cassie walking down the aisle to marry Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

Season 3 of Euphoria premieres on April 12, picking up five years after viewers last saw them in East Highland High School

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Cassie is seen in one shot posing for sultry photos, taken by none other than Alexa Demie’s character Maddy, who was her former best friend and Nate’s ex-girlfriend in high school.

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“Poke the a** up,” Maddy says as Cassie poses by the side of a pool.

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A bedroom conversation in the new trailer shows Cassie talking to Nate about how Maddy has been helping her make adult content.

“I’m going to tell you something that might make you angry,” she says. “Maddy’s been helping me.”

“My Maddy?” Nate asks.

“She was my best friend,” Cassie says, to which Nate responds, asking, “What do you think she wants?”

Viewers see a glimpse of Cassie walking down the aisle to marry Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, in the new trailer

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Showrunner Sam Levinson spoke about Cassie’s jump from season 2 to season 3, and how she’s still living in the suburbs with Nate.

“She’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time,” he told Variety in December.

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Critics didn’t hide their disapproval over Cassie’s new era and claimed, “She looks deranged this season.”

“What in the Pennywise is this?!” one asked, while another chimed in saying, “She always looks a mess.”

“The only thing i can count on this show to do is ruin this poor white woman’s life…” read one comment online

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“Omg she looks like that racist inbred looking lady who thinks she belongs in a renaissance painting,” another said.

Others referenced her controversial American Eagle Outfitters ad from last year and unverified rumors about her being a MAGA supporter.

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“I thought she had great genes?” one said.

“Where are the great genes she was talking about??” echoed another.

Another said, “Stop, this is how MAGA cult looks like to us.”

Sweeney said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie

Image credits: HBO Max

Sweeney, who recently launched a lingerie brand called Syrn, said she was never confident about her body until she stepped into the shoes of Cassie for Euphoria.

“I grew up with b**bs. I was wearing a 32DD in sixth grade, and I never felt confident,” she told Us Weekly. “I never had anything I felt good in, and I just wanted to hide.”

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“It wasn’t until [I played] Cassie in Euphoria that I started realizing it’s actually powerful to be confident; our bodies are incredible,” she continued. “We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

When the actress spoke about the upcoming Euphoria season, she said wrapping up the shoot felt like a “bittersweet moment.”

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“I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she said on the red carpet during Variety’s 2025 Power of Women in October.

“It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”

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“I mean the words ‘hot mess’ is just cassie in a nutshell,” read one comment online

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