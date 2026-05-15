#1

Brown bear standing near rocks in natural habitat Grizzly bears run as fast as the average horse.

scary_warrior , Adriaan Greyling/Pexels Report

6points
POST
sofacushionfort avatar
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would make an exceptionally sanguine Kentucky Derby

0
0points
reply
View more comments

RELATED:
    #2

    Tired nurse with face mask resting head on hand I’m a nurse, worked in an AIDS clinic for a while, before anti-retrovirals. All our patients passed away. Now it’s a manageable chronic illness, at least in the US.

    Party-Objective9466 , Cedric Fauntleroy/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Tiger shark swimming in dark ocean water Somewhere deep in the ocean, there are sharks that were alive in the year 1550....

    Bruteresolver , Daniel Torobekov/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Old aged shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo / Old aged shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo / Old aged shark, doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo / Old aged shark

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Platypus swimming in water illustrating freaky scientific facts about animals Every single thing they learn about the platypus.

    theytookthemall:
    We all know how weird they look, and that they lay eggs, and they're mammals but don't have nipples, and the males have venom.
    Many people don't know that the platypus is one of three known mammals to have a sense of electroreception (the others are the echidna, and a type of dolphin). As far as we know the platypus and echidna (which is much less reliant on electroreception) evolved the sense entirely separately from any other animal; the nerve that goes to the electroreceptors in their bill is the trigeminal nerve, which is homologous to the trigeminal nerve in humans and other mammals.
    Even fewer people know -- though few are surprised -- that the platypus genome is WEIRD. Like, real weird. The overwhelming majority of mammals have two sex chromosomes: XX, or XY. The platypus has TEN sex chromosomes, so male platypus are XY XY XY XY XY.
    They also lack the SRY gene, which in most other mammals is the key to sex determination - it's pretty much what tells a developing fetus to start developing testes, which in turn leads to testosterone production and so on. Until very recently we didn't know how sex determination worked in platypus, but we've recently discovered that they do have a gene called AMH, which is another gene that contributes (but does not initiate) sex determination in mammals. That's weird, and also interesting that AMH is found on the 'oldest' chromosome, X1, which also is more homologous to the Z chromosome, from the ZW sex-chromosome set that is found primarily in birds. This suggests that there was separate, convergent evolution in monotremes and other mammals. There's also some random reptilian homologies thrown in there, too, just for good measure. It's really true that everything we learn about them makes them seem even stranger.
    Bonus facts if you made it this far: they also have cheek pockets like hamsters, and can use their tail to carry nesting materials!

    RetconnedUsername , Michael Jerrard/Unsplash Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Freaky scientific facts about space and galaxies Apparently there’s a cloud somewhere in space scientists believe is made out of the same chemicals as alcohol

    There’s a booze cloud in space.

    dull_storyteller , Marek Pavlík/Pexels Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    Close-up of ants interacting, highlighting freaky scientific facts about insects Ants measure distance by counting their steps. Scientists proved this by taking some ants out of a line and putting tiny stilts on them. Those ants then over shot the food source they were going too.

    cmayfi , Mohamed Nasar/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    View of Earth from space showing continents and ocean One I never see people post is Oxygen.

    The oxygen in Earth’s atmosphere only exists because of life. Without life continually replenishing it, it would eventually disappear.

    The thing is, oxygen is *reactive*. It isn't inert like the nitrogen in our air. It's gradually pulled from the atmosphere when it bonds with rocks, volcanic gases, organic material—producing such hits as CO2, rust, and fun things like *fire.* If photosynthetic life stopped, free oxygen in the atmosphere would steadily decline as it was “used up” in chemical reactions.

    Earth had almost no free oxygen before microbes evolved photosynthesis and began releasing it as a waste product. Over millions of years, that waste gas built up until it reached today’s level of ~21% of the atmosphere.

    The kicker is that oxygen was actually toxic to most life at the time. It led to the "Great Oxygenation Event", which triggered one of Earth’s earliest mass extinctions. It’s a bit like if human-produced pollution and waste gas accumulated until it was so thick it was impossible to breathe and k****d off most life, but new life evolved that needed our pollution to live.

    When free oxygen is hit by ultraviolet radiation, it breaks apart and forms ozone. The ozone layer exists because of atmospheric oxygen, and it protects the surface from that ultraviolet radiation. No oxygen, no ozone, and a lot more skin cancer. Or worse.

    Because oxygen wouldn't really be in the atmosphere without life, it's also a potential biosignature. If we ever detect a planet with a stable, oxygen-rich atmosphere (especially alongside gases it shouldn’t chemically coexist with) it’s strong evidence that something is actively producing it... possibly even life.

    DubiousTanavast , Zelch Csaba/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Starry sky with galaxy and bright star The discovery of The Great Attractor. A massive gravitational anomaly that is pulling everything in its neighborhood, including the Milky Way Galaxy towards it at rates of +/- 700km per second. We have no idea what it is, because we can't observe it through our own galactic zone of avoidance, but it's estimated to be roughly 10^16 solar masses.

    alphajager , NASA Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could the Great Attractor be free wifi and snacks?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    MRI brain scan with lines marking sections Split brain experiments.

    People had their left and right brain hemispheres disconnected from each other, usually as a treatment for epilepsy. The scientists would give the patients tasks to complete or questions to answer to study how the split brain operated.

    Your brain has different functions on the left side of the brain than right. For example, speech and language is exclusive to only one side. The brain halves are not symmetrical in terms of functionality.
    ______

    “The split-brain experiments studied people whose Corpus Callosum had been surgically cut to treat severe epilepsy. This disconnected the left and right hemispheres so they could no longer communicate normally. Researchers like Roger Sperry and Michael Gazzaniga then tested what each half of the brain could perceive independently.

    The most famous finding came from vision experiments. If an image was flashed only to the left visual field, it went to the right hemisphere. Since language is usually centered in the left hemisphere, the patient often could not verbally say what they saw. But their left hand, controlled by the right hemisphere, could still point to or grab the correct object. This showed the information existed in the brain even though the speaking part could not access it.

    In one famous split-brain experiment, a command was shown only to the patient’s right hemisphere, such as:

    “Walk over there.”

    The patient stood up and began walking. When researchers asked why, the speaking left hemisphere had never seen the instruction because the hemispheres were disconnected. But instead of saying “I don’t know,” the patient confidently answered something like:

    “I’m going to get a Coke.”

    The significant part is that the patient was not lying or joking. They genuinely believed the explanation they gave. Their brain automatically generated a reason that felt real and coherent to them, even though the true cause of the action was hidden from the part of the brain responsible for speech. The brain is designed to make sense of our experience. The ‘thinking’ part of the brain couldn’t access the reason the decision was made, so it invented one. Apparently convincing enough for the patient to feel as though it actually happened that way. That’s what made the experiment so unsettling and influential; It suggested that humans can sincerely experience invented explanations as genuine motives.”
    _____

    I love listening to philosophers, scientists, neurologists, and ordinary people deconstruct this phenomenon. I’ve spent a good chunk of time becoming familiar with these specific experiments, yet the implications never fail to fascinate me.

    Valuable-Usual-1357 , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a grey salamander on earth illustrating freaky scientific facts about amphibians There's a species of salamander that stabs its ribs through the sides of its body to ward off predators.

    Melenduwir , Juan José Jiménez/ Diputación de Málaga Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Tick crawling on human skin representing freaky scientific facts about parasites A certain tick bite can cause you to become allergic to meat.

    Eagle-eyed_Player , Erik Karits/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Colorful lobster underwater marine scientific facts Lobster are biologically immortal and the only reason why they pass is because they exhaust themselves, either because of molting being too taxing, not getting enough food, get eaten, or get sick.

    KaiTheG4mer , Linken Van Zyl/Pexels Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So what? I'm immortal. At least so far.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Historical portrait of Genghis Khan ancient scientific facts Genghis Khans conquests resulted in so many passings carbon emissions significantly dropped over a century or so.

    Vreas , Unknown Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Blind man using white cane walking with umbrella Blind people (born that way) can't get schizophrenia. At least no case has been documented. That just really disturbs me.

    Edit: You have to be born blind to not get schizophrenia, and no, blinding people will not magically cure them of the condition.

    offensivek , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Scientist adjusting microscope in laboratory Prions.

    midgetyaz:
    A protein just bends the wrong way and all the proteins around it start doing it, too. And that's not how the body is suppose to work.

    Critical_Physics_770 , Getty Images/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact that the body works at all is the real miracle.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Spiral galaxy in outer space with stars Just the vastness of space. And that it’s expanding. Into what? Into nothing? That doesn’t work in my brain.

    wynnduffyisking , Iceberg San/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Person undergoing medical MRI scan procedure MRI, magnetic resonance imaging. Let’s take a big magnet, throw in some intermittent radio waves, measure which atoms are flipping upside-down, and then make a 3D image.

    HotShowersPA , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Dense green foliage with white flowers showing freaky scientific facts about plants The chameleon plant. Like what. How can it know what other plants look like without vision?

    "Boquila trifoliolata, a South American chameleon vine, has been documented to mimic the shape, size, and color of artificial plastic plants, even when no chemical or genetic cues exist for it to copy."

    silverwarbler , AdministrativeElk561 Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Freaky scientific facts showing various wild animals including a hippo and deer-like creatures Different animals experience time at different rates. Smaller animals with faster metabolisms experience time more slowly.

    gratefullyhuman , Barbara Rubele/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    We almost didn't make it. At some point, the main human population dwindled to less than a thousand individuals.

    pawsplay36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Person trimming grass with a trimmer demonstrating freaky scientific facts about nature The smell of grass being cut is it’s distress signal.

    Bruteresolver , Pascal Küffer/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Man in yellow hoodie concentrating, illustrating scientific facts about human behavior Supposedly people who have been deaf from birth but who aren't mute do not make the same sounds when sneezing as people who are not deaf. The implication is that the sound you make when you sneeze is learned. That freaks me out because I feel like it is sort of an unstoppable innate sound that I've always had.

    realbrew , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, considering how much variety there is in human sneezing, this doesn't surprise me so much.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Colorful fluid dynamics image representing freaky scientific facts about science Gamma ray burst.

    One could be coming to microwave our entire planet into sterility and we won’t know until it happens.

    Sekshual_Tyranosauce , Robert Clark/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Large shark swimming with smaller fish illustrating freaky scientific animal facts Sharks are older than trees.

    Oppressivegoddess , Airam Dato-on/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would make a reference to the baby shark song, but I have done it elsewhere on this thread. I will save you the trauma of remembering the baby shark song here. So no need to think of the lyrics. Or how annoyingly catchy they are.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Surgeon in mask operating room scientific facts Peritoneal dialysis.  So dialysis is normally a machine that replaces a kidney.  But peritoneal dialysis is when you get a bunch of clean fluid injected into your abdominal cavity and let it slosh around all day.  Then at the end of the day you place a drain to let this fluid that's now kinda like urine slosh out.


    Somehow this works almost as well as a real kidney.

    Piganon , Anna Shvets/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Thoughtful bald man indoors scientific facts If you have never seen it the double slit experiment will twist your brain.

    FactorEmbarrassed179 , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Man with serious expression portrait scientific facts A good portion of us have no inner monologue

    Edit: I think some folks are confusing aphantasia with inner monologue - which is also interesting but not quite as confusing.

    teddybundlez , cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Abstract image of atomic particles scientific facts Quantum Entanglement, I guess quantum physics in general. There are very fundamental things we just don’t understand.

    damnusernamewastaken , Merlin Lightpainting/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Birds perched on leafless branches wildlife scientific facts There's an extreme case of convergent evolution where a bird species independently evolved...twice...at separate times.

    Noah_Redmond , Landiva Weber/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Crabs on mossy rock nature scientific facts Carcinization. Everything eventually evolves into crabs. It’s the optimal form.

    Outrageous_Rest60 , yassir draka/Pexels Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Woman jogging outdoors fitness scientific facts Humans are the best developed species for distance running. We out perform any other species in the long run.

    SorryDrummer2699 , Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Planet 9. A theorized planet that could be 10x bigger than Earth out beyond the current outer planets. We have not found it but we can see evidence of its impact on the Kuyper belt.

    Willing-Cucumber-595 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Apparently we don't just get baby teeth and adult teeth, there's a third set that doesn't usually develop, and there's a human trial in Japan of a therapy that aims to change that - regrowing teeth in adulthood is straight science fiction to me, and I'm happily baffled.

    Pinball-Lizard Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    The speed of light and the speed of gravity are about the same. If the sun were to disappear, we would maintain current orbit for about 8 minutes, and then drift off into space when we see the sun blink out as we all start to pass away.

    gargolito Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Volcanic snails with metal shells.

    ireallylovekoalas Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    In Gabon, central Africa, there's a layer of rock known as the Francevillian Formation. It was laid down on a seabed about 2 billion years ago, something like 1.4 billion years before the beginning of multicellular life as we know it. In this rock there are grooved, spiral-shaped impressions of various sizes, the largest about 17 centimeters in diameter, and they kinda look like late Precambrian animal fossils other than the fact that they're too old by a factor of three.

    Some skeptical scientists have suggested that they are probably just mineral concretions (similar to manganese nodules that we find on the ocean floor today), as some crystals also leave impression patterns like this as they form and interact with surrounding minerals. But there is also evidence that at that place and time, an inland sea combined with nearby volcanism caused nutrients to be trapped and concentrated, encouraging unusually prolific cyanobacteria growth and raising the local oxygen levels well above the Earth's average at the time- perhaps the ideal chemical environment for weird evolutionary experiments. So we *might* be looking at the fossils of some bizarre strain of life that got an early start on multicellularism 1.4 billion years ahead of time, before going extinct when its anomalously hospitable environment naturally disappeared.

    green_meklar Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Our eyes have their own immune system and our body could theoretically reject them.

    Old_Ad8212 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    If we were to zoom in as far as possible until we get to the smallest unit of measurement possible, Planck's Length, and then tried to zoom in even further beyond that - the amount of energy required to do so would be so locally-dense that it would create a singularity (black hole).

    -SatelliteMind- Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you call a theoretical physicist carrying as much wood as he can manage? Max Planck.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #39

    Mantis shrimp's punch. That impossible punch similar to a .22 bullet, 1500+ newtons of force and the cavitation bubble that reaches tempreature hotter than the surface of sun. All of this in under 3 milli second. WHAT.

    dragonzdude Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Haplodiploidity.

    At it's simplest, it's a weird way of determining gender. In Hymenoptera (ants, wasps, bees etc.), if an egg is fertilized, it becomes female but if it's not fertilized, it becomes male. So males only have half a set of DNA, all from their mother.

    That's pretty simple but the effects on evolution are earth shattering. Those ridiculously huge colonies of ants and bees? Wouldn't work without it. The quirks of it basically mean that a worker bee shares ~2/3rds of it's DNA with it's sisters but it only shares 50% of it's DNA with it's own sons. That means it's more beneficial from an evolutionary perspective, to raise your sisters, than your own sons and so workers actually benefit from NOT reproducing themselves, leading to these giga-colonies where self interest has been twisted into selfless co-operation.

    And that's before it can be twisted even further through the unique form of parasitism known as Dulosis.

    Honestly, I could fill this whole thread with just stuff about ants. Hymenoptera saw the rules of evolution and decided they didn't want to play that game, they'd make their own version.

    Caridor Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    There are more cells in what you consider your body that are not you (bacteria) than cells that are you.

    ProfZussywussBrown Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are colony ships for a whole host of organisms.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Wireless signal transmission sounds like magic.

    Skedar70 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Mushrooms are not plants or animals. What am I even eating?

    SgtGrayMatter Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    You can be so sick that the only cure is having another person’s poo medically inserted into you.

    Looking-For-Loud Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    The speed of light is constant regardless of reference frame.

    rockandrolldoctor67 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    That one fungus that literally takes over an insect's brain and walks its body to the highest available point from which it can more effectively propagate itself.

    beautitan Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    The more we dig into the nature of reality, the more unfathomable it becomes. It's almost as if the universe has left us a hint.

    Top-Requirement-2102 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    If you take all the atoms in every person and shrink them down to just the nucleus. The worlds population would fit in something the size of a sugar cube.

    Whitealroker1 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    3 trillion fish are ended yearly, and the vast majority are by letting them suffocate, which is extremely painful and takes tens of minutes.

    Just to compare, 100 billion humans have ever lived.

    ripMyTime0192 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Chickens are living dinosaurs.

    PeacefulChaos94 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    The fact that your brain basically rewrites your memories every time you remember them:) Like… there’s a chance some of your strongest memories aren’t even fully accurate anymore. That genuinely freaks me out a bit.

    Edi-Iz Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    There are an unfathomable number of unfathomably small particles called neutrinos passing through all of us, and Earth, all the time.

    The only way we(humanity) have found to detect them without interference is to build giant underground water tanks that essentially watch for the tiny bit of light that is produced when one of them collides with a water molecule.

    Working in IT, I'm confident that very rarely, one of them strikes a PC component, be it in a server or consumer devices, and flips a bit.

    Winged_Cougar1993598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Siphonophores.

    Most deep sea creatures sound fake and freak me out tbh.

    Extreme-Squirrel3184 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    About half the population is infected with a brain worm that stems from cats. T gondii causes massive changes in the behavior of mice and will cause them to run straight towards cats to be eaten.

    It’s not clear whether this changes behavior in humans. There’s some correlation that’s been found but nothing solid.

    youy23 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    In the grand scheme of things our impact on this world and the universe will not matter in anyway at all. In relation to our world we are a blink of an eye, and to the universe beyond even detectable. We are self important to a fault and yet as insignificant as what ever exists that’s smaller than a quark.

    zippo138 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    We don't know how effective the rabies vaccine is. We know it works pretty well, likely somewhere between 80% and 100%, but for obvious reasons it's impossible to test on humans, and rabies is difficult to determine exposure, because it isn't the most transmissible disease and often times the infected animal isn't even recovered. So a possible exposure may not have been an exposure at all.

    say592 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Until the WNT1 pathway is down-regulated during late childhood, in preparation for puberty, the human body is still capable of regrowing amputated fingertips. This pathway remains active in some species which are capable of regrowing entire appendages, or even their entire bodies.

    _MUY Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    The fact that we are mostly empty space at the atomic level. Everything you touch is basically energy fields interacting.

    tylo884r Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    A Cambridge team studying the atmosphere of a planet called K2-18b has detected signs of molecules which on Earth are only produced by simple organisms.

    funguy202 Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    I work with cancer cells from people that died several decades ago. They're still going strong. We can freeze and thaw them indefinitely. Ship them all over the world. Probably the most popular ones have generated 1000s of times the weight of their original body.

    None of this is possible with cells from healthy tissues, unless you genetically make them cancerous.

    Fluffy-Vast-4848 Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow