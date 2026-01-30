ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney brought major thirst-trap energy to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles this week.

Cameras flashed as the 28-year-old actress posed in front of a popular LA theater, flaunting pieces from her new lingerie line called Syrn.

Fans said she is a “Goddess doing goddess stuff,” while critics tsk-tsked, saying: “She really is trying hard to become a multimillionaire for sure at all and any cost.”

Highlights Sydney Sweeney is enjoying the words "sold out" all over her website.

The actress launched a lingerie line called Syrn this week and had a photoshoot in LA to flaunt some of its pieces.

She was captured posing in front of a vintage car, parked outside the LA’s United Artists Theater.

During a recent interview, Sydney spoke about her brand as well as her idea of what "romantic love" is.

BP Daily - Your Source for Unbiased Reporting

Sydney Sweeney brought major thirst-trap energy to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney stepping out in LA wearing bold lingerie under a large silver blazer, carrying a white handbag at night.

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney broke the internet when she unveiled her new lingerie line, Syrn, this week.

Her debut collection, Seductress, has already sold out, with only a Syrn gift card available for purchase on the website.

“Our first drop SOLD OUT,” read a message from Syrn on social media on Thursday. “We are beyond grateful for all the love and support we received these past few days, it truly means everything to us.”

They said they were “working hard” to restock the collection as soon as possible and couldn’t wait to “continue showing you the rest of the SYRN worlds.”

Sydney Sweeney poses wearing red lingerie and a purple satin robe in an indoor setting, sparking wild reactions in LA.

Image credits: syrn

The Euphoria star flaunted pieces from her collection on the streets of LA this week, giving old-Hollywood paparazzi vibes with a touch of modern-day thirst trap.

Standing in front of a vintage car, Sydney wore a Syrn lace br* ($89), a matching thong ($19), and a garter and garter belt ($22).

ADVERTISEMENT

All this, she topped off with a burgundy fur jacket that fell off her shoulders.

Her debut collection Seductress reportedly sold out within hours of its launch on the Syrn website

Sheer pink gloves, red lace lingerie, and matching red patent leather heels laid out on a wooden surface.

Image credits: syrn

The camera, in the hands of photographer Ellen von Unwerth, captured the actress in front of the LA’s United Artists Theater.

“Syrn the Seductress,” read the marquee she posed underneath.

Fans went ga-ga over the pictures, with one saying, “Absolutely my favorite shoot ever.”

“I bought the whole set in black sooo pretty,” said another.

Naysayers took a different tone, saying she’s “unbothered by anything happening in the world.”

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions in LA wearing only lingerie and a fur coat while posing by a vintage white car outside a theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: syrn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney receives wild reactions on social media after stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie.

“Well, they didn’t want her in jeans,” one said, making a reference to her controversial American Eagle Outfitters campaign from last year.

“She’s a queen. She couldn’t careless how people view her. She’s a millionaire who will keep making bank,” said one fan.

“She’s beautiful,” wrote another, “and she’s selling beautiful lingerie! I say Go for it.”

Standing in front of a vintage car, Sydney wore a Syrn lace br* ($89), a matching thong ($19), and a garter and garter belt ($22)

Sydney Sweeney steps out in LA wearing only lingerie, a purple fur coat, and matching high heels by a white vintage car.

Image credits: syrn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing stylish lingerie, capturing attention and trending on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White Lotus actress said Syrn was born out of her own frustrations of finding correctly-fitting undergarments for her younger self.

She said if the garment is something she wouldn’t wear, then she “wouldn’t want to make it.”

“In sixth grade, I was a 32 DD, and I remember going to the store to get my first wire br*. It was silk and the only br* I felt good in. I literally wore it to the point that it had holes in it,” she told Cosmopolitan.

“I brought it into my SYRN office and was like, ‘This is how much this br* has meant to me,’” she continued. “It has stood by my side my entire life.”

Sydney Sweeney in bold lingerie and sunglasses stepping out in LA, sparking wild reactions on the street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: syrn

Comment by John Porter critiquing Sydney Sweeney’s appearance and suggesting her body is key to her fame.

Sydney said it was important for her to cater to all body types, and hence, included 44 sizes from 30B to 42DDD in her collection.

The first-to-drop collection Seductress is expected to be followed by three more: Comfy (explained by the name itself), Playful (a collection of loungewear-meets-lingerie pieces like boxers and shorts), and Romantic (a drop expected to include garter belts, sheer teddies, and more).

The actress said she wanted Syrn to “stand for the power of choice.”

“People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.’ But I’m like, ‘What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?’” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she wants the wearer to have the “choice,” whether it is “for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.”

“People will say, ‘Oh, she’s doing this for guys’ or ‘Oh, she’s a guy’s girl,’” the Euphoria star said

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney in red lace lingerie and a fur coat poses next to a vintage white car while photographers capture her in LA.

Image credits: syrn

Sydney Sweeney walking in LA wearing lingerie, sparking wild reactions from onlookers on the street.

The Housemaid star said she has an “amazing diverse team” and all her designers are women, whereas her models are a “beautiful range of body types.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m always like, ‘I want to see it on every body.’ I can’t be the only model. I need to make sure everyone feels really good in it,” she added.

In the same interview, she was asked about what “romantic love” felt like for her.

“Like freedom,” she replied. “You know in The Princess Diaries when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she’s supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That’s what love feels like.”

“The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start sh**ting water,” she continued. “Love is a Disney movie.”

Shadow of a hand holding delicate lingerie, highlighting Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions with bold LA outfit choice.

Image credits: syrn

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney, who got engaged to Jonathan Davino after years of dating and then broke up in spring 2025, said she is “still figuring out love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like,” she said.

“At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work,” she continued, “and now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all.”

“Bunch of men gonna go buy their wife some of her lingerie now,” one commented online

Sydney Sweeney stepping out in LA wearing lingerie, sparking wild reactions on the streets.

Sydney Sweeney sparked wild reactions walking in LA wearing only lingerie on a sunny winter day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie, attracting attention and media buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney in LA wearing bold lingerie outfit, sparking wild reactions from onlookers and media coverage.

Sydney Sweeney in LA wearing lingerie, sparking wild reactions from onlookers and fans on the street.

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie, attracting significant public attention and media buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie, drawing attention for bold fashion choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie, capturing attention and turning heads.

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions walking in LA wearing only lingerie, showcasing bold and daring fashion choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions wearing only lingerie while stepping out in LA, drawing major public attention.

Sydney Sweeney steps out in LA wearing lingerie, sparking wild reactions from onlookers and social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media mentioning lingerie, responding to Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions after stepping out in LA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter William Barrett expressing excitement about a woman on the streets of LA wearing lingerie.

Sydney Sweeney steps out in LA wearing only lingerie, sparking wild reactions from onlookers and fans online.

Sydney Sweeney sparks wild reactions stepping out in LA wearing only lingerie, drawing attention for bold fashion choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Mark McGuire praising Sydney Sweeney's hotness and expressing support for her bold lingerie look in LA.