103 Random And Ridiculous Memes That Have No Business Being This Funny (New Pics)
Memes are great for pretty much any occasion. If you’re having a tough day, they can cheer you up. If things are already going well, they can make them even better. Really, what’s not to love?
Today, we’ve prepared a roundup of hilarious and relatable memes from the Satisfying Daily Instagram page. Hopefully, they’ll put a smile on your face. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites!
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On the surface, memes are just silly pictures on our screens. Most of the time, all they really get out of us is a knowing nod or a quick exhale through the nose. Very rarely do they actually make us laugh out loud.
And yet, somehow, this bunch of pixels has become a staple in our daily lives and in the way we communicate with each other. It means they play a bigger role than we give them credit for, and they’re more than just a momentary distraction between tasks.
If it starts with 'a Florida man', you know you're in for one héll of a roller coaster ride.
For starters, memes can genuinely help us feel better. According to Lynn Zubernis, Ph.D., a professor at West Chester University, humor has a positive impact on our sense of well-being, and memes are no exception.
Several studies have found that seeking out and sharing memes that feel relatable and emotionally resonant can be an effective way of coping with anxiety. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, people turned to humorous memes about the unprecedented changes happening around them, and research showed that this actually worked.
Actually, these memes turned out to be way more than just a quick mood boost. Viewing memes about a stressor like the pandemic was also linked to feeling calmer and helped people process what was going on around them more deeply.
The researchers concluded that memes about tough situations can genuinely help people cope, and that laughing at a problem through a meme can actually make it feel a bit more manageable.
So that throwaway joke about sourdough starters or working from home was, for a lot of people, a small but real way of getting through the day.
Just use one of those extra houses people have and don't live in, no one will ever notice!
Memes also give people a way to talk about things that might otherwise feel too awkward to bring up directly. Media psychologist Angela Patterson, Ph.D., explains that creating and consuming memes can impact emotions and self-expression, and can also bring a sense of closeness with others experiencing the same content.
A study by researcher Julian Burton found that young Tumblr users saw their digital communities as spaces where they could be their authentic selves. The ability to create content for themselves and each other served as the foundation for a safe community, one where they didn’t feel judged for being who they are.
This is especially meaningful when it comes to mental health. For example, there’s a whole subset of memes out there known as sad memes. They’ve become popular partly as a reaction to what researcher Donna Freitas calls the “happiness effect.”
This is when people feel pressured to only post positive things on social media, and then feel worse when it looks like everyone else is living their best life.
Memes that use dark humor or irony about mental health challenges help with that. They let people say “yeah, me too” without having to write a long, vulnerable post about it.
Of course, none of this means we should spend every waking hour scrolling through meme pages. As Katharine Chan, MSc, BSc, PMP, writes for Verywell Mind, being chronically online can start to take a real toll.
If you notice that your screen time is beginning to interfere with your daily life, whether that’s not being able to put your phone down, losing sleep because you’re glued to the screen, or replacing your real-world relationships with online ones, that’s a red flag worth paying attention to. It might be time to rethink some habits.
Licensed therapist Eli Harwood adds that for adolescents in particular, too much time behind screens means missing out on crucial developmental experiences. Things like making friends, dealing with conflict, and learning who they are happen best through real-world interactions.
The benefits memes offer work best when they complement our lives, not when they become a substitute for living them.
So the next time you send a meme to a friend or find yourself genuinely comforted by one during a rough week, know that it’s not a waste of time. That little rectangle on your screen can truly put a smile on your face and make you feel a bit less anxious about this mess of a world we all have to live in.
Just maybe put the phone down after a while and go enjoy the sunshine too. Or touch grass, as they say.
We grew up. They just can't keep up nowadays. We had the life.
My brother would insist I slap him, as long as I split the $1.5m with him. In fact, if the prize was $1.5m per slap, he'd make me keep slapping him.
I started telling everyone about the benefits of eating dried grapes. It's all about raisin awareness.
Throw that out! Say you never saw it! Get her a new one that does not look like that.