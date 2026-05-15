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Memes are great for pretty much any occasion. If you’re having a tough day, they can cheer you up. If things are already going well, they can make them even better. Really, what’s not to love?

Today, we’ve prepared a roundup of hilarious and relatable memes from the Satisfying Daily Instagram page. Hopefully, they’ll put a smile on your face. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites!

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#1

Person riding an ostrich with distorted face meme

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    #2

    Graffiti wishing to be octopus to slap eight people at once meme

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    #3

    Baby elephant crossing the river with mom showing trunk to breathe

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    On the surface, memes are just silly pictures on our screens. Most of the time, all they really get out of us is a knowing nod or a quick exhale through the nose. Very rarely do they actually make us laugh out loud

    And yet, somehow, this bunch of pixels has become a staple in our daily lives and in the way we communicate with each other. It means they play a bigger role than we give them credit for, and they’re more than just a momentary distraction between tasks.

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    #4

    Florida man arrested for trying to baptize alligator with iced tea meme

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it starts with 'a Florida man', you know you're in for one héll of a roller coaster ride.

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    #5

    Funny fire museum road sign with smoke resembling fire for ridiculous memes

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    #6

    Cat with flour on its face resembling a scary mask meme

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    For starters, memes can genuinely help us feel better. According to Lynn Zubernis, Ph.D., a professor at West Chester University, humor has a positive impact on our sense of well-being, and memes are no exception.

    Several studies have found that seeking out and sharing memes that feel relatable and emotionally resonant can be an effective way of coping with anxiety. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, people turned to humorous memes about the unprecedented changes happening around them, and research showed that this actually worked.

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    #7

    Side-by-side photos of man leaning vs plank pose meme

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    #8

    Birthday meme with girl and seal selfie for ridiculous memes

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    #9

    Person leaning over railing with awkward body posture meme

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    Actually, these memes turned out to be way more than just a quick mood boost. Viewing memes about a stressor like the pandemic was also linked to feeling calmer and helped people process what was going on around them more deeply.

    The researchers concluded that memes about tough situations can genuinely help people cope, and that laughing at a problem through a meme can actually make it feel a bit more manageable.

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    So that throwaway joke about sourdough starters or working from home was, for a lot of people, a small but real way of getting through the day.
    #10

    Man trying to fix TV remote by holding it up funny meme

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    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smack smack smack shake... admit that it does work sometimes

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    #11

    Tweet about house parties with reply nobody has a house meme

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    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just use one of those extra houses people have and don't live in, no one will ever notice!

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    #12

    Ice cream cone with broken chocolate shell humorous meme in random memes

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    Memes also give people a way to talk about things that might otherwise feel too awkward to bring up directly. Media psychologist Angela Patterson, Ph.D., explains that creating and consuming memes can impact emotions and self-expression, and can also bring a sense of closeness with others experiencing the same content.

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    A study by researcher Julian Burton found that young Tumblr users saw their digital communities as spaces where they could be their authentic selves. The ability to create content for themselves and each other served as the foundation for a safe community, one where they didn’t feel judged for being who they are.
    #13

    Funny meme about believing in yourself with concert tickets in random memes

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    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the motivation if you don't have the tickets yet?

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    #14

    News meme showing dad using tall son to shame council about potholes, humor meme

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    #15

    Tweet meme claiming the customer is always wrong, funny random meme text

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    sylvain_5 avatar
    Sylvain
    Sylvain
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's because the full quote is 'the customer is always right in matters of taste'. Yes, I will sell you a neon yellow couch with puke green cushions, but I cant sell you a computer, this is a furniture store.

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    This is especially meaningful when it comes to mental health. For example, there’s a whole subset of memes out there known as sad memes. They’ve become popular partly as a reaction to what researcher Donna Freitas calls the “happiness effect.”

    This is when people feel pressured to only post positive things on social media, and then feel worse when it looks like everyone else is living their best life.

    Memes that use dark humor or irony about mental health challenges help with that. They let people say “yeah, me too” without having to write a long, vulnerable post about it.

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    #16

    Workplace meme about being fired while pausing Netflix with random ridiculous memes

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    #17

    Text meme about summer and wanting a nap funny text meme

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    #18

    Cow standing in water by the ocean funny animal mood meme

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    Of course, none of this means we should spend every waking hour scrolling through meme pages. As Katharine Chan, MSc, BSc, PMP, writes for Verywell Mind, being chronically online can start to take a real toll.

    If you notice that your screen time is beginning to interfere with your daily life, whether that’s not being able to put your phone down, losing sleep because you’re glued to the screen, or replacing your real-world relationships with online ones, that’s a red flag worth paying attention to. It might be time to rethink some habits.
    #19

    Text meme about starting a 7 day no anger challenge funny meme

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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just stay inside for best results. No tv.

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    #20

    Meme showing dislike for tomato but love pizza and pasta meme

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    sylvain_5 avatar
    Sylvain
    Sylvain
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is literally me. The texture of raw tomatoes makes me heave, but I love ketchup, pizza and pasta.

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    #21

    Crying dog dressed as office worker depressed at work meme

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    Licensed therapist Eli Harwood adds that for adolescents in particular, too much time behind screens means missing out on crucial developmental experiences. Things like making friends, dealing with conflict, and learning who they are happen best through real-world interactions.

    The benefits memes offer work best when they complement our lives, not when they become a substitute for living them.
    #22

    Tired man on bus joking about Toy Story money drying up meme

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    #23

    Yosemite National Park fireball effect with moon and waterfall

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    #24

    Man making a suspicious face hearing an unapproved house sound in random memes

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    So the next time you send a meme to a friend or find yourself genuinely comforted by one during a rough week, know that it’s not a waste of time. That little rectangle on your screen can truly put a smile on your face and make you feel a bit less anxious about this mess of a world we all have to live in.

    Just maybe put the phone down after a while and go enjoy the sunshine too. Or touch grass, as they say.
    #25

    Funny parking note removing letter T from Tahoe badge on car

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    #26

    Text exchange where dad tells daughter to break up to change a tire

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    #27

    Drone base without seat on pavement with caption about grandma, random meme humor

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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor grandma. Always falling for stuff.

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    #28

    Funny cat parking spot with cat sitting in a marked space

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    #29

    Burnt electrical outlet labeled key cleaner funny meme

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    #30

    Text meme about earning degree without ChatGPT

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    #31

    Photo of man and shark with text about holding grudges in random memes

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    #32

    Excited reaction of cartoon character and surprised dog seeing each other

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    #33

    Dog giving serious look at delivered package as proof of delivery

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    #34

    Woman recalling nostalgic cheap prices at stores and fast food

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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We grew up. They just can't keep up nowadays. We had the life.

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    #35

    Couple in Turkey using cat as tripod to take photo

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    #36

    Dog noses look like angry aliens meme, funny random meme with animal faces

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    #37

    Humorous budget meme stating May budget is five dollars

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    #38

    Puppy with heart-shaped mark on its belly

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    #39

    Tiny baby turtle peeking out from its shell held by hands

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    #40

    Shadow on grass with flowers positioned as eyes showing nature smile

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    #41

    Underwater view of a wave crashing on the beach showing ocean water texture

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    #42

    Perfectly timed firework photo capturing bright spiral sparks

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    #43

    Text meme about self-stress with random ridiculous memes

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    #44

    Kid drinking water directly from hose meme with random ridiculous memes

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    #45

    Mugshots of couple who robbed bank first date with random ridiculous memes

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    #46

    Text meme about stress from gas prices and cheating with random ridiculous memes

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    #47

    Road patched humorously to look like a praying person in desert

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    miachapman_1 avatar
    MeFromTheFBI
    MeFromTheFBI
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s actually pretty cool

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    #48

    Man using cardboard shield to block screen view while gaming ridiculous memes

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    #49

    Man at gym determined to defeat obesity motivational meme

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    #50

    Side-by-side photos of father and son at 33 years old

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    #51

    Huggies diaper packaging altered with funny drawn face caption

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    #52

    Paper with detailed drawing and word he hand drawn illustration meme

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    #53

    Wooden car that wouldn't start pun on wooden meme

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    #54

    Photo of large potholes on road and man driving hard funny reaction meme

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    #55

    Monkey standing in front of fridge deciding between happy or skinny funny meme

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    #56

    Cat wearing a handmade friendship bracelet on its paw meme

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    #57

    Dog alone in elevator looking suspicious meme

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    #58

    Curious cat thinks soap dispenser is auto-feeder in vet office meme

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    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The vet is good for some tough lessons.

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    #59

    Tattoo with words arranged in a circular shape funny meme

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    #60

    Tweet about places that should not charge for parking university and hospital meme

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    #61

    Sign saying all employees must stop crying before returning to work meme

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    #62

    Man with Alzheimer's forgetting and remembering everything meme

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    #63

    Puppy protecting kitten caption about PIN and account balance meme

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    #64

    Before and after beard shave showing bad decision meme

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    #65

    Woman on subway wearing lettuce on head lettuce pray meme

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    #66

    Facebook profile with funny name My neck My back meme

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    #67

    Spirit airplane parked in driveway marketplace pickup meme

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    #68

    Funny meme about Hannah Montana and Justin Bieber coming back in random memes

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    #69

    Man looking out window about high outside cost to stay in house in random memes

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    #70

    Close-up photo of cinnamon roll cheesecake in cooking memes

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    #71

    Scene from show representing feeling of training older people at work

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    #72

    Text meme about waking up mad and taking it out on everybody in random memes

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    #73

    Dog wearing explosive dog vest cautiously petted in random memes

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    #74

    Humorous text about bad English and grammar in random memes

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    #75

    Photo of two men with comment about who met Khalid

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    #76

    Text meme about McDonalds asking Anything Else too quickly

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    #77

    Text meme about year feeling like every 2 minutes is Monday

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    #78

    Meme comparing a little girl to adult woman face, questioning age, random meme

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    #79

    Funny tweet about slapping sibling for money versus pizza, random ridiculous meme

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    4points
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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My brother would insist I slap him, as long as I split the $1.5m with him. In fact, if the prize was $1.5m per slap, he'd make me keep slapping him.

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    #80

    Comparison of mirror-self versus front phone camera distorted face, random funny meme

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    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd put my head back in its paper bag.

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    #81

    Resume paper with face cut out and text to hire to unlock potential, hilarious meme

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    #82

    Puppies lying down that look like fried chicken in a cage

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    #83

    Text meme about sudden mood change with crying and laughing emojis

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    #84

    Man sitting in a large cooking pot as a humorous supervisor meme

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    #85

    Humorous gaming setup with messy cables and a turkey on floor, funny meme about random memes

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    4points
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    #86

    Funny tweet meme about hating grapes and what they say, random meme humor

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    4points
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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started telling everyone about the benefits of eating dried grapes. It's all about raisin awareness.

    0
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    #87

    Google Maps image of a cow with its face blurred for privacy

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    #88

    Comparison of tree branches in no flash vs with flash photography

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    #89

    Funny meme about early morning dentist appointments

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    #90

    Joking meme about raising a mom who never listens

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    #91

    PC interior with a cat inside as a meme about computer components

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    #92

    Man pushing a small truck while inside it crouching in a funny setup

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    #93

    Monkey with alarmed expression illustrating leg cramp sensation meme

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    4points
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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hurry, eat a banana! EAT A BANANA!

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    #94

    Gold balloons shaped as number 20 celebrating shared birthday

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    #95

    Cat reading a book full of repeated meow text pages

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    #96

    Polished brown ball held in hands resembling a smooth dirt sphere

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    #97

    Text meme about job quitting with random ridiculous memes

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    #98

    Image of two trash cans with different liners asking for help with random ridiculous memes

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    #99

    Tweet calling it a week with random ridiculous memes

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    4points
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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Valid all day Monday - Thursday.

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    #100

    Man inspecting car closely with pigeon photo random ridiculous memes

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    #101

    Potato with face appears like Groot funny meme

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    #102

    Hairclip on couch causing a humorous scare

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    3points
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    absolve_struck avatar
    driedgrapes
    driedgrapes
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Throw that out! Say you never saw it! Get her a new one that does not look like that.

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    #103

    Perfect ice cream cone photo captioned cute with random ridiculous memes

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