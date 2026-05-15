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Memes are great for pretty much any occasion. If you’re having a tough day, they can cheer you up. If things are already going well, they can make them even better. Really, what’s not to love?

Today, we’ve prepared a roundup of hilarious and relatable memes from the Satisfying Daily Instagram page. Hopefully, they’ll put a smile on your face. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites!