106 Creepy But Funny Memes For People Who Love Their Humor Like Their Coffee: Black
Actor Fred Savage was once quoted as saying, “We all have a little dark side we keep under wraps.” While it literally doesn’t apply to everyone, many would agree that there is some appeal behind dark and macabre themes presented in a lighthearted way.
The Addams Family is a classic example, and so are these posts from the Nocturnal Creatures Facebook page. All 116,000 followers (and counting) share a liking for all things sinister, and there is no shortage of memes poking fun at life in a rather morbid way.
If this type of humor is right up your alley, you will likely get a kick out of these. Be sure to upvote those that you relate with the most!
This post may include affiliate links.
If you appreciate dark humor, does that mean you have a dark personality? According to this 2022 study, it could be possible. Research found that people who showed signs of Machiavellianism and psychopathy leaned more towards darker humor like mockery and irony.
To further drive the point, researchers also discovered that Machiavellians may use humor as a manipulation tool while psychopaths use it to pull other people down.
However, there is a lighter side to appreciating dark humor. Another study found that people who enjoy a dark kind of humor showed higher IQs. They also reported having “less aggressive tendencies” compared to people who weren’t fans of this bleak brand of comedy.
Now, what about those who love horror films? Apart from the adrenaline brought on by the thrill, what makes people gravitate towards movies that may leave a child traumatized for life?
According to Harvard Business Review, it is also for people who want to gain novel experiences. Movies that center on a zombie attack or hauntings may offer a unique form of escapism–one that sends chills down your spine.
HBR also mentioned that horror films allow us to fulfill our curiosities for the “dark side of the human psyche.” With that being said, Fred Savage may be right on the money, after all.
“Observing storylines in which actors must confront the worst parts of themselves serves as a pseudo character study of the darkest parts of the human condition,” an excerpt from the article reads.
Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. Are you a fan of dark humor and content that explores macabre themes? What about it appeals to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!