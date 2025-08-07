ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Fred Savage was once quoted as saying, “We all have a little dark side we keep under wraps.” While it literally doesn’t apply to everyone, many would agree that there is some appeal behind dark and macabre themes presented in a lighthearted way

The Addams Family is a classic example, and so are these posts from the Nocturnal Creatures Facebook page. All 116,000 followers (and counting) share a liking for all things sinister, and there is no shortage of memes poking fun at life in a rather morbid way. 

If this type of humor is right up your alley, you will likely get a kick out of these. Be sure to upvote those that you relate with the most!

#1

Person dressed as creepy clown texting on phone, dark humor meme reflecting mental health advice in black humor style.

    #2

    Creepy but funny meme showing a horror movie character with blood, perfect for humor lovers and dark coffee fans.

    #3

    A decayed lemon on a tree branch with an eerie smile resembling a creepy but funny meme for dark humor lovers.

    If you appreciate dark humor, does that mean you have a dark personality? According to this 2022 study, it could be possible. Research found that people who showed signs of Machiavellianism and psychopathy leaned more towards darker humor like mockery and irony. 

    To further drive the point, researchers also discovered that Machiavellians may use humor as a manipulation tool while psychopaths use it to pull other people down.

    #4

    Two creepy but funny characters sitting next to each other with one playing an accordion in a gas station parking lot meme.

    #5

    Man with creepy expression reacting to seeing his reflection on TV screen, fitting creepy funny memes humor coffee theme.

    #6

    Person pouring gasoline labeled my sense of humor on a fire labeled people who are easily offended in a dark outdoor setting.

    However, there is a lighter side to appreciating dark humor. Another study found that people who enjoy a dark kind of humor showed higher IQs. They also reported having “less aggressive tendencies” compared to people who weren’t fans of this bleak brand of comedy. 

    #7

    Green-faced witch meme expressing dramatic melting with caption, representing creepy but funny humor and black meme themes.

    #8

    Grim Reaper in black robe at the beach with a scythe, umbrella, donut float, and playing volleyball, creepy funny memes.

    #9

    Alt text: Dark forces summoning meme with creepy vintage illustration, blending humor and spooky themes for creepy funny memes.

    Now, what about those who love horror films? Apart from the adrenaline brought on by the thrill, what makes people gravitate towards movies that may leave a child traumatized for life? 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to Harvard Business Review, it is also for people who want to gain novel experiences. Movies that center on a zombie attack or hauntings may offer a unique form of escapism–one that sends chills down your spine.

    #10

    Black hearse parked on a street with a trailer attached, captioned with a dark humor meme about burial and cremation options.

    #11

    Creepy but funny meme showing a distorted figure in a hoodie standing in a dimly lit room at night.

    #12

    Man painting ceiling standing on levitating woman with priest and demon shadows, creepy funny meme with dark humor.

    HBR also mentioned that horror films allow us to fulfill our curiosities for the “dark side of the human psyche.” With that being said, Fred Savage may be right on the money, after all. 

    “Observing storylines in which actors must confront the worst parts of themselves serves as a pseudo character study of the darkest parts of the human condition,” an excerpt from the article reads.  

    #13

    Creepy but funny meme showing a smiling woman sitting next to a red devil with large black horns indoors.

    #14

    Black cat staring into fireplace with glowing eyes, humorously captioned about summoning a demon in creepy funny meme.

    #15

    Bus with sign reading 23 Creeps & Weirdos and caption above saying Oh look, there's my bus, creepy funny meme.

    Now, we’d like to hear from you, readers. Are you a fan of dark humor and content that explores macabre themes? What about it appeals to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
    #16

    Pumpkin snowman with angry face holding a carved pumpkin head and pumpkin guts, funny creepy Halloween meme outdoors.

    #17

    Creepy but funny meme showing a scary face with humor about smiling first thing in the morning mood.

    #18

    Meme showing the Grim Reaper as the right person coming one day, creepy but funny humor meme.

    #19

    Person running excitedly through green countryside with caption about old cemetery, capturing creepy funny meme humor.

    #20

    Black cat with glowing eyes under a red moon at dusk, representing creepy but funny humor memes in a dark setting.

    #21

    Three young women dressed in black with serious expressions in a meme about depression, anxiety, and debt.

    #22

    Black and white creepy funny meme showing a mad scientist with a stretched-out arms next to a strapped man on a table.

    #23

    Black and white image of kids playing outside, captioned about living in the moment without cellphones, creepy but funny meme.

    #24

    Creepy but funny meme showing two people struggling to lift a tombstone in a dark graveyard scene.

    #25

    Burning broomstick outdoors with text about a ride and engine trouble, a creepy but funny meme for dark humor lovers.

    #26

    Creepy but funny meme showing a masked figure referencing childhood movies for dark humor fans.

    #27

    Dark creepy doll with white eyes and messy hair, paired with a funny meme about a school fire evacuation in alphabetical order.

    #28

    Black and white creepy funny meme showing a person reaching out of a coffin to correct misconception at funeral

    #29

    Classroom of students in creepy vintage costumes resembling serial killers in a dark, humorous setting meme.

    #30

    Man and cat staring intensely at each other in a funny creepy meme for people who love black humor.

    #31

    Group of people sitting at a dinner table asking why someone is dressed like a creepy goat figure, funny creepy meme with dark humor.

    #32

    Man in creepy mask sitting on forklift at work, looking at phone, humorous meme about posting memes and jobs.

    #33

    Child watching a scary movie scene with a meat cleaver, capturing creepy but funny meme humor for black coffee lovers.

    #34

    Woman in bed with a ghost behind her, caption about communicating with the dead but being an introvert, creepy funny meme.

    #35

    Creepy but funny meme of a masked character making a heart shape with hands, blending humor and dark themes.

    #36

    Funny creepy meme comparing traits of bats and people, listing spooky but humorous similarities with bat emojis.

    #37

    Hands demonstrating a 1600s church joke with close-up reaction faces, fitting creepy but funny meme humor black theme.

    #38

    Dark humor meme with creepy creatures and haunted house showing contrast between born to and forced to tasks.

    #39

    Comic strip showing a character summoning creatures with candles, then realizing they are birthday candles in a funny spooky meme.

    #40

    Man in Halloween costume hiding behind a hedge, illustrating creepy but funny memes about avoiding people.

    #41

    Black crow holding a disc labeled love, captioned about being a dark shadows being who sees someone sad in a street scene.

    #42

    Black and white meme featuring Dracula faces illustrating the creepy but funny humor of shopping cart wheels.

    #43

    Bob Ross painting a spooky bloodstain on a canvas with a creepy masked figure in the background, creepy funny meme.

    #44

    Playground slide with a steep drop and swings in the background, paired with a creepy but funny meme about engineers.

    #45

    Black and white ultrasound image humorously described in a creepy but funny meme about mental stability.

    #46

    Ghostly figure standing in dark forest with text about standing ominously not counting as socializing, creepy funny meme.

    #47

    Fried egg shaped like a ghost with two yolks in a black pan, humorously captioned about a spooky egg meme.

    #48

    Close-up of a person in black makeup mimicking a creepy but funny meme about video calls and acting crazy.

    #49

    Two men in a creepy but funny meme, one doing CPR while the other looks confused, capturing dark humor moments.

    #50

    Creepy black and white photo of person in eerie moth costume standing next to a lamp with humorous meme text.

    #51

    Person in black making exaggerated frustrated expressions, capturing creepy but funny humor for goth and coffee lovers.

    #52

    Funny creepy meme contrasting first sleep paralysis experience with a humorous, confident reaction featuring a person and a goat creature.

    #53

    Fortune teller machine named Zoltar with humorous text about getting news from reliable sources, creepy but funny meme.

    #54

    Woman with confused and then intrigued expressions illustrating creepy but funny memes about meeting strangers in the woods.

    #55

    Woman labeled me leaning on a creepy masked figure labeled my inner monologues, deranged thoughts, weird interests, and hateful opinions.

    #56

    Person in crazy outfit running inside hospital hallway with meme text about escaping psych ward to post memes, creepy funny meme humor.

    #57

    Possum at a laptop with caption about toxic social media and love for memes, highlighting creepy but funny meme humor.

    #58

    Red inflatable tube man with a creepy smile and text about nightmares, fitting creepy funny memes for humor lovers.

    #59

    Creepy but funny meme showing Michael Myers in a garden center, humor about killing every plant met.

    #60

    Man refusing a Bible with a hand raised, accompanied by a creepy but funny meme text about eternal life.

    #61

    Abandoned greenhouse with overgrown plants and a single chair, paired with a creepy but funny meme about horror backstory.

    #62

    Man with dark makeup and intense expression inside a doorway, captioned with a funny creepy meme about going outside.

    #63

    Cartoon character in dark colors with a serious face, representing creepy but funny memes about the brain at night.

    #64

    Medieval frog defending child from fire skeleton in creepy but funny meme with surreal and dark humor elements.

    #65

    Cat standing on glowing purple summoning circle meme referencing Halloween and horror movies, creepy but funny humor.

    #66

    Person in a creepy monster mask drinking from a cup, humor meme about avoiding boss during lunch break, funny meme.

    #67

    Bat with wide eyes looking confused, paired with funny meme text about not wearing a costume, creepy but funny humor.

    #68

    Black and white meme with a person wearing star-shaped sunglasses and a caption about a messed-up sleep schedule.

    #69

    Swing set on fire by a tree near water, illustrating a creepy but funny meme about extreme mood swings.

    #70

    Horror character recoiling from intense heat near flames, illustrating a creepy but funny meme about summer car door heat.

    #71

    Black cat wearing glasses reading a book with a caption about reading the birth chart of someone you dislike, creepy funny meme.

    #72

    Black and creepy funny meme showing a pale person with dark eyes and exaggerated hair, referencing sleep deprivation humor.

    #73

    Creepy doll wearing a sailor dress holding a note saying Its your problem now, meme with dark humor.

    #74

    Medieval style meme with a skeleton and a woman, humorously discussing age and makeup in creepy but funny humor memes.

    #75

    Horror fans relaxing with creepy funny memes featuring iconic scary characters and dark humor in a black-themed layout.

    #76

    Couple with a shocked woman and a creepy creature man in a humorous meme about love and protection, fitting creepy funny memes.

    #77

    Three creepy but funny clowns in black and white costumes posing indoors with eerie smiles and dim lighting.

    #78

    Man in vampire costume sitting on beach chair drinking wine, creepy funny meme about waiting for Halloween humor black

    #79

    Cat holding creepy doll by string in a hallway with text about humans being scared, creepy funny meme humor.

    #80

    Person washing hair in shower surrounded by creepy horror movie faces, humorous meme for creepy funny humor fans.

    #81

    Goat lounging in a chair holding a book with caption about recommending good horror movies, creepy and funny meme.

    #82

    Homer Simpson holding a paper strip that says watch Halloween movies in a creepy but funny meme style.

    #83

    Cartoon pumpkin with a scared face and skeleton, witch, and Halloween decorations in a creepy funny meme for humor lovers.

    #84

    Black and white creepy but funny meme featuring a bat comforting a skeleton with supportive messages.

    #85

    Elderly person smiling in bed with a scary black meme creature, capturing creepy but funny humor for meme lovers.

    #86

    Creepy funny meme featuring a person in black and white clown makeup lounging on a vintage couch.

    #87

    Cartoon grim reaper sitting at a booth with a black coffee mug, looking tired and unmotivated before work.

    #88

    Black and white meme showing a woman smiling and saying haunted is perfectly fascinating, creepy humor.

    #89

    Creepy but funny meme featuring a white duck with glowing red eyes and a dark background about magic.

    #90

    Person covered in a white sheet ghost costume next to a carved pumpkin, representing creepy but funny humor in black theme memes.

    #91

    Skeleton trying to look good terrifies medieval townspeople in creepy but funny humor meme.

    #92

    Creepy but funny meme featuring a scary clown eating McDonald's with children laughing and screaming.

    #93

    Cartoon woman in black outfit standing in front of mirror with caption about deep people dressing on hottest summer day.

    #94

    News reporter delivering a live broadcast at night with a humorous headline about two dead found dead in black background.

    #95

    Funny creepy meme with a character humorously acknowledging minimal productivity, perfect for dark humor lovers.

    #96

    Creepy but funny Halloween meme of a grinning pumpkin head urging to get all Halloween shopping items.

    #97

    Two bats touching noses on a branch with a funny meme caption about kissing a bat wife creepy but funny memes.

    #98

    A goth dressed as a witch standing next to a man in a red sweater, humorous meme about dating energy balance.

    #99

    Close-up of a creepy dinosaur face with sharp teeth, paired with a funny caption about looking friendly humor memes.

    #100

    Person wearing a creepy Halloween mask standing awkwardly at a social gathering, capturing a creepy but funny meme moment.

    #101

    Animated skeleton giving thumbs up with caption about stress and laughter, fitting creepy funny meme humor mood.

    #102

    Creepy funny meme with a scary clown joking about being broke and Halloween horror purchases in black and white text.

    #103

    Person wearing a black creepy Predator costume and fishnet stockings showing humor with a freaky bedroom meme.

    #104

    Woman winking with text about Final Destination movies, combining creepy and funny meme humor in black style.

    #105

    Two creepy but funny meme characters with wide eyes expressing shared love for horror movies in a dark setting.

    #106

    Hand piercing into a brain illustration with caption about next piercing, creepy but funny memes humor concept.

