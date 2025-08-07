ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Fred Savage was once quoted as saying, “We all have a little dark side we keep under wraps.” While it literally doesn’t apply to everyone, many would agree that there is some appeal behind dark and macabre themes presented in a lighthearted way.

The Addams Family is a classic example, and so are these posts from the Nocturnal Creatures Facebook page. All 116,000 followers (and counting) share a liking for all things sinister, and there is no shortage of memes poking fun at life in a rather morbid way.

If this type of humor is right up your alley, you will likely get a kick out of these. Be sure to upvote those that you relate with the most!