ADVERTISEMENT

Someone who is aware of the latest memes, internet events and niche pop culture is often labeled terminally online. However, there is no denying that after a long, tiring day, memes are a great way to get your mood back where it needs to be.

The “How Mental” Instagram page is dedicated to funny and sometimes all too relatable mental health memes. So get comfortable, ideally on a couch, as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, save some to show your therapist and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Humorous social media post about using humor as a coping mechanism to deal with procrastination and relaxation guilt.

howmental Report

11points
POST
rileyhquinn avatar
Riley Quinn
Riley Quinn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dilemma of adulting that no one bothered to explain to us. (OP, just finished watching Stone Cold Fox, a mediocre action thriller, bc I wasn't in the mood to do dishes and laundry.)

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet about making mistakes at work repeatedly in front of the same person, showcasing humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    11points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's obvious to me that the other person is to blame. Sounds like some seriously bad juju.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Person lying in bed with their head on fire, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a relatable meme format.

    howmental Report

    9points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, wow! Hey, thanks, cause that bit of sage wisdom never, ever occurred to me.

    2
    2points
    reply

    In a world that often feels like it is moving at a hundred miles an hour, the humble internet meme has emerged as an unexpected hero for our collective psyche. While your boss or teacher might see you scrolling through a feed of cats with misspelled captions or overly specific relatable scenarios as a simple distraction, there is actually a growing body of evidence suggesting that these digital snippets provide genuine psychological relief.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At its core, a meme is a cultural shorthand, a way of distilling complex emotions or situations into a single, punchy image. This process of simplification is incredibly soothing for a brain overwhelmed by information. When we see a meme that perfectly encapsulates our current stress, it provides a "moment of recognition" that functions as a tiny, digital hug. Research suggests that the humorous relief found in memes can trigger the release of endorphins, our body's natural feel-good chemicals, which instantly lowers cortisol levels and eases physical tension.
    #4

    Man with messy hair and dark eye makeup looking tired, captioned to express humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    9points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fine. Everything's going just fine. Now, stop interrogating me.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Colorful candy container labeled We forgot the name, humor post about forgetting names used as a coping mechanism after meeting someone.

    howmental Report

    9points
    POST
    reauxterry_1 avatar
    Terry Reaux
    Terry Reaux
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm constantly forgetting names 2 seconds after asking for them

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet showing a cartoon child shielding from sparkling golden lights, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    8points
    POST
    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m on year 60 of dealing with “character-building adversities.”

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments

    One of the most powerful benefits of meme culture is its ability to foster a sense of belonging. The "it me" phenomenon, where a user sees a meme and feels an immediate personal connection to the content, is more than just a funny observation. It serves as a reminder that our private struggles, whether they involve social anxiety, procrastination, or the simple frustration of a tangled pair of headphones, are actually shared by millions of others.

    #7

    Tweet post by user peter humorously asking where to get it together, reflecting coping mechanism humor.

    howmental Report

    8points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It together" should be the name of the box set of It movies on Blu-ray.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Cartoon mouse lying in bed crying, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a relatable, funny meme post.

    howmental Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Screenshot of a funny post about ADHD humor, illustrating coping mechanism through humor with a relatable everyday scenario.

    howmental Report

    8points
    POST
    reauxterry_1 avatar
    Terry Reaux
    Terry Reaux
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I call that a horrible memory NOT adhd

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    This "collective relatability" helps to dissolve the feelings of isolation that often accompany modern life. By using memes as a social tool, we are able to communicate our internal state to friends and family with very low stakes. Sending a meme to a friend is a way of saying "I’m thinking of you" or "I’m going through this too" without the pressure of an intense, long-form conversation. This low-effort social maintenance is vital for keeping connections alive during busy or stressful periods of life.
    #10

    A serious frog dressed in formal clothes waiting patiently, humor meme for people using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gotta learn how to perform an Irish Goodbye. Has served me well for decades.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Social media post with humorous text about realizing wisdom when giving advice, reflecting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I overhear things and give them advice in my head cause I don't know them...

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Social media post humorously highlighting overthinking and dumb decisions for people using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you wish you could refund all those dumb decisions for oh, IDK, a McFlurry or a taco, or anything but the humiliating flashbacks?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Interestingly, memes played a particularly significant role during global periods of high stress, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During times of uncertainty, people often turn to humor as a primary coping mechanism. A study published by the American Psychological Association found that viewing memes helped people cope with the stress of the pandemic by making them feel more confident in their ability to handle the situation.

    #13

    Illustration of a person skipping rope with chains, caption about using humor as a coping mechanism for suffering.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or just don't mention it at all and only talk about good things. That's how I roll.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #14

    Black cat with wide eyes and small fangs expressing surprise in a hilarious post about humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Chart with animated heart characters illustrating the ups and downs of doing your best using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    7points
    POST

    The study noted that even memes about the stressor itself helped viewers process their emotions more effectively. By laughing at the very thing that scares us, we strip that thing of some of its power. This psychological distancing allows us to approach our problems with a bit more objectivity and a lot more levity, preventing us from becoming completely paralyzed by the "big picture" anxieties of the world.
    #16

    Eagle looking surprised with meme text about success, fitting hilarious posts for people using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Group of people in a chaotic fight scene indoors illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in real life emotions.

    howmental Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man with distressed expression holding his head, illustrating the humor posts for people who use humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    6points
    POST

    There is also a fascinating clinical angle to this digital trend. For individuals dealing with depression or generalized anxiety, memes that specifically reference mental health struggles can actually serve as a form of validation. When a person sees a meme that pokes gentle fun at the difficulty of getting out of bed or the spiraling thoughts of an anxious mind, it can reduce the stigma they feel about their own condition.

    #19

    Muppet character looking overwhelmed with text about loud TV, people talking, and a barking dog, humor coping mechanism post.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love living alone. It's the bestest thing I do for myself. No one complaining, no need for compromising, and no arguments. Ah, the peace is unimaginable.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #20

    Penguin meme showing distracted expression, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in funny relatable posts.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only way to preserve your sanity when in a conversation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cat with a confused smile representing humor as a coping mechanism in funny relatable meme post.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST

    Rather than feeling like a "failure" for having these thoughts, the user sees that their experience is so common it has become a recognizable archetype on the internet. This therapeutic side of humor helps normalize the conversation around mental health, making it feel less like a dark secret and more like a shared human hurdle. It provides a community of support that is accessible at any time, right from the palm of your hand.
    #22

    Animated cat sleeping in bed under a colorful quilt, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism meme.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides watching tv shows and movies?? Well, I do read a lot. Oh, and I avoid doing household tasks, which is a hobby in and of itself.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Person wearing a Hello Kitty costume smashing a computer with a mallet in an office, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    SpongeBob looking disappointed at an incoming call turning into a missed call, a humorous coping mechanism meme.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, memes offer a unique cognitive benefit by encouraging us to look at our lives through a different lens. To "get" a meme, you often have to understand multiple layers of irony or cultural references, which engages the brain's creative and analytical centers. This brief mental workout can act as a "cognitive reset" when you are stuck on a difficult task.

    #25

    Tweet by Emily Leahy about burnout being sneaky because you borrow from tomorrow to push through today, humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    Young gorilla looking thoughtfully at a yellow flower, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a lighthearted moment.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Man reacting in shock as a bird flies near his face captioned for humor coping mechanism posts online.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST

    It provides a high-density burst of entertainment that satisfies our brain's craving for novelty without the time commitment of a full television show or movie. These "micro-breaks" can actually improve overall productivity by preventing burnout and keeping our mood elevated throughout the day. It turns the act of scrolling into a series of tiny wins for our emotional regulation systems.
    #28

    Tweet about weekends feeling as short as 30-minute lunch breaks, reflecting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man wearing a helmet on phone, caption about emotional crisis and humor as a coping mechanism meme.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Man with wild hair and beard looking regretful, caption humorously showing coping mechanism through funny posts.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST

    Of course, like all good things, the benefits of memes are best enjoyed in moderation. The goal is to use them as a "digital deep breath" rather than a permanent escape from reality. When used mindfully, they are a testament to human resilience and our incredible ability to find light in the dark. They remind us that no matter how strange or difficult life gets, there is probably a cat picture out there that perfectly explains how we feel, and millions of people who are ready to hit "like" because they feel it too. So, the next time you find yourself giggling at a screen, know that you aren't just wasting time, you are checking in with your community, lowering your stress, and giving your mental health a little boost.
    #31

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about facial expressions on Zoom, highlighting coping mechanism humor.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Man with blonde bowl cut wig and black sunglasses making a serious face, a humorous post for humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet text humorously appreciating anyone who has ever done anything, featured in hilarious posts for people using humor as coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Tweet by Alex Davison humorously reveals a funny story told at parties is actually a traumatic event, showcasing humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Penguin cartoon holding head in confusion with text about using the wrong personality, reflecting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Tweet by Mrs. Grotke advocating to normalize mental health breaks as part of using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately that was every day…

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet by Laurent Perrier humorously referencing anxiety expertise, reflecting coping mechanism humor in social media posts.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Doll lounging in bed with laptop and stuffed frog, caption about enjoying own company, humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Young woman looking sad at an outdoor cafe, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism with a pensive expression.

    howmental Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Cartoon character with red, bloodshot eyes representing a broken sleep schedule in humorous coping mechanism posts.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was younger, my motto was "I'll sleep when I'm dead". Now that I'm older and catching glimpses of the Grim Reaper, I sleep for 10hrs a night, which is like practicing for death.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Handwritten humorous post recommending putting yourself first and being passionate about your own happiness for humor coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    jameshall_3 avatar
    Laughing Orc
    Laughing Orc
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello no, I can't do that! What would other people think!?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Meme with cartoon dog making a confused face, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a funny social media post.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Kermit the Frog looking down with a sarcastic caption about wanting friends who understand humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Angry cartoon cat walking away with caption about sensitivity, highlighting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    SpongeBob lying in bed looking worried with caption about feeling bad, humorous post using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Text post about always being ready to go home, reflecting humor as a coping mechanism for everyday life situations.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Small dog wearing a colorful headscarf, captioned about telling jokes and humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    Social media post humorously questioning how lawyers keep composure while arguing, highlighting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Four cartoon characters with stressed and awkward expressions illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in life’s challenges.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Affirmation about communication and feelings shared in a humorous post for people using humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    Bee meme with a surprised expression and caption about remembering what you were trying to remember, humor coping mechanism post

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Social media post stating being silly is important for mental health, reflecting humor coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Angry SpongeBob holding a giant pencil eraser with pink bows, humor used as a coping mechanism meme.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Tweet by jon drake using humor as a coping mechanism saying he will sleep and weep instead of rise and grind.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Tweet about the mentally ill using humor as a coping mechanism, comparing the brain to a DS game needing a reset.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Text meme about humor as a coping mechanism describing reluctance to shower and then loving it once inside the shower.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Toddler sitting on a couch looking bored with caption about doing nothing despite having many tasks, humor coping mechanism post.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Man with glasses sitting in chair looking confused, representing humor as a coping mechanism in a people-focused job.

    howmental Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    SpongeBob struggling to argue without crying, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a cartoon setting.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Chicken with wide eyes standing awkwardly, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in uncomfortable emotional situations.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Funny meme with a cartoon turtle wearing a pink bow, expressing shock and humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cartoon character sitting on couch with caption about being naturally introverted and selectively extroverted humor coping mechanism humor post.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Social media post humor about asking multiple people for advice then doing what you want, highlighting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Dog hiding in bushes holding a ball, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism through sharing memes instead of answering messages.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Tweet about humorous struggle of working with a snack, highlighting humor as a coping mechanism in everyday life.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Small dog with a funny expression being held during a humorous moment for people who use humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Text post with humor about being shy at first and then opening up, related to humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Person lying on a giant wooden spoon filled with rice, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a funny meme.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Text post showing ghost emojis progressively reacting to the question about when to meet, humorous coping mechanism content.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Man sitting alone in a large empty room holding balloons, illustrating humor as a coping mechanism in a relatable meme.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Meme showing a sinking boat named No Worries, humor for people who use comedy as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Tweet text about saying no worries often despite feeling 94 percent worry, reflecting humor as a coping mechanism.

    howmental Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    SpongeBob with a confused face captioned with humor used as a coping mechanism after sharing a traumatic event.

    howmental Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!