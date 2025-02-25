ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always amazing to see people using their platform for good. Any person with a small or large following has the unique opportunity to make a difference in the world by spreading awareness on the topic they feel strongly about that needs more recognition. By sharing their values and meaningful information, they can inspire action that helps to support important causes. This is exactly what the founder and CEO of ‘How Mental,’ George Taktak, is trying to do. His mission is to make sure no mind is left behind, one meme at a time. To help the cause a little, we compiled a whole list of these memes, which you can find below. We hope they remind us all that we’re all in this together and that there’s no need to struggle alone in silence.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Relatable mental health meme about rewriting the to-do list from last week onto this week's list, gaining over 105K likes.

elykreimendahl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Relatable mental health meme about being low maintenance and avoiding conflict.

    DothTheDoth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Text meme about socially anxious friends at gatherings, highlighting a common and relatable mental health situation.

    Babybonnieee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Twitter post about the anxiety of over-explaining relates to mental health memes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Relatable mental health meme about therapy breakthrough.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Cat-faced sun in meme humorously depicts mental health, feeling unprepared for the week.

    ovaryactorr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Colorful abstract art meme humorously depicts relatable mental health struggles.

    showerbandaids Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Relatable mental health meme with a sign saying, "It will end in tears," highlighting humorous life struggles.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man looking confused, showcasing hilariously relatable mental health meme about directions.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    SpongeBob meme about overanalyzing conversations, illustrating relatable mental health thoughts.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Relatable mental health meme about future plans and sudden discipline, highlighting humorous self-awareness.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Cartoon character in bed with humorous mental health meme about overthinking fake scenarios.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Relatable mental health meme about overthinking others' feelings.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Relatable mental health meme about parental denial when discussing childhood trauma.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man in a cell looking amused with text about waiting for a 2pm appointment; relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Mental health meme highlighting the desire for security and comfort at home, even in beloved places.

    AutisticCallum_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Teletubbies meme humorously depicts personalities meeting, capturing relatable mental health themes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Relatable mental health meme about needing positive energy but watching true crime shows.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Relatable mental health meme with humorous text about managing life by avoiding overthinking.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Mental health meme about overcommitting and feeling overwhelmed, highlighting a relatable neurodivergent experience.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Pack of Quick Spirals pasta with text about mental health memes for a quick meal.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Relatable mental health meme about texting friends like an ex, expressing longing and missing them.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Relatable mental health meme about staying up late and Googling.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Hilariously relatable mental health meme about feeling more than just regular sadness.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Skeleton in fairy costume with text "Stable? That's for horses," depicting relatable mental health humor.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Relatable mental health meme about irrational anxiety from childhood beliefs, posted by LaughBreak: The Mediocre Joker.

    MediocreJoker85 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cartoon cat in a robe on a toilet, holding wine. Text reads "Not today, responsibilities." Mental health meme concept.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Patrick the starfish standing confused in a room with a loading symbol above his head, humorously depicting mental health.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Relatable mental health meme about giving advice but not following it yourself.

    er1enney0ung Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Mental health meme about forgetting to write things down with humorous exchange.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Relatable mental health meme about cooking "lazy meals" with onions.

    naledimashishi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text meme about the humorous view on not working in December and focusing on survival, related to mental health memes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Relatable mental health meme with animated characters reacting humorously to TV volume change.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Relatable mental health meme about ADHD, highlighting cleaning struggles and executive functioning challenges.

    Somesaylezzels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Text post humorously highlighting dyslexia, part of relatable mental health memes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet about a relatable, funny encounter highlighting career growth, proving you are not alone.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Relatable mental health meme about time perception: "When I say 'the other day,' it could be anytime between yesterday and my birth."

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Relatable mental health meme encouraging self-kindness despite feeling overwhelmed or experiencing imposter syndrome.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Two-part meme humorously depicting relatable themes in mental health.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Relatable mental health meme about loving actions but dreading consequences.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Sign on a wrapped pallet saying "Please do not break down" with the text "Trust me I'm trying" below, illustrating a mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Relatable mental health meme about wishing to be in bed, then realizing already being in bed.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    A relatable mental health meme with an image of a surprised possum.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Mental health meme highlighting the overwhelming feeling of handling two manageable tasks.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Relatable mental health meme about distinguishing hard challenges from the wrong path to let go.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    SpongeBob meme humorously depicting relatable mental health experiences with music.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Relatable mental health meme about potential and teacher expectations in a humorous text format.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Relatable mental health meme text about worrying both ways.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Mental health meme with a relatable message about using energy to survive, highlighting the importance of self-care.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Two cartoon birds discuss plans to show relatable mental health humor.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cartoon princess with a dog, captioned "At home, avoiding people," illustrating relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Relatable mental health meme about distractions and racing thoughts.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Relatable mental health meme: choosing meal order from least to favorite, questioning OCD habits.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Relatable mental health meme about moving on from math.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Child looking unimpressed at a bottle, surrounded by food; relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Relatable mental health meme about parenting and fear, highlighting a Dad's supportive approach.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Text meme saying "*gently puts my mental health in rice*" on a white background.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Person holding a sign about family and mental health, countering the idea that family always supports well-being.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Relatable mental health meme about daily screen time habits from small to large screens.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A person with a humorous note on their back, sitting at a desk with Google open on a computer. Mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Relatable mental health meme about grocery store overheard humor: "I'm gonna get my brain taken out so I can just relax."

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny relatable mental health meme with the Mona Lisa having wild, frizzy hair.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Relatable mental health meme with funny animal and character reactions to an awkward social situation.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Relatable mental health meme of a person in bed, awake at 6:00 but still staying in bed until late.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Person dancing labeled "me" surrounded by labels "anxiety," "depression," and "stress." Relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Clown meme in a hallway representing relatable mental health experiences about setting boundaries.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Two Kermit the Frog puppets hugging under the night sky, symbolizing relatable mental health themes of self-acceptance.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Person relaxing on a rug surrounded by ice, captioned humorously. Relatable mental health meme theme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Characters from animated movies depicting hilariously relatable mental health meme about having two brain cells left.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    SpongeBob meme humorously highlights relatable mental health experiences with adulting.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Mental health meme showing a person humorously responding to a therapist's question about anxiety triggers with "people."

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Relatable mental health meme shows a dog comfy in bed, with text about preferring to stay in.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    A bus labeled "Struggle" arrives, humorously capturing relatable mental health challenges.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Relatable mental health meme showing an "Ok" button response to dissociation.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Cartoon character with an exasperated expression, holding a device, illustrating a relatable mental health meme about holiday budgeting.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Piano with a sign reading "I'm old and I'm tired. Please do not play me," depicting a relatable mental health meme.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Mental health meme with colorful squiggly background and text saying "You did enough today."

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Stick figure climbing stairs today vs. contently at the top in a year. Relatable mental health meme about perseverance.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Cartoon character blissfully sleeping under blankets, relating to mental health and enjoying canceled plans.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Relatable mental health meme about budgeting with math instead of vibes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Relatable mental health meme of a man struggling with a pot, spilling contents on office floor.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Cartoon about mental health showing a flower opening and a bee resting inside.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Child sleeping with a "Do Not Disturb" sign, humorously relatable to mental health and relaxation.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Pirate ship scene humorously illustrating relatable mental health meme about procrastination and hyperfocus.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hm... I have two research papers due by midnight tonight... I have yet to start either one XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Bear catching fish in river, humorously illustrating relatable mental health situations.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Three images humorously depict the contrast between claiming to handle pressure and the reality, illustrating relatable mental health memes.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Mental health meme with cartoon character showing different moods throughout the day.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Cat meme depicting mental health humor with a loading icon on its forehead, symbolizing relatable anxiety.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Positive message on a note about overthinking, relating to mental health.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Three wet kittens on a floor captioned "My friends and me meeting up after a stressful week," showcasing mental health humor.

    howmental Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!