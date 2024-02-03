98 Hilariously Relatable Memes, As Shared By This Instagram Account
Memes help people to not only make sense of their experiences but also to relate to one another. They serve as a universal language that contributes to a shared cultural experience, transcending our individual perspectives.
So in order to remind you that the universe isn't fixated on hurting just you but is, in fact, after all of us, we invite you to take a look at the Instagram account 'Neurodivergent Memes,' which tackles everyday problems with a healthy dose of humor.
According to researchers looking at modern forms of communication, memes have the capacity to transcend cultures and construct collective identities between people.
These seemingly simple jokes can also be powerful tools for self-expression, social influence and even political subversion.
Internet memes "are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture", said Paolo Gerbaudo, a reader in digital politics and director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London.
Gerbaudo describes memes as a "sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content."
Disability! Of course, you have to give up a lot of stuff you DO like as well because hey, chronic debilitating illness. Honestly, I don't recommend it. But not being forced to interact with others 40 hours a week? PURE GOLD.
Memes tap into our collective online consciousness and because of that, they have also been referred to as digital folklore – or "Netlore."
"We can see not just the new ways people do things or the new ways people express themselves in public but also some of the themes, some of the anxieties or desires people have. All of these complex issues are reflected in things like memes," Gerbaudo added.
If you're still scrolling this list, chances are, you are part of the meme subculture.
Gerbaudo thinks that if you're looking at a meme and "you get through the kind of enigma or mystery around that at face value" you are probably part of the group it is aimed at.
"You understand [the] language, you understand the assumptions of the group," he added.
Not only do I get anxiety about that but I stress about not knowing if I’ll have to make a left turn without a traffic light, that I won’t know what lane I need to be in and which lanes end, wondering how many u-turns I’ll have to make when I screw up the GPS’s step by step directions, will there be a roundabout? I could go on.
Oftentimes the most viral, most loved memes are memes that are about things that are very recent in public memory. However, there's something timeless about 'Neurodivergent Memes.'