ADVERTISEMENT

Memes help people to not only make sense of their experiences but also to relate to one another. They serve as a universal language that contributes to a shared cultural experience, transcending our individual perspectives.

So in order to remind you that the universe isn't fixated on hurting just you but is, in fact, after all of us, we invite you to take a look at the Instagram account 'Neurodivergent Memes,' which tackles everyday problems with a healthy dose of humor.