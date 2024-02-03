ADVERTISEMENT

Memes help people to not only make sense of their experiences but also to relate to one another. They serve as a universal language that contributes to a shared cultural experience, transcending our individual perspectives.

So in order to remind you that the universe isn't fixated on hurting just you but is, in fact, after all of us, we invite you to take a look at the Instagram account 'Neurodivergent Memes,' which tackles everyday problems with a healthy dose of humor.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

According to researchers looking at modern forms of communication, memes have the capacity to transcend cultures and construct collective identities between people.

These seemingly simple jokes can also be powerful tools for self-expression, social influence and even political subversion.
#3

Neurodivergent-Memes

Whotfismick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Neurodivergent-Memes

sadi_aah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Internet memes "are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture", said Paolo Gerbaudo, a reader in digital politics and director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London.

Gerbaudo describes memes as a "sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content."
#6

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Neurodivergent-Memes

Evan_Gutt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A true friend knows the details from the beginning and will understand.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Neurodivergent-Memes

thisiskashmir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can drone on, but I've always tried to include everyone in any conversation. I've had many loud friends who would keep on talking louder just to be heard.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Neurodivergent-Memes

IntrovertProbss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
xterminal avatar
Robert Beveridge
Robert Beveridge
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disability! Of course, you have to give up a lot of stuff you DO like as well because hey, chronic debilitating illness. Honestly, I don't recommend it. But not being forced to interact with others 40 hours a week? PURE GOLD.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Memes tap into our collective online consciousness and because of that, they have also been referred to as digital folklore – or "Netlore."

"We can see not just the new ways people do things or the new ways people express themselves in public but also some of the themes, some of the anxieties or desires people have. All of these complex issues are reflected in things like memes," Gerbaudo added. 
#10

Neurodivergent-Memes

777jorgeivan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Neurodivergent-Memes

rabarbaro_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Neurodivergent-Memes

shahadniirmin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*raise my hand ✋* I can't even re-read the books I have read and enjoyed.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Neurodivergent-Memes

Petia34895674 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brain, I'm really going to need you to zip it so I can decline properly.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you're still scrolling this list, chances are, you are part of the meme subculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerbaudo thinks that if you're looking at a meme and "you get through the kind of enigma or mystery around that at face value" you are probably part of the group it is aimed at.

"You understand [the] language, you understand the assumptions of the group," he added.
#14

Neurodivergent-Memes

Shhyaaamm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not only do I get anxiety about that but I stress about not knowing if I’ll have to make a left turn without a traffic light, that I won’t know what lane I need to be in and which lanes end, wondering how many u-turns I’ll have to make when I screw up the GPS’s step by step directions, will there be a roundabout? I could go on.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

Neurodivergent-Memes

IntrovertProbss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In writing, notarized, with at least three witnesses.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Oftentimes the most viral, most loved memes are memes that are about things that are very recent in public memory. However, there's something timeless about 'Neurodivergent Memes.'
#18

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
teerat avatar
Tee Rat
Tee Rat
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And that's quite all right. Too many experts feel they must share their knowledge even if you're not interested and it has no relation to anything you were talking about.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Neurodivergent-Memes

Shenanigans_luv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Neurodivergent-Memes

tavonga_chinez1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Neurodivergent-Memes

jzux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Neurodivergent-Memes

feelingsgram Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Neurodivergent-Memes

deaduglyflowers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Neurodivergent-Memes

jstnitaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me, still not replying to that New Year's greeting text from my friend.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
laurenstern avatar
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was my childhood so I don’t think my heartbreaks anymore. It’s more like it’s hardened edges ju— …

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Neurodivergent-Memes

prernaa_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Neurodivergent-Memes

Cisp441 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Neurodivergent-Memes

ElsieBatgirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Neurodivergent-Memes

thebindofisaac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Neurodivergent-Memes

Amnamalik001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Neurodivergent-Memes

introverts007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
c-chotwattakawanich avatar
Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tend to be overly polite when I need to ask someone a favor.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
davidtmacknet avatar
Lethe
Lethe
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're not alone! Sometimes I have to reread a whole chapter....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Neurodivergent-Memes

erikalynnward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Neurodivergent-Memes

nikkokwela Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Neurodivergent-Memes

ilyylmaoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Neurodivergent-Memes

bpdbellend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Neurodivergent-Memes

lizetteee_e Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Neurodivergent-Memes

quendergeer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
davidtmacknet avatar
Lethe
Lethe
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I go to sleep. After several concerts we decided to stop wasting the money.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#83

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Neurodivergent-Memes

neurodivergentmemess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!