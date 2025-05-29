Despite “Pain And Bleeding”, Adult Star Annie Knight Says She’d Do 583-Man Stunt Again For Free

ADVERTISEMENT

Money or no money, adult star Annie Knight said she would happily go to bed with 583 men in a single day to repeat her headline-making challenge.

The 28-year-old star said she would redo her conquest purely for the pleasure of it, but she admitted a fat paycheck certainly doesn’t hurt.

“It was a lot of fun and very pleasurable,” she claimed.

The Australian star insisted her bedroom marathon wasn't about the money.

Nevertheless, she admitted the fat paycheck didn't hurt.

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie, who is known to some as “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” revealed that she has made around $6 million AUD (approximately $3.8 million USD) as an adult entertainer over the last five years.

She said she used to work a regular job before that paid her about $60K until she began sharing content on an adult streaming website. She did it “low key” for a couple of years before her employer found out and fired her.

Image credits: Annie Knight / YouTube

The Australian star took her firing as a sign to make her “side hustle” her full-time gig, and her bank balance began booming.

Her viral stunt this month, involving 583 men, cost her $10,000 to organize, and she is expecting to make that money back ten-fold.

All the men were expected to wear bright pink balaclavas to keep their identity hidden

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

“I absolutely love what I do,” she told TMZ before asserting that she would have another bedroom marathon even if it wasn’t for the money.

“…Even if I won the lottery, I would still do what I do because I just love it. I’m passionate about it. I enjoy it,” she said. “…I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t want to and didn’t enjoy it.”

Image credits: TMZ Audio Network / YouTube

Annie insisted she would “absolutely” do it all over again for free, but the financial perks definitely sweeten the deal.

“Well, I could do it for free, or I could do it and then also earn hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, from it,” she told the outlet. “So it’s like twice the benefits for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

Netizens found her claims hard to believe and said nobody would perform such a stunt without a financial reward.

“Lies, lies, and more lies,” one said.

“Lies,” another agreed. “No one is sleeping with 500+ men for free.”

Image credits: TMZ Audio Network / YouTube

“Never seen such a generation that are so proud of there [sic] sins,” wrote another.

“This is not something to be proud of or encourage,” one said, while another critic wrote, “instead of getting a better job or getting an education, she rather have a chance to get diseases and disrespect herself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Despite what naysayers have to say, Annie insisted that she had “fun” during her back-to-back bedroom relay.

“I finished six times, it was a lot of fun and very pleasurable,” she told Mirror US.

She also said she was stunned by how “easy” it was to be intimate with all those men.

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

All the men who participated in the event had to wear customized branded cond*ms and bright pink balaclavas to keep their identity hidden.

Annie said she received 2,000 registrations ahead of the event and only expected 200 men to show up.

She was in disbelief when more than 500 men arrived on the big day.

Some men drove six hours or flew to the state just to be a part of the event, the viral figure revealed

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Following the event, Annie was hospitalized and felt like her body “just hit a wall.”

“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she toldUs Weekly this week.

“It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

Image credits: henry.brayshaw / Instagram

She said she was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, an often-painful condition that sees tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus growing outside the uterus.

Her pain and bleeding, which she claimed began months before the challenge, became “worse” after the challenge.

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

She said she would have to “take it easy for a little while” and “relax.”

“But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down,” she added.

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

Annie said she wouldn’t mind doing a similar stunt with both men and women, but she isn’t sure if it would have the same “demand” as her 583-men conquest.

“I don’t think there be as much demand and I don’t think the turn out would be as high,” she said.

Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

The controversial video maker said she would like to perform a similar stunt with fellow adult entertainer Bonnie Blue, who previously gained attention for bedding 1,057 men in a single day.

“That’s definitely something I’d love to do with her,” she said.

When it comes to the negativity and backlash, she said that is simply part of “being a public figure.

“I honestly don’t care,” she told Mirror US. “I have such supportive friends and family, I’ve just bought my dream home, I own four properties, I am happy and I wouldn’t change what I do for the world so whatever anyone thinks about me is completely irrelevant.”

