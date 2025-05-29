Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Despite “Pain And Bleeding”, Adult Star Annie Knight Says She’d Do 583-Man Stunt Again For Free
Adult star Annie Knight smiling at the beach in a black polka dot bikini with ocean waves in the background.
Celebrities, News

Despite “Pain And Bleeding”, Adult Star Annie Knight Says She’d Do 583-Man Stunt Again For Free

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

-7

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Money or no money, adult star Annie Knight said she would happily go to bed with 583 men in a single day to repeat her headline-making challenge.

The 28-year-old star said she would redo her conquest purely for the pleasure of it, but she admitted a fat paycheck certainly doesn’t hurt.

“It was a lot of fun and very pleasurable,” she claimed.

Highlights
  • Annie Knight had no doubts about whether or not she would sleep with 583 men once again.
  • “It was a lot of fun and very pleasurable,” she claimed.
  • The Australian star insisted her bedroom marathon wasn't about the money.
  • Nevertheless, she admitted the fat paycheck didn't hurt.
RELATED:

    Annie Knight said she would happily go to bed with 583 men in a single day and repeat her headline-making challenge

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie, who is known to some as “Australia’s most s*xually active woman,” revealed that she has made around $6 million AUD (approximately $3.8 million USD) as an adult entertainer over the last five years.

    She said she used to work a regular job before that paid her about $60K until she began sharing content on an adult streaming website. She did it “low key” for a couple of years before her employer found out and fired her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Annie Knight / YouTube

    The Australian star took her firing as a sign to make her “side hustle” her full-time gig, and her bank balance began booming.

    Her viral stunt this month, involving 583 men, cost her $10,000 to organize, and she is expecting to make that money back ten-fold.

    All the men were expected to wear bright pink balaclavas to keep their identity hidden

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    “I absolutely love what I do,” she told TMZ before asserting that she would have another bedroom marathon even if it wasn’t for the money.

    “…Even if I won the lottery, I would still do what I do because I just love it. I’m passionate about it. I enjoy it,” she said. “…I wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t want to and didn’t enjoy it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Annie Knight speaking about her 583-man stunt despite pain and bleeding, sharing her commitment and passion.

    Image credits: TMZ Audio Network / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Annie insisted she would “absolutely” do it all over again for free, but the financial perks definitely sweeten the deal.

    “Well, I could do it for free, or I could do it and then also earn hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, from it,” she told the outlet. “So it’s like twice the benefits for me.”

    “I could do it for free, or I could do it and then also earn hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, from it,” said the Australian star

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by annie knight (@anniekknight)

    Netizens found her claims hard to believe and said nobody would perform such a stunt without a financial reward.

    “Lies, lies, and more lies,” one said.

    “Lies,” another agreed. “No one is sleeping with 500+ men for free.”

    Adult star Annie Knight speaking about doing the 583-man stunt again despite pain and bleeding.

    Image credits: TMZ Audio Network / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying lies lies and more lies in a social media reply thread.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment saying Let’s not promote this with 354 likes related to adult star Annie Knight stunt controversy.

    TikTok comment expressing disapproval of a generation proud of their sins, with 81 likes and a profile picture of a man.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Never seen such a generation that are so proud of there [sic] sins,” wrote another.

    “This is not something to be proud of or encourage,” one said, while another critic wrote, “instead of getting a better job or getting an education, she rather have a chance to get diseases and disrespect herself.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Never seen such a generation that are so proud of there [sic] sins,” read one comment online

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

    Despite what naysayers have to say, Annie insisted that she had “fun” during her back-to-back bedroom relay.

    “I finished six times, it was a lot of fun and very pleasurable,” she told Mirror US.

    She also said she was stunned by how “easy” it was to be intimate with all those men.

    Annie Knight in a black polka dot bikini posing on a sunny beach with ocean waves in the background.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    All the men who participated in the event had to wear customized branded cond*ms and bright pink balaclavas to keep their identity hidden.

    Annie said she received 2,000 registrations ahead of the event and only expected 200 men to show up.

    She was in disbelief when more than 500 men arrived on the big day.

    Some men drove six hours or flew to the state just to be a part of the event, the viral figure revealed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Following the event, Annie was hospitalized and felt like her body “just hit a wall.”

    “I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she toldUs Weekly this week.

    “It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

    Annie was hospitalized and felt like her body “just hit a wall” after the bedroom marathon

    Image credits: henry.brayshaw / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said she was previously diagnosed with endometriosis, an often-painful condition that sees tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus growing outside the uterus.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her pain and bleeding, which she claimed began months before the challenge, became “worse” after the challenge.

    Close-up of a hand with IV drip and hospital wristband, referencing pain and bleeding after 583-man adult stunt.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    She said she would have to “take it easy for a little while” and “relax.”

    “But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down,” she added.

    Her pain and bleeding became “worse” after the eyebrow-raising challenge

    Adult star Annie Knight in a hospital bed after 583-man stunt, despite pain and bleeding, reflecting on the experience.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    Annie said she wouldn’t mind doing a similar stunt with both men and women, but she isn’t sure if it would have the same “demand” as her 583-men conquest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I don’t think there be as much demand and I don’t think the turn out would be as high,” she said.

    Image credits: anniekknight / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising adult star Annie Knight for doing the 583-man stunt despite pain and bleeding, supporting her choice.

    The controversial video maker said she would like to perform a similar stunt with fellow adult entertainer Bonnie Blue, who previously gained attention for bedding 1,057 men in a single day.

    “That’s definitely something I’d love to do with her,” she said.

    Annie said she wouldn’t mind collaborating with Bonnie Blue, who has slept with 1,057 men in a single day

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to the negativity and backlash, she said that is simply part of “being a public figure.

    “I honestly don’t care,” she told Mirror US. “I have such supportive friends and family, I’ve just bought my dream home, I own four properties, I am happy and I wouldn’t change what I do for the world so whatever anyone thinks about me is completely irrelevant.”

    Annie’s latest declarations sparked a flurry of comments online

    Comment by Julie Drake expressing repulsion about a challenge, shown in a social media post.

    Comment by Sharky Berenz questioning men who want to participate in adult star Annie Knight’s 583-man stunt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Zenira Battle discussing payment and interest in adult star Annie Knight's 583-man stunt video online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jasmine Hugs discussing parental pride related to adult star Annie Knight's stunt.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Jamila O'Neal expressing nostalgia for when people had morals, with a sad emoji.

    Comment by Craig Sandry congratulating SIMPS for raising 6 million dollars displayed on a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media denying 500+ men stunt, featuring emojis, with profile picture of a woman named Tonia Delozier.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Roxanne Mentzer questioning what happened in Annie Knight's childhood, relating to the 583-man stunt incident.

    Comment on social media by Carole Bizzell Galeazzi referencing a stunt involving 583 men and self-esteem.

    Comment from Paul Duffy questioning the legality of a stunt involving multiple participants and potential exchanges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Rich Hall, labeled top fan, stating problem with today’s youth in a social media thread with 10 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Illustration of a pink hand pressing a blue button labeled Reset the World, related to adult star Annie Knight stunt discussion.

    User comment on social media from penmac17 questioning societal direction, with 50 likes visible.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a claim about being a victim in 20 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing concerns about girls promoting OnlyFans and work as a club events promoter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a woman's choices, related to adult star Annie Knight’s 583-man stunt.

    Comment criticizing a generation, expressing disapproval and concern about behavior and values shown in the conversation.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    -7

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    -7

    Open list comments

    6

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop promoting this garbage please BP? It was very recently we had an article talking about doctors ignoring her health concerns, then this saying she would do it all over again and it was "pleasurable". I get her whole thing relies on publicity, but there should be no need for BP to push this, especially given the amount of censorship on here for serious issues.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So this is a post about bukkee? How far has this site fallen lol.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    stuff_5 avatar
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop promoting this garbage please BP? It was very recently we had an article talking about doctors ignoring her health concerns, then this saying she would do it all over again and it was "pleasurable". I get her whole thing relies on publicity, but there should be no need for BP to push this, especially given the amount of censorship on here for serious issues.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So this is a post about bukkee? How far has this site fallen lol.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda